Steve Kerr on Stephen Curry calling timeout: '100% my fault'

Madeline Kenney: Steve Kerr said the late snafu where Steph called a timeout they didn’t have was “100% my fault.” “I knew we didn’t have any timeouts left… That’s on me, I gotta remind the guys we’re out of timeouts. I didn’t say that” out of the huddle.”
Source: Twitter @madkenney
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
‘I thought it was the smartest play in the world.’
Stephen Curry on calling timeout with 42.4 secs left in Q4 – despite the Warriors already losing their final TO on a failed challenge.
Other Warriors also thought they had one more TO – 7:33 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Steph Curry’s Chris Webber moment nearly costs the Warriors their Game 4 win over Kings
cbssports.com/nba/news/steph… – 7:13 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Kings vs. Warriors takeaways: Stephen Curry leads Golden State to thrilling Game 4 win over Sacramento
cbssports.com/nba/news/kings… – 7:10 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
The Warriors tied the Kings at 2-2 despite Curry’s blunder eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 7:02 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Postgame on @ABC with Steph Curry as the Warriors tie the series 2-2 pic.twitter.com/nwNm7vmGPe – 7:02 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Draymond Green on when Steve Kerr asked him how he’d feel coming off the bench: “Who f-ing cares? … It doesn’t matter how I feel. The right thing to do would be to start the game the exact same way we did Game 3.” – 6:50 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond Green on telling Steve Kerr coming off the bench would work: “I’m a firm believer in if something isn’t broke, don’t fix it.”
Draymond says Jordan Poole and the rest of the Warriors earned starting today – 6:45 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr says today was “vintage two-way Klay.”
Klay Thompson was a game-high +22 with 26 points – 6:40 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Steve Kerr on Klay Thompson: “His defense was vintage 2-way Klay.” – 6:39 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
NBA playoffs: Steph Curry leads Warriors to dramatic win over Kings to even series at 2-2
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 6:39 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr said the Harrison Barnes missed 3 reminded him of the Andrew Wiggins missed 3 from Game 1. The two biggest shots of the series. pic.twitter.com/JLqd7PHSuj – 6:36 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steve Kerr said Draymond Green came to him after Game 3 and said, “What do you think of me coming off the bench?”
“You do whatever you have to do. I thought Draymond had a great second half, really got himself going defensively. He was fantastic.” – 6:34 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr blames himself for the timeout gaffe late. Said he needed to relay to everyone they had no timeouts left. pic.twitter.com/04qsIkdd15 – 6:34 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steve Kerr said the late snafu where Steph called a timeout they didn’t have was “100% my fault.”
“I knew we didn’t have any timeouts left… That’s on me, I gotta remind the guys we’re out of timeouts. I didn’t say that” out of the huddle.” – 6:33 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr says Steph Curry calling timeout without one is “100% on me.” – 6:32 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Super subtle but excellent defense by Curry on the last play, jumping out on the screen to disrupt Fox and Barnes. And buddy, he needed redemption in the worst way – 6:29 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Kings vs. Warriors score: Stephen Curry leads Golden State to thrilling Game 4 win over Sacramento
cbssports.com/nba/news/kings… – 6:23 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Everyone wrote the Kings off because of Golden State’s championship pedigree and veteran playoff experience and it was Steph Curry who left the door open in Game 4 calling a timeout the Warriors didn’t have. – 6:19 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Harrison Barnes misses the revenge shot at the buzzer. Kings had a chance to go up 3-1 after the Steph Curry timeout gaffe. But Barnes misses, Warriors survive, setting up a three-game NorCal series. 2-2. Game 5 in Sacramento on Wednesday night. – 6:16 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Man, Curry calling a timeout that his team doesn’t have, followed by an admittedly open 10 foot miss when maybe he should have let the clock bleed down to 3 seconds. – 6:15 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Warriors called a timeout and they didn’t have one. Technical. Steve Kerr apologized to Stephen Curry after that botched timeout. 