Sean Marks on Ben Simmons: 'He does not need surgery at this point'

Brian Lewis: Sean Marks on Ben Simmons: “He is checking the boxes & meeting these different markers along the way. So at this point, he does not need surgery. That is the hope going forward, that he will not have to endure another surgery.” #Nets
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Sean Marks on how the Nets’ stockpile of draft picks adds flexibility:
“There’s a lot of picks that are far enough out in the future that it just gives us the flexibility. We have a young group here that is wanting to compete. So we’re gonna be going after it every year… So… https://t.co/qVulOkn2hw pic.twitter.com/hmBuTOQrSX – 1:15 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
“Without a doubt we need to make some changes…add some size.” – Sean Marks
Marks added that they want to add the “Brooklyn grit” to roster and that it has to come authentically. They want to make sure people want to come here and be part of something special. – 12:31 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Sean Marks said the Nets will be strategic when it comes to if they are or aren’t in the luxury tax next season. Doesn’t expect Joe Tsai to be afraid to pay but it has to make sense for them to be in it. – 12:29 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Sean Marks: “Without a doubt we need to make some changes in terms of adding some size. I think JV said it last night, add a little nastiness.” #Nets – 12:27 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Sean Marks said the Nets “aren’t going to be in a hurry” and “won’t make changes just to make changes.”
Added he’d like to give this group, both players and coaches, some time to grow. – 12:27 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Sean Marks said Nic Claxton should be in the running for Defensive Player of the Year and Most Improved Player.
Added that he spoke with Clax and can sense how eager he is to improve this offseason after reaping the benefits of his work last summer. – 12:25 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Sean Marks said the Nets having a lot of picks that aren’t their own takes away their ability to tank. – 12:22 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Sean Marks said that Ben Simmons is checking the boxes. And that at this point he doesn’t need surgery. That is the hope going forward.
Marks said the timeline is that Simmons will be 100% by Sept. 1. – 12:21 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Sean Marks said Ben Simmons is “checking all the boxes” with his rehab and at this time does not need another surgery. The goal is for him to be 100 percent on September 1st to be a full go in training camp. – 12:20 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Sean Marks on Cam Johnson’s free agency:
“Cam knows how we feel. We hope he’s back… He’s a big priority for us, there’s no question of that.” – 12:19 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Sean Marks and Jacque Vaughn met with Cam Johnson this morning. Said Johnson knows how the Nets feel about bringing him back. – 12:19 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Sean Marks on the Nets’ draft capital:
“That’s one of the most exciting things for us: knowing that there are only 3 teams that have more picks than us from now until 2030… When the right opportunity presents itself, I think we’re in the right market, I think we have the right… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… – 12:18 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Sean Marks said the organization will be strategic when it comes to how they build. He said it is exciting going forward because of the amount of draft picks the organization has from now until 2030. They have never had that and looking forward to it. – 12:17 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Sean Marks said Joe Tsai was willing to spend over $100M in luxury tax this season. – 12:16 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Sean Marks on Mikal Bridges’ ceiling:
“I think he’s proven to a lot of people that his role could get bigger and bigger and bigger… I think it would be silly to say he could only be X, Y, Z.” – 12:15 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Sean Marks on the Nets’ draft assets.: “That’s one of the most exciting things for us: Knowing that there are only 3 teams that have more picks than us from now until 2030.” – 12:15 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
“I think he’s proven to a lot of people that his role could get bigger and bigger…”-Sean Marks on if Mikal Bridges is viewed as a No. 1 option to them. Adds it would be silly to put a cap on him. – 12:14 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Good morning from the Nets’ practice facility where exit interviews with the starting five + Royce O’Neale and Jacque Vaughn and Sean Marks are expected to talk to us shortly. – 10:02 AM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Ben Simmons finished his season with 291 points in 1105 regular season minutes.
Paul Reed has 316 points in 821 minutes between the regular season and playoffs. pic.twitter.com/y0QCPk184g – 9:31 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Harden today:
17 PTS
8 REB
11 AST
First 76er with those numbers in a playoff game since Ben Simmons. pic.twitter.com/xP22EQtpw9 – 3:22 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Bball Paul today:
10 PTS
15 REB
8 OREB (!!)
The most offensive rebounds by a 76er in a playoff game since Ben Simmons. pic.twitter.com/3SnLGcqCA1 – 3:20 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ben Simmons after Nets practice today pic.twitter.com/SroQAkoHms – 12:20 PM
Mike Lynch @SportInfo247
I’ll never see Nic Claxton and not think of him nearly knocking himself out cold when he tried to put a hard foul on Ben Simmons – 7:49 PM
Eric Patten @EricPatten
Key players and All-Stars missing from playoff games this week: Giannis, Kawhi, Paul George, Ja Morant, Draymond Green, Tyler Herro, Steven Adams, Ben Simmons (lol),
Today is the first day of Game 3s – 6:57 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Vaughn: “I think we’re the only team in the playoffs that doesn’t have an All-Star or former All-Star on the roster, of all the teams that’s playing the playoffs. This team is doing a hell of a job & trying to get a win tonight.” (BTW, Ben Simmons has 3 berths, but is out). #Nets – 5:56 PM
If Lillard and Portland decide a parting of ways is best for both sides, multiple NBA executives believe the Nets could be a suitor for the All-Star guard but were unsure if Brooklyn could ultimately land him in a trade. “Dame would be the leader they (Nets) need,” an NBA executive told HoopsHype. “I’m just not sure they have the pieces to get him, but they should try. The picks they have coming in aren’t great. It would probably take Ben Simmons’ contract to make the numbers work, but you’d have to attach picks to him on top of the picks you need for Lillard.” “I can see the Nets going for Dame, but he’s older, and that contract is so high,” another NBA executive told HoopsHype. “He could be worth a couple of firsts and a good young player.” -via HoopsHype / April 23, 2023
Alex Schiffer: Ben Simmons is on the court at Nets practice today with Patty Mills. All indications have been his rehab is going well. -via Twitter @Alex__Schiffer / April 21, 2023
And though the prospect of a second back surgery hasn’t been completely ruled out, The Post has learned it’s now considered unlikely, and he has made progress, not just in his health, but also in his headspace. “There will be an assessment around the start of May, and if he [feels] exponentially worse or no improvement, that could end up an option. But every sign has indicated that that won’t be the case,” a source familiar with the situation told The Post. “He’s made really good improvement. “The evaluation is a normal evaluation, though, nothing extreme, just kind of monitoring his progress and surgery is not in the realm of expectations for him.” -via New York Post / April 18, 2023