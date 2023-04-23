Malcolm Brogdon: 'Atlanta is now really the new Mecca for basketball'

“Atlanta is now really the new Mecca for basketball. We have all the best young talent,” Brogdon said. “The basketball culture here has grown immensely and it’s something I’m extremely proud of. I train here every summer, usually at Georgia Tech, and I’m proud to see all the pros who aren’t from Atlanta who come here to train and workout. It just says so much about what this city has become and who we are and how people want to be here. People want to be in this city because they love it here.”
Source: Jared Weiss @ The Athletic
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Malcolm Brogdon didn’t know why Hawks fans were chanting he sucks last night. Then he realized his comments Friday about the fan base were making him an enemy in his hometown.
theathletic.com/4440533/2023/0… pic.twitter.com/UN0FvCBHfo – 9:05 PM
Malcolm Brogdon didn’t know why Hawks fans were chanting he sucks last night. Then he realized his comments Friday about the fan base were making him an enemy in his hometown.
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
NEW @CLNSMedia — Malcolm Brogdon woke up the crowd, passive defense opened up Young & Murray, and another #Celtics loss on the boards gave the #Hawks a reason to believe after Game 3.
NEW @CLNSMedia — Malcolm Brogdon woke up the crowd, passive defense opened up Young & Murray, and another #Celtics loss on the boards gave the #Hawks a reason to believe after Game 3.
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics lose to #Hawks 130-122, and are alive in this series. Tatum 29, Smart 24, Brogdon 17, Brown 15, GWilliams 14, White 11; Young 30, Murray 25, Bey 15, Bogdanovic 15, Capela 10, Johnson 10. – 9:36 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Mazzulla replaces Smart for Brogdon in the final four minutes. Interesting move, Smart has been playing pretty well. ATL 116, BOS 113 with 4:07 left. Meanwhile, Snyder subs in Capela for Okongwu and the #Celtics have to be happy about that. – 9:19 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics going White-Brogdon-Tatum-Brown-Horford to close. Smart taking a seat. – 9:17 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Brogdon may have broken Bogdanovic’s nose with his shoulder on that take. – 9:00 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Brown lost his dribble with that injured right hand on the break and just got the ball out to Brogdon there. – 8:59 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Brogdon powers up straight through Bogie’s face for the layup. – 8:59 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Brogdon 24 mins. Smart 24 White 19.
Brogdon-Brown-Tatum-Grant-Rob to start the 4th. – 8:57 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics tie it at 79, then fall behind by 12 and then cut #Hawks deficit to 7 after 3Q (100-93). Tatum 23, Brogdon 15, GWilliams 14, Brown 13, White 11; Murray 18, Young 17, Bogdanovic 15, Bey 12, Capela 10. – 8:54 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Vital bench run about to begin with ATL up 7.
Smart-Brogdon-Tatum-White-Rob for BOS
Murray-Bogdan-Bey-Hunter-Okongwu for ATL – 8:42 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Hawks make 17 of 23 FG in 2Q, lead #Celtics 74-67 at halftime. Tatum 17, Brogdon 13, GWilliams 11: Bogdanovic 15, Bey 12, Young 10, Capela 10.
#Hawks: 65.2% FG
#Celtics: 51.1% FG – 8:14 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Robert Williams pulling Brogdon, Smart and Brown to center court out of timeout to point something out on the offensive end. – 8:02 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
The three-guard lineup is back. Brogdon-Smart-White-Tatum-Horford as Boston’s guards get run together for the second straight game. – 7:44 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics lead #Hawks 37-33 after 1Q. Tatum 11, Brogdon 8, GWilliams 6, Brown 6; Bey 9. Capela 6 Bogdanovic 5, Young 4. – 7:42 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics have not gotten a good shooting night yet from Brogdon in this series but he looks ready to deliver tonight. – 7:34 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Brogdon is playing like he knows they’re going to mention he just won 6MOY every time he touches the ball – 7:33 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Malcolm Brogdon up to 5 points and 3 assists early on filling in for Derrick White – 7:32 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Grant grabbed a steal right after his early 3, but passed out of what looked like space to score at the rim and it worked out. Brogdon blows by Murray and scores a basket inside. Five pts for the 6th man of the year. – 7:31 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
“we don’t claim you” chants from the Hawks 6th man section and Brogdon misses his FT on that 3-pt try. – 7:31 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Dejounte lobbied for this Brogdon +1 to be a foul on the floor before the shot to no avail. – 7:30 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Now a “We don’t like you” chant from Hawks fans with Brogdon at the line – 7:30 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Brogdon is right on the borderline of traveling every time he tries that go hard right stop and pull back for the J move. Got caught that time by Foster. – 7:29 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Joe Mazzulla going 9 deep tonight. Jaylen + bench crew of Brogdon, Rob Williams, Grant Williams & Hauser. – 7:28 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Brogdon-Brown-Hauser-Grant-Rob out of timeout. First minutes for Grant Williams all series. – 7:27 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Grant, Hauser, Rob and Brogdon all in.
