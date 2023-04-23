Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combine for 62 to help Celtics to 3-1 series lead

Clutch Points: The Celtics hold off the Hawks to take a 3-1 series lead 💪 Jayson Tatum: 31 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST, 3 BLK Jaylen Brown: 31 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST, 12-of-22 FG Marcus Smart: 19 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST, 8-of-14 FG pic.twitter.com/OdUGhSchfB
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
When Jayson Tatum saw Jaylen Brown take off the mask, he says that he looked at Marcus Smart and said, “Oh, it’s go time now.” – 10:48 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum said he wasn’t mad when Trae Young fouled him and he jumped up and ran past the ref: “I wasn’t mad netiher. I know it looked like I was, but I just wanted to scare him a bit.” – 10:45 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jayson Tatum said he wasn’t mad about the flagrant foul, but he did say “I just wanted to scare them a little bit.” – 10:45 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown: “You can’t even give words to what Rob gives our team…When healthy he’s probably the best defender in our league.” – 10:33 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown on ditching the mask: “Maybe it was all in my head. I just felt like I needed a different look…As soon as I took it off, things started to turn around.” – 10:26 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Marcus Smart: “It’s been a minute since we’ve seen JB play without his mask.”
Marcus Smart: “It’s been a minute since we’ve seen JB play without his mask.”
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown walks in right as Marcus Smart is saying it’s been a while since they’ve seen Jaylen without the mask on.
Jaylen Brown walks in right as Marcus Smart is saying it’s been a while since they’ve seen Jaylen without the mask on.
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Marcus Smart on Jaylen Brown ditching the mask: “I was actually on the bench and at the timeout we were looking for Jaylen and couldn’t find him cause he didn’t have his mask on.” – 10:22 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Mazzulla on Tatum’s blocks: “It sets a tone for our other guys and sets a level of connectivity … more times than not (Brown and Tatum do the little things).” – 9:47 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Tatum and Brown combine for 62 in Game 4 vs. the Hawks ☘️ pic.twitter.com/0cYFki5ery – 9:38 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics top #Hawks 129-121 to take 3-1 series lead. Tatum 31, Brown 31, Smart 19, White 18, Brogdon 14, White 13 and 15 rebs; Young 35, Hunter 27, Murray 23, Collins 10. – 9:32 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
The story tonight is how good Boston’s supporting cast has been but holy crap what a close from Tatum and Brown – 9:27 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jaylen was favoring that right hand after that hammer dunk. Tatum at the line with the #Celtics up 9 with 23 seconds left. #Hawks – 9:27 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Rob Williams got some MF rebounds tonight. Another amazing hustle play from him to set up JB in the corner and Celtics look like they’re going to head back to Boston with a chance to win it after another Tatum poster. Another offensive masterpiece from Trae but Cs are too stacked – 9:27 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
Jaylen Brown just had the best defensive performance I’ve seen him have in a long time!!!! His on the ball defense was unreal tonight… and Robert Williams was a damn BEAST on the Glass. Carry the hell on… – 9:27 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Should that have been backcourt on Boston before the Tatum 3? Whose foot did Smart dribble off of? – 9:23 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
After getting to the FT line a combined 2 times in Games 1-2, Jayson Tatum shot 9 FTs in Game 3 and is up to 10 FTs tonight. Helping him overcome a tough shooting day. – 9:22 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Jayson Tatum is at the line shooting free throws No. 9 and 10, the most he has shot in any game in this series. – 9:21 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jaylen Brown makes a heady play by not trying to force a breakaway layup and killing more clock, setting up Tatum free throws. #Celtics #Hawks – 9:21 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
B2B buckets from Trae Young then Dejounte Murray get the Hawks within 109-104 but Jaylen Brown found Robert Williams cutting to the basket with a bounce pass for an easy deuce. – 9:20 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Once again – Tatum needs to take this home. Misses piling up with ATL within 5. – 9:19 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
RWilliams is giving a hell out an effort out there. 14 rebounds in 24 minutes, including a big one just now where he leaped to trip a Hunter miss to Tatum. #Celtics #Hawks – 9:14 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown with mask: 1/7 FG, 2 points
Jaylen Brown with mask: 1/7 FG, 2 points
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Tatum and Brown with back-to-back buckets to push #Celtics lead to 108-98 with 6:47 left. BOS has played strong defense in 4Q. – 9:07 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Huge 3 from Tatum after starting 1/8 3PT. GIves the #Celtics an 8pt cushion with 8 to play. – 9:05 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
That Tatum 3 was so reckless, I’m almost annoyed it went in – 9:00 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tatum needs to bring this home with foul trouble mounting elsewhere. Wouldn’t hate extended Brogdon minutes in this 4Q either. – 9:00 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
The Hawks have been scrappy.
