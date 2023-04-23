Dillon Brooks won't be suspended for hitting LeBron James in groin

Adrian Wojnarowski: The NBA has reviewed Dillon Brooks’ flagrant 2 foul on LeBron James and there will be no additional penalty, sources tell ESPN. League reviews all flagrant fouls. Brooks was assessed a flagrant 2 foul and ejected for a a shot to James’ groin in Game 3 on Saturday night, but league will not suspend Brooks, sources said.
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Column: Dillon Brooks’s trash talk to LeBron James turns flagrant in Game 3 loss, as the Grizzlies’ knack for self-sabotage rears its ugly head @PostSports washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/04… – 1:56 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
[Dillon] Brooks calling out [LeBron] James put the target on the team’s collective backs.
They should’ve been prepared for an all-out, emotional blitz from the Lakers who were bent on capitalizing on the moment.
[Dillon] Brooks calling out [LeBron] James put the target on the team’s collective backs.
They should’ve been prepared for an all-out, emotional blitz from the Lakers who were bent on capitalizing on the moment.
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Reporting for ABC NBA Countdown on Memphis guard Dillon Brooks avoiding a Game 4 suspension pic.twitter.com/qw2Kq3qil2 – 1:17 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Draymond Green’s suspension loses all credibility as NBA declines to give Dillon Brooks the same punishment
(By @bradbotkincbs)
Draymond Green’s suspension loses all credibility as NBA declines to give Dillon Brooks the same punishment
(By @bradbotkincbs)
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron James let fans and his teammates do the talking for him.
Then he watched Dillon Brooks self destruct.
LeBron James let fans and his teammates do the talking for him.
Then he watched Dillon Brooks self destruct.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks won’t be suspended for hitting Lakers’ LeBron James in groin in Game 3, per report
Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks won’t be suspended for hitting Lakers’ LeBron James in groin in Game 3, per report
The Vertical @Balldontlie
The NBA will not suspend Dillon Brooks for Monday night’s Game 4, per @wojespn.
The NBA will not suspend Dillon Brooks for Monday night’s Game 4, per @wojespn.
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
COLUMN: “Win a championship first before you say parade inside my city”
“Do you hate Dillon Brooks?”
Ja Morant chose to walk back to the hotel after Game 3 got away from the Grizzlies. He was greeted by a reality they don’t seem ready to confront yet
COLUMN: “Win a championship first before you say parade inside my city”
“Do you hate Dillon Brooks?”
Ja Morant chose to walk back to the hotel after Game 3 got away from the Grizzlies. He was greeted by a reality they don’t seem ready to confront yet
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
COLUMN: “Win a championship first before you say parade inside my city”
“Do you hate Dillon Brooks?”
Ja Morant chose to walk back to the hotel after Game 3 got away from the Grizzlies. He was greeted by a reality they don’t seem ready to confront yet
COLUMN: “Win a championship first before you say parade inside my city”
“Do you hate Dillon Brooks?”
Ja Morant chose to walk back to the hotel after Game 3 got away from the Grizzlies. He was greeted by a reality they don’t seem ready to confront yet
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
COLUMN: “Win a championship first before you say parade inside my city”
“Do you hate Dillon Brooks?”
Ja Morant decided to walk back to the hotel after Game 3 got away from these Grizzlies. He was greeted by a reality they don’t ready to confront yet.
COLUMN: “Win a championship first before you say parade inside my city”
“Do you hate Dillon Brooks?”
Ja Morant decided to walk back to the hotel after Game 3 got away from these Grizzlies. He was greeted by a reality they don’t ready to confront yet.
