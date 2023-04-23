Live stream: Celtics 65, Hawks 53

The Boston Celtics (2-1) play against the Atlanta Hawks (1-2) at State Farm Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Sunday April 23, 2023
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Sunday April 23, 2023
Boston Celtics 65, Atlanta Hawks 53 (Q3 12:00)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Reminiscing about Colangelo’s Sixers giving Boston the picks that became Tatum and Langford for the Fultz pick. Romeo Langford was part of the package that helped Boston land Derrick White. – 8:16 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown in Game 4
With mask: 1/7 FG
Without mask: 2/2 FG
masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 8:15 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
imaginary Hawks-Celtics halftime conversation: “If you guys aren’t gonna use Grant Williams would you mind sending him over here?” – 8:15 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Didn’t think that was a great first half for the Celtics offense. Made some bad decisions. Forced some shots. Still shot 50% FGA with nine made 3-pointers, but wasn’t a crisp half for them. Defense stepped up though. Hawks got almost nothing in the halfcourt and couldn’t OREB. – 8:12 PM
Abby Chin @tvabby
Rob Williams’ 12 rebounds are most by a Celtic in the first half of Playoff game since @Kendrick Perkins in May 2008, 13 vs. Detroit!
h/t Dick Lipe. – 8:11 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Marcus Smart’s and-one was overturned, but he got the final 3 points for Boston just before the half 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fcBG8UwPxW – 8:10 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics end 2Q on a 12-4 run to rebuild their lead to 65-53 at halftime. White 15, Tatum 13, Brown 9, Brogdon 9, Smart 8, RWilliams 8; Hunter 17, Murray 11, Young 10.
REBS:
BOS 32
ATL 20 – 8:10 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
HALF: Celtics 65, Hawks 53
Hawks got the game within 4 with 2:46 in the 2Q. It seemed like they lost focus after a really good defensive spurt. – 8:09 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Big answer for Boston there to answer the Hawks run and close the half strong. Puts them in a spot to come out of the break strong and take full control – 8:09 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Hawks had just two second-chance points in the first half. – 8:08 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics lead the Hawks 65-53 at halftime in Game 4. Hawks shooting 36.7% from the floor. Derrick White has 15 points, Jayson Tatum has 13. Rob Williams with 8 points and 12 rebounds in 15 mins of action. – 8:08 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Celtics had a 12-4 edge in transition points and it could have been worse.
Can’t be giving up careless 1-0 runouts in the playoffs. – 8:08 PM
Celtics had a 12-4 edge in transition points and it could have been worse.
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Two different times in last minute Hawks whistleed for breathing on somebody. The Trae foul on Smart was inconsequential. but ridiculous, and then they rewarded Smart’s dive into a fake 4-point play just now before it was overturned. – 8:07 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Tatum locks up Trae in the back court and Trae fumbles it away. Can’t get a shot off with 3.5 seconds left after Snyder won that challenge. Celtics up 12 heading into the half. They already have 3 more rebounds than they did in Game 3 as they went double big for big stretches. – 8:07 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Hawks win the challenge but it only saves them a point. Not sure if that was worth it – 8:06 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Celtics withstand second quarter surge by Atlanta, go into the half ahead 65-53.
🌟🌟🌟Derrick White 15 points
🌟🌟De’Andre Hunter 17 points
🌟Robert Williams III 8 points, 12 rebounds – 8:06 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Officials are really mulling this over. For them to overturn there has to be indisputable evidence. If there isn’t the call could stand.
