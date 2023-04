De'Aaron Fox fractures left index finger, doubtful for Game 5

Green even appeared to reference the history in the chaos afterward, when he hugged Curry and yelled, “We’ve seen that movie!” The reality that Green would have the final say afterward couldn’t have made it any easier on Barnes. And true to form, Green wasn’t particularly tactful with his tone. “You’ve got to make that,” Green said of the shot. “It is what it is. We know Fox can make a shot. He won Clutch Player of the Year (and had a game-high 12 points in the fourth). What I’m not going (to do) is (give) him an iso with anyone and just (be) watching him work and living with that. We are not going to live with that. We know that. Got to make somebody else beat you. If he hit it, great shot. He didn’t. You know, whether he hit it or not, it’s the right thing to make someone else beat you. He didn’t. It worked.” -via The Athletic / April 24, 2023