Live stream: Cavaliers 45, Knicks 54

The Cleveland Cavaliers (1-2) play against the New York Knicks (2-1) at Madison Square Garden
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 1:00 PM EDT on Sunday April 23, 2023
Cleveland Cavaliers 45, New York Knicks 54 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Hey @Ryen Russillo — just got word that Jarrett Allen played in the first half. Trying to get it confirmed. – 2:21 PM
Hey @Ryen Russillo — just got word that Jarrett Allen played in the first half. Trying to get it confirmed. – 2:21 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Interesting that Julius Randle only played 15 minutes in the first half. He’s been riding the struggle bus for much of this series.
The rest of the starters — Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Mitchell Robinson, RJ Barrett — were great. – 2:20 PM
Interesting that Julius Randle only played 15 minutes in the first half. He’s been riding the struggle bus for much of this series.
The rest of the starters — Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Mitchell Robinson, RJ Barrett — were great. – 2:20 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Fun halftime stat – Jalen Brunson has as many rebounds as Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen combined. – 2:19 PM
Fun halftime stat – Jalen Brunson has as many rebounds as Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen combined. – 2:19 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
#Cavs still haven’t matched Knicks’ physicality, intensity here at MSG – trail at the break, 54-45; offensive rebounding a problem again – NYK, 11, CLE, 3; CLE, 46%FG, 3-9 3ptFG; Mobley, 10pts, 4reb; Mitchell, Cedi, 9pts apiece; Okoro, 3-5FG, 7pts (5-7FG over last 2gms). pic.twitter.com/dpyt8dofuK – 2:19 PM
#Cavs still haven’t matched Knicks’ physicality, intensity here at MSG – trail at the break, 54-45; offensive rebounding a problem again – NYK, 11, CLE, 3; CLE, 46%FG, 3-9 3ptFG; Mobley, 10pts, 4reb; Mitchell, Cedi, 9pts apiece; Okoro, 3-5FG, 7pts (5-7FG over last 2gms). pic.twitter.com/dpyt8dofuK – 2:19 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
New York might win this by 20+
Cavaliers held Knicks to 40.8% FGs and are still down 9. No, they shouldn’t be fortunate to be down 9. You need to lead a game like that.
Knicks dominating possession battle. They’re a bad shooting team, but they’ll be better after halftime. – 2:18 PM
New York might win this by 20+
Cavaliers held Knicks to 40.8% FGs and are still down 9. No, they shouldn’t be fortunate to be down 9. You need to lead a game like that.
Knicks dominating possession battle. They’re a bad shooting team, but they’ll be better after halftime. – 2:18 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Mitchell Robinson has 2 blocks & 5 offensive rebounds in first half as NYK leads CLE by 9. Numbers don’t show it, but Robinson has also impacted other shots/drives. CLE has more turnovers than NYK (9-4) & fewer off rebounds (11-3); NYK has taken 14 more shots than Cavs thus far. – 2:17 PM
Mitchell Robinson has 2 blocks & 5 offensive rebounds in first half as NYK leads CLE by 9. Numbers don’t show it, but Robinson has also impacted other shots/drives. CLE has more turnovers than NYK (9-4) & fewer off rebounds (11-3); NYK has taken 14 more shots than Cavs thus far. – 2:17 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
I would expect to see more of the Mitchell-LeVert-Osman-Okoro-Mobley lineup in the 2nd half.
Might be best to split up Mobley/Allen against this New York D. – 2:16 PM
I would expect to see more of the Mitchell-LeVert-Osman-Okoro-Mobley lineup in the 2nd half.
Might be best to split up Mobley/Allen against this New York D. – 2:16 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Feel like this is a fun time to remind everyone outside central Texas that Jalen Brunson’s annual guaranteed salary actually gets smaller as each year passes. – 2:15 PM
Feel like this is a fun time to remind everyone outside central Texas that Jalen Brunson’s annual guaranteed salary actually gets smaller as each year passes. – 2:15 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the half, Knicks have a 54-45 lead over the #Cavs. Just not a lot going right on either end of the floor, really. A very tough half for Cleveland.
Evan Mobley is the only Cavs player in double figures with 10 points. – 2:14 PM
At the half, Knicks have a 54-45 lead over the #Cavs. Just not a lot going right on either end of the floor, really. A very tough half for Cleveland.
