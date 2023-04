Dillon Brooks on what LeBron James told him during Game 3: He told me his birthday

The NBA will not issue an additional penalty on Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks for hitting Lakers star LeBron James in the groin in Saturday’s game, an NBA spokesperson confirmed to The Athletic on Sunday. Here’s what you need to know: * Brooks was ejected from Game 3 after appearing to deliberately hit James as he was dribbling the ball up the court in the third quarter. * James crumpled to the court and remained down for a few minutes. Officials reviewed the play and assessed a flagrant-2 foul on Brooks, an automatic ejection . * The Lakers went on to win 111-101 and enter Game 4 on Monday in Los Angeles leading the first-round Western Conference playoff series 2-1. -via The Athletic / April 23, 2023