126-121 Warriors lead with 42.4 remaining ahead of the timeout. – 6:11 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Curry just tried to call a timeout but they don’t have any. So, Golden State gets called for a technical. – 6:11 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Stephen Curry calls a timeout when Warriors are out of timeouts. Automatic technical foul – 6:11 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Stephen Curry just called a timeout when his team didn’t have one. Technical foul on Golden State. – 6:10 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Draymond Green told Steve Kerr that Kevon Looney was moving on that screen, and I think he was right. If GSW challenges that, I don’t think they’re winning it — and would be their last timeout. – 6:08 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Quite the timeout to take for Steve Kerr. Only one left with 4:21 remaining in the quarter, and they have their challenge still too. – 6:02 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Curry definitely looked like he wanted a challenge there on that foul. Had a decent chance of winning it too I’d say. – 5:56 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Steph Curry has been really good defensively tonight. Especially against Malik Monk. – 5:56 PM
Kenny Beecham @KOT4Q
2 on 2 fastbreak and Huerter went to guard ball too instead of finding Curry. Quick 5 point swing – 5:50 PM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
Rest be damned. Curry at 34 minutes with 8:33 to go. Can’t lose this game. – 5:50 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Malik Monk gave Sacramento the 107-106 lead here in the 4th, but Warriors steal it right back and get the crowd back into it quickly, as Stephen Curry with back-to-back buckets makes it a 110-107 GSW lead with 8:33 to play. Curry with 26 – 5:49 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
That was an absolutely massive miss on that layup by Keegan. Leads to a transition 3 by Curry. Gotta make that one. – 5:48 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Davion Mitchell just got the foul call that Steph Curry can’t get – 5:46 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Steph Curry comes back into the game and Davion Mitchell comes on to replace Kevin Huerter. – 5:26 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Curry is at 28 minutes. This is a critical 3:19. Kerr will want him fresh to close out the game – 5:24 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Curry subs out with the Warriors up 6. Kings gotta capitalize to end the 3Q. – 5:20 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
We’re all so lucky to watch Steph Curry play. No matter who you root for. What a sensational talent. – 5:12 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Devin Booker has been the best player of the postseason so far.
Who’s in second? Fox? Curry? Anthony Davis? – 4:50 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
More Steph Curry sets in the second half. Better defense. Fight harder on the boards. Down by 4 after that first half isn’t bad, Warriors gotta make some adjustments. #dubnation – 4:49 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings and Warriors each with 30+ point quarters. Only 8 turnovers between the two teams at the half. De’Aaron Fox with 21, Keegan Murray 15 for Sacramento. GSW with 13 from Stephen Curry. – 4:48 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Curry with just eight shots, one of them a missed layup. Fox has twice as many attempts. – 4:48 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Kings lead the Warriors 69-65 at halftime. Fourteen lead changes in the first half, six ties. Both teams are shooting above 50% from the field.
Fox leads all scorers with 21 points. Murray added 15 points for Sacramento.
Stephen Curry has 13 points and a pair of 3s for GSW. – 4:47 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings able to answer the Warriors charge in the closing moments of the 2nd quarter, a big 3 from Stephen Curry, leads to a corner 3 from Keegan Murray. Kings lead the Warriors 69-65 at the half. – 4:46 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Looney came in and the tide completely turned.
Thompson +15
Poole +9
Looney +8
Curry +1 – 4:31 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
If LaMelo Ball could only ever watch tape on one player, I would choose it to be Steph Curry. His defensive improvements despite his frame, utilizing his touch to finish around the rim and leveraging his off ball shooting – 4:28 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Most points scored in the first round of the playoffs over the past two postseasons combined:
1. Jalen Brunson: 264
—
2. Anthony Edwards: 246
3. Donovan Mitchell: 241
4. Steph Curry: 234
5. Joel Embiid: 217
6. Kevin Durant: 216
7. Nikola Jokic: 215
8. Jimmy Butler: 212 – 4:14 PM
Bill Herenda @billherenda
Curry, Poole & Green combined 8-11 FGs, 3-5 3FGs 20 points @warriors @SacramentoKings #FeelTheRoar #GoldBlooded #SacramentoProud #NBAPlayoffs #NBA – 4:10 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Kerr going away from the rotation with Steph last game. Not sure if that was the plan going in, maybe just stuck with him because he was hot. But Len can now survive with Curry on the bench. – 4:07 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
“Davion Mitchell was in his face like acne right there” – @MarkJonesESPN on Mitchell’s defense on a made jump shot by Steph Curry.
