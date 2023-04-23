Multiple NBA execs expect Nets to pursue Damian Lillard if he hits trade market

If Lillard and Portland decide a parting of ways is best for both sides, multiple NBA executives believe the Nets could be a suitor for the All-Star guard but were unsure if Brooklyn could ultimately land him in a trade. “Dame would be the leader they (Nets) need,” an NBA executive told HoopsHype. “I’m just not sure they have the pieces to get him, but they should try. The picks they have coming in aren’t great. It would probably take Ben Simmons’ contract to make the numbers work, but you’d have to attach picks to him on top of the picks you need for Lillard.” “I can see the Nets going for Dame, but he’s older, and that contract is so high,” another NBA executive told HoopsHype. “He could be worth a couple of firsts and a good young player.”
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Mikal Bridges said he was aware Dame Lillard would be at Game 3. “I know people.”
Cam Johnson said Bridges and Lillard are pretty close. – 11:39 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Mikal Bridges when asked if he knew Damian Lillard would be attending Game 3:
“I know people.”
Cam Johnson said he knows Lillard and Bridges “are close.” – 11:38 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Multiple NBA executives believe the Nets could be a trade suitor for Damian Lillard if he becomes available. Plus, Cam Johnson’s projected free agency value, trade intel on Dorian Finney-Smith and Royce O’Neale, and Mikal Bridges’ ceiling on @hoopshype. hoopshype.com/lists/nets-int… – 10:05 AM
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
I got Chantelle Cameron beating Katie Taylor … upset. And I love Katie Taylor 🤷🏽♂️ – 4:09 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Wrote a little about Damian Lillard’s courtside appearance at Barclays, his known affinity for Mikal Bridges, and Jacque Vaughn’s hilarious reaction.
There’s a few anecdotes in here that could resurface this summer: clutchpoints.com/nets-news-jacq… – 10:32 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
I thought this Damian Lillard quote from 2021 on his vision for pursuing a title is interesting given his appearance at Barclays last night:
“Look at Phoenix, they don’t have a bunch of stars. They got people who are really good at what they do and understand their roles. CP3… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… – 3:41 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn had no idea Dame Lillard was at last night’s game until one of his sons told him. – 1:11 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn when asked if he was surprised Damian Lillard was sitting courtside:
“I didn’t even know… What was that about? If ya’ll got something let me know now!”
😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/WlxhYowJgI – 12:58 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
The 76ers are up by 11 at the half vs. Brooklyn, but what would the lead be with Damian Lillard on the roster? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/QVhkoA1dHN – 8:40 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
North Carolina lands Notre Dame transfer Cormac Ryan.
zagsblog.com/2023/04/20/nor… – 8:00 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
It looked like Mikal Bridges aimed his three-point celebration at Damian Lillard, who is sitting courtside.
Lillard recently named Bridges as one of his two favorite players to watch. – 7:49 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Damian Lillard is sitting courtside for Sixers vs. Nets at Barclays Center tonight. – 7:33 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Taking in today’s Nets-Sixers game courtside: Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard. – 7:30 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Notre Dame transfer Cormac Ryan has committed to North Carolina, he told @Stadium.
Veteran guard who averaged 12.3 points per game last season. – 7:24 PM
