Giannis Antetokounmpo cleared to return after missing last two games

Chris Haynes: Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo (back) has officially been cleared to return tonight against Miami Heat, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport.
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Same starting lineup for the Heat: Vincent, Strus, Butler, Love and Bam.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat again starting Bam Adebayo, Kevin Love, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent. Giannis starting for Bucks. – 7:00 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Bucks-Heat series update from @FDSportsbook with Giannis Antetokounmpo (back) cleared to return in Game 4 tonight: pic.twitter.com/pzUUHgIhxY – 6:24 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Mike Budenholzer says Giannis Antetokuonmpo has completed his pregame warmup and he’s expected to play tonight.
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Widely reported already, but Bucks’ Budenholzer said Giannis is expected to play: “Medical agrees, most importantly Giannis agrees.” No minutes restriction. – 6:05 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to play in Game 4, coach Mike Budenholzer said – 6:04 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer says Giannis is expected to play. – 6:04 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo (back) has officially been cleared to return tonight against Miami Heat, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 6:03 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: Milwaukee star Giannis Antekounmpo (lower back) is set to return to the lineup vs. Miami in Game 4 tonight. He warmed up on the court pregame and feels ready to return after missing Games 2 and 3. – 6:03 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra on Giannis’ impending return: “When you get into the playoffs, you want everybody available. … We knew at some point that he would be back.” – 5:54 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton out here as well… pic.twitter.com/IHYvtPIUDx – 5:38 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the floor for his usual pregame routine pic.twitter.com/FRiU5VdxHS – 5:32 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Giannis Antetokounmpo is now on the floor for his pregame warmup. pic.twitter.com/GaP6aD9EeH – 5:23 PM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
No. 1 in offense so far in the playoffs. (yes giannis has been out mostly but jrue Holiday and brook lopez … still exist). pic.twitter.com/36NDelgCig – 4:47 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kenny Beecham @KOT4Q
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is reportedly expected back for Game 4 vs. Heat tonight miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 2:31 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Giannis Antetokounmpo goes through shootaround, expected to return in Game 4 Monday nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/24/gia… – 12:25 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Today’s #HoopCollective podcast with @WindhorstESPN and @espn_macmahon: The drama of Warriors-Kings, and why Sacramento is legit; on what’s gone right for the Knicks and wrong for the Cavs; “Dillon The Villain,” the status of Giannis and Embiid and more:
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Barring any setbacks, Antetokounmpo should help Milwaukee Bucks tie the #NBA playoff series eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 11:42 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is reportedly expected back for Game 4. The Heat is now seven-point betting underdogs tonight miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 11:23 AM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
At @TheAthletic:
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Giannis Antetokounmpo was a participant in shootaround with the Milwaukee Bucks this morning — indicating he will try to play in Game 4 tonight. The Bucks didn’t practice yesterday, but Antetokounmpo worked out. – 11:09 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo injury update: Bucks star set to return for Game 4 vs. Heat, per report
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
NEW EPISODE: What Oladipo’s injury means for the Heat in this series & offseason. Adjustments we expect from the Bucks (Recorded this before the news that Giannis will play tonight, but the segment still works.)
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
So Giannis Antetokounmpo will return tonight for game 4
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Regresa a la cancha Giannis Antetokounmpo, dice Shams. Mientras tanto en Milwaukee…. pic.twitter.com/cXbT6v2TDw – 10:59 AM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Giannis Antetokounmpo is out on the floor at today’s shootaround. pic.twitter.com/CTqpG8ZrhF – 10:57 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
And yes, that includes Giannis Antetokounmpo pic.twitter.com/4M3lkdQTrJ – 10:56 AM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the court with the rest of the team at shootaround this morning before Game 4 pic.twitter.com/edQEOP8hGL – 10:52 AM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
New Locked on Bucks w/@tmjgarcia
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Giannis Antetokounmpo are all on the injury report for Game 4 between the Heat and Bucks miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 8:11 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo continues individual work, questionable to play for #Bucks in Game 4 vs. #Heat jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 8:03 PM
Anthony Chiang: Mike Budenholzer says “for the most part, no restrictions” on Giannis tonight. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / April 24, 2023
Shams Charania: Sources: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will return to the lineup in Game 4 vs. Heat tonight barring any setbacks. Antetokounmpo missed Games 2 and 3 with a lower back contusion. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / April 24, 2023