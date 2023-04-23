Victor Oladipo suffered season-ending torn patellar tendon

Shams Charania: Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo has suffered a season-ending torn patellar tendon in his left knee, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Just another injury the two-time All-Star will work to overcome. 🙏🏽
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Among those who have had Oladipo’s injury before: Heat assistant Caron Butler. It’s what kept him out of the Dallas-Miami NBA Finals in 2011. – 2:11 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The latest on the unfortunate Victor Oladipo news: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 2:01 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Can confirm a torn, patella tendon for Victor Oladipo, out for the playoffs and beyond. – 1:57 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Victor Oladipo has suffered a season-ending torn patellar tendon in his left knee, per @Shams Charania.
Victor Oladipo has suffered a season-ending torn patellar tendon in his left knee, per @Shams Charania.
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Can confirm that today’s MRI did show that Heat guard Victor Oladipo tore the patellar tendon in his left knee. – 1:55 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Victor Oladipo suffered season-ending a torn patellar tendon in his left knee, per @ShamsCharania.
Victor Oladipo suffered season-ending a torn patellar tendon in his left knee, per @ShamsCharania.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Victor Oladipo injury update: Heat veteran out for season after hurting knee vs. Bucks, per report
Victor Oladipo injury update: Heat veteran out for season after hurting knee vs. Bucks, per report
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo has suffered a season-ending torn patellar tendon in his left knee, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Just another injury the two-time All-Star will work to overcome. 🙏🏽 – 1:41 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW from @flasportsbuzz and me: Heat guard Victor Oladipo facing the possibility of another major knee injury, with MRI results pending miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Spoelstra: “This forum of sports, you feel so many different emotions and I think that was encapsulated in one night.” – 1:31 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Heat’s Oladipo facing reality of another major injury (from @AP) apnews.com/article/d5d7ce… – 12:33 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Victor Oladipo injury a sobering moment for Heat amid surprise playoff lead vs. Bucks. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Bracing for worst, while still needing to reconfigure backcourt rotation, with Herro already out. (Updates with Sunday comment from Spoelstra, as we await MRI result.) – 12:07 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Caleb Martin says he would embrace being a possible third ballhandler behind Vincent and Lowry, with Herro and Oladipo out. – 11:48 AM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Erik Spoelstra says Jimmy Butler is getting treatment today, but he was moving around like himself and he should be good to go for Game 4.
Erik Spoelstra says Jimmy Butler is getting treatment today, but he was moving around like himself and he should be good to go for Game 4.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Spoelstra says it was not unusual to have Oladipo in building four or five hours a day during previous rehabs, making this latest injury all the more cruel. – 11:36 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Heat’s Victor Oladipo helped off court after ugly knee injury nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/23/hea… – 11:30 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Cody Zeller on his close friend and Indiana teammate Victor Oladipo (as the Heat await the official word on severity): “You hate to see anyone go down with injury, especially someone who already has gone through so much to get back.” – 11:26 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat saying MRI results on Victor Oladipo will not be available until later this afternoon. – 11:12 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Victor Oladipo injury a sobering moment for Heat amid surprise playoff lead vs. Bucks. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… MRI this morning around 11 a.m. By NBA rule, Heat cannot replace either Herro or Oladipo on playoff roster unless available roster drops to 9 or fewer (currently at 13). – 9:29 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Victor Oladipo helped off court with potentially serious left knee injury
Victor Oladipo helped off court with potentially serious left knee injury
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Victor Oladipo exits with scary left knee injury #NBAPlayoffs #NBASaturdays
Victor Oladipo exits with scary left knee injury #NBAPlayoffs #NBASaturdays
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
• Lakers strike back
• Morant goes berserk in 4th
• Bucks/Heat walking wounded
• Oladipo celebration
• State of the Union: Clippers
• Nets therapy
• Garcia/Tank
• Twitter Blue Check
Join us!
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
• Lakers strike back
• Morant goes berserk in 4th
• Bucks/Heat walking wounded
• Oladipo celebration
• State of the Union: Clippers
• Nets therapy
• Garcia/Tank
• Twitter Blue Check
Join us!
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Lots of details, reaction, notes from Heat’s Game 3 thrashing of Bucks. And Heat’s Oladipo reaction: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 11:38 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Another big three-point shooting night, Playoff Jimmy again dominates, the bench delivers and more takeaways from Heat’s Game 3 win to take 2-1 series lead over the Bucks miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, some Heat injury news regarding Victor Oladipo and Jimmy Butler – 11:24 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Victor Oladipo helped off court as Heat defeat Bucks in Game 3 to take 2-1 series lead, via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/4440926/2023/0… – 10:44 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Heat’s Victor Oladipo exits game vs. Bucks after scary fall in fourth quarter
Heat’s Victor Oladipo exits game vs. Bucks after scary fall in fourth quarter
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Bam, on Oladipo: “We haven’t heard from Vic yet. I think he’s good because he walked off on his own.” He needed help to walk off, but waved off the stretcher. – 10:33 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Duncan Robinson on Victor Oladipo:
Duncan Robinson on Victor Oladipo:
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra opened his postgame press conference by saying the team does not know more yet on Victor Oladipo’s injury.
