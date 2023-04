Trae Young: 'Great things don't happen overnight. Great things take time'

Young, who enjoyed success after a string of seven straight miserable postseason performances, said he didn’t “want to live in the moment too much.” But he acknowledged this “was definitely one of the best” games he and Murray had this season. Murray seconded that: “Absolutely. I don’t want to talk about Boston a lot but I look at Jayson (Tatum) and Jaylen (Brown) a lot, two guys who were going through it a lot, just to get to the level they’re at. Great things don’t happen overnight. Great things take time.” Source: Jeff Schultz @ The Athletic