The Hawks have been scrappy.
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Hawks keep on coming, score 34 pts in 3Q to slice #Celtics lead to 92-87. Brown 19, White 18, Smart 17, Tatum 15, Brogdon 11; Hunter 27, Murray 16, Hunter 14, Capela 10. Hunter 11 for 14 FG keeping the #Hawks close. – 8:55 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Refs didn’t notice this net chin up on the slick goaltend by Tatum. Goes down as a block
Refs didn’t notice this net chin up on the slick goaltend by Tatum. Goes down as a block
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
Nice replay of Tatum grabbing the net to block that Capela shot. Hahahahahahaha – “only a penalty if they call it” hahahhahahahaha – 8:47 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tatum has 3 blocks playing some of the best post defense I’ve seen from him all season. He can be a force help side around the rim. – 8:43 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Jaylen Brown with the double handed … box out on Murray who’s furious pic.twitter.com/YYbyivAPWB – 8:42 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jaylen Brown is 5-6 since his 1-7 start/taking the mask off and about to go to the FT line for a pair. – 8:36 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Tatum not happy with this official it seems pic.twitter.com/27AXD4hvHq – 8:32 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Flagrant 1 on Trae for pulling down Tatum going up for the dunk. – 8:32 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
That’s as quickly and fiercely as I’ve seen Tatum rise after being fouled. He was pissed but kept his composure. #Celtics #Hawks – 8:32 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum just had the rare fighting off the ref holding him back so he could walk away from the potential fight. It’s like the anti-hold me back – 8:31 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tatum furious after Trae Young pulled him down on the drive. Goes right to the official before Dejounte Murray gave him a pat. That’ll be a flagrant. – 8:31 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Looks like Young and Capela grabbed Tatum’s arm on that drive. Reviewing for a flagrant. #Celtics #Hawks – 8:30 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Trae Young poked the ball away and De’Andre Hunter pushed it ahead to him for a layup in transition. Jaylen Brown tried to block but got called for a goaltend. – 8:30 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Jayson Tatum basically dared De’Andre to make that 3. And De’Andre did. Hawks down 67-61 after DJM found CC under the basket for a dunk. – 8:26 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Reminiscing about Colangelo’s Sixers giving Boston the picks that became Tatum and Langford for the Fultz pick. Romeo Langford was part of the package that helped Boston land Derrick White. – 8:16 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown in Game 4
With mask: 1/7 FG
Without mask: 2/2 FG
Jaylen Brown in Game 4
With mask: 1/7 FG
Without mask: 2/2 FG
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics end 2Q on a 12-4 run to rebuild their lead to 65-53 at halftime. White 15, Tatum 13, Brown 9, Brogdon 9, Smart 8, RWilliams 8; Hunter 17, Murray 11, Young 10.
REBS:
BOS 32
#Celtics end 2Q on a 12-4 run to rebuild their lead to 65-53 at halftime. White 15, Tatum 13, Brown 9, Brogdon 9, Smart 8, RWilliams 8; Hunter 17, Murray 11, Young 10.
REBS:
BOS 32
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics lead the Hawks 65-53 at halftime in Game 4. Hawks shooting 36.7% from the floor. Derrick White has 15 points, Jayson Tatum has 13. Rob Williams with 8 points and 12 rebounds in 15 mins of action. – 8:08 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Tatum locks up Trae in the back court and Trae fumbles it away. Can’t get a shot off with 3.5 seconds left after Snyder won that challenge. Celtics up 12 heading into the half. They already have 3 more rebounds than they did in Game 3 as they went double big for big stretches. – 8:07 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tatum stopped Capela and Collins/Capela erased his shot the other way to set up a hard one-handed slam by Hunter. 17 for him this half. ATL needed him to step up. – 7:58 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are a combined 6-17, 2-7 from 3 for 18 points and the Celtics still have a 13-point lead on the Hawks. – 7:51 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Adjustment time. No mask or wrap for Jaylen Brown and Mike Muscala is in the game. – 7:44 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jaylen Brown is trying to get himself going but it’s not working so far. He’s 1 for 7 and already has two fouls. #Celtics #Hawks – 7:39 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
7-2 Hawks run and Joe Mazzulla takes timeout. Tough night for Jaylen Brown so far – 2 points on 1-7. – 7:39 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
And-1 opportunity for Saddiq Bey who cut baseline for a dunk and drew a foul off Jaylen Brown. He completes the play to pull the Hawks w/in 38-28. – 7:36 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Derrick White giving Jaylen Brown some time to get it together… – 7:36 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Strong start by the Celtics who lead the Hawks 35-25 after 1Q.
🌟🌟🌟Jayson Tatum 11 pts, 5 rebounds
🌟🌟Derrick White 10 points
Strong start by the Celtics who lead the Hawks 35-25 after 1Q.
