Draymond Green: I never want to get to a point in my career where I feel entitled to something

Malika Andrews: Draymond Green said that it wasn’t a tough decision to come off the bench. He added that sometimes, when you’ve been in the league a long time a player can feel “entitled” to start. “I never want to reach that point in my career where I feel entitled to something.”
Source: Twitter @malika_andrews
Source: Twitter @malika_andrews
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Draymond Green @Money23Green
Going live on @onamp right now!Tap IN!
live.onamp.com/draymondgreen – 8:12 PM
Going live on @onamp right now!Tap IN!
live.onamp.com/draymondgreen – 8:12 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Draymond Green went introspective after coming off the bench in the Warriors’ Game 4 win 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/14gCdTLiGI – 7:54 PM
Draymond Green went introspective after coming off the bench in the Warriors’ Game 4 win 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/14gCdTLiGI – 7:54 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
“I love it. Fox is a great player, man. He’s incredible. He continues to get better, and any time you draw the assignment to go guard the other team’s best player, you appreciate the opportunity.” -Draymond Green on guarding De’Aaron Fox – 7:40 PM
“I love it. Fox is a great player, man. He’s incredible. He continues to get better, and any time you draw the assignment to go guard the other team’s best player, you appreciate the opportunity.” -Draymond Green on guarding De’Aaron Fox – 7:40 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green on the Harrison Barnes look for the win: “We know Fox can make a shot. He won Clutch Player of the Year. What I’m not doing is giving him an isolation against anyone.” pic.twitter.com/0O2ZYLSyYw – 7:02 PM
Draymond Green on the Harrison Barnes look for the win: “We know Fox can make a shot. He won Clutch Player of the Year. What I’m not doing is giving him an isolation against anyone.” pic.twitter.com/0O2ZYLSyYw – 7:02 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Draymond Green on Klay Thompson: “That’s why we’ve had the success when he’s healthy. And when he’s not, that’s why we’ve sucked.” – 6:58 PM
Draymond Green on Klay Thompson: “That’s why we’ve had the success when he’s healthy. And when he’s not, that’s why we’ve sucked.” – 6:58 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Steph and Draymond were HYPED after the Warriors’ W 👏 pic.twitter.com/uBL5zCHlXJ – 6:56 PM
Steph and Draymond were HYPED after the Warriors’ W 👏 pic.twitter.com/uBL5zCHlXJ – 6:56 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Draymond Green on when Steve Kerr asked him how he’d feel coming off the bench: “Who f-ing cares? … It doesn’t matter how I feel. The right thing to do would be to start the game the exact same way we did Game 3.” – 6:50 PM
Draymond Green on when Steve Kerr asked him how he’d feel coming off the bench: “Who f-ing cares? … It doesn’t matter how I feel. The right thing to do would be to start the game the exact same way we did Game 3.” – 6:50 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Draymond on coming off the bench: “A lot of guys start to feel a sense of entitlement, like that spot is mine. I never want to reach that point in my career where I feel that entitled.”
He added that Poole earned that spot in Game 3 and he liked how the team played without him. – 6:49 PM
Draymond on coming off the bench: “A lot of guys start to feel a sense of entitlement, like that spot is mine. I never want to reach that point in my career where I feel that entitled.”
He added that Poole earned that spot in Game 3 and he liked how the team played without him. – 6:49 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green explains why he suggested to come off the bench in Game 4. He liked how GSW played without him in G3 and said he never wants to have a sense of “entitlement” to his starting spot. pic.twitter.com/ryjhwffBSt – 6:48 PM
Draymond Green explains why he suggested to come off the bench in Game 4. He liked how GSW played without him in G3 and said he never wants to have a sense of “entitlement” to his starting spot. pic.twitter.com/ryjhwffBSt – 6:48 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Draymond: “I missed a bunch of layups. A whole bunch of layups. … I won’t keep missing those layups.” – 6:47 PM
Draymond: “I missed a bunch of layups. A whole bunch of layups. … I won’t keep missing those layups.” – 6:47 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Draymond Green said that it wasn’t a tough decision to come off the bench. He added that sometimes, when you’ve been in the league a long time a player can feel “entitled” to start.
