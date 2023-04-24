De'Aaron Fox fractures left index finger, doubtful for Game 5

Shams Charania: Sacramento Kings star De’Aaron Fox has suffered a fractured index finger in his left shooting hand, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Fox is expected to be listed doubtful to play in Game 5 vs. Warriors.
Sacramento Kings star De’Aaron Fox has suffered a fractured index finger in his left shooting hand, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Fox is expected to be listed doubtful to play in Game 5 vs. Warriors. – 3:23 PM
“When you look at De’Aaron Fox, he has emerged as a superstar in this game. … We now need to look at him in the same ilk as a Ja Morant.”
Steph Curry-De’Aaron Fox Game 4 duel gives us instant classic, taking Warriors-Kings series to epic level
De’Aaron Fox talks about the thrilling Game 4 loss to the Warriors, his Kings confident heading back to Sacramento for Game 5 with series tied 2-2, the final play where Harrison Barnes missing the game-winning shot and mixing it up with Draymond Green. pic.twitter.com/mqbcQ974hI – 9:23 PM
Harrison Barnes, De’Aaron Fox & Mike Brown talk about the open three that Barnes missed to win game 4. pic.twitter.com/26MYZv1k7j – 7:39 PM
De’Aaron Fox became the fourth player in Kings history with multiple 30-point games in a postseason 🙌 pic.twitter.com/W0x2V97zIf – 7:05 PM
Warriors clamp down, De’Aaron Fox has to move it to Harrison Barnes who misses a long 3-pointer. Warriors win, series tied 2-2. Game 4 was a classic. 126-125 the final. – 6:17 PM
Malik Monk’s free throw and De’Aaron Fox’s 3 pulls his Kings to within one point of the Warriors 126-125 with 10.5 to play. Kings possession after the timeout. – 6:14 PM
Kings trail the Warriors 118-117 with 4:21 to go. De’Aaron Fox up to 33 points now, making things difficult in the 4th for Golden State. – 6:02 PM
From Kings PR: De’Aaron Fox is now the second player in franchise history with multiple 30-point outings through a player’s first four career postseason games along with Oscar Robertson. – 6:01 PM
From Kings:
De’Aaron Fox is now the second player in franchise history with multiple 30-point outings through a player’s first four career postseason games along with Oscar Robertson. – 6:00 PM
Jordan Poole gets hit with a technical after Warriors called for fouling De’Aaron Fox. – 5:58 PM
7-0 Kings start to the 4th quarter, all with De’Aaron Fox on the bench!
5 threes now for Keegan Murray! – 5:40 PM
Klay Thompson feelin’ himself after a buzzer beating 3 to give his Warriors a 102-92 lead headed to the 4th in Game 4. Chase Center erupts as Thompson has 19 points now. De’Aaron Fox 26, Keegan Murray 20 for Sacramento. – 5:35 PM
Kings and Warriors each with 30+ point quarters. Only 8 turnovers between the two teams at the half. De’Aaron Fox with 21, Keegan Murray 15 for Sacramento. GSW with 13 from Stephen Curry. – 4:48 PM
A big game of runs here, but the Kings lead just 69-65 at the break.
Twenty-one first half points for De’Aaron Fox — he had 30 in the first half of games 1-3 combined. Keegan Murray has finally come alive and has 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting. – 4:47 PM
Sacramento Kings star De’Aaron Fox has 21 points in the first half. It’s the most points in a first half by a Kings player since Peja Stojakovic (22) at Seattle on May 5, 2005.
#NBAPlayoffs – 4:47 PM
Kings up 69-65 at half. Warriors tightened it up late with some Klay/Steph shot-making. But Kings are zooming offensively off make, miss, turnover. De’Aaron Fox: 21 points. Keegan Murray: 15. Kings 9-of-20 from 3. – 4:45 PM
From Kings:
De’Aaron Fox finishes with 21 points in the first half in today’s game at GSW. He has the most points in a first half by a Kings player since Peja Stojakovic (22) at Seattle on May 5, 2005. – 4:45 PM
That’s the most the Sacramento Kings have looked like themselves in these playoffs so far. What a fun half. Kings lead 69-65.
De’Aaron Fox has 21 points. Keegan Murray has 15. – 4:44 PM
De’Aaron Fox has come to play. He has 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting with three rebounds and three assists. – 4:31 PM
De’Aaron Fox comes back in and GP2 follows him. DiVincenzo on Monk – 4:31 PM
Kings offense looking like themselves! 32 points in the 1st quarter including this Alex Len dunk & De’Aaron Fox three, both off dimes from Malik Monk. pic.twitter.com/R91X6ubxK0 – 4:17 PM
Kings lead the Warriors 32-31 after an explosive first quarter that saw 12 lead changes. Both teams are playing with great pace and shooting the ball much better compared to Game 3.
Sacramento’s De’Aaron Fox leads all scorers with 10 points. – 4:16 PM
From the final 3:48 to the end of the first quarter, the Kings closed on an 11-3 run
De’Aaron Fox already has 10 points – 4:15 PM
Kings lead the Warriors 32-21 after an explosive first quarter that saw 12 lead changes. Both teams are playing with great pace and shooting the ball much better compared to Game 3 start.
Sacramento’s De’Aaron Fox leads all scorers with 10 points. – 4:14 PM
De’Aaron Fox gets in Draymond Green’s face after Draymond hit Keegan Murray in the face. Both Fox & Green were issued techs. pic.twitter.com/6ptLGiINx3 – 4:03 PM
Double technicals to De’Aaron Fox and Draymond Green. That was fast. – 4:00 PM
One minute after taking the floor, Draymond gets smacked with a technical. Tech on De’Aaron Fox as the two exchanged words. – 4:00 PM
Draymond Green hasn’t even been in the game for one minute and just got a technical foul
Techs on Draymond and De’Aaron Fox – 4:00 PM
De’Aaron Fox takes flight off the steal. Kings and Warriors underway in Game 4. pic.twitter.com/2g9l6luKFt – 3:59 PM
Green even appeared to reference the history in the chaos afterward, when he hugged Curry and yelled, “We’ve seen that movie!” The reality that Green would have the final say afterward couldn’t have made it any easier on Barnes. And true to form, Green wasn’t particularly tactful with his tone. “You’ve got to make that,” Green said of the shot. “It is what it is. We know Fox can make a shot. He won Clutch Player of the Year (and had a game-high 12 points in the fourth). What I’m not going (to do) is (give) him an iso with anyone and just (be) watching him work and living with that. We are not going to live with that. We know that. Got to make somebody else beat you. If he hit it, great shot. He didn’t. You know, whether he hit it or not, it’s the right thing to make someone else beat you. He didn’t. It worked.” -via The Athletic / April 24, 2023
James Ham: De’Aaron Fox from the locker room. The team is still confident and they liked the look they got on the final shot. pic.twitter.com/B9LvSX9spb -via Twitter @James_HamNBA / April 23, 2023
James Ham: “I love it. Fox is a great player, man. He’s incredible. He continues to get better, and any time you draw the assignment to go guard the other team’s best player, you appreciate the opportunity.” -Draymond Green on guarding De’Aaron Fox -via Twitter @James_HamNBA / April 23, 2023