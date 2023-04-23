Nets had offers of two firsts for Dorian Finney-Smith and a first for Royce O'Neale at the trade deadline

During a frantic trade deadline following the blockbuster Kevin Durant trade, the Nets fielded trade interest in several of their wing players, including Mikal Bridges, Dorian Finney-Smith and Royce O’Neale. Ahead of the trade deadline, Brooklyn had offers to flip Finney-Smith for two first-round picks and could’ve gotten a first-round pick in exchange for O’Neale, league sources told HoopsHype. The Nets also turned down four first-round picks from the Grizzlies for Bridges, as previously reported on HoopsHype.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Dorian Finney-Smith on Sixers: “They had plays & schemes that they would go to towards the end of the game that they knew what was gonna happen…We was lost in them…that comes with playing together, going through the battles together & getting battle tested throughout the year” – 10:52 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Dorian Finney-Smith on how the team can gel this offseason:
“We gotta see what’s gonna happen too this offseason. I mean, if we’re gonna be honest… You just never know in this league. So I guess we’re gonna see after the draft, see what’s going on, and go from there.” – 10:48 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Dorian Finney-Smith on fellow Virginian Cam Thomas, whom he’s known since school: “I know this is probably going to be a big summer for him too. I know he wants to play, and he could probably help us.” #Nets – 10:46 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Dorian Finney-Smith, who has known Cam Thomas since he was a kid, said “it’s a big summer for him.” Said Thomas wants to play and help the team, but it’s on Thomas to embrace the challenge of trying to impact a game without the scoring. – 10:45 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Dorian Finney-Smith: “It was great watching Mikal & Cam blossom in front of our eyes. It was amazing to see. Now I feel like I gotta get better. I didn’t have a great 26 games, but I felt like I started playing better towards the end, started making some shots.” #Nets – 10:45 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Dorian Finney-Smith on Cam Thomas: “I know this is probably gonna be a big summer for him too. I know he wants to play, and he could probably help us.” – 10:44 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Dorian Finney-Smith said he didn’t have the best 26 games with the Nets from a production standpoint but thought he was playing better towards the end. – 10:42 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Multiple NBA executives believe the Nets could be a trade suitor for Damian Lillard if he becomes available. Plus, Cam Johnson’s projected free agency value, trade intel on Dorian Finney-Smith and Royce O’Neale, and Mikal Bridges’ ceiling on @hoopshype. hoopshype.com/lists/nets-int… – 10:05 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Good morning from the Nets’ practice facility where exit interviews with the starting five + Royce O’Neale and Jacque Vaughn and Sean Marks are expected to talk to us shortly. – 10:02 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Royce O’Neale hits a big three off a James Harden turnover to tie the game at 70.
Nets bench was 0/11 from deep before that shot (O’Neale, Harris, Curry, Mills). – 2:52 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Royce O’Neale hits the first 3 by a Nets’ reserve tonight to tie the game at 70 with 9:30 left. Timeout Doc Rivers. – 2:52 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Dorian Finney-Smith is going to have to be a first-team level defensive player because man that offense evaporated as soon as he was no longer on a team with Luka Doncic. – 2:27 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Sixers on an 8-0 run to cut the Nets’ lead to three. It’s 53-50 with 6:37 left in the third quarter. Dorian Finney-Smith just airballed a 3. As a team, Nets are 6-for-25 from 3. DFS has two of them, Dinwiddie has three. – 2:26 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Dorian Finney-Smith just missed that three so badly that he turned around in disgust almost immediately after it left his hands lmao – 2:25 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Royce O’Neale got subbed out for Claxton and went straight to the locker room with 4:55 left in the first. Curious to see who gets his minutes if he’s out before his next rotation. – 1:18 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Royce O’Neale is heading to the locker room after bumping his right knee with James Harden’s. #Nets – 1:17 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Royce O’Neale is grabbing his knee after a hard collision with James Harden.
Looks like he went knee-to-knee. Nic Claxton subbing him out – 1:17 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Royce O’Neale appears to have knocked knees on that James Harden drive. – 1:16 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
James Harden just missed a contested layup after getting by Dorian Finney-Smith.
Just isn’t the same finisher anymore. He’s 7/22 (31.8%) on 2’s in this series. – 1:06 PM
