Ja Morant on possible suspension of Dillon Brooks: 'With how they treat Dillon, I wouldn’t be surprised'

Mark Medina: Grizzlies guard Ja Morant on if he fears Dillon Brooks will get suspended in Game 4: “With how they treat Dillon, I wouldn’t be surprised.” Ja contended that Brooks was reaching for the basketball and didn’t intentionally try to hit LeBron in the groin.
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Dillon Brooks ejected for a low blow on LeBron James #NBAPlayoffs #NBASaturdays
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Ja Morant scored 45 points in Game 3, including 22 points straight for MEM at one point.
LeBron James praised the 23-year-old Morant afterwards, saying: “When great players get it going, there’s nothing that you can do. You can run off 20, you can run off 30, you can run off, I… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… – 2:37 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Through three games, Dillon Brooks has a baskets-to-fouls ratio of 1.3:1. (13 baskets, 10 fouls). AK – 2:12 AM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Today’s Dillon Brooks-LeBron James showdown was 100% that Mad Men elevator scene when Don Draper wins the client and then belittles the irritating subordinate: “I don’t think about you at all.”
Well, except for a moment early in the second half, maybe…
ocregister.com/2023/04/22/swa… – 2:03 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Ja Morant on Dillon Brooks: “He’s a big-time competitor. A lot of these teams, as much as they don’t like him, they would love to have him on their team with the energy he brings, what he brings to the table, and what he embraces.” pic.twitter.com/Dgo6oDIFWS – 2:00 AM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
LeBron James on Ja Morant scoring 22 straight: “That boy’s good.” – 1:46 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
LeBron James was asked what kind of statement he made against Dillon Brooks:
“I don’t need to make statements.” – 1:40 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane contends Dillon Brooks didn’t intentionally hurt LeBron James pic.twitter.com/iaP89XlMUn – 1:35 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Draymond Green’s suspension will lose all credibility if Dillon Brooks doesn’t receive the same punishment
cbssports.com/nba/news/draym…
By: @bradbotkincbs – 1:30 AM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Ja Morant said he didn’t think Dillon Brooks should have been ejected. However, “with how they treat him, I wouldn’t be surprised if he is” suspended for Game 4. – 1:26 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Grizzlies guard Ja Morant on if he fears Dillon Brooks will get suspended in Game 4: “With how they treat Dillon, I wouldn’t be surprised.” Ja contended that Brooks was reaching for the basketball and didn’t intentionally try to hit LeBron in the groin. – 1:25 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
“With how they treat Dillon, I wouldn’t be surprised…” -Ja Morant, on Dillon Brooks possibly being suspended for Game 4. Felt like the play was a reach for the ball, not for…you know – 1:25 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Ja Morant on the Grizzlies’ slow start and his strong play toward the end pic.twitter.com/fFsghiIASy – 1:24 AM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
QUICK COLUMN: Grizzlies got mauled by the Lakers in Game 3 — especially Dillon Brooks — but Ja Morant gave them hope.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 1:13 AM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Ja Morant tonight:
— 45 PTS
— 13 AST
— 9 REB
— 6-10 3PT
He’s the only player in Grizzlies history with 45+ points in a playoff game. This was his third such outing. pic.twitter.com/vyWUiKrU6z – 1:08 AM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks heads out without speaking to media following ejection for flagrant foul on Lakers’ LeBron James pic.twitter.com/acUDWYwL2O – 1:05 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Dillon Brooks declined comment, walking past media in hallway. “I’m good”, he said, when asked if he was willing to talk – 1:05 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Dillon Brooks just left the arena without speaking to reporters. – 1:04 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Dillon Brooks walked past more reporters in the hallway. “I’m good,” Brooks said without breaking stride. – 1:03 AM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Taylor Jenkins said Ja Morant was cramping late and felt fine after the game. So crisis averted there. – 1:00 AM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Dillon Brooks declined an interview request. “I ain’t talking,” he told me. – 12:59 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Taylor Jenkins said Ja Morant had a cramp at the end of the game. – 12:58 AM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
This quote from our anonymous player poll, in which Dillon Brooks was third in the “Who talks the most trash?” category, seems relevant tonight.
theathletic.com/4421645/?sourc… pic.twitter.com/uYkHbvWT1y – 12:56 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant finished two points shy of a playoff career high with 45 points, but that was about the only good thing from a Game 3 loss against the Lakers. Dillon Brooks was ejected and JJJ dealt with foul trouble. Game 4 Monday.