But the challenge was successful so it gets overturned. No basket and Hawks get the ball. – 8:06 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Hawks win the challenge, but the 3 is still good. 65-53 Celtics lead. – 8:05 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Officials are meeting after the review. And they’re looking at the play again. #Celtics #Hawks – 8:04 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
If the Hawks lose it, refs might say Capela got into Smart’s landing space. – 8:04 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Wow. Could that going to get upgraded to a flagrant on the Atlanta review? Unless they say Smart stepped forward into the contact. Either way, he hit the 3. – 8:03 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks are gonna challenge the call. It looked like Marcus Smart may have kicked his leg out on that. Trae Young recognized it because he was called for a similar foul on Friday. – 8:03 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Marcus Smart potential 4-point play and the Celtics fans in ATL love it. But the Hawks are challenging the call. – 8:02 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Marcus Smart still doing Marcus Smart things. But there will be a review. #Celtics #Hawks – 8:02 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Marcus Smart has earned his spot in the Product Dilutor Hall of Fame. – 8:00 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
No one gets more pissed than Horford and Smart when a ref doesn’t give them the ball QUICKLY after a dead ball.
And if it happens in front of both of them, look out lol. – 7:59 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tatum stopped Capela and Collins/Capela erased his shot the other way to set up a hard one-handed slam by Hunter. 17 for him this half. ATL needed him to step up. – 7:58 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Feels like Robert Williams has had so many big offensive rebounds that led to 3-pointers or 3-point plays when the Cs really needed them. – 7:56 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Two good defensive possessions by the Hawks and after forcing a 3 second violation, John Collins hits a 3 and the Hawks pull w/in 6. – 7:55 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Out of the timeout, Trae Young hits a floater and draws a foul. He missed the FT but the Celtics are in the bonus now. – 7:53 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are a combined 6-17, 2-7 from 3 for 18 points and the Celtics still have a 13-point lead on the Hawks. – 7:51 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
5:10, 2Q — Hawks call timeout after a layup from Brown puts the Celtics up 53-40. The effort from the Hawks has been much better. But the early jump by the Celtics is a lot for them to climb out of. – 7:50 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Brown pumped after finally getting a 3 to fall. He’d started the series 4/14 from deep including 0/4 in G3. He finishes inside two plays later and #Celtics lead by 13. #Hawks shooting 5/14 FG vs. bigger Boston lineups – 7:50 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Snyder calls another timeout and #Hawks are down to four with 5:10 left in 2Q. BOS 53, ATL 40.
#Celtics – 7:49 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Mike Muscala checked in with a giant target on his back. Hawks went at him every single time on defense. He’s out 1 minute, 17 seconds later. – 7:47 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
muscala checks in for horford and the hawks immediately get a 3 hunting him in the pick-and-roll – 7:45 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Onyeka Okongwu picks up his 2nd foul with 8:04 in 2Q. He ended up in a 2-on-1 situation with Al Horford and Robert Williams after Boston ran a pick and roll. Horford recognized it and shoveled a pass to Williams. – 7:44 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Derrick White attempting to take back the throne as the best Celtics player in this series with this performance. – 7:44 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Adjustment time. No mask or wrap for Jaylen Brown and Mike Muscala is in the game. – 7:44 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Strong finish at the rim for Rob Williams, converts old school 3-point play, Boston now leads 46-32 in the 2Q. pic.twitter.com/aFavJo0yXm – 7:44 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Mike Muscala was moving people out of the way who were blokcing the game film TV in the locker room before the game. Well, he’s in now. – 7:44 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Horford really enjoyed that Rob Williams and-1.
Derrick White, who just checked back in and hit a 3, started it all by drawing two defenders and finding Horford. – 7:44 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Great extra pass from Horford to Rob for the and-1, and Horford’s fired up after that one. Celtics extend their lead to 14 again, up 46-32. – 7:43 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Rob roars after getting fouled on Horford’s feed and Al chest bumps him. #DoubleBig is back. – 7:43 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
50% of boston’s shots have come at the rim, but they’ve only made 57% of them – 7:42 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Hawks trailing by 11 in the first quarter
*cues confetti* 🎊
pic.twitter.com/Hapzh40zEx – 7:41 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Misses inside by Brogdon and Brown keyed that stretch while Bey JUST missed a pair of pull-up 3s that could’ve pulled Atlanta within a possession. #Hawks are getting 3pt looks. – 7:40 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Celtics call timeout with 9:02 in 2Q after Bey’s layup pulls the Hawks w/in 40-32. – 7:40 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jaylen Brown is trying to get himself going but it’s not working so far. He’s 1 for 7 and already has two fouls. #Celtics #Hawks – 7:39 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
7-2 Hawks run and Joe Mazzulla takes timeout. Tough night for Jaylen Brown so far – 2 points on 1-7. – 7:39 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Tough play from Jalen Johnson who iso’d Al Horford then hit a turnaround hook. Then JJ picked off Brogdon then found Bey for 3PA. It didn’t fall though. – 7:38 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Malcolm Brogdon is 4-5 from the floor and his only miss was his easiest shot – 7:36 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Brogdon missed an uncontested layup after Hawks lost him in transition defense.
