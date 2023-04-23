Quentin Grimes out for Game 4

Ian Begley @IanBegley
Miles McBrides stays down on Donovan Mitchell’s shot fake & forces him into a tough attempt. After the miss, Mitchell picks up his 2nd foul from contact w/Isaiah Hartenstein. McBride is giving NYK huge lift so far w/Quentin Grimes sidelined (shoulder). NYK up 9 w/7:42 left in 2nd – 1:51 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Quentin Grimes, out with a contused shoulder, is wearing a sling on the bench. – 1:30 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Looks like Quentin Grimes has a sling on to keep his injured shoulder stable. – 1:12 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
For the Knicks, Quentin Grimes is listed as OUT; Josh Hart gets the start. – 12:32 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Knicks say that Quentin Grimes is out today. Josh Hart will be in the starting lineup. – 12:28 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Quentin Grimes is out and Josh Hart will start, Knicks say – 12:28 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Knicks say Quentin Grimes is out for todays game a confused shoulder. – 12:28 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Quentin Grimes never came out for his pregame on-court warmup before todays game. Knicks say he’s game-time decision, but safe to say he’s not playing if he hasn’t warmed up yet. Usually, he would’ve been out there at 11:15. – 11:59 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Quentin Grimes (shoulder) is a game-time decision. – 11:21 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks say Quentin Grimes (contused right shoulder) is questionable and Jericho Sims (sore right shoulder) is out for Game 4 against Cleveland. – 4:31 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Quentin Grimes is listed as QUESTIONABLE for Game 4 with a contused right shoulder. Jericho Sims listed as out. – 4:22 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Knicks say Quentin Grimes is questionable for Game 4 with a contused right shoulder. Grimes left Game 3 late in the first half holding his right shoulder and never returned. – 4:22 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks say Quentin Grimes (contused right shoulder) is questionable for Game 4 tomorrow. – 4:22 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks announce Quentin Grimes (contused right shoulder) is questionable and Jericho Sims (sore right shoulder) is out for Game 4 against Cleveland on Sunday – 4:22 PM

Quickley, Barrett and Quentin Grimes had combined to shoot 3-for-22 in Game 1, also featuring a 2-for-12 night from Barrett from the floor. That trio wasn’t much better in the second game of the series, finishing 8-for-23, with Barrett scoring 14 points on 4-for-13 shooting from the floor. “I’m a shooter. Also, been getting a lot of free throws. So my shot’s fine,” Barrett said. Added coach Tom Thibodeau: “It’s part of the game, just shoot your shots. You’re open, shoot it, if you’re guarded and there are two, three people on you, make the simple play, trust the pass. The game tells you what to do. If they’re collapsing, it’s fine, just trust [your teammates]. You’re open, shoot it. You’re guarded, pass it. -via New York Post / April 19, 2023