🌟🌟🌟Jayson Tatum 11 pts, 5 rebounds
🌟🌟Derrick White 10 points
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics race out to a 35-25 lead after 1Q. Tatum 11, Brogdon 7; Murray 11, Young 6. – 7:32 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
1Q: Celtics 35, Hawks 25
Good stop by Bogi to force a Tatum miss on a 3 at the buzzer.
1Q: Celtics 35, Hawks 25
Good stop by Bogi to force a Tatum miss on a 3 at the buzzer.
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
White and Brogdon: 7 for 9
Tatum and Jaylen: 4 for 12
White and Brogdon: 7 for 9
Tatum and Jaylen: 4 for 12
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Tatum’s layup was 100% because Atlanta was afraid of the lob to Rob – 7:24 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Jayson Tatum has averaged 3.7 free throw attempts through the first three games. He has already been to the line four times here in the first 7+plus minutes of the first quarter. – 7:21 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Hauser in with White-Brogdon-Tatum-Rob. Doesn’t look like Grant Williams will play in the 1Q. – 7:20 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Now a 10-0 Celtics run and Hawks call timeout. 19-11 C’s lead. Derrick White has 10 points on 4-5 shooting, Jayson Tatum has 7 points on 2-3. – 7:15 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tatum talking to Tyler Ford into timeout after that last timeout. Looked like he thought he got hit in the face on that last turnover. #Celtics up shooting 5/9 FG and winning the rebounding battle early. – 7:09 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks call timeout after they come up empty after a steal on Tatum and they don’t get back in transition and Derrick White made a layup.
Hawks call timeout after they come up empty after a steal on Tatum and they don’t get back in transition and Derrick White made a layup.
Abby Chin @tvabby
Jayson Tatum just pulled down his third rebound of the game less than two minutes in. #Celtics up 9-3 early. #motivated – 7:06 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Per @Joe_Sway on IG, looks like Jaylen Brown is rocking the Bill Russell shoes ahead of Game 4 pic.twitter.com/4MV6eK0ouJ – 5:53 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Jayson Tatum took the blame for Boston’s Game 3 loss. Is a big response coming in Game 4?
Over @DKSportsbook they’ve got Tatum over/under at 29.5 points. Three straight double-doubles for Tatum, who will be key as Celtics put emphasis on rebounding.
Jayson Tatum took the blame for Boston’s Game 3 loss. Is a big response coming in Game 4?
Over @DKSportsbook they’ve got Tatum over/under at 29.5 points. Three straight double-doubles for Tatum, who will be key as Celtics put emphasis on rebounding.
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Snyder says Atlanta is stuck between doubling Tatum and watching White hit an open 3, and guarding Tatum one on one and watching him hit a step back – 5:24 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Some good insight this morning from Jayson Tatum on #Celtics playing smaller and taking responsibility for G3 loss
Some good insight this morning from Jayson Tatum on #Celtics playing smaller and taking responsibility for G3 loss
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
No fan base can get as fired up as the Knicks – that’s why I can’t wait for the inevitable “Are Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett better than Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown” viral threads. 😂😂🔥🔥 – 3:34 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Marcus Smart participated in shootaround this morning and Jayson Tatum joked he told Smart to get his ass up after the fall. Smart’s listed as questionable and said he’s uncertain if he’ll play today, but I bet he gives it a try – 1:57 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Now on @njdotcom
More on this storyline
During a Game 3 against the Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics All-Star forward Jaylen Brown wore custom-made sneakers with an unusual message written on them. The message read, “Was it really Neismith?” which appears to question whether Dr. James Naismith was the true inventor of basketball. However, the name “Naismith” was misspelled as “Neismith” on the shoes. In addition to this message, Brown’s basketball sneakers also contained the message “Just do better” and some images of places from Mesoamerican culture. -via BasketNews / April 22, 2023
Bobby Manning: Quin Snyder said Derrick White hasn’t surprised the #Hawks and they haven’t let him go off for a lack of attention toward him, he has simply played great. They’re going to try to put more pressure on him while continuing to take away from Brown, Tatum primarily. -via Twitter @RealBobManning / April 21, 2023
Jay King: Jayson Tatum, who blocked three shots: “I was on my D. White shit tonight.” -via Twitter @ByJayKing / April 23, 2023
Jared Weiss: Jayson Tatum says “This one tonight is on me.” “I know I get a lot of credit when we win and I take the blame when we lose. Rightfully so.” -via Twitter @JaredWeissNBA / April 21, 2023
Jared Weiss: Jayson Tatum on his Jordan JT1 shoe: “I might be biased, but I got the best shoes out with the best colorways.” -via Twitter @JaredWeissNBA / April 21, 2023