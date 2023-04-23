Live stream: Cavaliers 45, Knicks 54

The Cleveland Cavaliers (1-2) play against the New York Knicks (2-1) at Madison Square Garden

Game Time: 1:00 PM EDT on Sunday April 23, 2023

Cleveland Cavaliers 45, New York Knicks 54 (Half)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Interesting that Julius Randle only played 15 minutes in the first half. He’s been riding the struggle bus for much of this series.

The rest of the starters — Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Mitchell Robinson, RJ Barrett — were great. – Interesting that Julius Randle only played 15 minutes in the first half. He’s been riding the struggle bus for much of this series.The rest of the starters — Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Mitchell Robinson, RJ Barrett — were great. – 2:20 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Fun halftime stat – Jalen Brunson has as many rebounds as Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen combined. – Fun halftime stat – Jalen Brunson has as many rebounds as Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen combined. – 2:19 PM

Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG

#Cavs still haven’t matched Knicks’ physicality, intensity here at MSG – trail at the break, 54-45; offensive rebounding a problem again – NYK, 11, CLE, 3; CLE, 46%FG, 3-9 3ptFG; Mobley, 10pts, 4reb; Mitchell, Cedi, 9pts apiece; Okoro, 3-5FG, 7pts (5-7FG over last 2gms). 2:19 PM #Cavs still haven’t matched Knicks’ physicality, intensity here at MSG – trail at the break, 54-45; offensive rebounding a problem again – NYK, 11, CLE, 3; CLE, 46%FG, 3-9 3ptFG; Mobley, 10pts, 4reb; Mitchell, Cedi, 9pts apiece; Okoro, 3-5FG, 7pts (5-7FG over last 2gms). pic.twitter.com/dpyt8dofuK

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

New York might win this by 20+

Cavaliers held Knicks to 40.8% FGs and are still down 9. No, they shouldn’t be fortunate to be down 9. You need to lead a game like that.

Knicks dominating possession battle. They’re a bad shooting team, but they’ll be better after halftime. – New York might win this by 20+Cavaliers held Knicks to 40.8% FGs and are still down 9. No, they shouldn’t be fortunate to be down 9. You need to lead a game like that.Knicks dominating possession battle. They’re a bad shooting team, but they’ll be better after halftime. – 2:18 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Mitchell Robinson has 2 blocks & 5 offensive rebounds in first half as NYK leads CLE by 9. Numbers don’t show it, but Robinson has also impacted other shots/drives. CLE has more turnovers than NYK (9-4) & fewer off rebounds (11-3); NYK has taken 14 more shots than Cavs thus far. – Mitchell Robinson has 2 blocks & 5 offensive rebounds in first half as NYK leads CLE by 9. Numbers don’t show it, but Robinson has also impacted other shots/drives. CLE has more turnovers than NYK (9-4) & fewer off rebounds (11-3); NYK has taken 14 more shots than Cavs thus far. – 2:17 PM

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

I would expect to see more of the Mitchell-LeVert-Osman-Okoro-Mobley lineup in the 2nd half.

Might be best to split up Mobley/Allen against this New York D. – I would expect to see more of the Mitchell-LeVert-Osman-Okoro-Mobley lineup in the 2nd half.Might be best to split up Mobley/Allen against this New York D. – 2:16 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Feel like this is a fun time to remind everyone outside central Texas that Jalen Brunson’s annual guaranteed salary actually gets smaller as each year passes. – Feel like this is a fun time to remind everyone outside central Texas that Jalen Brunson’s annual guaranteed salary actually gets smaller as each year passes. – 2:15 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

At the half, Knicks have a 54-45 lead over the

Evan Mobley is the only Cavs player in double figures with 10 points. – At the half, Knicks have a 54-45 lead over the #Cavs . Just not a lot going right on either end of the floor, really. A very tough half for Cleveland.Evan Mobley is the only Cavs player in double figures with 10 points. – 2:14 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Knicks up nine at the half with nothing from Randle. Brunson has been the best player on the floor — and Hart, Robinson and Barrett have all played with the fire the Knicks needed. – Knicks up nine at the half with nothing from Randle. Brunson has been the best player on the floor — and Hart, Robinson and Barrett have all played with the fire the Knicks needed. – 2:13 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Halftime. Knicks lead the Cavaliers 54-45.