Three quick takeaways:
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 12:52 AM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Lakers (-4) go wire-to-wire to run our 5% streak at @WagerTalk to 9-1 with a 111-101 win over the Grizzlies. Ja Morant finished with 45 points and made it interesting late, but L.A. led by as many as 29 points. Congrats to all on board. – 12:48 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Ja Morant was unreal with 45 points, 13 assists, 9 rebounds for Memphis. But he looked to be favoring his left calf at end of the game. – 12:48 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers win Game 3, 111-101, over Memphis to take a 2-1 lead. AD 31p 17r 3b 2s; LeBron 25p 9r 5a; D-Lo 17p 7a; Rui 16p 5r; Reaves 13p 6r. Ja Morant was incredible in his return, scoring 45p with 13a and 9r. Game 4 is Monday in L.A. – 12:47 AM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Got to watch how Ja Morant plays now. He’s got to be building confidence. – 12:46 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Ja Morant is the first player in NBA history with at least 45 points, 13 assists, 9 rebounds and 50% FG in a playoff game. – 12:46 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Ja Morant is the only Grizzlies player with a 45-point playoff game in franchise history.
He already has 3. pic.twitter.com/QdYJNQS3SM – 12:46 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
111-101 Lakers win. Take a 2-1 lead with Game 4 Monday. AD with 31-17. LeBron 25-9-5. Ja with 45-13-9.
Question is, will Dillon Brooks be available for Game 4 – 12:46 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Ja Morant appeared to tweak his leg on that last dunk. He collapsed momentarily and is walking it off gingerly. – 12:44 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Ja Morant is down on the other end following the dunk. Not sure if it’s a cramp or something else. He’s walking it off – 12:44 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Two defenders in the landing space and Ja Morant doesn’t get the call.
But if would have sprained his ankle… nvm – 12:44 AM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Regardless of the result of this game. The Grizzlies have to like how Ja Morant is looking tonight moving forward in the series. – 12:41 AM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Ja Morant has scored the last 22 points for the Grizzlies. Wow. – 12:38 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Ja Morant shot just 30.7% from 3 this season (32.1% career), but he’s now 4 for 6 tonight, and 6 for 9 in this series after hitting consecutive triples to trim LAL’s lead to 14 at 94-80. – 12:28 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
I absolutely expected Dillon Brooks to run back onto the court to join the brouhaha, like Matt Dillon right before the rumble in “The Outsiders.” AK – 12:10 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Dillon Brooks ejected for shot to LeBron James’ groin nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/22/dil… – 11:59 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Dillon Brooks ejected for hitting LeBron James in groin early in third quarter as Lakers cruise vs. Grizzlies
cbssports.com/nba/news/dillo… – 11:51 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Dillon Brooks is the biggest chump in NBA history. Get this dude out the league. – 11:43 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Dillon Brooks is a free agent this summer and I’m not sure whether the Grizzlies should be counting the days or dreading the thought of losing him. – 11:37 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Lakers should have the right to waive ejection and let Dillon Brooks keep playing if they want. – 11:35 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
“Dillon Brooks went for the steal and appears to have gotten LeBron in the midsection”
*video shows a direct shot to the nuts – 11:34 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James is down for the count. Dillon Brooks hit James’ groin with his left arm while trying to get the ball. Brooks gets a Flagrant Foul 2 and is ejected – 11:33 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
(I do not in any way condone hitting another man in the groin, but)
Dillon Brooks getting ejected is the most he’s helped the Grizzlies all night – 11:33 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Lakers’ LeBron James takes below the belt shot from Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks (flagrant foul 2, ejection) pic.twitter.com/IgBFRNA3a0 – 11:32 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Seventeen seconds into the 2nd half, Dillon Brooks intentionally hit LeBron James in the groin. After an official’s review, Brooks was given a flagrant-2 foul and ejected from the game. – 11:32 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Dillon Brooks has been ejected after taking a below-the-belt shot at LeBron James with his hand. The fans at Staples Center just all stood and waved bye. – 11:32 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Dillon Brooks is ejected for a flagrant 2 after poking the bear below the belt 17 seconds into the second half. – 11:32 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Dillon Brooks is ejected with a flagrant two for hitting LeBron in the groin area.