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
No further punishment for Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks, I’m told. Play stands as called. He’s available to play in Game 4. – 12:17 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The NBA has reviewed Dillon Brooks’ flagrant 2 foul on LeBron James and there will be no additional penalty, sources tell ESPN. League reviews all flagrant fouls. – 12:17 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Will NBA suspend Dillon Brooks for LeBron James punch? It comes down to whether Joe Dumars thinks Brooks was going for the ball or the balls, @The Athletic theathletic.com/4441347/2023/0… – 11:12 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
As usual, the great @BillPlaschke strikes it right in @latimessports: Plaschke: The bear pokes back: LeBron James dominates Dillon Brooks and Grizzlies latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 10:38 AM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
After all that, Dillon Brooks had nothing to say. And that says it all. Column: dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 10:19 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers’ LeBron James on dealing with Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks: ““This is not my first rodeo. I had this throughout my career with certain individuals. It’s easy.” Via @SportingTrib bit.ly/3mXMVvK pic.twitter.com/3AQNJjdwkZ – 10:16 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Grizzlies’ Ja Morant on if he fears Dillon Brooks will get suspended for his flagrant foul 2 on LeBron James: “With how they treat Dillon, I honestly wouldn’t be surprised if he is.” For @Sportsnaut https://t.co/JY0wcZqyLV pic.twitter.com/y1RavAnALy – 10:03 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Ja Morant: “If you look at the play, (Dillon Brooks) was actually reaching for the ball on the crossover. LeBron just went behind the back. Obviously got hit somewhere, it’s tough for a man.” pic.twitter.com/QEbAJ6QqkD – 9:52 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
LeBron talked about whether he made a statement against the Grizzlies last night. pic.twitter.com/B35jHPZz10 – 9:40 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Dillon Brooks ejected after a flagrant 2 for this hit to LeBron James
Dillon Brooks ejected after a flagrant 2 for this hit to LeBron James
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Dillon Brooks ejected for a low blow on LeBron James #NBAPlayoffs #NBASaturdays
Dillon Brooks ejected for a low blow on LeBron James #NBAPlayoffs #NBASaturdays
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Ja Morant scored 45 points in Game 3, including 22 points straight for MEM at one point.
LeBron James praised the 23-year-old Morant afterwards, saying: “When great players get it going, there’s nothing that you can do. You can run off 20, you can run off 30, you can run off, I… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… – 2:37 AM
Ja Morant scored 45 points in Game 3, including 22 points straight for MEM at one point.
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers’ LeBron James: “No statement was made. We just wanted to play well and get a win.” – 2:30 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Through three games, Dillon Brooks has a baskets-to-fouls ratio of 1.3:1. (13 baskets, 10 fouls). AK – 2:12 AM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Today’s Dillon Brooks-LeBron James showdown was 100% that Mad Men elevator scene when Don Draper wins the client and then belittles the irritating subordinate: “I don’t think about you at all.”
Well, except for a moment early in the second half, maybe…
ocregister.com/2023/04/22/swa… – 2:03 AM
Today’s Dillon Brooks-LeBron James showdown was 100% that Mad Men elevator scene when Don Draper wins the client and then belittles the irritating subordinate: “I don’t think about you at all.”
Well, except for a moment early in the second half, maybe…
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Ja Morant on Dillon Brooks: “He’s a big-time competitor. A lot of these teams, as much as they don’t like him, they would love to have him on their team with the energy he brings, what he brings to the table, and what he embraces.” pic.twitter.com/Dgo6oDIFWS – 2:00 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Ja Morant on a possible suspension for Dillon Brooks: “With how they treat Dillon, I honestly wouldn’t be surprised if he is. I felt like he was ejected because of past ejections made in games before. If you look at the play, he was actually reaching for the ball on a crossover.… https://t.co/xGE6vImFl6 pic.twitter.com/d0hPJpTMto – 1:51 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
After tonight’s game, the difference in playoff wins between LeBron James and Michael Jordan is the same there is between Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley.
Rings another story, I know. – 1:48 AM
After tonight’s game, the difference in playoff wins between LeBron James and Michael Jordan is the same there is between Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley.
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
LeBron James on Ja Morant scoring 22 straight: “That boy’s good.” – 1:46 AM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
LeBron James on whether he made a statement regarding Dillon Brooks: “I don’t need to make statements.” – 1:43 AM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Asked if Dillon Brooks should be suspended, LeBron said, “I’m not part of the committee.” – 1:42 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
All the Lakers players have mentioned how much life they got from the crowd in the 1st Q, which they rode to that enormous 35-9 lead.