“I never want to reach that point in my career where I feel entitled to something.” – 6:47 PM
Draymond Green said that it wasn’t a tough decision to come off the bench. He added that sometimes, when you’ve been in the league a long time a player can feel “entitled” to start.
“I never want to reach that point in my career where I feel entitled to something.” – 6:47 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Draymond Green on why he suggested coming off the bench: “I didn’t want to come back and just shake things up because I’m back. That’s not right.”
He said he wanted to do what was best for the team. – 6:46 PM
Draymond Green on why he suggested coming off the bench: “I didn’t want to come back and just shake things up because I’m back. That’s not right.”
He said he wanted to do what was best for the team. – 6:46 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Kerr said Draymond suggested he come off the bench. Kerr had been thinking it, Draymond confirmed the decision. Kerr called it “a collaboration.” – 6:35 PM
Kerr said Draymond suggested he come off the bench. Kerr had been thinking it, Draymond confirmed the decision. Kerr called it “a collaboration.” – 6:35 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steve Kerr said Draymond Green came to him after Game 3 and said, “What do you think of me coming off the bench?”
“You do whatever you have to do. I thought Draymond had a great second half, really got himself going defensively. He was fantastic.” – 6:34 PM
Steve Kerr said Draymond Green came to him after Game 3 and said, “What do you think of me coming off the bench?”
“You do whatever you have to do. I thought Draymond had a great second half, really got himself going defensively. He was fantastic.” – 6:34 PM
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
To throw it into the backcourt and then set up a clunky screen with Barnes, who had Draymond on him, was a traffic accident of a play. – 6:21 PM
To throw it into the backcourt and then set up a clunky screen with Barnes, who had Draymond on him, was a traffic accident of a play. – 6:21 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green’s insane defensive versatility on display in closing minutes. They put him on De’Aaron Fox on final possession (and much of second half). He also made this play in crunch time. Stones Barnes, blocks Sabonis. pic.twitter.com/LDAJwBAA1H – 6:17 PM
Draymond Green’s insane defensive versatility on display in closing minutes. They put him on De’Aaron Fox on final possession (and much of second half). He also made this play in crunch time. Stones Barnes, blocks Sabonis. pic.twitter.com/LDAJwBAA1H – 6:17 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Draymond today:
12 PTS
10 REB
7 AST
First Warrior with a 10/10/5 playoff game off the bench. pic.twitter.com/XrrgqCEXR6 – 6:17 PM
Draymond today:
12 PTS
10 REB
7 AST
First Warrior with a 10/10/5 playoff game off the bench. pic.twitter.com/XrrgqCEXR6 – 6:17 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Draymond is a knucklehead but my goodness he impacts basketball games…
Huge steal, huge block, huge assist – 6:12 PM
Draymond is a knucklehead but my goodness he impacts basketball games…
Huge steal, huge block, huge assist – 6:12 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
INCREDIBLE defense by Draymond Green pic.twitter.com/HIQ8wPL96m – 6:11 PM
INCREDIBLE defense by Draymond Green pic.twitter.com/HIQ8wPL96m – 6:11 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
And, of course, Draymond saves the day defensively. What a performance from him these last few minutes. – 6:11 PM
And, of course, Draymond saves the day defensively. What a performance from him these last few minutes. – 6:11 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Draymond Green, y’all. What defense he’s played. We got a series here – 6:10 PM
Draymond Green, y’all. What defense he’s played. We got a series here – 6:10 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Draymond Green told Steve Kerr that Kevon Looney was moving on that screen, and I think he was right. If GSW challenges that, I don’t think they’re winning it — and would be their last timeout. – 6:08 PM
Draymond Green told Steve Kerr that Kevon Looney was moving on that screen, and I think he was right. If GSW challenges that, I don’t think they’re winning it — and would be their last timeout. – 6:08 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Think that’s a waste of a challenge. Could see Draymond tell Kerr “he moved” – 6:08 PM
Think that’s a waste of a challenge. Could see Draymond tell Kerr “he moved” – 6:08 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors tried to get Draymond in. Change didn’t happen in time – 6:04 PM
Warriors tried to get Draymond in. Change didn’t happen in time – 6:04 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Andrew Wiggins pulls in the offensive board, battles for a second offensive board, gets back on defense end dives on the ball batted loose by Draymond and manages to come up with it. It’s the little hustle plays that can be the difference between winning and losing. #dubnation – 6:03 PM