First time the Cs have gone 9 deep in this series. – 7:27 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Same Hawks fan section that chanted “Brogdon Sucks” just now gave Gallinari some love with a “Gallo” cheer – 7:26 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
6:27, 1Q — Hawks call timeout with the Celtics up 15-12 after b2b 3s from Marcus Smart then Malcolm Brogdon.
Hawks also missed their last two attempts at the basket. – 7:24 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Looks like Malcolm Brogdon’s quote this morning about Atlanta #Hawks fans has circulated. He’s getting booed when he touches the ball along with “Brogdon sucks!” chants. #Celtics – 7:24 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Brogdon is in to spell White, who picked up two early fouls, and he hits a three on his first attempt. – 7:24 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
And Brogdon hits a 3-ball to give Boston its first lead, 15-12. – 7:23 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
“Brogdon Sucks” chant from some Hawks fans then he hits a 3 the next possession. – 7:23 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Brogdon enters for White with an assist to Smart for 3 and one of his own. 15-12 BOS. – 7:23 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Brogdon sucks chants from the ATL crowd and he immediately buries a 3 lol – 7:22 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Wow. Didn’t expect the boo-birds every time Malcolm Brogdon touches the ball. I know he’s from Atlanta, but… – 7:22 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Malcolm Brogdon checks in and drew a few boos when he took the ball up. – 7:21 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Two early fouls on Derrick White 4 mins into the game. So in comes the 6MOTY in Malcolm Brogdon. – 7:21 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Tonight Jaylen Brown and Malcolm Brogdon will play their first postseason games IN Atlanta in the NBA careers
JB and Brogdon are both natives of ATL and played high school ball in the area. Exciting homecomings for each of them – 5:38 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
“It’s nasty. But it makes you feel better.”
Joe Mazzulla has newly crowned Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon drinking bone broth every morning. It must be working.
Brogdon is back in his native Georgia for Game 3. @DKSportsbook has him over/under 12.5 points tonight. pic.twitter.com/LoWsDR91fO – 5:29 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Asked Tatum about any role he played recruiting Brogdon: “I always hated playing against Malcolm when he was in (MIL) and (IND). Always knew how to play the game, played hard…dog on the defensive end and can create…when I found out he was coming to the team, I was excited.” – 3:53 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Why Jayson Tatum said he hated playing against Malcolm Brogdon before they became teammates: “Just always knew how to play the game. Very competitive. Played hard. Competed.”
masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 12:52 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Brogdon on his native Atlanta: “I’m tied to this city. I love Atlanta. It will always be home. As far as (ties to) the (#Hawks) franchise? Historically these fans haven’t been the most dedicated and that’s myself included. I was always an NBA fan but not Hawks specifically.” – 11:22 AM
Tim Chisholm @timpchisholm
What’s interesting is I don’t think the front office was blind to the roster’s flaws (they aggressively pursued lots of centres at 2022 trade deadline and Brogdon last summer) but like Nurse they were not able to deliver what was needed with what they had. – 10:22 AM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
☘️🎙️ NEW CELTICS TALK POD: BENCH VIEW
6th Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon reflects on his year 1 in Boston.
Plus, @Abby Chin catches up with former assistant Damon Stoudamire who talks Joe and his timeout progress ⤵️
🎧 https://t.co/nroPprZQOM
📺 https://t.co/jn3X0nu5a3 pic.twitter.com/JI0U5Y3RNk – 10:05 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
“(It’s) definitely another great award, another accolade to add on to this year. Hopefully we can get the big accolade at the end of the year.”
Malcolm Brogdon on winning Sixth Man of the Year.
