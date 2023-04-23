Warriors to bring Draymond Green off the bench for Game 4

Shams Charania: Warriors are bringing Draymond Green off the bench today in his return from suspension for Game 4 vs. Kings, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater . Golden State’s Game 3 winning starters were Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Kevon Looney.
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Warriors are bringing Draymond Green off the bench today in his return from suspension for Game 4 vs. Kings, sources tell me and @Anthony Slater. Golden State’s Game 3 winning starters were Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Kevon Looney. – 2:26 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr wouldn’t reveal his rotation today, but did say Game 3 gave him “more things to consider” in Game 4. Moody/Kuminga played well, GP2/Draymond returning. It’s crowded. pic.twitter.com/Y3tDXfhn6Z – 1:49 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr on today’s rotations: “There’s definitely more things to consider.”
Will be interesting seeing how Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga are affected by Draymond Green and Gary Payton II being back today – 1:47 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Draymond Green’s suspension loses all credibility as NBA declines to give Dillon Brooks the same punishment
(By @bradbotkincbs)
cbssports.com/nba/news/draym… – 12:43 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Live updates: Warriors’ Draymond Green returns for Game 4 vs. Kings; Poole, Payton news sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 10:54 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Draymond Green is ready to get back in
“Draymond won’t be moved by the Draymond rule”
#NBAPlayoffs #NBASundays
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 3:43 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Draymond Green’s suspension will lose all credibility if Dillon Brooks doesn’t receive the same punishment
cbssports.com/nba/news/draym…
By: @bradbotkincbs – 1:30 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Domantas Sabonis talks about the two days of practice before Game 4 of their playoff series with the Warriors, Draymond Green returning from suspension, looking for more aggressiveness & fight on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/bUU4lYCQ4M – 7:15 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
ESPN story: As Draymond Green returns from a suspension that was in large part because of his history, he doesn’t plan on changing any time soon espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 7:05 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
“They were involved in every way they could be involved for me.”
Draymond Green moved by Warriors’ response to suspension
sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… pic.twitter.com/T1UUnxjzc5 – 6:49 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Domantas Sabonis on the Warriors getting Draymond Green back for Game 4. pic.twitter.com/vaafpDD4k3 – 5:50 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Draymond on if the league set a dangerous precedent with his suspension: “they created those rules before but it didn’t work. I’m still sitting here … I’ll continue to play the game, operate how I operate, be exactly who I am because that leads to winning.” – 4:49 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Draymond Green: “Being in a dog fight and not being able to participate, that’s tough … you come in here every day all year and prepare for battle. To know you’re ready to battle with our backs against the wall and to not be there for them, that’s a let down.” – 4:36 PM