Andrew Wiggins pulls in the offensive board, battles for a second offensive board, gets back on defense end dives on the ball batted loose by Draymond and manages to come up with it. It’s the little hustle plays that can be the difference between winning and losing. #dubnation – 6:03 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Don’t like Kerr going with no Draymond here. No way to defend Fox without him. – 6:02 PM
Don’t like Kerr going with no Draymond here. No way to defend Fox without him. – 6:02 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Draymond remains 0 for his career on the feel contact and try to throw it up play. – 5:57 PM
Draymond remains 0 for his career on the feel contact and try to throw it up play. – 5:57 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Coming out of this timeout (8:33 left)
Steph
Poole
Klay
Wiggins
Draymond – 5:51 PM
Coming out of this timeout (8:33 left)
Steph
Poole
Klay
Wiggins
Draymond – 5:51 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Starting Draymond with Loon in that 3rd quarter completely closed the paint off to the Kings offense
And Golden State is starting to punish chewable Kings rim protection more and more each quarter. – 5:37 PM
Starting Draymond with Loon in that 3rd quarter completely closed the paint off to the Kings offense
And Golden State is starting to punish chewable Kings rim protection more and more each quarter. – 5:37 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Just a ridiculous Draymond possession ending with the contest on Len. 4 separate efforts. – 5:26 PM
Just a ridiculous Draymond possession ending with the contest on Len. 4 separate efforts. – 5:26 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Draymond Green allows Sabonis to walk to the elbow and hit a jumper. He’s gotta start hitting those every time if they are going to give him that much space. – 5:22 PM
Draymond Green allows Sabonis to walk to the elbow and hit a jumper. He’s gotta start hitting those every time if they are going to give him that much space. – 5:22 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
I think a big reason why Kerr started Draymond in the 2nd half was to put him on Fox. Draymond has done pretty well in that matchup so far, but it’s early on. – 5:15 PM
I think a big reason why Kerr started Draymond in the 2nd half was to put him on Fox. Draymond has done pretty well in that matchup so far, but it’s early on. – 5:15 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
if Draymond does that again De’Aaron should be allowed to put a Tic Tac in there. – 5:12 PM
if Draymond does that again De’Aaron should be allowed to put a Tic Tac in there. – 5:12 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
I get Fox thinks he can take Draymond and Wiggins. And he can make shots over them. But it’s not his best option compared to PnR or going at weaker perimeter guys. – 5:02 PM
I get Fox thinks he can take Draymond and Wiggins. And he can make shots over them. But it’s not his best option compared to PnR or going at weaker perimeter guys. – 5:02 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Thoughts on Draymond starting the second half for Jordan Poole? – 5:01 PM
Thoughts on Draymond starting the second half for Jordan Poole? – 5:01 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green is starting the second half in place of Jordan Poole. Two bigs. – 5:00 PM
Draymond Green is starting the second half in place of Jordan Poole. Two bigs. – 5:00 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
First time today we’ve seen Draymond Green and Kevon Looney play together. – 4:38 PM
First time today we’ve seen Draymond Green and Kevon Looney play together. – 4:38 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Reporting on Draymond Green coming off the bench in a playoff for the first time since 2014 for ABC. Green told me he hopes to give the second unit energy, and will do whatever it takes to win. He added he expects to be in his normal minute range. pic.twitter.com/1knddzkgiV – 4:21 PM
Reporting on Draymond Green coming off the bench in a playoff for the first time since 2014 for ABC. Green told me he hopes to give the second unit energy, and will do whatever it takes to win. He added he expects to be in his normal minute range. pic.twitter.com/1knddzkgiV – 4:21 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors to start the second quarter
Steph
DiVincenzo
Wiggins
Kuminga
Draymond – 4:16 PM
Warriors to start the second quarter
Steph
DiVincenzo
Wiggins
Kuminga
Draymond – 4:16 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
GSW up 6 late in 1Q but I like this pace for the Kings. This is how they have to play on the road. Faster the better. Also — everyone on the roster should take turns trying to goad Draymond into a second T. Does not seem like it would be hard. – 4:07 PM
GSW up 6 late in 1Q but I like this pace for the Kings. This is how they have to play on the road. Faster the better. Also — everyone on the roster should take turns trying to goad Draymond into a second T. Does not seem like it would be hard. – 4:07 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green charged up as expected in his first stint. Already has a double T for chirping with Fox, a hard foul on Murray, a dive and layup, a corner 3 and a couple stops on Sabonis, talking through it all. – 4:03 PM