NEW @The Athletic
https://t.co/Rx5TS92k3h pic.twitter.com/YF3jDwg6YC – 9:44 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Getting the Boston Celtics back to the list of winners, Malcolm Brogdon earns Sixth Man of the Year honors #NBA
Getting the Boston Celtics back to the list of winners, Malcolm Brogdon earns Sixth Man of the Year honors #NBA
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Malcolm Brogdon named 2022-23 Kia NBA Sixth Man of the Year
Malcolm Brogdon named 2022-23 Kia NBA Sixth Man of the Year
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#NBA Sixth Man voting. Brogdon won by a significant margin over Quickley in the end. pic.twitter.com/aVLuCvSknw – 10:23 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
No surprise at all that Malcolm Brogdon wins NBA Sixth Man of the Year award.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Celtics’ Malcom Brogdon wins NBA Sixth Man of the Year award nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/20/cel… – 8:33 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Malcolm Brogdon won the Sixth Man of the Year award: bostonsportsjournal.com/2023/04/20/mal… – 8:20 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Malcolm Brogdon was the clear favorite for Sixth Man of the Year 🏆 pic.twitter.com/0R2fP8OU6E – 7:32 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Quickley was pretty clearly my pick for 6MOY. Numbers were relatively close, Quickley’s defense was drastically better, and I’m not in favor of the “only games off the bench count” argument.
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Malcolm Brogdon gets the John Havlicek trophy on TNT. pic.twitter.com/BiM5KgTOX0 – 7:16 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Fitting that the first winner of the John Havlicek Sixth Man trophy is a Celtic: Malcolm Brogdon, who averaged 15 points off the bench for Boston this season. – 7:12 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
The Brogdon trade was one of the best in Celtics history. Just a slam dunk with no downside. – 7:09 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Malcolm Brogdon has just won the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year Award.
More, via @TheCelticsWire
Malcolm Brogdon has just won the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year Award.
More, via @TheCelticsWire
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Celtics’ Malcolm Brogdon wins Sixth Man of the Year
Celtics’ Malcolm Brogdon wins Sixth Man of the Year
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
NBA announces Malcolm Brogdon has won the Sixth Man of the Year award. – 7:05 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Malcolm Brogdon is the third ever Celtics player to win Sixth Man of the Year honors
Malcolm Brogdon is the third ever Celtics player to win Sixth Man of the Year honors
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Malcolm Brogdon, the former Pacers guard, was voted Sixth Man of the Year in his first season with the Boston Celtics.
Malcolm Brogdon, the former Pacers guard, was voted Sixth Man of the Year in his first season with the Boston Celtics.
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Malcolm Brogdon has been named the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year, the first Celtics player to win it since Bill Walton on the iconic 1986 championship team. – 7:03 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon has won the 2022-23 NBA Sixth Man of the Year award. – 7:02 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Mazzulla on possible 6 Man honors for Brogdon:
It means a lot…each guy has had to sacrifice or put something aside for the betterment of the team
I thought Malcolm taking on the identity of the 2nd unit…he handled it with an open mind and humility.
We’re grateful for that. – 6:19 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PTS + REB + AST off the bench this season:
1,542 — Malik Monk
1,528 — Malcolm Brogdon
1,475 — Russell Westbrook
More on this storyline
The morning before Game 3, Brogdon was asked about his relationship with the city and franchise he grew up with. It was full of praise, until he got to the Hawks specifically. “For me, I’m tied to the city. I love Atlanta. This is home, this will always be home. I will always have some type of house or tie-in here,” Brogdon told the media at shootaround Friday. “But as far as the franchise, no. I mean, historically, these fans haven’t been the most dedicated and that’s myself included. Coming up, I was always an NBA fan, but not Hawks specifically.” -via The Athletic / April 23, 2023
The next day, he saw how the quote about the fanbase not being the most dedicated was circulating. “I had a comment the other day about the Atlanta fanbase. I thought it was misconstrued. I think it was taken out of context,” Brogdon told The Athletic. “This is a city I adore with my whole heart. I live here during the offseason. I’m from here, born and raised. I think there’s no other city as special as Atlanta in the world and there’s no other city I choose to live in. It has the most special place in my heart.” -via The Athletic / April 23, 2023
“It’s definitely fun when fans go at you and boo you and taunt you and talk a little mess. But not in your city. That’s the one exception,” Brogdon said. “Atlanta, this is the one place where I’m like, ‘No.’ This is my home, these are my people, I know this city. I embrace this city and this city’s embraced me and raised me and loved me. This is where I want it to be all good.” -via The Athletic / April 23, 2023