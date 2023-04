Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combine for 62 to help Celtics to 3-1 series lead

During a Game 3 against the Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics All-Star forward Jaylen Brown wore custom-made sneakers with an unusual message written on them. The message read, “Was it really Neismith?” which appears to question whether Dr. James Naismith was the true inventor of basketball. However, the name “Naismith” was misspelled as “Neismith” on the shoes . In addition to this message, Brown’s basketball sneakers also contained the message “Just do better” and some images of places from Mesoamerican culture. -via BasketNews / April 22, 2023