• Brunson 16-5-4

• Barrett 12 pts, 4-6 FGs

• Hart 11 & 3

• Robinson 7 & 8 (5 off.), 2 blks

• Mobley 10 & 4 – Halftime. Knicks lead the Cavaliers 54-45.• Brunson 16-5-4• Barrett 12 pts, 4-6 FGs• Hart 11 & 3• Robinson 7 & 8 (5 off.), 2 blks• Mobley 10 & 4 – 2:13 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

havent seen anyone taken to suplex city on rebounding like what Mitchell Robinson is doing to Evan Mobley right now. when a shot goes up, watch the two of them instead of the ball – viewer discretion advised. – havent seen anyone taken to suplex city on rebounding like what Mitchell Robinson is doing to Evan Mobley right now. when a shot goes up, watch the two of them instead of the ball – viewer discretion advised. – 2:10 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Mitchell has resorted to just bombing the moment he touches the ball. Sadly, he’s probably right that it’s Cleveland’s best offense. – Mitchell has resorted to just bombing the moment he touches the ball. Sadly, he’s probably right that it’s Cleveland’s best offense. – 2:06 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

allowing the knicks to grab 41.7% (!) of their own missed shots is why cleveland is losing, but we’ve reached a point where their offensive strategy is borderline malpractice – allowing the knicks to grab 41.7% (!) of their own missed shots is why cleveland is losing, but we’ve reached a point where their offensive strategy is borderline malpractice – 2:06 PM

Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA

Good substitution by Tom bringing Randle in for Toppin when Cavs go smaller with Mobley at 5 – Good substitution by Tom bringing Randle in for Toppin when Cavs go smaller with Mobley at 5 – 2:05 PM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

Someone’s gonna have to explain to me why the Knicks want every minute of this series so much more than the Cavs. Do the Cleveland players have somewhere to be? – Someone’s gonna have to explain to me why the Knicks want every minute of this series so much more than the Cavs. Do the Cleveland players have somewhere to be? – 2:05 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

keeping Garland out with 3 PF is too conservative … you’re down 15, he doesn’t have a high foul rate, and the other options all stink. – keeping Garland out with 3 PF is too conservative … you’re down 15, he doesn’t have a high foul rate, and the other options all stink. – 2:02 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Cleveland has only been able to run on 8% of NY misses. Even when New York doesn’t get an oreb, they contest it enough that it’s rarely clean and Cavs can’t run. – Cleveland has only been able to run on 8% of NY misses. Even when New York doesn’t get an oreb, they contest it enough that it’s rarely clean and Cavs can’t run. – 2:01 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

I was so wrong about the Knicks. They’ve had all the difference makers. – I was so wrong about the Knicks. They’ve had all the difference makers. – 2:01 PM

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

New York ranked #2 in offensive rebounding % this season.

+5 in offensive rebounds today

Cleveland ranked #20 in defensive rebounding % – New York ranked #2 in offensive rebounding % this season.+5 in offensive rebounds todayCleveland ranked #20 in defensive rebounding % – 2:00 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

“The Cavs have no wings” has been the big talking point in this series and is definitely a valid concern, but all their resources are invested in the frontcourt and backcourt only to get crushed on the glass and for Brunson to outplay Mitchell and Garland – “The Cavs have no wings” has been the big talking point in this series and is definitely a valid concern, but all their resources are invested in the frontcourt and backcourt only to get crushed on the glass and for Brunson to outplay Mitchell and Garland – 1:59 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Donovan Mitchell has played these two games in NY like he played vs Mavs last year. Which is to say, not well – Donovan Mitchell has played these two games in NY like he played vs Mavs last year. Which is to say, not well – 1:57 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Even Quickley airball leads to a Brunson 3 – Knicks up 46-31 as Cavs call timeout. RJ Barrett said yesterday the team that plays harder will win — and it’s not close right now. Thibodeau has Knicks playing at full throttle. – Even Quickley airball leads to a Brunson 3 – Knicks up 46-31 as Cavs call timeout. RJ Barrett said yesterday the team that plays harder will win — and it’s not close right now. Thibodeau has Knicks playing at full throttle. – 1:57 PM

Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA

Such an enormous impact today from Mitchell Robinson. A force helping in defense and incredibly disruptive on the offensive glass – Such an enormous impact today from Mitchell Robinson. A force helping in defense and incredibly disruptive on the offensive glass – 1:56 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Knicks up 15 points already. Cleveland looks like the same team as two days ago. – Knicks up 15 points already. Cleveland looks like the same team as two days ago. – 1:56 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

The Cavs look overwhelmed by the Knicks. Just how hard they’re playing. – The Cavs look overwhelmed by the Knicks. Just how hard they’re playing. – 1:56 PM

Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob

Its debatable which roster is better NYK or CLE – But the coaching, strategy and adjustments are clearly a massive mismatch – Its debatable which roster is better NYK or CLE – But the coaching, strategy and adjustments are clearly a massive mismatch – 1:56 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Darius Garland with two points and three fouls halfway through the second quarter. Not the combination the Cavaliers were hoping for after Garland, in particular, struggled in Game 3. – Darius Garland with two points and three fouls halfway through the second quarter. Not the combination the Cavaliers were hoping for after Garland, in particular, struggled in Game 3. – 1:55 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

I think the I think the #Cavs have done a lot of things strategically that don’t make a ton of sense, but I also think the Knicks look like the team that wants this way more. – 1:52 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Miles McBrides stays down on Donovan Mitchell’s shot fake & forces him into a tough attempt. After the miss, Mitchell picks up his 2nd foul from contact w/Isaiah Hartenstein. McBride is giving NYK huge lift so far w/Quentin Grimes sidelined (shoulder). NYK up 9 w/7:42 left in 2nd – Miles McBrides stays down on Donovan Mitchell’s shot fake & forces him into a tough attempt. After the miss, Mitchell picks up his 2nd foul from contact w/Isaiah Hartenstein. McBride is giving NYK huge lift so far w/Quentin Grimes sidelined (shoulder). NYK up 9 w/7:42 left in 2nd – 1:51 PM

Kenny Beecham @KOT4Q

Knicks depth is in insane. Grimes out with an injury? Dont worry, Miles McBride is ready to give you really impactful minutes – Knicks depth is in insane. Grimes out with an injury? Dont worry, Miles McBride is ready to give you really impactful minutes – 1:51 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Knicks have outscored the Knicks have outscored the #Cavs so far in the second quarter with both Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle off the floor. If the Cavs can’t win those minutes — especially with Donovan Mitchell on the floor — they don’t have a chance. – 1:51 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Rough stretch for Cavs. With Brunson and Randle out, they lose a bunch of ground. Knicks defending Mitchell well, no 3PA so far in the game. Cavs haven’t been able to make them pay elsewhere. – Rough stretch for Cavs. With Brunson and Randle out, they lose a bunch of ground. Knicks defending Mitchell well, no 3PA so far in the game. Cavs haven’t been able to make them pay elsewhere. – 1:50 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Pretty wild the Knicks are in this position with their sole All-Star shooting 30 percent thus far in the series. – Pretty wild the Knicks are in this position with their sole All-Star shooting 30 percent thus far in the series. – 1:50 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

That is one heck of a sequence from Miles McBride – That is one heck of a sequence from Miles McBride – 1:48 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

The Knicks are playing harder, faster, smarter and with much more urgency. – The Knicks are playing harder, faster, smarter and with much more urgency. – 1:48 PM

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

Loose balls + hustle plays= extra possessions

Recipe for success in the playoffs (or disaster if you are in Cleveland) – Loose balls + hustle plays= extra possessionsRecipe for success in the playoffs (or disaster if you are in Cleveland) – 1:46 PM

Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman

I think Donovan Mitchell just leapt like 20 feet across the air to snatch hat post-whistle jumper out of the air – I think Donovan Mitchell just leapt like 20 feet across the air to snatch hat post-whistle jumper out of the air – 1:46 PM

Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie

This Knicks team is so dope – This Knicks team is so dope – 1:45 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart started together today for the Knicks for the first time since their time at @NovaMBB under @JayWright_3 – Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart started together today for the Knicks for the first time since their time at @NovaMBB under @JayWright_3 – 1:44 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Obi Toppin going with the logo range for a 3 pointer. Okay with a bing bong for that one. – Obi Toppin going with the logo range for a 3 pointer. Okay with a bing bong for that one. – 1:44 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