Evan Mobley is the only Cavs player in double figures with 10 points. – 2:14 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Mitch has been EVERYWHERE this half 😤 @23savage____ pic.twitter.com/H5RV8eSFGY – 2:14 PM
Mitch has been EVERYWHERE this half 😤 @23savage____ pic.twitter.com/H5RV8eSFGY – 2:14 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks up nine at the half with nothing from Randle. Brunson has been the best player on the floor — and Hart, Robinson and Barrett have all played with the fire the Knicks needed. – 2:13 PM
Knicks up nine at the half with nothing from Randle. Brunson has been the best player on the floor — and Hart, Robinson and Barrett have all played with the fire the Knicks needed. – 2:13 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
havent seen anyone taken to suplex city on rebounding like what Mitchell Robinson is doing to Evan Mobley right now. when a shot goes up, watch the two of them instead of the ball – viewer discretion advised. – 2:10 PM
havent seen anyone taken to suplex city on rebounding like what Mitchell Robinson is doing to Evan Mobley right now. when a shot goes up, watch the two of them instead of the ball – viewer discretion advised. – 2:10 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Mitchell has resorted to just bombing the moment he touches the ball. Sadly, he’s probably right that it’s Cleveland’s best offense. – 2:06 PM
Mitchell has resorted to just bombing the moment he touches the ball. Sadly, he’s probably right that it’s Cleveland’s best offense. – 2:06 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
allowing the knicks to grab 41.7% (!) of their own missed shots is why cleveland is losing, but we’ve reached a point where their offensive strategy is borderline malpractice – 2:06 PM
allowing the knicks to grab 41.7% (!) of their own missed shots is why cleveland is losing, but we’ve reached a point where their offensive strategy is borderline malpractice – 2:06 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Good substitution by Tom bringing Randle in for Toppin when Cavs go smaller with Mobley at 5 – 2:05 PM
Good substitution by Tom bringing Randle in for Toppin when Cavs go smaller with Mobley at 5 – 2:05 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Someone’s gonna have to explain to me why the Knicks want every minute of this series so much more than the Cavs. Do the Cleveland players have somewhere to be? – 2:05 PM
Someone’s gonna have to explain to me why the Knicks want every minute of this series so much more than the Cavs. Do the Cleveland players have somewhere to be? – 2:05 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Knicks are up BIG and @BenStiller LOVES it 👏 pic.twitter.com/7unc28CLtp – 2:03 PM
Knicks are up BIG and @BenStiller LOVES it 👏 pic.twitter.com/7unc28CLtp – 2:03 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
keeping Garland out with 3 PF is too conservative … you’re down 15, he doesn’t have a high foul rate, and the other options all stink. – 2:02 PM
keeping Garland out with 3 PF is too conservative … you’re down 15, he doesn’t have a high foul rate, and the other options all stink. – 2:02 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Cleveland has only been able to run on 8% of NY misses. Even when New York doesn’t get an oreb, they contest it enough that it’s rarely clean and Cavs can’t run. – 2:01 PM
Cleveland has only been able to run on 8% of NY misses. Even when New York doesn’t get an oreb, they contest it enough that it’s rarely clean and Cavs can’t run. – 2:01 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
COUNT THAT. DON’T FORGET THE FOUL. @23savage____ pic.twitter.com/AARcS2BaJE – 2:00 PM
COUNT THAT. DON’T FORGET THE FOUL. @23savage____ pic.twitter.com/AARcS2BaJE – 2:00 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
New York ranked #2 in offensive rebounding % this season.
+5 in offensive rebounds today
Cleveland ranked #20 in defensive rebounding % – 2:00 PM
New York ranked #2 in offensive rebounding % this season.
