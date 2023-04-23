Jason Richardson: Kobe Bryant is second GOAT behind Michael Jordan

Former NBA star Jason Richardson thinks Kobe is the second greatest player ever, behind Michael Jordan and ahead of LeBron James.
Source: Sunni Upal @ The Sun
Source: Sunni Upal @ The Sun
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
The @Suns Kevin Durant and Devin Booker are just the third duo in NBA history to score at least 25 points apiece in each of the first four games of a playoff series.
They join Elgin Baylor & Jerry West (twice) and Shaquille O’Neal & Kobe Bryant.
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 12:16 PM
The @Suns Kevin Durant and Devin Booker are just the third duo in NBA history to score at least 25 points apiece in each of the first four games of a playoff series.
They join Elgin Baylor & Jerry West (twice) and Shaquille O’Neal & Kobe Bryant.
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 12:16 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
After tonight’s game, the difference in playoff wins between LeBron James and Michael Jordan is the same there is between Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley.
Rings another story, I know. – 1:48 AM
After tonight’s game, the difference in playoff wins between LeBron James and Michael Jordan is the same there is between Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley.
Rings another story, I know. – 1:48 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Chants of “Kobe! Kobe!” come from the Staples Center crowd when a highlight video played of him, along with his retired jerseys. – 11:39 PM
Chants of “Kobe! Kobe!” come from the Staples Center crowd when a highlight video played of him, along with his retired jerseys. – 11:39 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Michael Jordan played in 179 career playoff games. LeBron James has won 175 career playoff games. – 10:19 AM
Michael Jordan played in 179 career playoff games. LeBron James has won 175 career playoff games. – 10:19 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Jason Richardson on the Warriors dynasty: “It is very hard to be that consistent, especially winning championships. You have to be dedicated and you just have the mindset that only thing that matters is championship. They understand the proccess of it.” #DubNation @SdnaGr – 9:58 AM
Jason Richardson on the Warriors dynasty: “It is very hard to be that consistent, especially winning championships. You have to be dedicated and you just have the mindset that only thing that matters is championship. They understand the proccess of it.” #DubNation @SdnaGr – 9:58 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Nikola Jokic dominates, Anthony Edwards joins Kobe Bryant as Nuggets takes 3-0 lead over Timberwolves
cbssports.com/nba/news/nugge… – 1:20 AM
Nikola Jokic dominates, Anthony Edwards joins Kobe Bryant as Nuggets takes 3-0 lead over Timberwolves
cbssports.com/nba/news/nugge… – 1:20 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with more than three 30-point playoff games before turning 22:
— Kobe
— LeBron
And now, Anthony Edwards. pic.twitter.com/NLO0JiiugZ – 11:43 PM
Players with more than three 30-point playoff games before turning 22:
— Kobe
— LeBron
And now, Anthony Edwards. pic.twitter.com/NLO0JiiugZ – 11:43 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Darius Garland went from Kobe Bryant to Wayne Selden in one game. – 10:29 PM
Darius Garland went from Kobe Bryant to Wayne Selden in one game. – 10:29 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
after dropping 36 pts vs the kings, steph curry is now *4th* in playoff games with 35+ pts on 65+ ts% (via @stathead)
1. lebron james (27x)
2. kevin durant (20x)
3. michael jordan (18x)
4. kobe bryant/steph curry (12x) pic.twitter.com/BukcOYbJTP – 1:22 AM
after dropping 36 pts vs the kings, steph curry is now *4th* in playoff games with 35+ pts on 65+ ts% (via @stathead)
1. lebron james (27x)
2. kevin durant (20x)
3. michael jordan (18x)
4. kobe bryant/steph curry (12x) pic.twitter.com/BukcOYbJTP – 1:22 AM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Clean Kobe 6 PEs for Sabonis tonight 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/CbNTRm4vTq – 9:15 PM
Clean Kobe 6 PEs for Sabonis tonight 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/CbNTRm4vTq – 9:15 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Kawhi Leonard vs. Kevin Durant is historic matchup, and Clippers star can join Kobe in exclusive company
(By @doug_clawson)
cbssports.com/nba/news/kawhi… – 12:47 PM
Kawhi Leonard vs. Kevin Durant is historic matchup, and Clippers star can join Kobe in exclusive company
(By @doug_clawson)
cbssports.com/nba/news/kawhi… – 12:47 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Are there unwritten rules to wearing your opponent’s shoes against them on an NBA court? Kobe and MJ’s words used to ring in players’ head. But times are changing, and the old flamekeepers can’t fight it.
