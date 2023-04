Phil Jackson on Dennis Rodman: 'I don't know if anybody rebounds at the level he rebounds even today in this sport'

Rick Rubin: What goes into a miraculous shot. Phil Jackson: Well, I think the impossibility of the situation. You know, the one that Michael made, finish out the last dance, that was all programmed. They scored with 40 seconds to go they were up by three points, I call the timeout. And I said, we’re gonna do this and you’re gonna have this opportunity. But I know the coach is not going to call a timeout for the other team. They’ll do the same thing that you guys know, they’ll run a post play inside cross pick by the guard. Michael, you’d come back and steal a ball from Malone right there. And we’ll go down we’re on the same situation. But whatever, you just make an adjustment on no timeouts. You won’t see that ever in this day and age. After Michael scores this incredible shot— ‘I told him during the timer, you’ve been shooting the ball and you’ve got tired and now your hands are dropping. So when you shoot your shot, make sure you follow through with your hand’. So he follows through. The ball goes in. We are up by one point. Now they call a timeout. Now there’s like I don’t know less than whatever four seconds or whatever. Now they call it timeout. But you don’t see plays like that anymore, where there’s no timeouts, there’d be usually be like three timeouts. In this day and age coaches want to control. -via Apple Podcasts / April 23, 2023