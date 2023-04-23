NBA investigating Dejounte Murray after bumping a referee at the end of Game 4

Tim Bontemps: The NBA is investigating Hawks guard Dejounte Murray’s actions toward officials at the end of Game 4 Sunday night, a league source told ESPN.
Source: Twitter @TimBontemps
NBA investigating Dejounte Murray for making contact with official in Hawks’ Game 4 loss to Celtics, per report
Hawks’ Dejounte Murray could be suspended after bumping official ajc.com/sports/atlanta… – 11:09 PM
New: Courtside footage showed Dejounte Murray bumped an official as he walked off the court in Game 4, which may put his status in question for Celtics-Hawks Game 5 masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 10:25 PM
B2B buckets from Trae Young then Dejounte Murray get the Hawks within 109-104 but Jaylen Brown found Robert Williams cutting to the basket with a bounce pass for an easy deuce. – 9:20 PM
Tatum furious after Trae Young pulled him down on the drive. Goes right to the official before Dejounte Murray gave him a pat. That’ll be a flagrant. – 8:31 PM
26 PPG 6.7 RPG 5.7 APG for Dejounte Murray in this series. He’s so dangerous, and getting going late in the 1st. – 7:22 PM
The Hawks go to the bench out of the timeout and Bogdan Bogdanovic, Saddiq Bey, and Onyeka Okongwu join Dejounte Murray and De’Andre Hunter. – 7:19 PM
Trae Young / Dejounte Murray last night:
✅ 32 / 25 PTS
✅ 6 / 6 REB
✅ 9 / 5 AST
They became the first @ATLHawks duo to each record at least 25p/5r/5a in the same playoff game since Lenny Wilkens and Bill Bridges on March 30, 1966.
Dejounte Murray on how Hawks fed the off home crowd in their Game 3 win over the Celtics ajc.com/sports/atlanta… – 9:25 AM
Hawks take game 3 as Trae Young and Dejounte Murray finally have simultaneous great games. Once the second unit came in and caught fire, the Hawks couldn’t stop missing contested shots. Then Trae carved up the Celtics drop coverage in crunch time. – 9:34 PM
Dejounte Murray hit the three and then pointed at his former teammate Derrick White 😬 pic.twitter.com/t4i48KM11T – 9:29 PM
Dejounte Murray pointed at Derrick White on the ground as he hit a 3 with 1:40 left. Marcus Smart hit a 3 the next time down, pointed right at Murray. – 9:27 PM
Clutch 3s from Trae Young and then Dejounte Murray give the Hawks a 124-118 lead. 1:40 to play – 9:25 PM
Boston calls timeout after Marcus Smart picked Dejounte Murray’s pocket with 8:38 in the game. They lead 105-101 – 9:06 PM
Dejounte Murray went to go help De’Andre on Tatum and left Smart up but a good close out forced the 3 to hit iron. Then De’Andre hit a running layup and another 3 from Bogi puts the Hawks up 68-56. – 8:04 PM
3-pt play opportunity for Dejounte Murray. Drew an and-1 after getting fouled by Jaylen Brown, his second with 6:20 in 2Q. – 7:57 PM
Sports Center: Dejounte Murray appeared to say something to a ref after the Hawks’ Game 4 loss. (via @creatorjordan23) -via Twitter / April 23, 2023
Murray texted Young some words of encouragement the other night. Snyder worked with Young on some new sets in hopes of to get him some open looks. But mostly, Young just had to be better with the ball and make more shots after going a combined 14-of-40 from the field with 10 turnovers over the first two games of the series. In Game 3, he was and he did – and when it counted most. -via The Athletic / April 22, 2023
Atlanta Hawks PR: Per ESPN Stats & Info, Trae Young and Dejounte Murray are the first pair of Hawks teammates to each have 25 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists in the same playoff game since Lenny Wilkens and Bill Bridges in 1966. -via Twitter @HawksPR / April 21, 2023