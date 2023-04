Malcolm Brogdon: 'Atlanta is now really the new Mecca for basketball'

The next day, he saw how the quote about the fanbase not being the most dedicated was circulating. “I had a comment the other day about the Atlanta fanbase. I thought it was misconstrued. I think it was taken out of context,” Brogdon told The Athletic. “This is a city I adore with my whole heart. I live here during the offseason. I’m from here, born and raised. I think there’s no other city as special as Atlanta in the world and there’s no other city I choose to live in. It has the most special place in my heart.” -via The Athletic / April 23, 2023