+5 in offensive rebounds today
Cleveland ranked #20 in defensive rebounding % – 2:00 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
“The Cavs have no wings” has been the big talking point in this series and is definitely a valid concern, but all their resources are invested in the frontcourt and backcourt only to get crushed on the glass and for Brunson to outplay Mitchell and Garland – 1:59 PM
“The Cavs have no wings” has been the big talking point in this series and is definitely a valid concern, but all their resources are invested in the frontcourt and backcourt only to get crushed on the glass and for Brunson to outplay Mitchell and Garland – 1:59 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Donovan Mitchell has played these two games in NY like he played vs Mavs last year. Which is to say, not well – 1:57 PM
Donovan Mitchell has played these two games in NY like he played vs Mavs last year. Which is to say, not well – 1:57 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Even Quickley airball leads to a Brunson 3 – Knicks up 46-31 as Cavs call timeout. RJ Barrett said yesterday the team that plays harder will win — and it’s not close right now. Thibodeau has Knicks playing at full throttle. – 1:57 PM
Even Quickley airball leads to a Brunson 3 – Knicks up 46-31 as Cavs call timeout. RJ Barrett said yesterday the team that plays harder will win — and it’s not close right now. Thibodeau has Knicks playing at full throttle. – 1:57 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Such an enormous impact today from Mitchell Robinson. A force helping in defense and incredibly disruptive on the offensive glass – 1:56 PM
Such an enormous impact today from Mitchell Robinson. A force helping in defense and incredibly disruptive on the offensive glass – 1:56 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Knicks up 15 points already. Cleveland looks like the same team as two days ago. – 1:56 PM
Knicks up 15 points already. Cleveland looks like the same team as two days ago. – 1:56 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
The Cavs look overwhelmed by the Knicks. Just how hard they’re playing. – 1:56 PM
The Cavs look overwhelmed by the Knicks. Just how hard they’re playing. – 1:56 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
Its debatable which roster is better NYK or CLE – But the coaching, strategy and adjustments are clearly a massive mismatch – 1:56 PM
Its debatable which roster is better NYK or CLE – But the coaching, strategy and adjustments are clearly a massive mismatch – 1:56 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Darius Garland with two points and three fouls halfway through the second quarter. Not the combination the Cavaliers were hoping for after Garland, in particular, struggled in Game 3. – 1:55 PM
Darius Garland with two points and three fouls halfway through the second quarter. Not the combination the Cavaliers were hoping for after Garland, in particular, struggled in Game 3. – 1:55 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
I think the #Cavs have done a lot of things strategically that don’t make a ton of sense, but I also think the Knicks look like the team that wants this way more. – 1:52 PM
I think the #Cavs have done a lot of things strategically that don’t make a ton of sense, but I also think the Knicks look like the team that wants this way more. – 1:52 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Miles McBrides stays down on Donovan Mitchell’s shot fake & forces him into a tough attempt. After the miss, Mitchell picks up his 2nd foul from contact w/Isaiah Hartenstein. McBride is giving NYK huge lift so far w/Quentin Grimes sidelined (shoulder). NYK up 9 w/7:42 left in 2nd – 1:51 PM
Miles McBrides stays down on Donovan Mitchell’s shot fake & forces him into a tough attempt. After the miss, Mitchell picks up his 2nd foul from contact w/Isaiah Hartenstein. McBride is giving NYK huge lift so far w/Quentin Grimes sidelined (shoulder). NYK up 9 w/7:42 left in 2nd – 1:51 PM
Kenny Beecham @KOT4Q
Knicks depth is in insane. Grimes out with an injury? Dont worry, Miles McBride is ready to give you really impactful minutes – 1:51 PM
Knicks depth is in insane. Grimes out with an injury? Dont worry, Miles McBride is ready to give you really impactful minutes – 1:51 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Knicks have outscored the #Cavs so far in the second quarter with both Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle off the floor. If the Cavs can’t win those minutes — especially with Donovan Mitchell on the floor — they don’t have a chance. – 1:51 PM
Knicks have outscored the #Cavs so far in the second quarter with both Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle off the floor. If the Cavs can’t win those minutes — especially with Donovan Mitchell on the floor — they don’t have a chance. – 1:51 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Rough stretch for Cavs. With Brunson and Randle out, they lose a bunch of ground. Knicks defending Mitchell well, no 3PA so far in the game. Cavs haven’t been able to make them pay elsewhere. – 1:50 PM
Rough stretch for Cavs. With Brunson and Randle out, they lose a bunch of ground. Knicks defending Mitchell well, no 3PA so far in the game. Cavs haven’t been able to make them pay elsewhere. – 1:50 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