Bey hit the +1 going the other way. Big swing. – 7:36 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
And-1 opportunity for Saddiq Bey who cut baseline for a dunk and drew a foul off Jaylen Brown. He completes the play to pull the Hawks w/in 38-28. – 7:36 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Derrick White giving Jaylen Brown some time to get it together… – 7:36 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Celtics are really looking for run-outs after misses.
Borderline cherry-picking at the park. – 7:36 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Malcolm Brogdon has had the weirdest season around the basket. – 7:35 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Celtics rebounding:
First quarter tonight: 19
All of Game 3: 29 – 7:35 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Key first quarter stat? Rebounding. Boston has a 20-11 edge. They were minus-19 in Game 3, after averaging plus-4 in Games 1 and 2. – 7:34 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
looked like Trae Young just snatched a piece of confetti out of the air and threw it away lol – 7:34 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
I know we make fun of the empty seats at the Hawks games, but they got a Trillville concert during the quarter break and there’s plenty of people in the standing room sections. It’s a fun place to watch a game. – 7:34 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Strong start by the Celtics who lead the Hawks 35-25 after 1Q.
🌟🌟🌟Jayson Tatum 11 pts, 5 rebounds
🌟🌟Derrick White 10 points
🌟Dejounte Murray 11 pts – 7:32 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics race out to a 35-25 lead after 1Q. Tatum 11, Brogdon 7; Murray 11, Young 6. – 7:32 PM
Abby Chin @tvabby
The #Celtics are plus-10 on the boards in the first quarter, 19-9. #pointofemphasis – 7:31 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his second made field goal of the game, Trae Young has connected on his 200th career playoff field goal. Young notched his 600th career playoff point and 200th career playoff assist in Game 3, becoming the second-fastest player in NBA history to 600 points / 200 assists. – 7:31 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
1Q: Celtics 35, Hawks 25
Good stop by Bogi to force a Tatum miss on a 3 at the buzzer.
The Hawks are 5-11 from 3 but they keep missing shots at point blank range. They are 9-25 from the floor. – 7:31 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
White and Brogdon: 7 for 9
Tatum and Jaylen: 4 for 12
35-25 Cs. – 7:31 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Trae Young hits a much needed 3 for the Hawks. They trail by 10. – 7:30 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
8/24 FG isn’t gonna cut it for #Hawks with the #Celtics again off to a strong start from the field. – 7:29 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Malcolm Brogdon with a quick 7 points on 3-3 shooting while Hawks fans keep booing him – 7:29 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Refs stopped play so we can party here in ATL. Let the confetti rain down baybeeee pic.twitter.com/t4Pc596JaL – 7:28 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
luke kornet snatching that confetti out of midair is sending me – 7:28 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hauser got lost behind the defense, and Hunter tries to triage it, but it wasn’t his man. Somebody else was asleep at the wheel. pic.twitter.com/MCBoqDhvxs – 7:25 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Tatum’s layup was 100% because Atlanta was afraid of the lob to Rob – 7:24 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
De’Andre Hunter heads to the bench after some productive minutes on both ends of the floor. He was really giving it his all and seemed to be consistently giving effort on defense. – 7:24 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
The booing of Malcolm Brogdon has continued but he silences it by knocking down the Celtics’ 5th 3 of the game. – 7:22 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Jayson Tatum has averaged 3.7 free throw attempts through the first three games. He has already been to the line four times here in the first 7+plus minutes of the first quarter. – 7:21 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Hauser in with White-Brogdon-Tatum-Rob. Doesn’t look like Grant Williams will play in the 1Q. – 7:20 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
