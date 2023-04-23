Julius Randle exits arena without talking to the media following fourth-quarter benching in Game 4 Knicks win

Ian Begley @IanBegley
When Tom Thibodeau says here of Julius Randle, “A lot of guys probably wouldn’t even be playing” he’s referring to Randle returning from an ankle sprain for Game 1 vs. CLE after missing two weeks: pic.twitter.com/PpOkL9B6tm4:34 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Julius Randle did not speak to the media after the game. – 4:25 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Julius Randle left tonight’s game without talking to media – 4:23 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Tom Thibodeau on Julius Randle: “Julius is our horse. Most players probably wouldn’t be playing (right now).” Randle didn’t play in 4th Q of NYK’s Game 4 win. Thibodeau said he liked how lineup midway through 4th was playing and he stuck with it. – 4:09 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Tom Thibodeau making it sound like Randle is not all the way back physically right now: “Julius is our horse. He’s given us everything that he has. A lot of guys probably wouldn’t even be playing, so I knew the quick turnaround would probably impact him more than most players.” – 4:08 PM
Rick Noland @RickNoland
Gutsy and great move by Thibodeau sitting Randle in 4th. Small ball worked – 3:45 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Thibs a Julius Randle en el cierre…. pic.twitter.com/aqfxMfMIy43:42 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
New York won a playoff game with Randle scoring 7 points on 3/10 FGs and their bench getting outscored 10-9 by Cedi Osman – 3:37 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
I picked NY but pretty amazing that Knkcks can be up 3-1 even with Mobley erasing Randle. – 3:36 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
The Knicks doing this with Randle putting up 7-2-1 is so impressive. What a performance from RJ and Hart, Robinson was real impactful too. Brunson continues to prove why he’s the real MVP of this team. – 3:34 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Only two minutes to say. Safe to call it. Toppin closing over Randle. – 3:27 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Tom Thibodeau is rolling with Obi Toppin over Julius Randle to close this game. – 3:26 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Josh Hart layup gives Knicks a 90-81 lead. This group is making up for fact Randle has been awful. – 3:20 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Not shocking, but still befuddling/frustrating to see Randle play the entire third quarter.
Impossible to argue he earned the right to play all 12 mins – esp considering how well Obi has played in Game 3 and the first half today – 2:58 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Randle block on Donovan Mitchell fast break and then a fourth foul on Mobley, who was leaving the knicks lost on rotations — wakeup? – 2:51 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
That’s not how I expected Donovan Mitchell trying to dunk on Julius Randle to turn out. – 2:48 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Go small. Take out Randle (who looks lost) and bring in IQ or Deuce to slow down Garland – 2:41 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
The Knicks might be able to survive a silent offensive game from Randle — but the defense has been killing them in this quarter. – 2:41 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Cavs are using Jarrett Allen as the screener a bunch, which is pulling Mitchell Robinson away from the basket. That’s part of the reason they’re scoring. Another is that Randle hasn’t made prompt rotations as the last line of defense – 2:41 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Randle just standing around while Cavs pull down offensive rebounds is not great (especially in a game where he’s 2-8) – 2:39 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Think it’s time for Thibs to pull Randle. Either he’s hurt or not trying. – 2:39 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Julius Randle looks lost at times out there. – 2:38 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Randle struggling on both sides right now. Not just failing to make shots, but he’s missed some big rotations at the start of the third here. And the Cavs have tied it at 59 – 2:37 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Felt like the Knicks should have been up by more than 9 at halftime — and in 79 seconds Cavs have cut it to 4. Knicks really could use a Randle wakeup call. – 2:34 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Randle needs to stop settling… Cavs want him to take long jumpers – 2:33 PM
Rick Noland @RickNoland
Great start for DG. Randle been awful – 2:32 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Since the first half of Game 1, Julius Randle is a combined 13-for-48 from the field overall and 6-for-24 from 3-point range. Safe to say I didn’t expect the Knicks to be in position to take control of this series with Randle shooting like that for the vast majority of it. – 2:26 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Interesting that Julius Randle only played 15 minutes in the first half. He’s been riding the struggle bus for much of this series.
The rest of the starters — Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Mitchell Robinson, RJ Barrett — were great. – 2:20 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks up nine at the half with nothing from Randle. Brunson has been the best player on the floor — and Hart, Robinson and Barrett have all played with the fire the Knicks needed. – 2:13 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Good substitution by Tom bringing Randle in for Toppin when Cavs go smaller with Mobley at 5 – 2:05 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Knicks have outscored the #Cavs so far in the second quarter with both Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle off the floor. If the Cavs can’t win those minutes — especially with Donovan Mitchell on the floor — they don’t have a chance. – 1:51 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Rough stretch for Cavs. With Brunson and Randle out, they lose a bunch of ground. Knicks defending Mitchell well, no 3PA so far in the game. Cavs haven’t been able to make them pay elsewhere. – 1:50 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
A telling next 3 quarters for Cleveland. They’ve been gifted a dogshit series (so far) from Randle and they’re doing nothing with it. Strategy-wise and execution-wise they just look like a mess. I’m almost ready to give up on our series pick @iamrahstradamus1:41 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks up 30-23 after one – Randle hits a jumper after missing his first four shots, which is a good sign. Better sign – refs seem to be calling this one pretty loose and letting teams play hard. – 1:38 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks can’t be upset with this start – but they’d be up double-digits if Randle (whose typically terrific in the first quarter) gave them something – 1:29 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Entering this series Randle had shot 30.9% in eight career playoff games. He’s 0-4 so far today – 1:28 PM

Fred Katz: Julius Randle was nothing short of giddy doing media today. Said he’s having more fun playing ball now than ever before in his career. “My mental is just in a great place,” he said. Says of the playoffs, “I just enjoy it. I enjoy the challenge. I look forward to it. I’m excited.” -via Twitter @FredKatz / April 20, 2023