Brooks leaves after going 3 for 13 for 7 points with 2 rebounds. Should help Memphis offensively, but could hurt them defensively. – 11:32 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Flagrant-2 Foul on Dillon Brooks. He’s been ejected. That went about as bad as it could for him. – 11:31 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Dillon Brooks has been ejected (flagrant 2) for hitting LeBron James in the groin. – 11:31 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks has been ejected from the game. What a nightmare night for him. – 11:31 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Dillon Brooks caught someone in the junk again? Shocking stuff. – 11:31 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James is down for the count. Dillon Brooks hit James’ groin with his right forearm while trying to get the ball. Brooks gets a Flagrant Foul 2 and is ejected – 11:31 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dillon Brooks is the first Grizzlies player back out to shoot warmup shots during halftime. – 11:23 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
The lead was once 29, but it’s a 16 point halftime spread, 53-37. Good news for Memphis: Ja Morant looks like himself. Hitting jumpers, attacking. 16-5-4. AD with 11-12 – 11:14 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Halftime:
Lakers 53 Grizzlies 37
Memphis trimmed the deficit by 10 points in between quarters. Ja Morant has 16 points and five assists.
Lakers holding Memphis to 13-50 (26% shooting). – 11:13 PM
Halftime:
Lakers 53 Grizzlies 37
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Kind of astounding that Dillon Brooks has three more FG attempts than…
Ja Morant
Anthony Davis
LeBron James
Jaren Jackson Jr. – 11:10 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Lakers are sagging hard off of Dillon Brooks, and he’s not making them pay. DB is shooting 2-for-12 and he’s missed all four of his 3s. – 11:07 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Dillon Brooks picked LeBron James at halfcourt. LeBron posted him up and Brooks swatted the ball at him and it went out-of-bounds. – 11:05 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Grizzlies need to finally upgrade the wing position and move on from Dillon Brooks this offseason. – 11:01 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
With all the focus about whether Dillon Brooks is poking the wrong bear with LeBron, it’s flown under the radar how Desmond Bane clearly should have kept his mouth regarding Rui. AK – 10:50 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
The good news is Dillon Brooks still doesn’t have to respect LeBron because at this rate he won’t play at all in the second half so he probably won’t get to 40. – 10:49 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Dillon Brooks poking the bear seems to have affected everyone not named Dillon Brooks or LeBron James. – 10:45 PM
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
If this lead holds, Ja Morant has to be thrilled that 100 percent of the blame will rest at the feet of Dillon Brooks. Ja will get credit for playing through injury, no matter the result. House money for him tonight. – 10:45 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Lakers 35, Grizzlies 9
That was one of the more one-sided opening quarters you’ll see. Memphis made just 3 of 25 shots (12%). LA has four players with at least 7 points. The Lakers have 22 points in the paint. Dillon Brooks is 0-for-4 with 1 turnover. – 10:43 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
People are going to point to the Dillon Brooks comments on why the Lakers came out locked in today. They’re probably right. But as someone who has had a lot of questions about the Lakers’ coaching staff this year, the offensive adjustment from G2 to G3 has been outstanding. – 10:39 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
The Lakers have a 26-point lead over the Grizzlies in the first quarter of Game 3. Here’s to guessing Dillon Brooks has a few regrets right about now… – 10:37 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers blitz the Grizzlies early, go up 24-7. Timeout Memphis. LeBron James 8 pts on 4-of-6; Dillon Brooks 0 points on 0-of-4 – 10:31 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
LeBronómetro: @LeBron James está a 32 puntos de los 40 y que Dillon Brooks lo respete. pic.twitter.com/ZsqhXsYVaz – 10:29 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Lakers not even contesting shots by Dillon Brooks at this point. It’s absurd how the Grizzlies give Brooks the freedom to shoot as much as he does. – 10:26 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL up 14-2 after a Russell bucket, then Reaves put-back J. Grizzlies are 1 for 11 with 4 TO’s.
