Phil Jackson on Pau Gasol: 'An intelligent, really smart guy'

Rick Rubin: Do you still keep in touch with players or not so much? Phil Jackson: I don’t. Rick Rubin: Any reason or just…? Phil Jackson: Well, I’m not a Phone Guy. I kind of left the guys alone. I have never kind of been on their case. When I get them on the court or get them in the team film room or whatever, in my office, I really like to have conversations, but I haven’t chased down any players… This week, they retired a number for Pau Gasol, one of our key players here. We liked him. He was an intelligent, really smart guy. He spoke Spanish, not Mexican, Spanish, which he says it’s a considerable difference. He also speaks German, he speaks French. They retired his number 16. And I went to the game. I did go to the pregame and postgame parties that were afterward. And like six of my players were there. And I was like, I missed out. But you know, I was like, there’s too much. I got a little knee issue going on…
Source: Apple Podcasts
Source: Apple Podcasts
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
StatMuse @statmuse
Anthony Davis tonight:
31 PTS
17 REB
2 STL
3 BLK
First Laker with a 30p/15r/3b playoff game since Pau Gasol. pic.twitter.com/oM2gqZYD3z – 12:45 AM
Anthony Davis tonight:
31 PTS
17 REB
2 STL
3 BLK
First Laker with a 30p/15r/3b playoff game since Pau Gasol. pic.twitter.com/oM2gqZYD3z – 12:45 AM
More on this storyline
Bleacher Report: Official Hall of Fame Class of 2023: Dwyane Wade, Dirk Nowitzki, Pau Gasol, Becky Hammon, Tony Parker, Gregg Popovich -via Twitter / April 1, 2023