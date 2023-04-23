NBA Execs: Cameron Johnson could earn four-year, $90 million free agent deal

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
New offseason preview on @hoopshype: Brooklyn Nets
I think they’re one of the more well-equipped teams to navigate the new CBA. Top priorities include re-signing Cameron Johnson and exploring trade opportunities.
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Here’s the play Joel Embiid hurt his knee in the 3rd quarter of Game 3 while defending a Cameron Johnson drive to the rim. pic.twitter.com/z06PNnlkgI – 8:30 PM
More on this storyline
Alex Schiffer: Asked about his upcoming restricted free agency, Cam Johnson said he still has to evaluate it a bit. Was so locked into the season he didn’t think on it a ton. Said the Nets organization is full of “high quality people.” Knows that isn’t the case everywhere. -via Twitter @Alex__Schiffer / April 23, 2023
Brian Lewis: Cam Johnson: “I’ve talked to the people here a little bit and and in terms of how the season went and what the future could look like. And like I said, the people in this organization, I believe are very, very high quality people.” #Nets -via Twitter @NYPost_Lewis / April 23, 2023
Erik Slater: Sean Marks on Cam Johnson’s free agency: “Cam knows how we feel. We hope he’s back… He’s a big priority for us, there’s no question of that.” -via Twitter @erikslater_ / April 23, 2023