Nets expected to receive trade calls on Royce O'Neale, Dorian Finney-Smith

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Dorian Finney-Smith on Sixers: “They had plays & schemes that they would go to towards the end of the game that they knew what was gonna happen…We was lost in them…that comes with playing together, going through the battles together & getting battle tested throughout the year” – 10:52 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Dorian Finney-Smith on how the team can gel this offseason:
“We gotta see what’s gonna happen too this offseason. I mean, if we’re gonna be honest… You just never know in this league. So I guess we’re gonna see after the draft, see what’s going on, and go from there.” – 10:48 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Dorian Finney-Smith on fellow Virginian Cam Thomas, whom he’s known since school: “I know this is probably going to be a big summer for him too. I know he wants to play, and he could probably help us.” #Nets – 10:46 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Dorian Finney-Smith, who has known Cam Thomas since he was a kid, said “it’s a big summer for him.” Said Thomas wants to play and help the team, but it’s on Thomas to embrace the challenge of trying to impact a game without the scoring. – 10:45 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Dorian Finney-Smith: “It was great watching Mikal & Cam blossom in front of our eyes. It was amazing to see. Now I feel like I gotta get better. I didn’t have a great 26 games, but I felt like I started playing better towards the end, started making some shots.” #Nets – 10:45 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Dorian Finney-Smith on Cam Thomas: “I know this is probably gonna be a big summer for him too. I know he wants to play, and he could probably help us.” – 10:44 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Dorian Finney-Smith said he didn’t have the best 26 games with the Nets from a production standpoint but thought he was playing better towards the end. – 10:42 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Multiple NBA executives believe the Nets could be a trade suitor for Damian Lillard if he becomes available. Plus, Cam Johnson’s projected free agency value, trade intel on Dorian Finney-Smith and Royce O’Neale, and Mikal Bridges’ ceiling on @hoopshype. hoopshype.com/lists/nets-int… – 10:05 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Good morning from the Nets’ practice facility where exit interviews with the starting five + Royce O’Neale and Jacque Vaughn and Sean Marks are expected to talk to us shortly. – 10:02 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Royce O’Neale hits a big three off a James Harden turnover to tie the game at 70.
Nets bench was 0/11 from deep before that shot (O’Neale, Harris, Curry, Mills). – 2:52 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Royce O’Neale hits the first 3 by a Nets’ reserve tonight to tie the game at 70 with 9:30 left. Timeout Doc Rivers. – 2:52 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Dorian Finney-Smith is going to have to be a first-team level defensive player because man that offense evaporated as soon as he was no longer on a team with Luka Doncic. – 2:27 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Sixers on an 8-0 run to cut the Nets’ lead to three. It’s 53-50 with 6:37 left in the third quarter. Dorian Finney-Smith just airballed a 3. As a team, Nets are 6-for-25 from 3. DFS has two of them, Dinwiddie has three. – 2:26 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Dorian Finney-Smith just missed that three so badly that he turned around in disgust almost immediately after it left his hands lmao – 2:25 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Royce O’Neale got subbed out for Claxton and went straight to the locker room with 4:55 left in the first. Curious to see who gets his minutes if he’s out before his next rotation. – 1:18 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Royce O’Neale is heading to the locker room after bumping his right knee with James Harden’s. #Nets – 1:17 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Royce O’Neale is grabbing his knee after a hard collision with James Harden.