Davis said it drove their defensive effort and overall energy early, and LeBron called it “amazing,” something they tried to repay. – 1:42 AM
All the Lakers players have mentioned how much life they got from the crowd in the 1st Q, which they rode to that enormous 35-9 lead.
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
LeBron James was asked what kind of statement he made against Dillon Brooks:
“I don’t need to make statements.” – 1:40 AM
LeBron James was asked what kind of statement he made against Dillon Brooks:
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane contends Dillon Brooks didn’t intentionally hurt LeBron James pic.twitter.com/iaP89XlMUn – 1:35 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Draymond Green’s suspension will lose all credibility if Dillon Brooks doesn’t receive the same punishment
cbssports.com/nba/news/draym…
Draymond Green’s suspension will lose all credibility if Dillon Brooks doesn’t receive the same punishment
cbssports.com/nba/news/draym…
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Ja Morant said he didn’t think Dillon Brooks should have been ejected. However, “with how they treat him, I wouldn’t be surprised if he is” suspended for Game 4. – 1:26 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Grizzlies guard Ja Morant on if he fears Dillon Brooks will get suspended in Game 4: “With how they treat Dillon, I wouldn’t be surprised.” Ja contended that Brooks was reaching for the basketball and didn’t intentionally try to hit LeBron in the groin. – 1:25 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
“With how they treat Dillon, I wouldn’t be surprised…” -Ja Morant, on Dillon Brooks possibly being suspended for Game 4. Felt like the play was a reach for the ball, not for…you know – 1:25 AM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
QUICK COLUMN: Grizzlies got mauled by the Lakers in Game 3 — especially Dillon Brooks — but Ja Morant gave them hope.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 1:13 AM
QUICK COLUMN: Grizzlies got mauled by the Lakers in Game 3 — especially Dillon Brooks — but Ja Morant gave them hope.
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks heads out without speaking to media following ejection for flagrant foul on Lakers’ LeBron James pic.twitter.com/acUDWYwL2O – 1:05 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Dillon Brooks declined comment, walking past media in hallway. “I’m good”, he said, when asked if he was willing to talk – 1:05 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Dillon Brooks just left the arena without speaking to reporters. – 1:04 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Dillon Brooks walked past more reporters in the hallway. “I’m good,” Brooks said without breaking stride. – 1:03 AM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Dillon Brooks declined an interview request. “I ain’t talking,” he told me. – 12:59 AM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
This quote from our anonymous player poll, in which Dillon Brooks was third in the “Who talks the most trash?” category, seems relevant tonight.
theathletic.com/4421645/?sourc… pic.twitter.com/uYkHbvWT1y – 12:56 AM
This quote from our anonymous player poll, in which Dillon Brooks was third in the “Who talks the most trash?” category, seems relevant tonight.
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant finished two points shy of a playoff career high with 45 points, but that was about the only good thing from a Game 3 loss against the Lakers. Dillon Brooks was ejected and JJJ dealt with foul trouble. Game 4 Monday.
Three quick takeaways:
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 12:52 AM
Ja Morant finished two points shy of a playoff career high with 45 points, but that was about the only good thing from a Game 3 loss against the Lakers. Dillon Brooks was ejected and JJJ dealt with foul trouble. Game 4 Monday.
Three quick takeaways:
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers win Game 3, 111-101, over Memphis to take a 2-1 lead. AD 31p 17r 3b 2s; LeBron 25p 9r 5a; D-Lo 17p 7a; Rui 16p 5r; Reaves 13p 6r. Ja Morant was incredible in his return, scoring 45p with 13a and 9r. Game 4 is Monday in L.A. – 12:47 AM
The Lakers win Game 3, 111-101, over Memphis to take a 2-1 lead. AD 31p 17r 3b 2s; LeBron 25p 9r 5a; D-Lo 17p 7a; Rui 16p 5r; Reaves 13p 6r. Ja Morant was incredible in his return, scoring 45p with 13a and 9r. Game 4 is Monday in L.A. – 12:47 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Lakers 111, Grizzlies 101
LA takes a 2-1 series lead. AD had 31 points, 17 rebounds, 2 steals and 3 blocks. LeBron had 25 points and 9 rebounds. A special performance from Ja Morant in his return (22 straight in the 4th, finished with 45/9/13).
