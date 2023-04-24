Tim Bontemps: The NBA announces Dejounte Murray has been suspended one game for making inappropriate contact with and verbally abusing an official at the conclusion of Game 4 Sunday. Murray will miss Game 5 Tuesday night, with Boston leading 3-1 in the series.
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Atlanta’s Dejounte Murray suspended for Game 5 against Boston for making inappropriate contact and verbally abusing a game official, league announced pic.twitter.com/eETbHlC8Zr – 5:22 PM
#NBA suspends #Hawks G Dejounte Murray for Game 5 Tuesday for making improper contact with an official following Game 4. #Celtics. – 5:22 PM
NBA announces that Hawks guard Dejounte Murray will serve a one-game suspension for Game 5 vs Celtics “for making inappropriate contact with and verbally abusing a game official.” – 5:21 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The NBA announces Dejounte Murray has been suspended one game for making inappropriate contact with and verbally abusing an official at the conclusion of Game 4 Sunday.
NBA says that Dejounte Murray has been suspended without pay for one game (G5). pic.twitter.com/zmaRXyL0hY – 5:20 PM
Dejounte Murray has been suspended for Game 5, the league announces. pic.twitter.com/BfhlLpLu3f – 5:20 PM
No Dejounte Murray in Game 5 of the Hawks-Celtics series. pic.twitter.com/HwDxefuAci – 5:20 PM
Dejounte Murray suspended one game for making contact with ref after Game 4, NBA announces pic.twitter.com/TIbovdtJp7 – 5:19 PM
Dejounte Murray was suspended for Game 5. Sixers Celtics locked in – 5:19 PM
Atlanta’s Dejounte Murray has been suspended for Game 5 vs. Celtics after making contact with a game official on Sunday night. – 5:19 PM
“Is Dejounte Murray kidding me?!”
@TheFrankIsola and @Scalabrine react to Dejounte’s actions following Game 4 on Sunday
Report: NBA investigating Dejounte Murray for bumping referee after Hawks loss nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/24/rep… – 12:58 PM
The NBA is reportedly investigating Dejounte Murray after he bumped an official after last night’s Game 4 loss to the Celtics.
He could face league discipline ahead of Tuesday’s elimination game in Boston if the contact is deemed intentional.
New: Will Dejounte Murray be suspended for Game 5? I investigated the league archives of suspensions (with video) for clues and found one former Celtic features quite prominently in the likely answer masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 7:25 AM
NBA is investigating Hawks guard Dejounte Murray
NBA investigating Dejounte Murray for making contact with official in Hawks’ Game 4 loss to Celtics, per report
Hawks’ Dejounte Murray could be suspended after bumping official ajc.com/sports/atlanta… – 11:09 PM
New: Courtside footage showed Dejounte Murray bumped an official as he walked off the court in Game 4, which may put his status in question for Celtics-Hawks Game 5 masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 10:25 PM
B2B buckets from Trae Young then Dejounte Murray get the Hawks within 109-104 but Jaylen Brown found Robert Williams cutting to the basket with a bounce pass for an easy deuce. – 9:20 PM
Tatum furious after Trae Young pulled him down on the drive. Goes right to the official before Dejounte Murray gave him a pat. That’ll be a flagrant. – 8:31 PM
26 PPG 6.7 RPG 5.7 APG for Dejounte Murray in this series. He’s so dangerous, and getting going late in the 1st. – 7:22 PM
The Hawks go to the bench out of the timeout and Bogdan Bogdanovic, Saddiq Bey, and Onyeka Okongwu join Dejounte Murray and De’Andre Hunter. – 7:19 PM
More on this storyline
Is a suspension likely for Murray? It would seem so. Historically, inappropriately bumping an official the way that Murray did crosses a bright red line, one that results in an automatic ejection and a one-game suspension. Boston’s Grant Williams, for instance, was ejected and suspended one game in October after he contacted official Cheryl Flores in a loss against Chicago. With the buzzer going off at the same time that Murray contacted official Petraitis, ejection wasn’t possible on Sunday. However, that would only see to make a suspension for Murray even more likely. -via The Athletic / April 24, 2023
Jeff Schultz: The Hawks won’t know until Monday whether Dejounte Murray will be suspended for Game 5 for bumping the referee after the game. -via Twitter @JeffSchultzATL / April 24, 2023