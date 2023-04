Nets expected to receive trade calls on Royce O'Neale, Dorian Finney-Smith

Just as important, though, is what Finney-Smith does at the other end of the floor, because when the streaky former Maverick shoots with confidence and spaces the floor, it makes Brooklyn an entirely different offense. “We tell him this all the time: He’s a guy that’s got to shoot with confidence,” Spencer Dinwiddie said. “We know he can shoot; he’s shown that over his career. When he shoots with confidence and doesn’t get a little timid with a shot selection, we’re a much better team. Because then how do you guard us, right? “You’ve got typically, at all times, three guys shooting over 40 percent from 3 out there with a lob threat, and then another couple of people that can drive. So, you know, it’s just a dimension of our offense that is always needed. And we just need him to be him; don’t be anybody else but yourself, but play with that confidence.” -via New York Post / April 15, 2023