“It’s a new day and age. It’s a lot of crybabies.”
theathletic.com/4425011/2023/0… – 12:11 PM
Are there unwritten rules to wearing your opponent’s shoes against them on an NBA court? Kobe and MJ’s words used to ring in players’ head. But times are changing, and the old flamekeepers can’t fight it.
“It’s a new day and age. It’s a lot of crybabies.”
theathletic.com/4425011/2023/0… – 12:11 PM
More on this storyline
“It was a great matchup, they had Kobe and Pau Gasol, they were championship experienced and we weren’t. “They had one of the greatest players to ever play the game in Kobe Bryant and it was just a battle. “That’s when I realised Kobe was the second best player in the world ever in my opinion. “In game six he went to a whole new level and we couldn’t do anything with him.” -via The Sun / April 23, 2023
Phil Jackson on Shaquille O’Neal: I went down to see him at UCLA. His statement was ‘my time is playtime in the summertime, I’ll get the operation on the team’s time’. Well Kobe took that as a direct insult. So that’s where their feud really kinda… that was a really tough one for him to cross. I was like, ‘Yeah, I know the big guy doesn’t want to play 82 games, Kobe. It’s gets tiring after a while hauling that big body around’. All the abuse he takes, guys whacking on them like he’s the man of steel. So yeah, there’s a lot of things to make up for it. But there’s still that innate desire in Kobe that Shaq didn’t have, that same killer instinct. -via ivoox.com / April 23, 2023
Dave McMenamin: D’Angelo Russell’s 4-point play was the first for a Lakers player in a playoff game since Kobe Bryant in 2009. -via Twitter @mcten / April 22, 2023
Phil Jackson on Dennis Rodman: I don’t know if anybody rebounds at the level he rebounds even today in this sport with guys that are you know… Whatever, I think the best height for basketball like 6-10, I think seven feet is a little bit too tall, but he’s not 6-10, he’s 6-8… no, not even that 6-6. But he knows where the ball is gonna go. He knows trajectory, he knows where it’s going to go. There’s a picture of him perfectly perpendicular to the floor diving for the ball, like this. And he’s got the ball in his hand. He’s ready to get it out. Throw it. But he’s perpendicular, like laid out slightly. He’s spent a lot of time on the floor. A lot of time, getting knocked down and banged around. Loved it, he just loved it. Like a rubber ball bouncing up and down. -via Apple Podcasts / April 23, 2023
Rick Rubin: What goes into a miraculous shot. Phil Jackson: Well, I think the impossibility of the situation. You know, the one that Michael made, finish out the last dance, that was all programmed. They scored with 40 seconds to go they were up by three points, I call the timeout. And I said, we’re gonna do this and you’re gonna have this opportunity. But I know the coach is not going to call a timeout for the other team. They’ll do the same thing that you guys know, they’ll run a post play inside cross pick by the guard. Michael, you’d come back and steal a ball from Malone right there. And we’ll go down we’re on the same situation. But whatever, you just make an adjustment on no timeouts. You won’t see that ever in this day and age. After Michael scores this incredible shot— ‘I told him during the timer, you’ve been shooting the ball and you’ve got tired and now your hands are dropping. So when you shoot your shot, make sure you follow through with your hand’. So he follows through. The ball goes in. We are up by one point. Now they call a timeout. Now there’s like I don’t know less than whatever four seconds or whatever. Now they call it timeout. But you don’t see plays like that anymore, where there’s no timeouts, there’d be usually be like three timeouts. In this day and age coaches want to control. -via Apple Podcasts / April 23, 2023
Phil Jackson: After the Dream Team Olympics in 92, Michael Jordan came down the office and we’re getting ready to start the season. He said, ‘Scottie Pippen is the second best player in the NBA’. I said, ‘Oh, who’s the best?’ He said ‘Come on, you know who’s is the best.’ -via ivoox.com / April 23, 2023
Main Rumors, GOAT Debate, Jason Richardson, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Los Angeles Lakers