The Hawks go to the bench out of the timeout and Bogdan Bogdanovic, Saddiq Bey, and Onyeka Okongwu join Dejounte Murray and De’Andre Hunter. – 7:19 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Play how you practice, right? Derrick White 10 points for the Celtics who lead 19-11. pic.twitter.com/4oiC7ASw3P – 7:18 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Malcolm Brogdon and Rob Williams off the bench for the Celtics coming out of this timeout. C’s going double big with Rob/Horford out there. – 7:18 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Night and day defensive/rebounding effort in Game 4 so far compared to the first half of Game 3 for Celtics. – 7:18 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
5 misses and 2 TOV on the last 7 #Hawks possessions. #Celtics on a 10-0 run with White already up to 10 pts. – 7:18 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
The Celtics not giving it up to get it back on the break drives me nuts. They hold it way too often and try to go 1 on 1. – 7:16 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
The Celtics have missed a lot of shots but the Hawks have decided they don’t want to rebound today. The Celtics are currently outrebounding the Hawks 12-6 and at least 2 just happened on one possession. – 7:15 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics missed four straight 3s on back-to-back extra chance possessions. White finally gets one to go after a 2/8 FG start. 19-11 BOS. – 7:15 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Now a 10-0 Celtics run and Hawks call timeout. 19-11 C’s lead. Derrick White has 10 points on 4-5 shooting, Jayson Tatum has 7 points on 2-3. – 7:15 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Heard talk about the screening coming into this game and Horford just got caught with his first offensive foul I can think of all series. Looked disgusted with the call. – 7:13 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks also need to do a better job of falling down, apparently. – 7:12 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Separate from Trae missing that layup, it’s a 3-on-1 with two other Hawks at the rim.
Marcus Smart crept in for a tipout rebound that shouldn’t really happen there. – 7:10 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
“I’m just trying to be aggressive. That’s the biggest thing.”- Derrick White, when I asked him about his approach to tonight’s Game 4 matchup. We’re not even 5 minutes into the game and he already has 7 points. pic.twitter.com/dKARj3SkZm – 7:10 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tatum talking to Tyler Ford into timeout after that last timeout. Looked like he thought he got hit in the face on that last turnover. #Celtics up shooting 5/9 FG and winning the rebounding battle early. – 7:09 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics 9-0 run then Hawks 9-0 run then a current Celtics 5-0 run. 14-11 Boston lead and Hawks take timeout. Derrick White is 3-3 for 7 points already. – 7:08 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks call timeout after they come up empty after a steal on Tatum and they don’t get back in transition and Derrick White made a layup.
Hawks trail 14-11 w/ 7:47 in 1Q. – 7:08 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Still shocking to me #Celtics blocked 0 shots last game. Indication of individual efforts lapsing on defense and rim protection lagging. – 7:06 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Celtics were on a 9-0 run since the Hawks opened the game w/ a 3 from De’Andre Hunter but they score 5-straight and are down just 1 now. – 7:06 PM
Abby Chin @tvabby
Jayson Tatum just pulled down his third rebound of the game less than two minutes in. #Celtics up 9-3 early. #motivated – 7:06 PM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
A Mount Rushmore of best NBA first round series of the last 20 years has to include:
– 2009 Celtics Bulls
– 2015 Clippers Spurs
It looks like 2023 Warriors Kings could be headed there as well. What would your fourth pick be? – 6:51 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Red Sox – W
Bruins – W
Celtics – ???
Also — here’s a hockey tweet for you. Matt Tkachuk, I hope you accidentally fall face-first into a wet urinal cake tonight. – 6:43 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Marcus Smart starts tonight, as well as all of the usual Hawks and Celtics starters. – 6:38 PM
Abby Chin @tvabby
Marcus Smart is good to go without restriction in Game 4 despite dealing with a low back contusion.
