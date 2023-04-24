Anthony Edwards saves Timberwolves from elimination against Denver

Tony Jones: And that’s it. The Nuggets fall to Minnesota 114-108 in Game 4, pushing the series to a Game 5 in Denver on Tuesday night. The Nuggets lead the series 3-1….will have to try and close at Ball Arena in a few days
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Anthony Edwards helps Timberwolves stave off two furious Nuggets comebacks, avoid first-round sweep
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Anthony Edwards recorded his 5th 30-point postseason game 😱
▪️34 PTS/12-27 FG
▪️5 AST
▪️3 BLK
Minnesota stays alive
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
“We saw a lot of charges being taken tonight… was that part of you all’s game plan?”
Anthony Edwards: “Yeah, for sure”
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Anthony Edwards finished with 34 points and the Timberwolves avoided elimination.
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
StatMuse @statmuse
Anthony Edwards tonight:
34 PTS
6 REB
5 AST
2 STL
2 BLK
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Nuggets couldn’t give up a 3 … then they did.
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 30-point playoff games by a Timberwolves player:
7 — Kevin Garnett
5 — Anthony Edwards
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone on Anthony Edwards: “He’s scary in terms of how talented he is and the potential that he has.”
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Most points scored in the first round of the playoffs over the past two postseasons combined:
1. Jalen Brunson: 264
—
2. Anthony Edwards: 246
3. Donovan Mitchell: 241
4. Steph Curry: 234
5. Joel Embiid: 217
6. Kevin Durant: 216
7. Nikola Jokic: 215
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jon Krawczynski: Anthony Edwards told you this series wasn’t over. He meant it. 34 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists. There will be a Game 5. -via Twitter @JonKrawczynski / April 24, 2023
ESPN Stats & Info: With 34 points tonight, Anthony Edwards has recorded his 5th 30-point game in his postseason career. This passes Kobe Bryant for the 2nd-most by players age 21 or younger. Only LeBron James, with 8, has more. -via Twitter / April 24, 2023
Draymond Green: With all due respect to all the great Wide Receivers. Hard to not imagine Ant Man not being an all time great receiver. He just ran a crazy post on the double to get the ball 😂😂😂😂 -via Twitter @Money23Green / April 23, 2023