What an introduction to the series for Miles McBride. Draws a charge on Mitchell, buries a 3-pointer on the other end. – What an introduction to the series for Miles McBride. Draws a charge on Mitchell, buries a 3-pointer on the other end. – 1:44 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

The Knicks are treating Ricky Rubio like he’s not on the floor when he doesn’t have the ball. They’re paying more attention to Isaac Okoro. – The Knicks are treating Ricky Rubio like he’s not on the floor when he doesn’t have the ball. They’re paying more attention to Isaac Okoro. – 1:43 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Garden crowd is great but Knicks are also 14-13 in home playoff games this century, let’s maybe slow our roll on the actual basketball impact. – Garden crowd is great but Knicks are also 14-13 in home playoff games this century, let’s maybe slow our roll on the actual basketball impact. – 1:43 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

New York playing far more aggressive than Cavaliers right now, and you can see it in the foul count.

Only 1 foul by Knicks, and it was that Hart foul on Mitchell.

6 fouls on Cavs, with Garland in foul trouble already – New York playing far more aggressive than Cavaliers right now, and you can see it in the foul count.Only 1 foul by Knicks, and it was that Hart foul on Mitchell.6 fouls on Cavs, with Garland in foul trouble already – 1:41 PM

Bill Simmons @BillSimmons

A telling next 3 quarters for Cleveland. They’ve been gifted a dogshit series (so far) from Randle and they’re doing nothing with it. Strategy-wise and execution-wise they just look like a mess. I’m almost ready to give up on our series pick 1:41 PM A telling next 3 quarters for Cleveland. They’ve been gifted a dogshit series (so far) from Randle and they’re doing nothing with it. Strategy-wise and execution-wise they just look like a mess. I’m almost ready to give up on our series pick @iamrahstradamus

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

After one: Knicks 30, Cavs 23.

Both teams are shooting over 50 percent, after opening the past two games a combined 29-for-100 from the field.

Jalen Brunson leads all scorers with 11 points. Cavs already have six turnovers. – After one: Knicks 30, Cavs 23.Both teams are shooting over 50 percent, after opening the past two games a combined 29-for-100 from the field.Jalen Brunson leads all scorers with 11 points. Cavs already have six turnovers. – 1:41 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

#Cavs only being down seven after that first quarter seems pretty fortunate considering Garland and Mitchell haven’t been great thus far. Mobley has been pretty good, but I do wonder how much changing up rotations like this in the playoffs has a negative effect. – 1:40 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Jarrett Allen doesn’t look right…

LeVert moves his feet well on defense, might just use him at the three with the starters more.

Knicks ability to get stops even after well timed dump offs to the Dunker spot is big. – Jarrett Allen doesn’t look right…LeVert moves his feet well on defense, might just use him at the three with the starters more.Knicks ability to get stops even after well timed dump offs to the Dunker spot is big. – 1:39 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

At the end of the first quarter, Knicks have a 30-23 lead over the At the end of the first quarter, Knicks have a 30-23 lead over the #Cavs . They shot 10 of 19 from the field and 2 of 4 from 3. But they really need to protect the ball better, as they have 5 early turnovers in the first quarter. – 1:39 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Knicks up 30-23 after one – Randle hits a jumper after missing his first four shots, which is a good sign. Better sign – refs seem to be calling this one pretty loose and letting teams play hard. – Knicks up 30-23 after one – Randle hits a jumper after missing his first four shots, which is a good sign. Better sign – refs seem to be calling this one pretty loose and letting teams play hard. – 1:38 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Through one quarter, the Knicks lead the Cavaliers 30-23.