LOL – 4:06 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr said in the second half of Game 3 Klay Thompson showed the blueprint of where he can find success driving and kicking
Example A right there finding Moses Moody for the open corner 3 – 4:05 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Timeout Steve Kerr after a Jordan Poole turnover trying to find Klay Thompson. Poole and Klay talking about it on the bench, Steph Curry holding court in front of them
Warriors down 15-14 – 3:55 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Kings are sticking with their same starting lineup. Keegan Murray remains in it against the smaller Warriors starters. Fox, Huerter, Barnes, Murray, Sabonis against Curry, Poole, Klay, Wiggins, Looney. – 3:04 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond Green officially is coming off the bench today
Warriors Game 4 starters
Steph Curry
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Kevon Looney – 3:02 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Jordan Poole will retain his starting position today. He joins Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney. – 3:02 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Steve Kerr says that De’Aaron Fox & Davion Mitchell have done a good job making Steph Curry work for his looks on offense.
Kerr says a lot of teams go target Steph on defense, not because he’s a bad defender, but because they want to tire him out so he’s not as good on offense. – 1:53 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr wouldn’t reveal his rotation today, but did say Game 3 gave him “more things to consider” in Game 4. Moody/Kuminga played well, GP2/Draymond returning. It’s crowded. pic.twitter.com/Y3tDXfhn6Z – 1:49 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr says there is “more to consider” today regarding the rotation because of how the Warriors played in Game 3 and the two bodies they’re getting back in Gary Payton II and Draymond Green.
“We’ll definitely have some decisions to make, rotationally.” – 1:48 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr on today’s rotations: “There’s definitely more things to consider.”
Will be interesting seeing how Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga are affected by Draymond Green and Gary Payton II being back today – 1:47 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Gary Payton II (general illness) will play in Game 4. Workload TBD, Steve Kerr says. – 1:47 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Davion Mitchell shared with me at practice yesterday what it’s like guarding Steph Curry.
Full Interview: youtu.be/LBdEHvXoPGw pic.twitter.com/7z9sC3fpCy – 12:39 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Stephen Curry says the Golden State Warriors understood the immediate and lasting ‘consequences’ of a Game 3 loss to Sacramento. The Kings have to find that same sense of urgency in Game 4.
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 12:31 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The Heat trailed by 6 with 4 minutes left in the first quarter in game 3
The next 5 minutes included a 19-0 Heat run
In opposite fashion of game 1, it wasn’t heavy schematics
It was Jimmy Butler doing his best Steph Curry impression in isolation…
Quick thread: – 9:16 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Still don’t know the bigger surprise tonight
Jimmy Butler turning into Steph Curry for a stretch
Or
Duncan Robinson turning into Kyrie Irving for a play against Jrue Holiday – 10:53 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Steph Curry heated up for 36 points in Game 3 as the Warriors secured a much-needed win in the first round to make the series 2-1 against the Kings. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 10:00 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Former Sixers, now Brooklyn Nets, guard Seth Curry gave his well wishes to Joel Embiid as he battles through his knee injury #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/04/22/net… via @SixersWire – 8:21 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
One of the elite quarters from Jimmy Butler man
17 points on high efficiency
Not only him turning into Steph Curry randomly
But he’s doing it with elite defense being played on him
Insane – 8:12 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After Kevon Looney recorded 20 rebounds against the Kings, Steph Curry praised his teammate’s performance on the glass in Game 3. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/04/21/ste… – 8:00 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Only a handful of NBA players have ever been able to call themself a “master at work.”
Steph Curry is one of them, and he showed why in the Warriors’ Game 3 win against the Kings to keep their season alive nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 6:57 PM
Shams Charania: Warriors are bringing Draymond Green off the bench today in his return from suspension for Game 4 vs. Kings, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater . Golden State’s Game 3 winning starters were Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Kevon Looney. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / April 23, 2023
“I know Bob said it up here yesterday — we have a job to do and there’s nothing we can do about it,” Curry said at his presser. “So just lock in on what the task at hand is and understanding we have accomplished a lot on this stage. You have to dig into that identity a little bit and that comfort zone of who we know ourselves to be. When your back is against the wall, you have a night like tonight. It definitely gave us a lot of life, and it was a nice way to respond to these last 48 hours.” -via The Athletic / April 21, 2023
After his monstrous performance, Curry spoke out about Draymond Green’s suspension. The Warriors superstar acknowledged how this was a distraction for the squad, but at the same time, they used it as fuel for their big win in Game 3: “There’s a lot of distractions and noise around the series,” Curry said. “… [Green’s suspension] is a tough blow. But yesterday at practice we had really good energy, understanding what the mission was. Understand we couldn’t change anything about the decision that we knew was wrong, but that if we could come out and win tonight, it would change the momentum of the series.” -via Clutch Points / April 21, 2023