Up next: Game 4 on Mon. – 12:47 AM
Final: Lakers 111, Grizzlies 101
LA takes a 2-1 series lead. AD had 31 points, 17 rebounds, 2 steals and 3 blocks. LeBron had 25 points and 9 rebounds. A special performance from Ja Morant in his return (22 straight in the 4th, finished with 45/9/13).
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
AD had 31 points, 17 rebounds, 3 blocks, LeBron James 25 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists as Lakers beat Memphis 111-101, open 2-1 lead – 12:46 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
111-101 Lakers win. Take a 2-1 lead with Game 4 Monday. AD with 31-17. LeBron 25-9-5. Ja with 45-13-9.
Question is, will Dillon Brooks be available for Game 4 – 12:46 AM
111-101 Lakers win. Take a 2-1 lead with Game 4 Monday. AD with 31-17. LeBron 25-9-5. Ja with 45-13-9.
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron tonight:
25 PTS
9 REB
5 AST
LeBron tonight:
25 PTS
9 REB
5 AST
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Memphis is challenging that foul on Luke Kennard against LeBron James. – 12:39 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Memphis may have caught a break as JJJ got LeBron in the face on a drive, but Tillman was called for the PF. Tillman may have gotten the body prior to the head hit.
LeBron split FT’s, and has 20 points with LAL up 91-70. – 12:23 AM
Memphis may have caught a break as JJJ got LeBron in the face on a drive, but Tillman was called for the PF. Tillman may have gotten the body prior to the head hit.
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Lakers 88, Grizzlies 68
Anthony Davis has 26 points, 16 rebounds and 4 blocks. LeBron James has 19 points and 8 rebounds. D’Angelo Russell has 15 points and 7 assists. Rui Hachimura has 16 points off the bench. LA has 48 paint points and 18 fastbreak points. – 12:13 AM
Third quarter: Lakers 88, Grizzlies 68
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
I absolutely expected Dillon Brooks to run back onto the court to join the brouhaha, like Matt Dillon right before the rumble in “The Outsiders.” AK – 12:10 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
I saw LeBron do this in high school. Year 20.pic.twitter.com/eCMffZWXnc – 12:03 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Dillon Brooks ejected for shot to LeBron James’ groin nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/22/dil… – 11:59 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL had again pushed their lead to 21, until an 8-0 run from Memphis including 2 Morant FT’s, an AD missed layup, a LeBron missed dunk and 2 Grizzlies 3’s.
