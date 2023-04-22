Trae Young: 'Great things don't happen overnight. Great things take time'

Young, who enjoyed success after a string of seven straight miserable postseason performances, said he didn’t “want to live in the moment too much.” But he acknowledged this “was definitely one of the best” games he and Murray had this season. Murray seconded that: “Absolutely. I don’t want to talk about Boston a lot but I look at Jayson (Tatum) and Jaylen (Brown) a lot, two guys who were going through it a lot, just to get to the level they’re at. Great things don’t happen overnight. Great things take time.”
Source: Jeff Schultz @ The Athletic
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
The best players of the night, ranked.
Vindication game from Trae. pic.twitter.com/MS6xWrI9sx – 2:04 AM
Trae Young @TheTraeYoung
My Baby Boys First Playoff Game🖤
Baby ICE Next…🤫❄️🙏🏽💯 pic.twitter.com/NQCFsqkqhM – 11:12 PM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
Tonight’s adidas Trae Unlimited for @Trae Young! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/79gFqoRiDa – 10:28 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
32-9-6 and the W for “The Most Overrated Player” in the League!!! People are going to stop DISRESPECTING Trae Young. Carry on… – 9:49 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Snyder on today. “I thought we played with great intensity, particularly Trae and DJ from a leadership standpoint… our bench was good. I thought we got a lot of contributions from our guys.”
He credited the fans for helping the players lose themselves in the game. – 9:46 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Quin Snyder opened with crediting Trae snd Dejounte for their leadership. – 9:46 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Hawks take game 3 as Trae Young and Dejounte Murray finally have simultaneous great games. Once the second unit came in and caught fire, the Hawks couldn’t stop missing contested shots. Then Trae carved up the Celtics drop coverage in crunch time. – 9:34 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Like I’ve always said, gotta keep Trae Young off the offensive glass – 9:29 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Tatum taking the tight 3 instead of driving the wide open lane against the contest costs Celtics huge. Trae with another masterful floater and it’s a 5 point Hawks lead with 45.4 left. – 9:27 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
45.4 in the game, Boston calls timeout. Hawks lead 126-121 after a floater down the lane from Trae. – 9:27 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Tatum misses an open tying 3 and Trae Young responds with a floater to put #Hawks up 5 with 45.4 left. #Celtics – 9:27 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Clutch 3s from Trae Young and then Dejounte Murray give the Hawks a 124-118 lead. 1:40 to play – 9:25 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Horford has been really good on Trae in iso but can’t do more to stop those shots than just blocking them. – 9:24 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
The drop coverage is finally getting exploited by Trae Young. Now let’s see what the adjustment is because I’m sure the Hawks are expecting lobs to Capela to start opening up – 9:13 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
8-3 #Hawks run for a 113-106 lead with 6:39 left. Trae Young with three key hoops in the last 90 seconds. #Celtics – 9:13 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Best playoff sequence for Trae Young in two years right there and the Hawks might actually win this one. – 9:12 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Trae Young has scored 6 of the Hawks’ last eight points. His latest layup forces the Celtics to take another timeout with 6:39 in the game. The Hawks lead 113-106. – 9:12 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Trae Young with 3 buckets and an assist to stretch the Hawks’ lead back to 7 points. – 9:12 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Celtics have done well keeping Trae out of that 10-foot range in the paint all series until he just got two B2B. – 9:11 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Trae Young can’t give Atlanta anything in this series. The #Hawks‘ 9-point lead gone since he reentered late in the 2nd. 18-9 run – 8:34 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Capela committed a little touch there on that final-second foul but it wasn’t worse than what Trae caught on the previous possession. – 8:13 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
That’s a mad weak foul call on Trae, but Smart definitely was in the act of shooting if they’re calling it for hitting the elbow. Smart literally raised his arm up into the foul to start his shooting motion. – 8:08 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Hawks went on a 20-12 run with Trae Young off the floor and he just returned. He’s the only Atlanta player who isn’t a positive tonight.
Somehow, Atlanta will need to minimize his role to compete in this series. Easier said than done. It’s just a brutal matchup for him. – 8:06 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
15-5 Hawks run as they started pushing off Celtics misses/forcing TOs. Bogdanovic and Bey have hit some great shots over mostly good contests as well, while Boston started throwing up some tight 3s. Hawks in the driver’s seat now tha Trae is targeting Hauser and taking stepbacks. – 7:47 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Celtics running 5-on-0 shootaround offense right now. No duress whatsoever. Trae/Bey combo drawing dead in PNR defense. – 7:39 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
They just showed a segment of Trae Young drawing the Celtics logo on the Jumbotron and now it’s the official logo on the scoreboard pic.twitter.com/GcwQDu1IY0 – 7:27 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Trae Young doddled the #Celtics logo during a timeout promotion and State Farm Arena has adopted it. #Hawks pic.twitter.com/IWlavsQQJK – 7:27 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae has 4 points and 3 assists early and he has been attacking early and from the sides.
Trying to keep it 2-on-2 before the help gets set. pic.twitter.com/be0zOzFlRx – 7:27 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Clint Capela guarding Smart early on and Hawks are veer switching on pick-and-rolls it looks like. Celtics are matched up straight up on the Hawks so far with White on Trae but Smart on Hunter in the corners and Brown on Murray. – 7:18 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I think Trae Young has become underrated lately.
We’ve gotten so caught up in the perceived dysfunction and the things he doesn’t do that we’ve forgotten a) that he has the most valuable skill in basketball (shot creation) and b) he’s never really been on a good team. – 4:46 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks’ Trae Young focused on task ahead in Game 3 vs. Celtics ajc.com/sports/atlanta… – 3:13 PM
Murray texted Young some words of encouragement the other night. Snyder worked with Young on some new sets in hopes of to get him some open looks. But mostly, Young just had to be better with the ball and make more shots after going a combined 14-of-40 from the field with 10 turnovers over the first two games of the series. In Game 3, he was and he did – and when it counted most. -via The Athletic / April 22, 2023
Atlanta Hawks PR: Per ESPN Stats & Info, Trae Young and Dejounte Murray are the first pair of Hawks teammates to each have 25 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists in the same playoff game since Lenny Wilkens and Bill Bridges in 1966. -via Twitter @HawksPR / April 21, 2023
Lauren L. Williams: Quin Snyder on what worked for Trae to get the open lanes for floaters: “The key for (Trae) and for DJ and for all of us, is if we space the floor, we give ourselves a chance.” -via Twitter @WilliamsLaurenL / April 21, 2023