He’s coming off a season-high 24 points Friday. And, as Marcus does, he also had 3 steals.
@DKSportsbook has Smart at -130 odds to log at least 2 steals tonight. #DKPartner pic.twitter.com/RDoVf2JhpP – 6:27 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
ok now for our main event, it’s Hawks-Celtics time!! WHO WITH ME? – 6:18 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Per @Joe_Sway on IG, looks like Jaylen Brown is rocking the Bill Russell shoes ahead of Game 4 pic.twitter.com/4MV6eK0ouJ – 5:53 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Two of the biggest keys for the Celtics tonight. pic.twitter.com/rFCPKDpXpn – 5:47 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
From last night: I spoke with Malcolm Brogdon about his comments that sparked backlash in ATL and why he wanted to set the record straight.
“It’s definitely fun when fans go at you and boo you and taunt you and talk a little mess. But not in your city.”
theathletic.com/4440533/2023/0… – 5:45 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
From Kings:
Keegan Murray has made five 3-pointers with 10:43 left in Q4 at GSW. He is the 11th rookie in NBA history with five-plus 3s in a postseason contest and the first since Tyler Herro vs. BOS on Sep. 23, 2020. – 5:43 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Celtics say Marcus Smart is available to play tonight against the Hawks. – 5:42 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Mazzulla: “(Hawks guards) drew a couple fouls early, which probably changed our aggressiveness with guarding them…we just have to continue to mix it up against them.” – 5:34 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Mazzulla said he’ll look to double big lineups, Robert Williams to counteract the #Hawks‘ rebounding. – 5:33 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Marcus Smart (low back; contusion) will play tonight according to Celtics HC Joe Mazzulla. – 5:31 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said that Marcus Smart is good to go for tonight’s Game 4 if the Celtics-Hawks series. – 5:31 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Joe Mazzulla said he’s open to playing Grant Williams again if the series calls for it. – 5:31 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Marcus Smart is “Good to go” per Joe Mazzulla after hurting his tailbone late in Game 3. – 5:31 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Jayson Tatum took the blame for Boston’s Game 3 loss. Is a big response coming in Game 4?
Over @DKSportsbook they’ve got Tatum over/under at 29.5 points. Three straight double-doubles for Tatum, who will be key as Celtics put emphasis on rebounding.
pic.twitter.com/491YNDHdOh – 5:26 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Snyder says Atlanta is stuck between doubling Tatum and watching White hit an open 3, and guarding Tatum one on one and watching him hit a step back – 5:24 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Quin Snyder says moving screens are going to happen in these games and you “can’t die on a screen.”
Praises Boston’s depth when Grant Williams can enter and start banging 3s. Again says Derrick White is tough. – 5:20 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Some good insight this morning from Jayson Tatum on #Celtics playing smaller and taking responsibility for G3 loss
youtu.be/wfOA4JOC8LY pic.twitter.com/y7Z9LLIY0l – 4:40 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Protecting the glass is a point of emphasis for us heading into Game 4 tonight. pic.twitter.com/KNAdLPRnsd – 4:30 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Clint Capela is going to be mic’d up on the @HawksOnBally broadcast this evening. – 4:05 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Knicks beat Cavs. Go up 3-1 in series. Now one win away from winning their first playoff series since beating Celtics in 2013. pic.twitter.com/Y6sob3KIXH – 3:35 PM
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
No fan base can get as fired up as the Knicks – that’s why I can’t wait for the inevitable “Are Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett better than Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown” viral threads. 😂😂🔥🔥 – 3:34 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Solid crowd. Nice looking park. Atlanta is so green. 🌳🌳🌳 pic.twitter.com/Cf4MGZRAzk – 2:41 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Marcus Smart participated in shootaround this morning and Jayson Tatum joked he told Smart to get his ass up after the fall. Smart’s listed as questionable and said he’s uncertain if he’ll play today, but I bet he gives it a try – 1:57 PM
