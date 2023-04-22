Victor Oladipo injures left knee against Milwaukee

Will Guillory: Victor Oladipo is on the ground after taking a tough fall and is holding his left knee. The entire Heat bench looks heartbroken. They’re sending out a stretcher to get him off the floor.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Victor Oladipo injury has me sick.
Especially in light of all the injury discourse that’s been present this month already. – 10:10 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Heat gets 30 from Butler, 20 from Duncan and dismantles Bucks, 121-99, to take 2-1 lead in series. Now we all hope for best for Oladipo: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 10:02 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
You hate to see anybody go down but Victor Oladipo worked so hard for so many years battling back to be in position just to play basketball again. That one really stinks because you know he had many lonely nights when he was the only one who believed his efforts would be worth it – 10:01 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
ughhhh oladipo knew it immediately. feel terribly for him. this shit sucks. – 10:00 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Victor Oladipo was helped off the court after he went down with an apparent knee injury in the 4th quarter. pic.twitter.com/LvVxbBd9dE – 9:57 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Tough moment. Victor Oladipo goes down hard and grabs his surgically repaired right knee. Stretcher comes out but he walks off to the locker room with the help of Erik Spoelstra and support of his teammates. pic.twitter.com/IXgRjFePLc – 9:55 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Oladipo now?? These NBA playoffs have been BRUTAL when it comes to injuries. – 9:54 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat players angry and surrounding Victor Oladipo. They brought out the stretcher, but he’s walking off with the help of Heat coach Erik Spoelstra.
Brutal scene. – 9:54 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
A stretcher has been brought out for Victor Oladipo, but he gets up and gingerly walks off with the assistance of #Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra and staff. – 9:53 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Victor Oladipo is on the ground after taking a tough fall and is holding his left knee. The entire Heat bench looks heartbroken.
They’re sending out a stretcher to get him off the floor. – 9:53 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
It looked like Victor Oladipo slipped and he immediately grabbed his left knee. He remains under the basket for the #Heat – 9:52 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Heat up 66-53 at half. Beyond Butler’s 21, it makes such a huge difference when bench of Duncan, Lowry, Oladipo, Martin are best versions of themselves, like tonight. – 8:45 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
21 point half for Jimmy Butler
Spark from Duncan Robinson, defense from Victor Oladipo, stability from Kevin Love, and solid PG play from Kyle Lowry
Heat up 13 – 8:45 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Good call on Oladipo. Had the hands forward and there was contact on Holiday’s arm. – 8:30 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Duncan Robinson man
So cool to see
As I always say, the one thing about Victor Oladipo is he finds Duncan – 8:23 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Victor Oladipo is swarming defensively
When he does this, it’s hard to take him off the floor
This is elite stuff on-ball – 8:21 PM
Vince Carter: 🙏🏽🙏🏽Praying for you Vic damn!!! @Victor Oladipo -via Twitter @mrvincecarter15 / April 22, 2023
Anthony Chiang: Heat players angry and surrounding Victor Oladipo. They brought out the stretcher, but he’s walking off with the help of Heat coach Erik Spoelstra. Brutal scene. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / April 22, 2023
Will the Heat put wayward guard Victor Oladipo, whose offensive freelancing put him firmly into Spoelstra’s doghouse, back into the rotation? “I don’t think so,” one Eastern Conference coach told Heavy Sports. “Erik Spoelstra can be stubborn, in a good way I think—he sticks to principles and it sets an example for everyone else. But you get into the playoffs and you’ve got to find ways to keep winning. This is on the front office for not doing anything to get Spo more depth, for coming into this year thinking they could catch lightning in a bottle and Vic to play great. That did not happen and it really is not much of a game plan to say, ‘Hey let’s hope we get lucky on this guy.’ -via Heavy.com / April 17, 2023