• Barrett 6 pts

• Brunson 11-4-2

• Hart 9 & 2 – Through one quarter, the Knicks lead the Cavaliers 30-23.• Barrett 6 pts• Brunson 11-4-2• Hart 9 & 2 – 1:38 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Josh Hart = Mr. Everything Everywhere All At Once – Josh Hart = Mr. Everything Everywhere All At Once – 1:36 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

The Cavaliers wings just aren’t good enough. If you want to be a serious contender, Caris LeVert, Cedi Osman and Isaac Okoro just aren’t going to cut it. Their core is really good with room to develop but they won’t be a real force until they get more from that spot. – The Cavaliers wings just aren’t good enough. If you want to be a serious contender, Caris LeVert, Cedi Osman and Isaac Okoro just aren’t going to cut it. Their core is really good with room to develop but they won’t be a real force until they get more from that spot. – 1:36 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

The thing that Josh Hart and Tom Thibodeau most have in common is that they’re both always so on brand – The thing that Josh Hart and Tom Thibodeau most have in common is that they’re both always so on brand – 1:36 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Ricky Rubio getting minutes here doesn’t make sense. It hasn’t worked all series. All it’s doing is giving Brunson a place to hide defensively. – Ricky Rubio getting minutes here doesn’t make sense. It hasn’t worked all series. All it’s doing is giving Brunson a place to hide defensively. – 1:35 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

I don’t think I’ve ever covered a team where a midseason trade was as wildly successful as Leon Rose dealing for Josh Hart. – I don’t think I’ve ever covered a team where a midseason trade was as wildly successful as Leon Rose dealing for Josh Hart. – 1:34 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

The

That is not a coincidence. I do not understand the decisions that have been made by the Cavs. – The #Cavs have defended Jalen Brunson with Darius Garland and Cedi Osman. He’s having his best start to a game in this series.That is not a coincidence. I do not understand the decisions that have been made by the Cavs. – 1:33 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

it’s jarring to see the floor this spaced for cleveland, but the 3 cedi just hit must’ve been in the back of rj’s mind 1:30 PM it’s jarring to see the floor this spaced for cleveland, but the 3 cedi just hit must’ve been in the back of rj’s mind pic.twitter.com/yhTR5fx70e

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

There are so many Knicks bodies in the paint. Mitchell Robinson’s big-ness continues to create problems inside. Gonna have to make some shots to open things up. – There are so many Knicks bodies in the paint. Mitchell Robinson’s big-ness continues to create problems inside. Gonna have to make some shots to open things up. – 1:30 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

The Cavs have already committed four turnovers in this game, but have managed to stay within 5 thanks to starting the game 7-for-11 from the field.

The Knicks have had some real chances to separate, but have started out 2-for-7 from 3-point range. – The Cavs have already committed four turnovers in this game, but have managed to stay within 5 thanks to starting the game 7-for-11 from the field.The Knicks have had some real chances to separate, but have started out 2-for-7 from 3-point range. – 1:30 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Quentin Grimes, out with a contused shoulder, is wearing a sling on the bench. – Quentin Grimes, out with a contused shoulder, is wearing a sling on the bench. – 1:30 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Knicks can’t be upset with this start – but they’d be up double-digits if Randle (whose typically terrific in the first quarter) gave them something – Knicks can’t be upset with this start – but they’d be up double-digits if Randle (whose typically terrific in the first quarter) gave them something – 1:29 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Love that off-ball screen by Mitchell and Garland turning it into a back door. – Love that off-ball screen by Mitchell and Garland turning it into a back door. – 1:28 PM

Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman

Entering this series Randle had shot 30.9% in eight career playoff games. He’s 0-4 so far today – Entering this series Randle had shot 30.9% in eight career playoff games. He’s 0-4 so far today – 1:28 PM

Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA

That’s a SUPER backdoor cut by Garland – That’s a SUPER backdoor cut by Garland – 1:28 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks

Thank you to NY State Senator, @JamaalTBailey and @gardenofdreams partner SCAN-Harbor student, Yagub Drammeh for delivering the game ball today. 1:25 PM Thank you to NY State Senator, @JamaalTBailey and @gardenofdreams partner SCAN-Harbor student, Yagub Drammeh for delivering the game ball today. pic.twitter.com/IZi5PYE8KH

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

That’s one of the dumbest fouls Cedi Osman has had all season. – That’s one of the dumbest fouls Cedi Osman has had all season. – 1:25 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Caris LeVert has been pretty good defensively on Jalen Brunson throughout the series. I don’t get changing up what’s worked for the Caris LeVert has been pretty good defensively on Jalen Brunson throughout the series. I don’t get changing up what’s worked for the #Cavs when they haven’t been forced into doing so. – 1:23 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