The Knicks are playing harder, faster, smarter and with much more urgency. – 1:48 PM
The Knicks are playing harder, faster, smarter and with much more urgency. – 1:48 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
OBIIIIIIII feelin’ it with this triple ☔️ pic.twitter.com/muwscRHbVJ – 1:48 PM
OBIIIIIIII feelin’ it with this triple ☔️ pic.twitter.com/muwscRHbVJ – 1:48 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Loose balls + hustle plays= extra possessions
Recipe for success in the playoffs (or disaster if you are in Cleveland) – 1:46 PM
Loose balls + hustle plays= extra possessions
Recipe for success in the playoffs (or disaster if you are in Cleveland) – 1:46 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
I think Donovan Mitchell just leapt like 20 feet across the air to snatch hat post-whistle jumper out of the air – 1:46 PM
I think Donovan Mitchell just leapt like 20 feet across the air to snatch hat post-whistle jumper out of the air – 1:46 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart started together today for the Knicks for the first time since their time at @NovaMBB under @JayWright_3 – 1:44 PM
Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart started together today for the Knicks for the first time since their time at @NovaMBB under @JayWright_3 – 1:44 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Obi Toppin going with the logo range for a 3 pointer. Okay with a bing bong for that one. – 1:44 PM
Obi Toppin going with the logo range for a 3 pointer. Okay with a bing bong for that one. – 1:44 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
What an introduction to the series for Miles McBride. Draws a charge on Mitchell, buries a 3-pointer on the other end. – 1:44 PM
What an introduction to the series for Miles McBride. Draws a charge on Mitchell, buries a 3-pointer on the other end. – 1:44 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
The Knicks are treating Ricky Rubio like he’s not on the floor when he doesn’t have the ball. They’re paying more attention to Isaac Okoro. – 1:43 PM
The Knicks are treating Ricky Rubio like he’s not on the floor when he doesn’t have the ball. They’re paying more attention to Isaac Okoro. – 1:43 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Garden crowd is great but Knicks are also 14-13 in home playoff games this century, let’s maybe slow our roll on the actual basketball impact. – 1:43 PM
Garden crowd is great but Knicks are also 14-13 in home playoff games this century, let’s maybe slow our roll on the actual basketball impact. – 1:43 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
New York playing far more aggressive than Cavaliers right now, and you can see it in the foul count.
Only 1 foul by Knicks, and it was that Hart foul on Mitchell.
6 fouls on Cavs, with Garland in foul trouble already – 1:41 PM
New York playing far more aggressive than Cavaliers right now, and you can see it in the foul count.
Only 1 foul by Knicks, and it was that Hart foul on Mitchell.
6 fouls on Cavs, with Garland in foul trouble already – 1:41 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
A telling next 3 quarters for Cleveland. They’ve been gifted a dogshit series (so far) from Randle and they’re doing nothing with it. Strategy-wise and execution-wise they just look like a mess. I’m almost ready to give up on our series pick @iamrahstradamus – 1:41 PM
A telling next 3 quarters for Cleveland. They’ve been gifted a dogshit series (so far) from Randle and they’re doing nothing with it. Strategy-wise and execution-wise they just look like a mess. I’m almost ready to give up on our series pick @iamrahstradamus – 1:41 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After one: Knicks 30, Cavs 23.
Both teams are shooting over 50 percent, after opening the past two games a combined 29-for-100 from the field.
Jalen Brunson leads all scorers with 11 points. Cavs already have six turnovers. – 1:41 PM
After one: Knicks 30, Cavs 23.
Both teams are shooting over 50 percent, after opening the past two games a combined 29-for-100 from the field.
Jalen Brunson leads all scorers with 11 points. Cavs already have six turnovers. – 1:41 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs only being down seven after that first quarter seems pretty fortunate considering Garland and Mitchell haven’t been great thus far. Mobley has been pretty good, but I do wonder how much changing up rotations like this in the playoffs has a negative effect. – 1:40 PM
#Cavs only being down seven after that first quarter seems pretty fortunate considering Garland and Mitchell haven’t been great thus far. Mobley has been pretty good, but I do wonder how much changing up rotations like this in the playoffs has a negative effect. – 1:40 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Jarrett Allen doesn’t look right…
LeVert moves his feet well on defense, might just use him at the three with the starters more.
Knicks ability to get stops even after well timed dump offs to the Dunker spot is big. – 1:39 PM
Jarrett Allen doesn’t look right…
LeVert moves his feet well on defense, might just use him at the three with the starters more.