Looks like he went knee-to-knee. Nic Claxton subbing him out – 1:17 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Royce O’Neale appears to have knocked knees on that James Harden drive. – 1:16 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Mikal Bridges on the final turnover between him and Royce O’Neale:
“I should’ve just popped and got the ball. I was trying to get open and shoot but I should’ve just popped and got it. That’s what Royce was doing and I just let him down… That was the only play honestly and I… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… – 10:49 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Mikal Bridges on the final turnover between him and Royce O’Neale:
“I should’ve just popped on got the ball. I was trying to get open and shoot but I should’ve just popped and got it. That’s what Royce was doing and I just let him down… That was the only play honestly and I… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… – 10:40 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said the botched play with Royce O’Neale was for Mikal Bridges to get a look from 3. Said they “weren’t aligned” on that play. – 10:11 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Royce O’Neale inbounds it right to DeAnthony Melton who takes it right to the basket. A Sam Darnold if you will. Five point game with five seconds left. Miscommunication there. – 10:00 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Fans are now headed to the exits. Royce O’Neale with a costly turnover on an inbounds pass. Nets down 5 with 5.4 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Tough way to lose – 10:00 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Royce O’Neale throws the inbounds pass to no one, De’Anthony Melton gets a dunk and this game is now over. – 9:59 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Sixers’ James Harden ejected from Game 3 vs. Brooklyn Nets after hitting Royce O’Neale below the belt
cbssports.com/nba/news/sixer… – 9:43 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Royce O’Neale draws a charge on Joel Embiid with 5:20 left. Embiid now has five fouls. Nets lead 90-87. This game is trashed. – 9:37 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Who had Royce O’Neale — the Joel Embiid stopper — on their NBA playoff BINGO card? Not I. – 9:37 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
James Harden drove into Royce O’Neale and appeared to hit him in the groin. O’Neale went down in pain and stayed down for some time. Officials issued a flagrant foul 2 on Harden and tossed him from the game. Unreal sequence of events. Nets up 6 at end of Q3. – 9:23 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
James Harden just got ejected for a Flagrant two on Royce O’Neale. I am shocked. He finished with 21 points. – 9:23 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
James Harden has been ejected for a flagrant two foul against Royce O’Neale. – 9:22 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
After a review, James Harden is ejected for hitting Royce O’Neale with a low blow. #Nets #76ers – 9:22 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Joe Harris and Royce O’Neale missing back-to-back open threes right after checking in feels indicative of how this series has gone. – 9:15 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets need Royce O’Neale to be much better. Wasn’t even close on his last three.
He’s 2/13 for the series. – 8:17 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said everyone who played in Game 2 has extensive playoff experience. Points to it as a reason why he’s stuck with Royce O’Neale despite his shooting woes in the series. – 5:56 PM
More on this storyline
During a frantic trade deadline following the blockbuster Kevin Durant trade, the Nets fielded trade interest in several of their wing players, including Mikal Bridges, Dorian Finney-Smith and Royce O’Neale. Ahead of the trade deadline, Brooklyn had offers to flip Finney-Smith for two first-round picks and could’ve gotten a first-round pick in exchange for O’Neale, league sources told HoopsHype. The Nets also turned down four first-round picks from the Grizzlies for Bridges, as previously reported on HoopsHype. -via HoopsHype / April 23, 2023
Just as important, though, is what Finney-Smith does at the other end of the floor, because when the streaky former Maverick shoots with confidence and spaces the floor, it makes Brooklyn an entirely different offense. “We tell him this all the time: He’s a guy that’s got to shoot with confidence,” Spencer Dinwiddie said. “We know he can shoot; he’s shown that over his career. When he shoots with confidence and doesn’t get a little timid with a shot selection, we’re a much better team. Because then how do you guard us, right? “You’ve got typically, at all times, three guys shooting over 40 percent from 3 out there with a lob threat, and then another couple of people that can drive. So, you know, it’s just a dimension of our offense that is always needed. And we just need him to be him; don’t be anybody else but yourself, but play with that confidence.” -via New York Post / April 15, 2023
Trading for Irving to try to atone for the loss of Brunson cost Dallas three of its few remaining top trade assets: Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie and a 2029 unprotected first-round pick. Retaining this June’s pick would provide a crucial potential path to a quality player for a club low on trade chips or the salary-cap flexibility to make significant changes around Dončić and Irving. Sources say that the Mavericks plan to explore trade prospects with the pick if they retain it to potentially seek more win-now talent. -via marcstein.substack.com / April 11, 2023
Clutch Points: “Unacceptable flagrant 2… I’m not labeled as a dirty player. I didn’t hit [Royce O’Neale] in the private area… I don’t even think it was a foul… That can’t happen.” Sixers star James Harden on his ejection in Game 3 (via @MikeVorkunov) pic.twitter.com/6hs8PJjfBF -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / April 21, 2023
Brooklyn: Royce O’Neale (left knee soreness) and Seth Curry (personal reasons) have been upgraded to available for Wednesday’s game against Houston. Edmond Sumner (right hip contusion) is questionable. -via HoopsHype / March 28, 2023