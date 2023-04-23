Warriors even series 2-2 after Harrison Barnes misses game winner

Matt George: Harrison Barnes misses an open three for the win. That would’ve been poetic in so many ways. Warriors win 126-125 & even the series 2-2. Back to Sac we go.
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Story: Warriors survive a Chris Webber-like timeout blunder & a potential Harrison Barnes game-winner to take Game 4 & even Kings series @PostSports washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/04… – 8:08 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Harrison Barnes, De’Aaron Fox & Mike Brown talk about the open three that Barnes missed to win game 4. pic.twitter.com/26MYZv1k7j – 7:39 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
“After you learn to put yourself together after 2016, I think one shot isn’t going to faze you.” -Harrison Barnes pic.twitter.com/Q1uoQYjjvp – 7:36 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Harrison Barnes on the final shot that hit the back rim and missed. pic.twitter.com/RvLd1Nl8h3 – 7:24 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green on the Harrison Barnes look for the win: “We know Fox can make a shot. He won Clutch Player of the Year. What I’m not doing is giving him an isolation against anyone.” pic.twitter.com/0O2ZYLSyYw – 7:02 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Mike Brown said the plan for the final shot was to flatten out the defense & live with Fox’s attempt. Harrison Barnes decided to set a screen to get a switch for Fox, and it resulted in the open 3.
Brown says it was a good call by Barnes & he liked Harrison’s shot. – 6:48 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Kings didn’t lose the game because of Harrison Barnes. They had 3 different possessions in the 4th quarter to tie or take the lead and turned the ball over each time.
Far more to this game than the last play. – 6:38 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr said the Harrison Barnes missed 3 reminded him of the Andrew Wiggins missed 3 from Game 1. The two biggest shots of the series. pic.twitter.com/JLqd7PHSuj – 6:36 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Kings fans coming after Harrison Barnes need to log off Twitter until they cool down. – 6:36 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Keegan Murray said that he would have Harrison Barnes take that final shot 10 out of 10 times: pic.twitter.com/37UWwUyM6B – 6:34 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
“It was a great look by HB. I’d have him take that ten times out of ten.” – Keegan Murray on Harrison Barnes’ missed game winner. – 6:28 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
That would have been an incredible moment if former Warrior Harrison Barnes had hit that game winner for Kings. Couldn’t have scripted in better, alas … – 6:19 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
and could you imagine if Harrison Barnes made that. would have been an all-time spite dagger. – 6:19 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Hard to get a better look at a game winner from Harrison Barnes there. Him making that would’ve been incredible. What a game. – 6:18 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Harrison Barnes misses wide-open 3-ball, clock hits zeroes.
Game 4 final: Warriors 126, Kings 125 – 6:18 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Of all people, it had to be Harrison Barnes.
play.underdogfantasy.com/p-world-wide-w… pic.twitter.com/ciCmliH0bO – 6:18 PM
Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph
And they claimed Harrison Barnes never helped the Warriors in the playoffs. – 6:17 PM
Frank Isola @TheFrankIsola
Harrison Barnes just saved Steph from two brutal back-to-back possessions. – 6:17 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Warriors clamp down, De’Aaron Fox has to move it to Harrison Barnes who misses a long 3-pointer. Warriors win, series tied 2-2. Game 4 was a classic. 126-125 the final. – 6:17 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Wow. Harrison Barnes misses at the buzzer and the Warriors escape with a 126-125 victory, tying the series at 2-2. – 6:17 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Harrison Barnes misses the revenge shot at the buzzer. Kings had a chance to go up 3-1 after the Steph Curry timeout gaffe. But Barnes misses, Warriors survive, setting up a three-game NorCal series. 2-2. Game 5 in Sacramento on Wednesday night. – 6:16 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Harrison Barnes had the worst time to have a He’s With Us 4th quarter in this series. – 6:16 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Harrison Barnes misses the 3, Warriors win 126-125
We’re all tied up 2-2 and headed back to Sacramento – 6:16 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Harrison Barnes misses an open three for the win. That would’ve been poetic in so many ways.
Warriors win 126-125 & even the series 2-2. Back to Sac we go. – 6:16 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Harrison Barnes to the line for just the second and third free throws for Sacramento. – 5:09 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Harrison Barnes opens the second half scoring with a triple from the corner. – 5:01 PM
More on this storyline
Barnes’ message to his young Kings teammates is “continue to not be complacent.” “Continue to do all the little things,” Barnes said. “Setting screens. Executing. When you play a team five, six, seven times, you can relax and let your guard down. You can think, ‘Oh, this is just another game.’ But the same energy we had the first quarter of Game 1 when everyone is going crazy, you still need that in Game 3 and down the stretch in Game 4, 5 and 6. “The whole time this season when we talked about the playoffs, we didn’t want to be seen as a team that is just happy to be here. Obviously, this is a special moment for the fan base and organization to be in the playoffs. But at the same time, we feel like we are better than everybody.” -via Andscape / April 20, 2023
Barnes averaged just nine points on 38.5% shooting during the 2016 NBA playoffs, including a 35.2 field goal percentage in the 2016 NBA Finals. Barnes’ struggles in the 2016 playoffs frustrated Warriors fans looking for a scapegoat after the team blew a 3-1 lead in the Finals to the Cleveland Cavaliers. “He is forever a champion with what he did for us and with us,” Curry told Andscape about Barnes. “In 2015, it was a moment in time in which he made his presence felt in terms of a player and high character person. He gets a lot of mixed love in terms of how it ended and the 2016 [Finals] series and then him getting his bag in Dallas. But he is still doing amazing things because he is a solid pro. He handles everything the right way. He’s a true professional and it was the same way when he was here with us. -via Andscape / April 20, 2023
Do you have any hard feelings from trade rumors of the past, or do you let those go? Harrison Barnes: Not at all. The trade rumors in the past, I think you fully accept those because of (the struggles) of the team. You look at it, and you say “OK, having three years of being here, three rounds of lottery picks, disappointment, where every trade deadline, you’re revamping the team.” You know what I mean? It makes sense. Two front offices (he came in under former Kings GM Vlade Divac). Joerger leaves. Alvin (Gentry was the head coach). Mike (Brown). There’s so much turnover that at that point, you’re just like, “I can’t expect to not be in those (trade) discussions.” -via The Athletic / April 20, 2023