The scouting report on RJ Barrett must be to take away straight line drives. You can live with so much other stuff he tries. The Cavs keep giving up straight line drives. Coaches must be going crazy right now lol. – The scouting report on RJ Barrett must be to take away straight line drives. You can live with so much other stuff he tries. The Cavs keep giving up straight line drives. Coaches must be going crazy right now lol. – 1:22 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

My instinct is to want to see hilarious, bad things happen to the Knicks, but man is this version an easy team to root for. – My instinct is to want to see hilarious, bad things happen to the Knicks, but man is this version an easy team to root for. – 1:21 PM

Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman

Seems like Knicks/Brunson making a clear effort to hit RJ on the wing when the Cavs trap his pick-and-rolls instead of Robinson on the short roll, play 4-on-3 there – Seems like Knicks/Brunson making a clear effort to hit RJ on the wing when the Cavs trap his pick-and-rolls instead of Robinson on the short roll, play 4-on-3 there – 1:21 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

KEEP CARIS LEVERT ON THE FLOOR – KEEP CARIS LEVERT ON THE FLOOR – 1:20 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

21 total points in the first six minutes of Knicks-Cavs?

It’s an offensive explosion!!!! – 21 total points in the first six minutes of Knicks-Cavs?It’s an offensive explosion!!!! – 1:19 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Don’t want to get ahead of ourselves — Knicks were up 12-4 in G2 — but Mitchell Robinson just dribbled between his legs so anything is possible today. – Don’t want to get ahead of ourselves — Knicks were up 12-4 in G2 — but Mitchell Robinson just dribbled between his legs so anything is possible today. – 1:18 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Mitchell Robinson cleaning up the boards so far. Stopped two Cavs at the rim. 1:17 PM Mitchell Robinson cleaning up the boards so far. Stopped two Cavs at the rim. pic.twitter.com/LZE1dcE9cZ

Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA

Knicks doing a great job early if helping the helper on D – Knicks doing a great job early if helping the helper on D – 1:15 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Mitchell Robinson is playing as well right now as he did in Game 3. An absolute force – Mitchell Robinson is playing as well right now as he did in Game 3. An absolute force – 1:14 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

For two consecutive games, Knicks fans have gotten louder, not quieter, with their players at the FT line. Just 20,000 people being deliriously happy – For two consecutive games, Knicks fans have gotten louder, not quieter, with their players at the FT line. Just 20,000 people being deliriously happy – 1:13 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Looks like Quentin Grimes has a sling on to keep his injured shoulder stable. – Looks like Quentin Grimes has a sling on to keep his injured shoulder stable. – 1:12 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

RJ Barrett gets downhill and scores on first possession. Good sign – RJ Barrett gets downhill and scores on first possession. Good sign – 1:12 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Rick Pitino in the house. Someone let him know the transfer portal does not apply to the Knicks roster. – Rick Pitino in the house. Someone let him know the transfer portal does not apply to the Knicks roster. – 1:10 PM

John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann

Something is wrong at MSG: The Knicks & Cavs are actually wearing the same uniforms that they wore in Game 3 … & the home team is wearing white! – Something is wrong at MSG: The Knicks & Cavs are actually wearing the same uniforms that they wore in Game 3 … & the home team is wearing white! – 1:07 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Not sure it is possible for the environment in here to get to the same level that it did for Friday night’s game, but the crowd here at Madison Square Garden is ready for Game 4.

Let’s see how the Cavaliers respond after a rough showing in Game 3. – Not sure it is possible for the environment in here to get to the same level that it did for Friday night’s game, but the crowd here at Madison Square Garden is ready for Game 4.Let’s see how the Cavaliers respond after a rough showing in Game 3. – 1:07 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Anyway, Josh Hart gets the start today in place of Grimes — and of course the way DaQuan Jeffries ripped the ball from Robin Lopez in the closing minutes Friday night I wouldn’t have been shocked if Thibs gave him a contract extension and a starting role. – Anyway, Josh Hart gets the start today in place of Grimes — and of course the way DaQuan Jeffries ripped the ball from Robin Lopez in the closing minutes Friday night I wouldn’t have been shocked if Thibs gave him a contract extension and a starting role. – 12:59 PM

Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG

For the Knicks, Quentin Grimes is listed as OUT; Josh Hart gets the start. – For the Knicks, Quentin Grimes is listed as OUT; Josh Hart gets the start. – 12:32 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Donovan Mitchell seeing Josh Hart in the starting lineup… 12:32 PM Donovan Mitchell seeing Josh Hart in the starting lineup… pic.twitter.com/PaVQsYybuM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Knicks announce Grimes (shoulder) will not play today and that Josh Hart will slide into the starting lineup – Knicks announce Grimes (shoulder) will not play today and that Josh Hart will slide into the starting lineup – 12:28 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Knicks say that Quentin Grimes is out today. Josh Hart will be in the starting lineup. – Knicks say that Quentin Grimes is out today. Josh Hart will be in the starting lineup. – 12:28 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Quentin Grimes is out and Josh Hart will start, Knicks say – Quentin Grimes is out and Josh Hart will start, Knicks say – 12:28 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Knicks say Quentin Grimes is out for todays game a confused shoulder. – Knicks say Quentin Grimes is out for todays game a confused shoulder. – 12:28 PM

Alan Hahn @alanhahn

Pregame about to hit the air at 12:30 pm on @MSGNetworks to get you ready for Game 4. Coach Pitino joins us! #MSGFamily #Knicks 12:26 PM Pregame about to hit the air at 12:30 pm on @MSGNetworks to get you ready for Game 4. Coach Pitino joins us! #MSGFamily #Knicks pic.twitter.com/neAwP6xNDK

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Game 4 is around the corner…

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Quentin Grimes never came out for his pregame on-court warmup before todays game. Knicks say he’s game-time decision, but safe to say he’s not playing if he hasn’t warmed up yet. Usually, he would’ve been out there at 11:15. – Quentin Grimes never came out for his pregame on-court warmup before todays game. Knicks say he’s game-time decision, but safe to say he’s not playing if he hasn’t warmed up yet. Usually, he would’ve been out there at 11:15. – 11:59 AM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

The team that has won the rebound advantage has won each game in the Knicks-Cavs series.

Knicks are also 2-0 when they commit fewer turnovers than Cleveland. – The team that has won the rebound advantage has won each game in the Knicks-Cavs series.Knicks are also 2-0 when they commit fewer turnovers than Cleveland. – 11:58 AM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

JB Bickerstaff on Josh Hart: “What he does at an elite level is impact winning. … He has a way of impacting his team in a positive way as a player.” – JB Bickerstaff on Josh Hart: “What he does at an elite level is impact winning. … He has a way of impacting his team in a positive way as a player.” – 11:33 AM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Cam Johnson: “Whether that’s being here somewhere else I can’t fully say. All I can say is I’ve really come to appreciate the people here & that means a tremendous amount to me…I definitely have factors that I’m considering. And I am warmed up to New York certainly.” 11:29 AM Cam Johnson: “Whether that’s being here somewhere else I can’t fully say. All I can say is I’ve really come to appreciate the people here & that means a tremendous amount to me…I definitely have factors that I’m considering. And I am warmed up to New York certainly.” #nets

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Cam Johnson said he’s warming up to New York. Hasn’t decided how he’ll let the market play out or how he wants to handle it. – Cam Johnson said he’s warming up to New York. Hasn’t decided how he’ll let the market play out or how he wants to handle it. – 11:25 AM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Cam Johnson on his restricted free agency: “I am warming up to New York honestly.” – Cam Johnson on his restricted free agency: “I am warming up to New York honestly.” – 11:25 AM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Knicks with at least 20 points and 5assists in consecutive playoff games:

Jalen Brunson (2023)

Patrick Ewing (2x)

Walt Frazier (10 x)

Willis Reed (1970) – Knicks with at least 20 points and 5assists in consecutive playoff games:Jalen Brunson (2023)Patrick Ewing (2x)Walt Frazier (10 x)Willis Reed (1970) – 11:15 AM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Scott Foster, Tre Maddox, and Kevin Cutler are the officials today for Game 4 between the Scott Foster, Tre Maddox, and Kevin Cutler are the officials today for Game 4 between the #Cavs and Knicks. – 10:40 AM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

The Cleveland Cavaliers are 2.5-point underdogs this afternoon on the road against the New York Knicks in Game 4. – The Cleveland Cavaliers are 2.5-point underdogs this afternoon on the road against the New York Knicks in Game 4. – 10:10 AM