Draymond Green charged up as expected in his first stint. Already has a double T for chirping with Fox, a hard foul on Murray, a dive and layup, a corner 3 and a couple stops on Sabonis, talking through it all. – 4:03 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond is playing like an absolute bull right now. Energy is a 14 out of 10 – 4:03 PM
Draymond is playing like an absolute bull right now. Energy is a 14 out of 10 – 4:03 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
De’Aaron Fox gets in Draymond Green’s face after Draymond hit Keegan Murray in the face. Both Fox & Green were issued techs. pic.twitter.com/6ptLGiINx3 – 4:03 PM
De’Aaron Fox gets in Draymond Green’s face after Draymond hit Keegan Murray in the face. Both Fox & Green were issued techs. pic.twitter.com/6ptLGiINx3 – 4:03 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Draymond just picked up a technical, after being ejected/suspended in the last two games… which basically means he’d have to douse a ref in kerosene and light a match to get that 2nd technical.
We are in store for an unhinged Draymond today, for good or for bad. – 4:01 PM
Draymond just picked up a technical, after being ejected/suspended in the last two games… which basically means he’d have to douse a ref in kerosene and light a match to get that 2nd technical.
We are in store for an unhinged Draymond today, for good or for bad. – 4:01 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Draymond Green for the love of god please don’t do or say anything stupid. #dubnation – 4:01 PM
Draymond Green for the love of god please don’t do or say anything stupid. #dubnation – 4:01 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Double technicals to De’Aaron Fox and Draymond Green. That was fast. – 4:00 PM
Double technicals to De’Aaron Fox and Draymond Green. That was fast. – 4:00 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
One minute after taking the floor, Draymond gets smacked with a technical. Tech on De’Aaron Fox as the two exchanged words. – 4:00 PM
One minute after taking the floor, Draymond gets smacked with a technical. Tech on De’Aaron Fox as the two exchanged words. – 4:00 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond Green hasn’t even been in the game for one minute and just got a technical foul
Techs on Draymond and De’Aaron Fox – 4:00 PM
Draymond Green hasn’t even been in the game for one minute and just got a technical foul
Techs on Draymond and De’Aaron Fox – 4:00 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Draymond Green clubs Keegan Murray in the face. De’Aron Fox gets in Green’s face. Double technicals on Fox and Green. – 4:00 PM
Draymond Green clubs Keegan Murray in the face. De’Aron Fox gets in Green’s face. Double technicals on Fox and Green. – 4:00 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Draymond Green met with a loud applause as he checks in for the first time today near the 6:37 mark of the first quarter. – 3:57 PM
Draymond Green met with a loud applause as he checks in for the first time today near the 6:37 mark of the first quarter. – 3:57 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Standing ovation for Draymond as he checks in at the 6:38 mark. He comes in for Looney — separating the big men. – 3:57 PM
Standing ovation for Draymond as he checks in at the 6:38 mark. He comes in for Looney — separating the big men. – 3:57 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond Green in for Kevon Looney at the 6:38 mark
Loud, loud cheers for Draymond – 3:57 PM
Draymond Green in for Kevon Looney at the 6:38 mark
Loud, loud cheers for Draymond – 3:57 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond Green checks in with 6:38 left in the first quarter, gets a standing ovation. – 3:57 PM
Draymond Green checks in with 6:38 left in the first quarter, gets a standing ovation. – 3:57 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond is straight up dancing on the sidelines right before tipoff. This is going to be fun – 3:46 PM
Draymond is straight up dancing on the sidelines right before tipoff. This is going to be fun – 3:46 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors have Draymond Green come off the bench in Game 4; Payton returns
sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… pic.twitter.com/OC819VDeyY – 3:35 PM
Warriors have Draymond Green come off the bench in Game 4; Payton returns
sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… pic.twitter.com/OC819VDeyY – 3:35 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
In his return from suspension, Draymond Green will reportedly come off the bench for the Warriors in Game 4 against the Kings on Sunday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/04/23/rep… – 3:25 PM
In his return from suspension, Draymond Green will reportedly come off the bench for the Warriors in Game 4 against the Kings on Sunday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/04/23/rep… – 3:25 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings-Warriors live updates: Jordan Poole starting Game 4; Draymond Green coming off bench sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 3:21 PM
Kings-Warriors live updates: Jordan Poole starting Game 4; Draymond Green coming off bench sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 3:21 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Talked Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins with @Kerith Burke before Game 4 against the Kings https://t.co/BWaXQCxNiE pic.twitter.com/DOjudGCwJm – 3:17 PM