Knicks ability to get stops even after well timed dump offs to the Dunker spot is big. – 1:39 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the end of the first quarter, Knicks have a 30-23 lead over the #Cavs. They shot 10 of 19 from the field and 2 of 4 from 3. But they really need to protect the ball better, as they have 5 early turnovers in the first quarter. – 1:39 PM
At the end of the first quarter, Knicks have a 30-23 lead over the #Cavs. They shot 10 of 19 from the field and 2 of 4 from 3. But they really need to protect the ball better, as they have 5 early turnovers in the first quarter. – 1:39 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks up 30-23 after one – Randle hits a jumper after missing his first four shots, which is a good sign. Better sign – refs seem to be calling this one pretty loose and letting teams play hard. – 1:38 PM
Knicks up 30-23 after one – Randle hits a jumper after missing his first four shots, which is a good sign. Better sign – refs seem to be calling this one pretty loose and letting teams play hard. – 1:38 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs going small here to finish the first quarter. Isaac Okoro at the 4. – 1:36 PM
#Cavs going small here to finish the first quarter. Isaac Okoro at the 4. – 1:36 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Ricky Rubio getting minutes here doesn’t make sense. It hasn’t worked all series. All it’s doing is giving Brunson a place to hide defensively. – 1:35 PM
Ricky Rubio getting minutes here doesn’t make sense. It hasn’t worked all series. All it’s doing is giving Brunson a place to hide defensively. – 1:35 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
I don’t think I’ve ever covered a team where a midseason trade was as wildly successful as Leon Rose dealing for Josh Hart. – 1:34 PM
I don’t think I’ve ever covered a team where a midseason trade was as wildly successful as Leon Rose dealing for Josh Hart. – 1:34 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
The #Cavs have defended Jalen Brunson with Darius Garland and Cedi Osman. He’s having his best start to a game in this series.
That is not a coincidence. I do not understand the decisions that have been made by the Cavs. – 1:33 PM
The #Cavs have defended Jalen Brunson with Darius Garland and Cedi Osman. He’s having his best start to a game in this series.
That is not a coincidence. I do not understand the decisions that have been made by the Cavs. – 1:33 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
it’s jarring to see the floor this spaced for cleveland, but the 3 cedi just hit must’ve been in the back of rj’s mind pic.twitter.com/yhTR5fx70e – 1:30 PM
it’s jarring to see the floor this spaced for cleveland, but the 3 cedi just hit must’ve been in the back of rj’s mind pic.twitter.com/yhTR5fx70e – 1:30 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
There are so many Knicks bodies in the paint. Mitchell Robinson’s big-ness continues to create problems inside. Gonna have to make some shots to open things up. – 1:30 PM
There are so many Knicks bodies in the paint. Mitchell Robinson’s big-ness continues to create problems inside. Gonna have to make some shots to open things up. – 1:30 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Cavs have already committed four turnovers in this game, but have managed to stay within 5 thanks to starting the game 7-for-11 from the field.
The Knicks have had some real chances to separate, but have started out 2-for-7 from 3-point range. – 1:30 PM
The Cavs have already committed four turnovers in this game, but have managed to stay within 5 thanks to starting the game 7-for-11 from the field.
The Knicks have had some real chances to separate, but have started out 2-for-7 from 3-point range. – 1:30 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks can’t be upset with this start – but they’d be up double-digits if Randle (whose typically terrific in the first quarter) gave them something – 1:29 PM
Knicks can’t be upset with this start – but they’d be up double-digits if Randle (whose typically terrific in the first quarter) gave them something – 1:29 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Love that off-ball screen by Mitchell and Garland turning it into a back door. – 1:28 PM
Love that off-ball screen by Mitchell and Garland turning it into a back door. – 1:28 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Entering this series Randle had shot 30.9% in eight career playoff games. He’s 0-4 so far today – 1:28 PM
Entering this series Randle had shot 30.9% in eight career playoff games. He’s 0-4 so far today – 1:28 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Thank you to NY State Senator, @JamaalTBailey and @gardenofdreams partner SCAN-Harbor student, Yagub Drammeh for delivering the game ball today. pic.twitter.com/IZi5PYE8KH – 1:25 PM
Thank you to NY State Senator, @JamaalTBailey and @gardenofdreams partner SCAN-Harbor student, Yagub Drammeh for delivering the game ball today. pic.twitter.com/IZi5PYE8KH – 1:25 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
That’s one of the dumbest fouls Cedi Osman has had all season. – 1:25 PM
That’s one of the dumbest fouls Cedi Osman has had all season. – 1:25 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Caris LeVert has been pretty good defensively on Jalen Brunson throughout the series. I don’t get changing up what’s worked for the #Cavs when they haven’t been forced into doing so. – 1:23 PM
Caris LeVert has been pretty good defensively on Jalen Brunson throughout the series. I don’t get changing up what’s worked for the #Cavs when they haven’t been forced into doing so. – 1:23 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Caris LeVert’s defense against Jalen Brunson in this series: Good. Caris LeVert’s defense against RJ Barrett: Not good. – 1:22 PM
#Cavs Caris LeVert’s defense against Jalen Brunson in this series: Good. Caris LeVert’s defense against RJ Barrett: Not good. – 1:22 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
My instinct is to want to see hilarious, bad things happen to the Knicks, but man is this version an easy team to root for. – 1:21 PM
My instinct is to want to see hilarious, bad things happen to the Knicks, but man is this version an easy team to root for. – 1:21 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Seems like Knicks/Brunson making a clear effort to hit RJ on the wing when the Cavs trap his pick-and-rolls instead of Robinson on the short roll, play 4-on-3 there – 1:21 PM
Seems like Knicks/Brunson making a clear effort to hit RJ on the wing when the Cavs trap his pick-and-rolls instead of Robinson on the short roll, play 4-on-3 there – 1:21 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
21 total points in the first six minutes of Knicks-Cavs?