LAL lead is cut to 13. – 11:53 PM
LAL had again pushed their lead to 21, until an 8-0 run from Memphis including 2 Morant FT’s, an AD missed layup, a LeBron missed dunk and 2 Grizzlies 3’s.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Dillon Brooks ejected for hitting LeBron James in groin early in third quarter as Lakers cruise vs. Grizzlies
cbssports.com/nba/news/dillo… – 11:51 PM
Dillon Brooks ejected for hitting LeBron James in groin early in third quarter as Lakers cruise vs. Grizzlies
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Great discipline by LeBron staying down on Bane’s shot fake in the corner just now. Bane gets everybody with that. – 11:51 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Even after 20 years, there are few things more terrifying to NBA defenses than LeBron with a full head of steam. – 11:44 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Dillon Brooks is the biggest chump in NBA history. Get this dude out the league. – 11:43 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
LeBron feeling good enough to improv into the over-the-head reverse. Thought Griz might have had a dunk the other way since Ja never ran back, but they called timeout first. – 11:43 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
A late-clock 3 from Russell, and a fast break reverse dunk from LeBron have LAL back up by 20+ at 63-42 into a Memphis time out at the 8:46 mark. – 11:43 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
LeBron missed the first free throw after Dillon was ejected, because as well know, balls don’t lie. – 11:38 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Dillon Brooks is a free agent this summer and I’m not sure whether the Grizzlies should be counting the days or dreading the thought of losing him. – 11:37 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Lakers should have the right to waive ejection and let Dillon Brooks keep playing if they want. – 11:35 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
“Dillon Brooks went for the steal and appears to have gotten LeBron in the midsection”
*video shows a direct shot to the nuts – 11:34 PM
“Dillon Brooks went for the steal and appears to have gotten LeBron in the midsection”
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James is down for the count. Dillon Brooks hit James’ groin with his left arm while trying to get the ball. Brooks gets a Flagrant Foul 2 and is ejected – 11:33 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
(I do not in any way condone hitting another man in the groin, but)
Dillon Brooks getting ejected is the most he’s helped the Grizzlies all night – 11:33 PM
(I do not in any way condone hitting another man in the groin, but)
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Lakers’ LeBron James takes below the belt shot from Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks (flagrant foul 2, ejection) pic.twitter.com/IgBFRNA3a0 – 11:32 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Seventeen seconds into the 2nd half, Dillon Brooks intentionally hit LeBron James in the groin. After an official’s review, Brooks was given a flagrant-2 foul and ejected from the game. – 11:32 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Dillon Brooks has been ejected after taking a below-the-belt shot at LeBron James with his hand. The fans at Staples Center just all stood and waved bye. – 11:32 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Dillon Brooks is ejected for a flagrant 2 after poking the bear below the belt 17 seconds into the second half. – 11:32 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Dillon Brooks is ejected with a flagrant two for hitting LeBron in the groin area.
Brooks leaves after going 3 for 13 for 7 points with 2 rebounds. Should help Memphis offensively, but could hurt them defensively. – 11:32 PM
Dillon Brooks is ejected with a flagrant two for hitting LeBron in the groin area.
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Dillion Brooks ejected from game for hitting LeBron James down low, a flagrant foul penalty 2 – 11:31 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Flagrant-2 Foul on Dillon Brooks. He’s been ejected. That went about as bad as it could for him. – 11:31 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Dillon Brooks has been ejected (flagrant 2) for hitting LeBron James in the groin. – 11:31 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Flagrant 2 assessed to Brooks on the hit to LeBron. Ejection in the first 15 seconds of the second half – 11:31 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks has been ejected from the game. What a nightmare night for him. – 11:31 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Dillon Brooks caught someone in the junk again? Shocking stuff. – 11:31 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Looked unintentional to me, like Brooks was going for the ball and got LeBron’s nuts instead, but he’s been ejected. – 11:31 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James is down for the count. Dillon Brooks hit James’ groin with his right forearm while trying to get the ball. Brooks gets a Flagrant Foul 2 and is ejected – 11:31 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Brooks hit Lebron right in the…groin. He’s down. Being reviewed – 11:30 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
This place is about to go nuts on the replay.
Looked like Brooks got LeBron in the family jewels. – 11:30 PM
This place is about to go nuts on the replay.