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra opened his postgame press conference by saying the team does not know more yet on Victor Oladipo’s injury.
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Spo on the Oladipo injury: “I feel like throwing up right now.” – 10:19 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoelstra on Victor Oladipo:
Erik Spoelstra on Victor Oladipo:
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra says he doesn’t know anything about Vic Oladipo’s injury just yet
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra says he doesn’t know anything about Vic Oladipo’s injury just yet
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Spo says “we don’t know right now” in regards to Victor Oladipo’s injury.
Spo says “we don’t know right now” in regards to Victor Oladipo’s injury.
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Erik Spoelstra says it’s still unclear what Victor Oladipo’s injury is at this point.
Erik Spoelstra says it’s still unclear what Victor Oladipo’s injury is at this point.
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Spo, on Oladipo injury: “Vic, we don’t know right now. We’ll have him checked out tomorrow. I feel how everyone feels. Great win, but when you see a player go down like that – particularly a player like Vic, who has gone through so much. I don’t know what it is right now.” – 10:18 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Video of Victor Oladipo denying the stretcher and walking off the court with the help of Erik Spoelstra and getting words of encouragement from teammates. Fans in Miami chanted his name as he went to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/ddTf8RZ4yN – 10:14 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Victor Oladipo injury has me sick.
Victor Oladipo injury has me sick.
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Heat gets 30 from Butler, 20 from Duncan and dismantles Bucks, 121-99, to take 2-1 lead in series. Now we all hope for best for Oladipo: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 10:02 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
You hate to see anybody go down but Victor Oladipo worked so hard for so many years battling back to be in position just to play basketball again. That one really stinks because you know he had many lonely nights when he was the only one who believed his efforts would be worth it – 10:01 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
ughhhh oladipo knew it immediately. feel terribly for him. this shit sucks. – 10:00 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Victor Oladipo was helped off the court after he went down with an apparent knee injury in the 4th quarter. pic.twitter.com/LvVxbBd9dE – 9:57 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Tough moment. Victor Oladipo goes down hard and grabs his surgically repaired right knee. Stretcher comes out but he walks off to the locker room with the help of Erik Spoelstra and support of his teammates. pic.twitter.com/IXgRjFePLc – 9:55 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Oladipo now?? These NBA playoffs have been BRUTAL when it comes to injuries. – 9:54 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat players angry and surrounding Victor Oladipo. They brought out the stretcher, but he’s walking off with the help of Heat coach Erik Spoelstra.
Heat players angry and surrounding Victor Oladipo. They brought out the stretcher, but he’s walking off with the help of Heat coach Erik Spoelstra.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
A stretcher has been brought out for Victor Oladipo, but he gets up and gingerly walks off with the assistance of #Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra and staff. – 9:53 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Victor Oladipo is on the ground after taking a tough fall and is holding his left knee. The entire Heat bench looks heartbroken.
Victor Oladipo is on the ground after taking a tough fall and is holding his left knee. The entire Heat bench looks heartbroken.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
It looked like Victor Oladipo slipped and he immediately grabbed his left knee. He remains under the basket for the #Heat – 9:52 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Heat up 66-53 at half. Beyond Butler’s 21, it makes such a huge difference when bench of Duncan, Lowry, Oladipo, Martin are best versions of themselves, like tonight. – 8:45 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
21 point half for Jimmy Butler
Spark from Duncan Robinson, defense from Victor Oladipo, stability from Kevin Love, and solid PG play from Kyle Lowry
21 point half for Jimmy Butler
Spark from Duncan Robinson, defense from Victor Oladipo, stability from Kevin Love, and solid PG play from Kyle Lowry
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Good call on Oladipo. Had the hands forward and there was contact on Holiday’s arm. – 8:30 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Duncan Robinson man
So cool to see
As I always say, the one thing about Victor Oladipo is he finds Duncan – 8:23 PM
So cool to see
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Victor Oladipo is swarming defensively
When he does this, it’s hard to take him off the floor
This is elite stuff on-ball – 8:21 PM
When he does this, it’s hard to take him off the floor
Anthony Chiang: Victor Oladipo has an MRI on his injured left knee scheduled for later today. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / April 23, 2023
A stretcher was brought out to the floor to assist him to the locker room, but Oladipo waved it off in order to walk to the back with his teammates. He is scheduled to undergo further testing on Sunday morning. “It was a great win, but when you see a player go down like that and particularly a player like Vic who has gone through so much in the last three years — I don’t know what it is right now so I dont want to jump the gun on anything,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “But that’s definitely not a good feeling to see.” -via ESPN / April 23, 2023