It’s an offensive explosion!!!! – 1:19 PM
21 total points in the first six minutes of Knicks-Cavs?
It’s an offensive explosion!!!! – 1:19 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Mitchell Robinson got this rebound. Easily. pic.twitter.com/z51tinhvuC – 1:18 PM
Mitchell Robinson got this rebound. Easily. pic.twitter.com/z51tinhvuC – 1:18 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Don’t want to get ahead of ourselves — Knicks were up 12-4 in G2 — but Mitchell Robinson just dribbled between his legs so anything is possible today. – 1:18 PM
Don’t want to get ahead of ourselves — Knicks were up 12-4 in G2 — but Mitchell Robinson just dribbled between his legs so anything is possible today. – 1:18 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Mitchell Robinson cleaning up the boards so far. Stopped two Cavs at the rim. pic.twitter.com/LZE1dcE9cZ – 1:17 PM
Mitchell Robinson cleaning up the boards so far. Stopped two Cavs at the rim. pic.twitter.com/LZE1dcE9cZ – 1:17 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Go time. #LetEmKnow
📺 Tune in on ABC. pic.twitter.com/H38W6CC6MI – 1:13 PM
Go time. #LetEmKnow
📺 Tune in on ABC. pic.twitter.com/H38W6CC6MI – 1:13 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
The #Cavs starting with Garland defending Brunson is really interesting and not something I expected. – 1:13 PM
The #Cavs starting with Garland defending Brunson is really interesting and not something I expected. – 1:13 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Looks like Quentin Grimes has a sling on to keep his injured shoulder stable. – 1:12 PM
Looks like Quentin Grimes has a sling on to keep his injured shoulder stable. – 1:12 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Rick Pitino in the house. Someone let him know the transfer portal does not apply to the Knicks roster. – 1:10 PM
Rick Pitino in the house. Someone let him know the transfer portal does not apply to the Knicks roster. – 1:10 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Something is wrong at MSG: The Knicks & Cavs are actually wearing the same uniforms that they wore in Game 3 … & the home team is wearing white! – 1:07 PM
Something is wrong at MSG: The Knicks & Cavs are actually wearing the same uniforms that they wore in Game 3 … & the home team is wearing white! – 1:07 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Not sure it is possible for the environment in here to get to the same level that it did for Friday night’s game, but the crowd here at Madison Square Garden is ready for Game 4.
Let’s see how the Cavaliers respond after a rough showing in Game 3. – 1:07 PM
Not sure it is possible for the environment in here to get to the same level that it did for Friday night’s game, but the crowd here at Madison Square Garden is ready for Game 4.
Let’s see how the Cavaliers respond after a rough showing in Game 3. – 1:07 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Anyway, Josh Hart gets the start today in place of Grimes — and of course the way DaQuan Jeffries ripped the ball from Robin Lopez in the closing minutes Friday night I wouldn’t have been shocked if Thibs gave him a contract extension and a starting role. – 12:59 PM
Anyway, Josh Hart gets the start today in place of Grimes — and of course the way DaQuan Jeffries ripped the ball from Robin Lopez in the closing minutes Friday night I wouldn’t have been shocked if Thibs gave him a contract extension and a starting role. – 12:59 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs are sticking with Caris LeVert in the starting lineup today against the Knicks. So it’s Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, LeVert, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 12:36 PM
#Cavs are sticking with Caris LeVert in the starting lineup today against the Knicks. So it’s Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, LeVert, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 12:36 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs are starting Garland, Mitchell, LeVert, Mobley, and Allen in Game 4 against the Knicks. – 12:35 PM
#Cavs are starting Garland, Mitchell, LeVert, Mobley, and Allen in Game 4 against the Knicks. – 12:35 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Getting us started in The Garden.
