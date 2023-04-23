NBA Execs: Mikal Bridges projected to become an All-Star next season

Brooklyn views Mikal Bridges as a cornerstone building block looking ahead. Rival NBA executives and scouts who spoke with HoopsHype echoed that stance and believe Bridges is a candidate to become an All-Star for the first time next season, given his current trajectory.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Sean Marks on Mikal Bridges’ ceiling:
“I think he’s proven to a lot of people that his role could get bigger and bigger and bigger… I think it would be silly to say he could only be X, Y, Z.” – 12:15 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
“I think he’s proven to a lot of people that his role could get bigger and bigger…”-Sean Marks on if Mikal Bridges is viewed as a No. 1 option to them. Adds it would be silly to put a cap on him. – 12:14 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Cam Johnson on watching Mikal Bridges breakout with Nets:
“The dude is an everyday guy. Shows up every day, competes every day, works to be better every day. He doesn’t take a day off, he doesn’t take a game off, he doesn’t take a practice off… He’s one of the most dependable… pic.twitter.com/NMzJyTzBHg – 11:50 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Mikal Bridges said he was aware Dame Lillard would be at Game 3. “I know people.”
Cam Johnson said Bridges and Lillard are pretty close. – 11:39 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Mikal Bridges when asked if he knew Damian Lillard would be attending Game 3:
“I know people.”
Cam Johnson said he knows Lillard and Bridges “are close.” – 11:38 AM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Cam Johnson said Mikal Bridges is one of the “most dependable teammates I’ve ever had.”
“Dude is an everyday guy. Shows up every day. Competes every day. Works to be better every day…don’t take a day off. Didn’t take a game off…didn’t take a practice off. He’s there.” – 11:31 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Cam Johnson said he loves Mikal Bridges he’d love to keep playing with him moving forward – 11:29 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Cam Johnson said Mikal Bridges being under contract in the Nets is a factor for him in free agency. “That’s my twin. I’ve never played an NBA game without him.” – 11:28 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Mikal Bridges takes blame for #Nets‘ sweep: ‘letting my team down’ nypost.com/2023/04/23/mik… with @nypostsports teammate @rydunleavy – 9:34 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Mikal Bridges is proud of the Nets’ second-half run this season 👏 pic.twitter.com/3VJ2TlzXpv – 8:02 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets trail 85-76 with 3:58 left. Mikal Bridges looks gassed and the team can’t buy a basket right now. Hard to see a rally here. – 3:07 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Mikal Bridges looks tired and the Nets are isolating him at the top of the key on every possession.
There’s just such a lack of shot creation on this roster. Bridges and Dinwiddie haven’t both had it going this series.
Makes things incredibly difficult. – 3:01 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the third quarter: Sixers lead the Nets 66-63. Mikal Bridges with a mid-range shot right before the buzzer there. Is this the Nets’ final quarter of the season or can they extend it another game? Interesting 12 minutes ahead. – 2:43 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets’ offense has completely stalled in the 3rd.
Mikal Bridges has just 5 points on 5 shots. They could benefit from some P&R or pindown looks to get him a few shots in rhythm.
Brooklyn is 6/25 (24%) from three today. – 2:28 PM
More on this storyline
During a frantic trade deadline following the blockbuster Kevin Durant trade, the Nets fielded trade interest in several of their wing players, including Mikal Bridges, Dorian Finney-Smith and Royce O’Neale. Ahead of the trade deadline, Brooklyn had offers to flip Finney-Smith for two first-round picks and could’ve gotten a first-round pick in exchange for O’Neale, league sources told HoopsHype. The Nets also turned down four first-round picks from the Grizzlies for Bridges, as previously reported on HoopsHype. -via HoopsHype / April 23, 2023
When Williams wakes up a couple hours after the deal is done, he has dozens of missed calls and texts. As he begins to scroll, he realizes what has transpired. Bridges and Johnson had become family to him — and now they were gone. “If I was going to lose Cam and Mikal, it better be for Kevin,” Williams told ESPN. “You know what I mean? It’s like you’re crying in one eye and then the other eye is kind of bright.” “That’s the only time in my coaching that I’ve cried [after a trade],” he said. -via ESPN / April 21, 2023
In short, Bridges is a coach’s dream. “I think he could be an All-Star,” Wright said. “It just depends on how they need to use him.” Jay Wright, a rising star himself these days for CBS Sports, was asked if he had a message for Nets fans. “Just appreciate him as a winner,” he said. “He wants to win worse than probably any Nets fan wants them to win. Regardless of how many points he scores, regardless of what his role is, he really looks at the game every time he plays a game as, ‘I just want our team to win.’ It’s simple, but we know how rare that is these days.” -via New York Post / April 18, 2023