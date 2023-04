Warriors even series 2-2 after Harrison Barnes misses game winner

Barnes’ message to his young Kings teammates is “continue to not be complacent.” “Continue to do all the little things,” Barnes said. “Setting screens. Executing. When you play a team five, six, seven times, you can relax and let your guard down. You can think, ‘Oh, this is just another game.’ But the same energy we had the first quarter of Game 1 when everyone is going crazy, you still need that in Game 3 and down the stretch in Game 4, 5 and 6. “The whole time this season when we talked about the playoffs, we didn’t want to be seen as a team that is just happy to be here. Obviously, this is a special moment for the fan base and organization to be in the playoffs. But at the same time, we feel like we are better than everybody.” -via Andscape / April 20, 2023