@fuboTV | #Ad | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/XPXnxpDE68 – 12:34 PM
Getting us started in The Garden.
@fuboTV | #Ad | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/XPXnxpDE68 – 12:34 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
For the Knicks, Quentin Grimes is listed as OUT; Josh Hart gets the start. – 12:32 PM
For the Knicks, Quentin Grimes is listed as OUT; Josh Hart gets the start. – 12:32 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Donovan Mitchell seeing Josh Hart in the starting lineup… pic.twitter.com/PaVQsYybuM – 12:32 PM
Donovan Mitchell seeing Josh Hart in the starting lineup… pic.twitter.com/PaVQsYybuM – 12:32 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs are going to be sticking with Caris LeVert in the starting lineup once again today, sources say. – 12:28 PM
#Cavs are going to be sticking with Caris LeVert in the starting lineup once again today, sources say. – 12:28 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks announce Grimes (shoulder) will not play today and that Josh Hart will slide into the starting lineup – 12:28 PM
Knicks announce Grimes (shoulder) will not play today and that Josh Hart will slide into the starting lineup – 12:28 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Knicks say that Quentin Grimes is out today. Josh Hart will be in the starting lineup. – 12:28 PM
Knicks say that Quentin Grimes is out today. Josh Hart will be in the starting lineup. – 12:28 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Knicks say Quentin Grimes is out for todays game a confused shoulder. – 12:28 PM
Knicks say Quentin Grimes is out for todays game a confused shoulder. – 12:28 PM
New York Knicks PR @NY_KnicksPR
Quentin Grimes (contused right shoulder) is out for Game 4. Josh Hart will start. – 12:28 PM
Quentin Grimes (contused right shoulder) is out for Game 4. Josh Hart will start. – 12:28 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
#Cavs Game 4 starters this afternoon v. NYK:
Garland
Mitchell
LeVert
E. Mobley
Allen pic.twitter.com/zE8sbONzH0 – 12:27 PM
#Cavs Game 4 starters this afternoon v. NYK:
Garland
Mitchell
LeVert
E. Mobley
Allen pic.twitter.com/zE8sbONzH0 – 12:27 PM
Alan Hahn @alanhahn
Pregame about to hit the air at 12:30 pm on @MSGNetworks to get you ready for Game 4. Coach Pitino joins us! #MSGFamily #Knicks pic.twitter.com/neAwP6xNDK – 12:26 PM
Pregame about to hit the air at 12:30 pm on @MSGNetworks to get you ready for Game 4. Coach Pitino joins us! #MSGFamily #Knicks pic.twitter.com/neAwP6xNDK – 12:26 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
The Cavs need you today, Cleveland… show your support! Photo: John Kuntz, clevelanddotcom #Cavs pic.twitter.com/vF1duQb6Z7 – 12:12 PM
The Cavs need you today, Cleveland… show your support! Photo: John Kuntz, clevelanddotcom #Cavs pic.twitter.com/vF1duQb6Z7 – 12:12 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Game 4 is around the corner…
Lock in your predictions for the game before tip-off and you could win new and exciting playoff prizes by playing Cavs Pick ‘Em, presented by @fuboTV!
PLAY NOW: cavspickem.com – 12:03 PM
Game 4 is around the corner…
Lock in your predictions for the game before tip-off and you could win new and exciting playoff prizes by playing Cavs Pick ‘Em, presented by @fuboTV!
PLAY NOW: cavspickem.com – 12:03 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
The team that has won the rebound advantage has won each game in the Knicks-Cavs series.
Knicks are also 2-0 when they commit fewer turnovers than Cleveland. – 11:58 AM
The team that has won the rebound advantage has won each game in the Knicks-Cavs series.