Dillon Brooks is 0 for 3 with a turnover, as he traveled around a LeBron close out. – 10:25 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Doris Burke talking about what Dillon Brooks brings:
“He obviously doesn’t bring elite shooting”
💀 – 10:23 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
LeBron and Dillon Brooks had a word before tipoff 👀
How many points does Bron finish with tonight?
pic.twitter.com/TorQrJvh6z – 10:23 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Dillon Brooks bricked a wide open 3. Lakers fans laughed. One fan yelled out, “Let him shoot!” – 10:23 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
First play: LeBron James easily drives past Dillon Brooks and makes a floater – 10:12 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Dillon Brooks introduced in L.A. and the boo birds are out. pic.twitter.com/aZKnMlP0wK – 10:07 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lots of boos for Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks during lineup intros pic.twitter.com/Iz3DRPL3Vf – 10:07 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Dillon Brooks meandered over to the Lakers’ side of the floor during layup lines. LeBron James came over and they had a few words, nothing too animated. Then they showed Brooks on the big screen and fans booed loudly. – 10:03 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks and LeBron James just went toe-to-toe. Not sure what was said. Looked impassioned from James.
Brooks didn’t flinch. – 10:03 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dillon Brooks and LeBron James just had a lil casual pregame chat. Gametime. – 10:03 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“LeBron James is not going to get thrown off his game by Dillon Brooks.”
@TheFrankIsola tells @Scalabrine this won’t end well for the Memphis Grizzlies
Hear Game 3 on NBA Radio right now! 📻 siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive
#LakeShow | #BigMemphis | #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/lkeS2XqrEY – 10:02 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Ja Morant to start vs. Lakers in critical Game 3 for Grizzlies nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/22/ja-… – 9:32 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
LeBron James llega a prepararse para el partido y ya en cancha está Dillon Brooks lanzando al aro.
No sé que pasará esta noche, pero James está visiblemente irritado con el embeleco mediático que provocó Brooks.
Veremos.
pic.twitter.com/rvOkYAuz2d – 9:24 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Grizzlies guard Ja Morant warms up with a wrap on his right hand before Game 3 vs. Lakers pic.twitter.com/dSqC5caQKe – 9:23 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Grizzlies-Lakers series update from @FDSportsbook with Memphis star Ja Morant (hand) being cleared to play in Game 3 tonight: pic.twitter.com/VsDnNSyS8A – 9:16 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
If I’m the Lakers, I’m glad Ja Morant is back in the mix. I’d much rather beat this Grizzlies team with their star, so there are no excuses (even know they are w/o Adams and Clarke).
Tonight will be interesting for sure! – 9:08 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
🚨 Ja Morant will start Game 3 tonight vs. the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/vSVCtyr2jh – 9:07 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Ja Morant will play in tonight’s Game 3 against the Lakers, the Grizz announce – 9:06 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Grizzlies say that Ja Morant will start in Game 3 tonight vs the Lakers – 9:04 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Dillon Brooks called LeBron James “old” earlier this week.
🔊 @adaniels33 thinks it could be a smart tactic
Catch Game 3 on NBA Radio at 10p ET! 📻 https://t.co/AYipQpf6r4
#BigMemphis | #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/9KVosiUlQR – 9:04 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant will play tonight against the Los Angeles Lakers. – 9:03 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant is active. The Grizzlies are getting their star point guard back for Game 3 vs the Lakers. Big news. We’ll see how the hand holds up throughout the game. – 9:03 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Grizzlies’ Ja Morant is available to return in Game 3 vs. Lakers. – 9:03 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James starting his pre-game warmup just as Dillon Brooks is in the middle of his pic.twitter.com/FJCcPmspWV – 9:03 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron just arrived, walking past Dillon Brooks toward the opposite side of the floor pic.twitter.com/JY41N6oD4B – 9:02 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Lakers fans are trolling Dillon Brooks as he warms up pregame, cheering whenever he misses. pic.twitter.com/30S2TPO68b – 9:02 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Lakers fans are trolling Dillon Brooks as he warms up, cheering every time he missed. pic.twitter.com/82l70EKxhC – 9:00 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers fans booing Dillon Brooks during pre-game warmups pic.twitter.com/aqUbbYojGm – 8:58 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
65 minutes from tip and crowd here cheering when Dillon Brooks misses shots during his *warmup* Brooks smiling and enjoying it. – 8:58 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers’ crowd is booing Dillon Brooks and cheering every time he misses during warmups. – 8:58 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Lakers fans already heckling Dillon Brooks as he warms up.
Booing when he makes shots, cheering when he misses.