Talked Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins with @Kerith Burke before Game 4 against the Kings https://t.co/BWaXQCxNiE pic.twitter.com/DOjudGCwJm – 3:17 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Per Warriors PR, the last time Draymond Green came off the bench in a playoff game was on 4/24/14 vs. Clippers in Game 3 of the 2014 Western Conference First Round. Green has started the last 132 playoff games he has played in. – 3:17 PM
Per Warriors PR, the last time Draymond Green came off the bench in a playoff game was on 4/24/14 vs. Clippers in Game 3 of the 2014 Western Conference First Round. Green has started the last 132 playoff games he has played in. – 3:17 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
The Warriors coaches had a frank conversation with Draymond Green about what they need from him this series, sources told ESPN. And after seeing how the team played without him, the decision was made to bring Green off the bench.
ESPN story: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:17 PM
The Warriors coaches had a frank conversation with Draymond Green about what they need from him this series, sources told ESPN. And after seeing how the team played without him, the decision was made to bring Green off the bench.
ESPN story: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:17 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Draymond Green has started 132 consecutive playoff games, but that streak will end Sunday. mercurynews.com/2023/04/23/war… – 3:15 PM
Draymond Green has started 132 consecutive playoff games, but that streak will end Sunday. mercurynews.com/2023/04/23/war… – 3:15 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond Green officially is coming off the bench today
Warriors Game 4 starters
Steph Curry
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Kevon Looney – 3:02 PM
Draymond Green officially is coming off the bench today
Warriors Game 4 starters
Steph Curry
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Kevon Looney – 3:02 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Draymond Green has started 128 consecutive playoff games, but that streak will end Sunday. mercurynews.com/2023/04/23/war… – 3:02 PM
Draymond Green has started 128 consecutive playoff games, but that streak will end Sunday. mercurynews.com/2023/04/23/war… – 3:02 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Draymond Green has started 128 consecutive playoff games, but it looks like that streak will end Sunday. mercurynews.com/2023/04/23/war… – 3:01 PM
Draymond Green has started 128 consecutive playoff games, but it looks like that streak will end Sunday. mercurynews.com/2023/04/23/war… – 3:01 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Draymond Green will come off the bench for Golden State, sources confirm to ESPN. The Warriors wanted to split up some of their non-shooters and maintain the spacing they had in Game 3. After watching how they played last game, Green was good with this decision. – 2:48 PM
Draymond Green will come off the bench for Golden State, sources confirm to ESPN. The Warriors wanted to split up some of their non-shooters and maintain the spacing they had in Game 3. After watching how they played last game, Green was good with this decision. – 2:48 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The last time Draymond Green came off the bench was Game 3 of the 2014 NBA playoffs – 2:31 PM
The last time Draymond Green came off the bench was Game 3 of the 2014 NBA playoffs – 2:31 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Warriors will start Jordan Poole again today and bring Draymond Green off the bench in Game 4 vs. the Kings. – 2:29 PM
The Warriors will start Jordan Poole again today and bring Draymond Green off the bench in Game 4 vs. the Kings. – 2:29 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Warriors are bringing Draymond Green off the bench today in his return from suspension for Game 4 vs. Kings, sources tell me and @Anthony Slater. Golden State’s Game 3 winning starters were Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Kevon Looney. – 2:26 PM
Warriors are bringing Draymond Green off the bench today in his return from suspension for Game 4 vs. Kings, sources tell me and @Anthony Slater. Golden State’s Game 3 winning starters were Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Kevon Looney. – 2:26 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr wouldn’t reveal his rotation today, but did say Game 3 gave him “more things to consider” in Game 4. Moody/Kuminga played well, GP2/Draymond returning. It’s crowded. pic.twitter.com/Y3tDXfhn6Z – 1:49 PM
Steve Kerr wouldn’t reveal his rotation today, but did say Game 3 gave him “more things to consider” in Game 4. Moody/Kuminga played well, GP2/Draymond returning. It’s crowded. pic.twitter.com/Y3tDXfhn6Z – 1:49 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr says there is “more to consider” today regarding the rotation because of how the Warriors played in Game 3 and the two bodies they’re getting back in Gary Payton II and Draymond Green.
