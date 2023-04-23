Julius Randle exits arena without talking to the media following fourth-quarter benching in Game 4 Knicks win

Fred Katz: Julius Randle left tonight’s game without talking to media
Source: Twitter @FredKatz
Source: Twitter @FredKatz
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ian Begley @IanBegley
When Tom Thibodeau says here of Julius Randle, “A lot of guys probably wouldn’t even be playing” he’s referring to Randle returning from an ankle sprain for Game 1 vs. CLE after missing two weeks: pic.twitter.com/PpOkL9B6tm – 4:34 PM
When Tom Thibodeau says here of Julius Randle, “A lot of guys probably wouldn’t even be playing” he’s referring to Randle returning from an ankle sprain for Game 1 vs. CLE after missing two weeks: pic.twitter.com/PpOkL9B6tm – 4:34 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Tom Thibodeau on Julius Randle: “Julius is our horse. Most players probably wouldn’t be playing (right now).” Randle didn’t play in 4th Q of NYK’s Game 4 win. Thibodeau said he liked how lineup midway through 4th was playing and he stuck with it. – 4:09 PM
Tom Thibodeau on Julius Randle: “Julius is our horse. Most players probably wouldn’t be playing (right now).” Randle didn’t play in 4th Q of NYK’s Game 4 win. Thibodeau said he liked how lineup midway through 4th was playing and he stuck with it. – 4:09 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Tom Thibodeau making it sound like Randle is not all the way back physically right now: “Julius is our horse. He’s given us everything that he has. A lot of guys probably wouldn’t even be playing, so I knew the quick turnaround would probably impact him more than most players.” – 4:08 PM
Tom Thibodeau making it sound like Randle is not all the way back physically right now: “Julius is our horse. He’s given us everything that he has. A lot of guys probably wouldn’t even be playing, so I knew the quick turnaround would probably impact him more than most players.” – 4:08 PM
Rick Noland @RickNoland
Gutsy and great move by Thibodeau sitting Randle in 4th. Small ball worked – 3:45 PM
Gutsy and great move by Thibodeau sitting Randle in 4th. Small ball worked – 3:45 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Thibs a Julius Randle en el cierre…. pic.twitter.com/aqfxMfMIy4 – 3:42 PM
Thibs a Julius Randle en el cierre…. pic.twitter.com/aqfxMfMIy4 – 3:42 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
New York won a playoff game with Randle scoring 7 points on 3/10 FGs and their bench getting outscored 10-9 by Cedi Osman – 3:37 PM
New York won a playoff game with Randle scoring 7 points on 3/10 FGs and their bench getting outscored 10-9 by Cedi Osman – 3:37 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
I picked NY but pretty amazing that Knkcks can be up 3-1 even with Mobley erasing Randle. – 3:36 PM
I picked NY but pretty amazing that Knkcks can be up 3-1 even with Mobley erasing Randle. – 3:36 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
The Knicks doing this with Randle putting up 7-2-1 is so impressive. What a performance from RJ and Hart, Robinson was real impactful too. Brunson continues to prove why he’s the real MVP of this team. – 3:34 PM
The Knicks doing this with Randle putting up 7-2-1 is so impressive. What a performance from RJ and Hart, Robinson was real impactful too. Brunson continues to prove why he’s the real MVP of this team. – 3:34 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Tom Thibodeau is rolling with Obi Toppin over Julius Randle to close this game. – 3:26 PM
Tom Thibodeau is rolling with Obi Toppin over Julius Randle to close this game. – 3:26 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Josh Hart layup gives Knicks a 90-81 lead. This group is making up for fact Randle has been awful. – 3:20 PM
Josh Hart layup gives Knicks a 90-81 lead. This group is making up for fact Randle has been awful. – 3:20 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Not shocking, but still befuddling/frustrating to see Randle play the entire third quarter.
Impossible to argue he earned the right to play all 12 mins – esp considering how well Obi has played in Game 3 and the first half today – 2:58 PM
Not shocking, but still befuddling/frustrating to see Randle play the entire third quarter.
