Phil Jackson on Vince Carter: 'He just didn't have that X factor'

Rick Rubin: Did you ever see a player that you thought could be Michael, could be Kobe, but for whatever reason it just never came together. Like you saw the promise but it didn’t happen? Phil Jackson: Yeah, there’s a couple. There’s a couple of players that were actual contemporaries of theirs. Carter, Vince Carter is one of them. And he was really good. And he won the dunk contest. And you know, he had a long career he played until he was 40. He had a really good career but he just didn’t have that X factor.
Source: Apple Podcasts
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Why Vince Carter says Jason Kidd is the right coach for Luka Doncic, Mavericks dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 11:21 PM
Why Vince Carter says Jason Kidd is the right coach for Luka Doncic, Mavericks dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 11:21 PM
Vince Carter: 🙏🏽🙏🏽Praying for you Vic damn!!! @Victor Oladipo -via Twitter @mrvincecarter15 / April 22, 2023
TheScore: Mac McClung’s dunk contest performance really secured him a commercial with Vince Carter. 😅 (🎥: @mrvincecarter15 ) -via Twitter / March 24, 2023
Harrison Wind: Jamal Murray on the All-Star game: “No one was playing hard. I used to love watching Vince back when it was competitive and guys used to hoop and guys wanted to hoop.” “I play hard. I’m going to go out there and play hard and have fun. That’s the only way I know how to play. You look back at all the stuff I’ve played in. Jordan Brand, Hoops Summit, Rising Stars. I’ve always shown up. Wouldn’t be any different at All-Star.” -via Twitter @HarrisonWind / February 21, 2023