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dillon Brooks is the first Grizzlies player back out to shoot warmup shots during halftime. – 11:23 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
lebron let the grizzlies back in it so he’d have a reason to go for 40. chess not checkers. – 11:15 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Lakers 53, Grizzlies 37
Memphis outscored LA 28-18 in the second. Some slippage was inevitable but LA stopped generating the looks they were getting earlier in the game. LeBron has 12 points and 5 rebounds. AD has 11 points, 12 rebounds and 2 blocks. – 11:13 PM
Halftime: Lakers 53, Grizzlies 37
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Kind of astounding that Dillon Brooks has three more FG attempts than…
Ja Morant
Anthony Davis
LeBron James
Jaren Jackson Jr. – 11:10 PM
Kind of astounding that Dillon Brooks has three more FG attempts than…
Ja Morant
Anthony Davis
LeBron James
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Lakers are sagging hard off of Dillon Brooks, and he’s not making them pay. DB is shooting 2-for-12 and he’s missed all four of his 3s. – 11:07 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Dillon Brooks picked LeBron James at halfcourt. LeBron posted him up and Brooks swatted the ball at him and it went out-of-bounds. – 11:05 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Grizzlies need to finally upgrade the wing position and move on from Dillon Brooks this offseason. – 11:01 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
LeBron didn’t even bother putting his hand up. He has a bad habit of that. – 11:00 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
With all the focus about whether Dillon Brooks is poking the wrong bear with LeBron, it’s flown under the radar how Desmond Bane clearly should have kept his mouth regarding Rui. AK – 10:50 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
The good news is Dillon Brooks still doesn’t have to respect LeBron because at this rate he won’t play at all in the second half so he probably won’t get to 40. – 10:49 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
With all the focus about whether Dillon Brooks is poking the wrong bear with LeBron, it’s flown under the radar Desmond Bane clearly should have kept his mouth regarding Rui. Ak – 10:49 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Recréame la conversación entre estos dos. Mientras más creatividad, mejor. Todos te leemos.
LBJ:
DB:
LBJ:
pic.twitter.com/nWYK9rrrbt – 10:49 PM
Recréame la conversación entre estos dos. Mientras más creatividad, mejor. Todos te leemos.
LBJ:
DB:
LBJ:
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
It would be really, really nice if the Lakers could get this thing wrapped up by halftime. The series moves to an every other night schedule from here on out, so getting LeBron extra rest will be critical. – 10:47 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Dillon Brooks poking the bear seems to have affected everyone not named Dillon Brooks or LeBron James. – 10:45 PM
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
If this lead holds, Ja Morant has to be thrilled that 100 percent of the blame will rest at the feet of Dillon Brooks. Ja will get credit for playing through injury, no matter the result. House money for him tonight. – 10:45 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Lakers 35, Grizzlies 9
That was one of the more one-sided opening quarters you’ll see. Memphis made just 3 of 25 shots (12%). LA has four players with at least 7 points. The Lakers have 22 points in the paint. Dillon Brooks is 0-for-4 with 1 turnover. – 10:43 PM
First quarter: Lakers 35, Grizzlies 9
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers open 35-9 lead over Memphis end of first. LeBron James, AD, D’Angelo Russell all have 8 points each – 10:41 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
On the bright side: LeBron won’t be in the game long enough to put 40 on Dillon. – 10:40 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
People are going to point to the Dillon Brooks comments on why the Lakers came out locked in today. They’re probably right. But as someone who has had a lot of questions about the Lakers’ coaching staff this year, the offensive adjustment from G2 to G3 has been outstanding. – 10:39 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Lakers points breakdown:
LeBron James: 8
Anthony Davis: 8
D’Angelo Russell: 8
Rui Hachimura: 7
Austin Reaves: 4
Lakers points breakdown:
LeBron James: 8
Anthony Davis: 8
D’Angelo Russell: 8
Rui Hachimura: 7
Austin Reaves: 4
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
The Lakers have a 26-point lead over the Grizzlies in the first quarter of Game 3. Here’s to guessing Dillon Brooks has a few regrets right about now… – 10:37 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers blitz the Grizzlies early, go up 24-7. Timeout Memphis. LeBron James 8 pts on 4-of-6; Dillon Brooks 0 points on 0-of-4 – 10:31 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
A put-back dunk and subsequent flex from Davis has the L.A. crowd on its feed, again.
Terrific energy coursing through the building as L.A. go up 24-7.
Davis has 6 points and 3 boards, second only to LeBron’s 8 and 5. – 10:30 PM
A put-back dunk and subsequent flex from Davis has the L.A. crowd on its feed, again.
Terrific energy coursing through the building as L.A. go up 24-7.