Impossible to argue he earned the right to play all 12 mins – esp considering how well Obi has played in Game 3 and the first half today – 2:58 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Randle block on Donovan Mitchell fast break and then a fourth foul on Mobley, who was leaving the knicks lost on rotations — wakeup? – 2:51 PM
Randle block on Donovan Mitchell fast break and then a fourth foul on Mobley, who was leaving the knicks lost on rotations — wakeup? – 2:51 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
That’s not how I expected Donovan Mitchell trying to dunk on Julius Randle to turn out. – 2:48 PM
That’s not how I expected Donovan Mitchell trying to dunk on Julius Randle to turn out. – 2:48 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Go small. Take out Randle (who looks lost) and bring in IQ or Deuce to slow down Garland – 2:41 PM
Go small. Take out Randle (who looks lost) and bring in IQ or Deuce to slow down Garland – 2:41 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
The Knicks might be able to survive a silent offensive game from Randle — but the defense has been killing them in this quarter. – 2:41 PM
The Knicks might be able to survive a silent offensive game from Randle — but the defense has been killing them in this quarter. – 2:41 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Randle just standing around while Cavs pull down offensive rebounds is not great (especially in a game where he’s 2-8) – 2:39 PM
Randle just standing around while Cavs pull down offensive rebounds is not great (especially in a game where he’s 2-8) – 2:39 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Think it’s time for Thibs to pull Randle. Either he’s hurt or not trying. – 2:39 PM
Think it’s time for Thibs to pull Randle. Either he’s hurt or not trying. – 2:39 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Felt like the Knicks should have been up by more than 9 at halftime — and in 79 seconds Cavs have cut it to 4. Knicks really could use a Randle wakeup call. – 2:34 PM
Felt like the Knicks should have been up by more than 9 at halftime — and in 79 seconds Cavs have cut it to 4. Knicks really could use a Randle wakeup call. – 2:34 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Since the first half of Game 1, Julius Randle is a combined 13-for-48 from the field overall and 6-for-24 from 3-point range. Safe to say I didn’t expect the Knicks to be in position to take control of this series with Randle shooting like that for the vast majority of it. – 2:26 PM
Since the first half of Game 1, Julius Randle is a combined 13-for-48 from the field overall and 6-for-24 from 3-point range. Safe to say I didn’t expect the Knicks to be in position to take control of this series with Randle shooting like that for the vast majority of it. – 2:26 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Interesting that Julius Randle only played 15 minutes in the first half. He’s been riding the struggle bus for much of this series.
The rest of the starters — Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Mitchell Robinson, RJ Barrett — were great. – 2:20 PM
Interesting that Julius Randle only played 15 minutes in the first half. He’s been riding the struggle bus for much of this series.
The rest of the starters — Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Mitchell Robinson, RJ Barrett — were great. – 2:20 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks up nine at the half with nothing from Randle. Brunson has been the best player on the floor — and Hart, Robinson and Barrett have all played with the fire the Knicks needed. – 2:13 PM
Knicks up nine at the half with nothing from Randle. Brunson has been the best player on the floor — and Hart, Robinson and Barrett have all played with the fire the Knicks needed. – 2:13 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Good substitution by Tom bringing Randle in for Toppin when Cavs go smaller with Mobley at 5 – 2:05 PM
Good substitution by Tom bringing Randle in for Toppin when Cavs go smaller with Mobley at 5 – 2:05 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Knicks have outscored the #Cavs so far in the second quarter with both Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle off the floor. If the Cavs can’t win those minutes — especially with Donovan Mitchell on the floor — they don’t have a chance. – 1:51 PM
Knicks have outscored the #Cavs so far in the second quarter with both Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle off the floor. If the Cavs can’t win those minutes — especially with Donovan Mitchell on the floor — they don’t have a chance. – 1:51 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Rough stretch for Cavs. With Brunson and Randle out, they lose a bunch of ground. Knicks defending Mitchell well, no 3PA so far in the game. Cavs haven’t been able to make them pay elsewhere. – 1:50 PM
Rough stretch for Cavs. With Brunson and Randle out, they lose a bunch of ground. Knicks defending Mitchell well, no 3PA so far in the game. Cavs haven’t been able to make them pay elsewhere. – 1:50 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
A telling next 3 quarters for Cleveland. They’ve been gifted a dogshit series (so far) from Randle and they’re doing nothing with it. Strategy-wise and execution-wise they just look like a mess. I’m almost ready to give up on our series pick @iamrahstradamus – 1:41 PM
A telling next 3 quarters for Cleveland. They’ve been gifted a dogshit series (so far) from Randle and they’re doing nothing with it. Strategy-wise and execution-wise they just look like a mess. I’m almost ready to give up on our series pick @iamrahstradamus – 1:41 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks up 30-23 after one – Randle hits a jumper after missing his first four shots, which is a good sign. Better sign – refs seem to be calling this one pretty loose and letting teams play hard. – 1:38 PM
Knicks up 30-23 after one – Randle hits a jumper after missing his first four shots, which is a good sign. Better sign – refs seem to be calling this one pretty loose and letting teams play hard. – 1:38 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks can’t be upset with this start – but they’d be up double-digits if Randle (whose typically terrific in the first quarter) gave them something – 1:29 PM
Knicks can’t be upset with this start – but they’d be up double-digits if Randle (whose typically terrific in the first quarter) gave them something – 1:29 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Entering this series Randle had shot 30.9% in eight career playoff games. He’s 0-4 so far today – 1:28 PM
Entering this series Randle had shot 30.9% in eight career playoff games. He’s 0-4 so far today – 1:28 PM
More on this storyline
Steve Popper: Julius Randle when asked if he thought the Jarrett Allen flagrant was dirty: “Does it even matter at this point? I got, my a** hurts, my elbow hurts, and I’ve got to get ready to play for tomorrow. So it don’t matter at this point. I’m ready to go.” -via Twitter @StevePopper / April 20, 2023
Fred Katz: Julius Randle was nothing short of giddy doing media today. Said he’s having more fun playing ball now than ever before in his career. “My mental is just in a great place,” he said. Says of the playoffs, “I just enjoy it. I enjoy the challenge. I look forward to it. I’m excited.” -via Twitter @FredKatz / April 20, 2023