Small “Dillon sucks!” chant going. – 8:57 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
No hints from Taylor Jenkins, who repeats that Ja Morant will be a game-time decision. – 8:39 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Taylor Jenkins: Ja Morant remains a game-time decision.
How was shootaround? “Good.” – 8:35 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Ja Morant remains a gametime decision, per Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins. – 8:35 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said Ja Morant will be a game-time decision for Game 3. Jenkins described Morant’s individual workout as “good.” – 8:35 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Ja Morant remains a “game-time decision,” via Taylor Jenkins. No update just yet. – 8:35 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks vs. LeBron James, Western (Conference) Style. pic.twitter.com/RiwEA1URNi – 6:15 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
New ‘That’s OD!’ for the All-LA Playoff Saturday: LeBron’s response to Dillon Brooks, Kawhi’s and Paul George’s status, Draymond’s stomp vs Embiid’s kick and Jamal Murray says he’s better than “Bubble Murray” — with @mcten youtu.be/WD4o5YC5A2M – 4:28 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Looks like Ja Morant is getting closer and closer. pic.twitter.com/m5qOceR645 – 2:20 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
A closer look at the wrap on the hand of Ja Morant, who is participating in shooting contests at the end of shootaround: pic.twitter.com/ZwPh0FTlYy – 2:20 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant shooting with the right hand today at shootaround. pic.twitter.com/6XcjYbJd6k – 2:18 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
K sports fans, Ja Morant is on the floor with the Grizzlies for shootaround. Right hand still wrapped, still a game time decision against Lakers tonight. But he’s catching and shooting right in front of us. – 2:17 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Ja Morant (game-time decision) had a pretty substantial wrap on his sore right hand at shootaround. pic.twitter.com/xRj5KUTli4 – 2:15 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
A last link for my Grizzlies-Lakers Game 3 preview, where the on-court part of the Dillon Brooks/LeBron James thing has been a little more complicated than the rhetoric. Plus, four more Game 3 thoughts.
dailymemphian.com/article/35670/… – 1:13 PM
The Volume @TheVolumeSports
“LeBron James is putting 50 on your head”
—@livmoods expects a dominant LeBron tonight, thanks to Dillon Brooks pic.twitter.com/s0TQz0bm23 – 1:10 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
My dude @DanWoikeSports has @latimessports #NBAPlayoff coverage with: ‘Ready to play’: LeBron James deflects Dillon Brooks trash talk ahead of Game 3 latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 11:48 AM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
It’s Game 3 roundtable time:
@DamichaelC and I riffed on some of the bigger storylines as Grizzlies-Lakers series hits Hollywood.
What was Dillon Brooks thinking? What happens if Ja Morant plays? What if he doesn’t? Are you ready for AD vs X round 3?
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 9:00 AM
It’s Game 3 roundtable time:
@DamichaelC and I riffed on some of the bigger storylines as Grizzlies-Lakers series hits Hollywood.
More on this storyline
Geoff Calkins: LeBron James on whether he made a statement regarding Dillon Brooks: “I don’t need to make statements.” -via Twitter @geoff_calkins / April 23, 2023
Geoff Calkins: Asked if Dillon Brooks should be suspended, LeBron said, “I’m not part of the committee.” -via Twitter @geoff_calkins / April 23, 2023
Michael Scotto: Ja Morant on a possible suspension for Dillon Brooks: “With how they treat Dillon, I honestly wouldn’t be surprised if he is. I felt like he was ejected because of past ejections made in games before. If you look at the play, he was actually reaching for the ball on a crossover. LeBron just went behind the back.” -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / April 23, 2023
Jovan Buha: Final: Lakers 111, Grizzlies 101 LA takes a 2-1 series lead. AD had 31 points, 17 rebounds, 2 steals and 3 blocks. LeBron had 25 points and 9 rebounds. A special performance from Ja Morant in his return (22 straight in the 4th, finished with 45/9/13). Up next: Game 4 on Mon. -via Twitter @jovanbuha / April 23, 2023
Vincent Goodwill: 111-101 Lakers win. Take a 2-1 lead with Game 4 Monday. AD with 31-17. LeBron 25-9-5. Ja with 45-13-9. Question is, will Dillon Brooks be available for Game 4 -via Twitter @VinceGoodwill / April 23, 2023