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
LeBronómetro: @LeBron James está a 32 puntos de los 40 y que Dillon Brooks lo respete. pic.twitter.com/ZsqhXsYVaz – 10:29 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Lakers not even contesting shots by Dillon Brooks at this point. It’s absurd how the Grizzlies give Brooks the freedom to shoot as much as he does. – 10:26 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL up 14-2 after a Russell bucket, then Reaves put-back J. Grizzlies are 1 for 11 with 4 TO’s.
Dillon Brooks is 0 for 3 with a turnover, as he traveled around a LeBron close out. – 10:25 PM
LAL up 14-2 after a Russell bucket, then Reaves put-back J. Grizzlies are 1 for 11 with 4 TO’s.
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Clearly LeBron told Brooks he doesn’t respect anybody who doesn’t try to put up 40 shots against him. BK – 10:24 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Doris Burke talking about what Dillon Brooks brings:
“He obviously doesn’t bring elite shooting”
💀 – 10:23 PM
Doris Burke talking about what Dillon Brooks brings:
“He obviously doesn’t bring elite shooting”
The Vertical @Balldontlie
LeBron and Dillon Brooks had a word before tipoff 👀
How many points does Bron finish with tonight?
pic.twitter.com/TorQrJvh6z – 10:23 PM
LeBron and Dillon Brooks had a word before tipoff 👀
How many points does Bron finish with tonight?
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Dillon Brooks bricked a wide open 3. Lakers fans laughed. One fan yelled out, “Let him shoot!” – 10:23 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
First play: LeBron James easily drives past Dillon Brooks and makes a floater – 10:12 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Dillon Brooks introduced in L.A. and the boo birds are out. pic.twitter.com/aZKnMlP0wK – 10:07 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lots of boos for Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks during lineup intros pic.twitter.com/Iz3DRPL3Vf – 10:07 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
They show Dillon on the video board. BOO! They show LeBron. YAY! As someone who was at Chase Center last year when Brooks returned to that series, that was some real sports hate. This is people playing their role. – 10:04 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Jimmy Butler is the third Heat player to score 25+ points in the first three games of a postseason ♨️
He joins LeBron (2014) and D-Wade (2010). pic.twitter.com/re4baiYpIL – 10:04 PM
Jimmy Butler is the third Heat player to score 25+ points in the first three games of a postseason ♨️
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Dillon Brooks meandered over to the Lakers’ side of the floor during layup lines. LeBron James came over and they had a few words, nothing too animated. Then they showed Brooks on the big screen and fans booed loudly. – 10:03 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks and LeBron James just went toe-to-toe. Not sure what was said. Looked impassioned from James.
Brooks didn’t flinch. – 10:03 PM
Dillon Brooks and LeBron James just went toe-to-toe. Not sure what was said. Looked impassioned from James.
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dillon Brooks and LeBron James just had a lil casual pregame chat. Gametime. – 10:03 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“LeBron James is not going to get thrown off his game by Dillon Brooks.”
@TheFrankIsola tells @Scalabrine this won’t end well for the Memphis Grizzlies
Hear Game 3 on NBA Radio right now! 📻 siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive
#LakeShow | #BigMemphis | #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/lkeS2XqrEY – 10:02 PM
“LeBron James is not going to get thrown off his game by Dillon Brooks.”
@TheFrankIsola tells @Scalabrine this won’t end well for the Memphis Grizzlies
Hear Game 3 on NBA Radio right now! 📻 siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
LeBron James llega a prepararse para el partido y ya en cancha está Dillon Brooks lanzando al aro.
No sé que pasará esta noche, pero James está visiblemente irritado con el embeleco mediático que provocó Brooks.
Veremos.
pic.twitter.com/rvOkYAuz2d – 9:24 PM
LeBron James llega a prepararse para el partido y ya en cancha está Dillon Brooks lanzando al aro.
No sé que pasará esta noche, pero James está visiblemente irritado con el embeleco mediático que provocó Brooks.
Veremos.