“We’ll definitely have some decisions to make, rotationally.” – 1:48 PM
Steve Kerr says there is “more to consider” today regarding the rotation because of how the Warriors played in Game 3 and the two bodies they’re getting back in Gary Payton II and Draymond Green.
“We’ll definitely have some decisions to make, rotationally.” – 1:48 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr on today’s rotations: “There’s definitely more things to consider.”
Will be interesting seeing how Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga are affected by Draymond Green and Gary Payton II being back today – 1:47 PM
Steve Kerr on today’s rotations: “There’s definitely more things to consider.”
Will be interesting seeing how Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga are affected by Draymond Green and Gary Payton II being back today – 1:47 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Draymond Green’s suspension loses all credibility as NBA declines to give Dillon Brooks the same punishment
(By @bradbotkincbs)
cbssports.com/nba/news/draym… – 12:43 PM
Draymond Green’s suspension loses all credibility as NBA declines to give Dillon Brooks the same punishment
(By @bradbotkincbs)
cbssports.com/nba/news/draym… – 12:43 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Live updates: Warriors’ Draymond Green returns for Game 4 vs. Kings; Poole, Payton news sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 10:54 AM
Live updates: Warriors’ Draymond Green returns for Game 4 vs. Kings; Poole, Payton news sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 10:54 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Draymond Green is ready to get back in
“Draymond won’t be moved by the Draymond rule”
#NBAPlayoffs #NBASundays
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 3:43 AM
Draymond Green is ready to get back in
“Draymond won’t be moved by the Draymond rule”
#NBAPlayoffs #NBASundays
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 3:43 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Draymond Green’s suspension will lose all credibility if Dillon Brooks doesn’t receive the same punishment
cbssports.com/nba/news/draym…
By: @bradbotkincbs – 1:30 AM
Draymond Green’s suspension will lose all credibility if Dillon Brooks doesn’t receive the same punishment
cbssports.com/nba/news/draym…
By: @bradbotkincbs – 1:30 AM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
“As long as they’re creating ‘Draymond Rules,’ that means we’re winning.”
Draymond on the basis for his Game 3 suspension.
pic.twitter.com/NTuQwX42Ts – 11:23 PM
“As long as they’re creating ‘Draymond Rules,’ that means we’re winning.”
Draymond on the basis for his Game 3 suspension.
pic.twitter.com/NTuQwX42Ts – 11:23 PM
More on this storyline
Dalton Johnson: Draymond Green on telling Steve Kerr coming off the bench would work: “I’m a firm believer in if something isn’t broke, don’t fix it.” Draymond says Jordan Poole and the rest of the Warriors earned starting today -via Twitter @DaltonJ_Johnson / April 23, 2023
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green will come off of the bench in Game 4 against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday afternoon, the team announced. … The decision stemmed from the Warriors’ desire to split up their non-shooters and separate Green and Kevon Looney, sources told ESPN. Golden State liked the spacing it played with in Game 3 while Green was suspended. The Warriors also played one of their best defensive games of the series. -via ESPN / April 23, 2023