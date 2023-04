Phil Jackson on Vince Carter: 'He just didn't have that X factor'

Rick Rubin: Did you ever see a player that you thought could be Michael, could be Kobe, but for whatever reason it just never came together. Like you saw the promise but it didn’t happen? Phil Jackson: Yeah, there’s a couple. There’s a couple of players that were actual contemporaries of theirs. Carter, Vince Carter is one of them. And he was really good. And he won the dunk contest. And you know, he had a long career he played until he was 40. He had a really good career but he just didn’t have that X factor Source: Apple Podcasts