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers says Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury), LeBron James (right foot soreness) and Dennis Schröder (right Achilles soreness) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game vs. Memphis. – 9:19 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Morant comes out for his warm-up, headphones on, hand wrapped. LeBron, on the way out, daps him up. – 9:17 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Dillon Brooks called LeBron James “old” earlier this week.
🔊 @adaniels33 thinks it could be a smart tactic
Catch Game 3 on NBA Radio at 10p ET! 📻 https://t.co/AYipQpf6r4
#BigMemphis | #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/9KVosiUlQR – 9:04 PM
Dillon Brooks called LeBron James “old” earlier this week.
🔊 @adaniels33 thinks it could be a smart tactic
Catch Game 3 on NBA Radio at 10p ET! 📻 https://t.co/AYipQpf6r4
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James starting his pre-game warmup just as Dillon Brooks is in the middle of his pic.twitter.com/FJCcPmspWV – 9:03 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron just arrived, walking past Dillon Brooks toward the opposite side of the floor pic.twitter.com/JY41N6oD4B – 9:02 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Lakers fans are trolling Dillon Brooks as he warms up pregame, cheering whenever he misses. pic.twitter.com/30S2TPO68b – 9:02 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Lakers fans are trolling Dillon Brooks as he warms up, cheering every time he missed. pic.twitter.com/82l70EKxhC – 9:00 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers fans booing Dillon Brooks during pre-game warmups pic.twitter.com/aqUbbYojGm – 8:58 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
65 minutes from tip and crowd here cheering when Dillon Brooks misses shots during his *warmup* Brooks smiling and enjoying it. – 8:58 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers’ crowd is booing Dillon Brooks and cheering every time he misses during warmups. – 8:58 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Lakers fans already heckling Dillon Brooks as he warms up.
Booing when he makes shots, cheering when he misses.
Small “Dillon sucks!” chant going. – 8:57 PM
Lakers fans already heckling Dillon Brooks as he warms up.
Booing when he makes shots, cheering when he misses.
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Duncan Robinson, who turned 29 today, now behind only LeBron and Chalmers for most 3 pointers in Heat playoff history. Robinson at 98. LeBron had 123. – 8:26 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks vs. LeBron James, Western (Conference) Style. pic.twitter.com/RiwEA1URNi – 6:15 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
New ‘That’s OD!’ for the All-LA Playoff Saturday: LeBron’s response to Dillon Brooks, Kawhi’s and Paul George’s status, Draymond’s stomp vs Embiid’s kick and Jamal Murray says he’s better than “Bubble Murray” — with @mcten youtu.be/WD4o5YC5A2M – 4:28 PM
The NBA will not issue an additional penalty on Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks for hitting Lakers star LeBron James in the groin in Saturday’s game, an NBA spokesperson confirmed to The Athletic on Sunday. Here’s what you need to know: * Brooks was ejected from Game 3 after appearing to deliberately hit James as he was dribbling the ball up the court in the third quarter. * James crumpled to the court and remained down for a few minutes. Officials reviewed the play and assessed a flagrant-2 foul on Brooks, an automatic ejection. * The Lakers went on to win 111-101 and enter Game 4 on Monday in Los Angeles leading the first-round Western Conference playoff series 2-1. -via The Athletic / April 23, 2023
HoopsHype: LeBron James unfazed by Dillon Brooks’ comments: “I think my resume and what I’ve done for this league speak for myself so I don’t really get caught up in any comments like that.” -via Twitter @hoopshype / April 23, 2023
HoopsHype: LeBron James: “I’m making no statements. We had an opportunity to come home and play well on our home floor and we did that, you know, so no statement was made.” pic.twitter.com/0v4PirdY4G -via Twitter @hoopshype / April 23, 2023
HoopsHype: Ja Morant: “If you look at the play, (Dillon Brooks) was actually reaching for the ball on the crossover. LeBron just went behind the back. Obviously got hit somewhere, it’s tough for a man.” pic.twitter.com/QEbAJ6QqkD -via Twitter @hoopshype / April 23, 2023