Knicks are also 2-0 when they commit fewer turnovers than Cleveland. – 11:58 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
JB Bickerstaff on Josh Hart: “What he does at an elite level is impact winning. … He has a way of impacting his team in a positive way as a player.” – 11:33 AM
JB Bickerstaff on Josh Hart: “What he does at an elite level is impact winning. … He has a way of impacting his team in a positive way as a player.” – 11:33 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Cam Johnson: “Whether that’s being here somewhere else I can’t fully say. All I can say is I’ve really come to appreciate the people here & that means a tremendous amount to me…I definitely have factors that I’m considering. And I am warmed up to New York certainly.” #nets – 11:29 AM
Cam Johnson: “Whether that’s being here somewhere else I can’t fully say. All I can say is I’ve really come to appreciate the people here & that means a tremendous amount to me…I definitely have factors that I’m considering. And I am warmed up to New York certainly.” #nets – 11:29 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Cam Johnson said he’s warming up to New York. Hasn’t decided how he’ll let the market play out or how he wants to handle it. – 11:25 AM
Cam Johnson said he’s warming up to New York. Hasn’t decided how he’ll let the market play out or how he wants to handle it. – 11:25 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Cam Johnson on his restricted free agency: “I am warming up to New York honestly.” – 11:25 AM
Cam Johnson on his restricted free agency: “I am warming up to New York honestly.” – 11:25 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks with at least 20 points and 5assists in consecutive playoff games:
Jalen Brunson (2023)
Patrick Ewing (2x)
Walt Frazier (10 x)
Willis Reed (1970) – 11:15 AM
Knicks with at least 20 points and 5assists in consecutive playoff games:
Jalen Brunson (2023)
Patrick Ewing (2x)
Walt Frazier (10 x)
Willis Reed (1970) – 11:15 AM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
By any means.
@keybank | #ad | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/azxmTMcYBi – 10:40 AM
By any means.
@keybank | #ad | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/azxmTMcYBi – 10:40 AM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Scott Foster, Tre Maddox, and Kevin Cutler are the officials today for Game 4 between the #Cavs and Knicks. – 10:40 AM
Scott Foster, Tre Maddox, and Kevin Cutler are the officials today for Game 4 between the #Cavs and Knicks. – 10:40 AM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Matinee in the Mecca.
🔗 https://t.co/bwg12l0l39
@keybank | #Ad | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/fYerkT6ebN – 10:10 AM
Matinee in the Mecca.
🔗 https://t.co/bwg12l0l39
@keybank | #Ad | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/fYerkT6ebN – 10:10 AM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
The Cleveland Cavaliers are 2.5-point underdogs this afternoon on the road against the New York Knicks in Game 4. – 10:10 AM
The Cleveland Cavaliers are 2.5-point underdogs this afternoon on the road against the New York Knicks in Game 4. – 10:10 AM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Playoff hoops in the afternoon.
🕐 1:00PM ET
📺 NBA on ABC
📻 @wtam1100, @wmms, @Power891
@RocketMortgage | #ad | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/kMzjr9nbvf – 9:00 AM
Playoff hoops in the afternoon.
🕐 1:00PM ET
📺 NBA on ABC
📻 @wtam1100, @wmms, @Power891
@RocketMortgage | #ad | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/kMzjr9nbvf – 9:00 AM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Good morning, Cleveland. IT’S GAME DAY.🙌 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/T0uvWXW79n – 8:30 AM
Good morning, Cleveland. IT’S GAME DAY.🙌 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/T0uvWXW79n – 8:30 AM
Cedi Osman @cediosman
Bu güzel günde, başta Ulu Önder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk olmak üzere, bütün kahramanlarımızı sevgi ve minnetle anıyorum. Bugün çocukların kurduğu hayallerin hepsi sizin sayenizde. 23 Nisan Ulusal Egemenlik ve Çocuk Bayramı’mız kutlu olsun. pic.twitter.com/1ZQluJPhFB – 8:24 AM
Bu güzel günde, başta Ulu Önder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk olmak üzere, bütün kahramanlarımızı sevgi ve minnetle anıyorum. Bugün çocukların kurduğu hayallerin hepsi sizin sayenizde. 23 Nisan Ulusal Egemenlik ve Çocuk Bayramı’mız kutlu olsun. pic.twitter.com/1ZQluJPhFB – 8:24 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Sixth man at Garden gives hard-playing Knicks an edge
Something rattled the Cavs, whether it was the Knicks’ defense or the rousing MSG noise. Can the Sunday brunch crowd match the sound? newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 7:45 AM
Sixth man at Garden gives hard-playing Knicks an edge
Something rattled the Cavs, whether it was the Knicks’ defense or the rousing MSG noise. Can the Sunday brunch crowd match the sound? newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 7:45 AM