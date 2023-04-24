Giannis Antetokounmpo to play Game 4 vs. Heat

Giannis Antetokounmpo to play Game 4 vs. Heat

Main Rumors

Giannis Antetokounmpo to play Game 4 vs. Heat

April 24, 2023- by

By |

Shams Charania: Sources: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will return to the lineup in Game 4 vs. Heat tonight barring any setbacks. Antetokounmpo missed Games 2 and 3 with a lower back contusion.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Today’s #HoopCollective podcast with @WindhorstESPN and @espn_macmahon: The drama of Warriors-Kings, and why Sacramento is legit; on what’s gone right for the Knicks and wrong for the Cavs; “Dillon The Villain,” the status of Giannis and Embiid and more:
open.spotify.com/episode/7mHLg6…11:54 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Barring any setbacks, Antetokounmpo should help Milwaukee Bucks tie the #NBA playoff series eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14…11:42 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is reportedly expected back for Game 4. The Heat is now seven-point betting underdogs tonight miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…11:23 AM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
At @TheAthletic:
Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo set to return in Game 4 vs. Heat after back injury theathletic.com/4445202/2023/0…11:20 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Giannis Antetokounmpo was a participant in shootaround with the Milwaukee Bucks this morning — indicating he will try to play in Game 4 tonight. The Bucks didn’t practice yesterday, but Antetokounmpo worked out. – 11:09 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo injury update: Bucks star set to return for Game 4 vs. Heat, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/giann…11:09 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
NEW EPISODE: What Oladipo’s injury means for the Heat in this series & offseason. Adjustments we expect from the Bucks (Recorded this before the news that Giannis will play tonight, but the segment still works.)
YouTube: youtu.be/P6vjFC2ZkRA
Podcast: link.chtbl.com/LOHeat pic.twitter.com/LRd20OZT4a11:06 AM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
So Giannis Antetokounmpo will return tonight for game 4
I have my concerns about his limitations
New gameplan though
Bucks will probably plant him on Jimmy Butler
Find creative gaps for cross matches, with possibly a little less strict PnR – 11:04 AM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Regresa a la cancha Giannis Antetokounmpo, dice Shams. Mientras tanto en Milwaukee…. pic.twitter.com/cXbT6v2TDw10:59 AM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Giannis Antetokounmpo is out on the floor at today’s shootaround. pic.twitter.com/CTqpG8ZrhF10:57 AM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
And yes, that includes Giannis Antetokounmpo pic.twitter.com/4M3lkdQTrJ10:56 AM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will return to the lineup in Game 4 vs. Heat tonight barring any setbacks. Antetokounmpo missed Games 2 and 3 with a lower back contusion. – 10:54 AM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
New Locked on Bucks w/@tmjgarcia
🏀 Will Giannis play in Game 4?
🏀 The latest from practice media avail
🏀 Offense or defense more concerning?
🏀 Where is the panic meter ahead of Game 4?
📺youtu.be/_T3fxrN08pw
🎙️linktr.ee/LockedOnBucks pic.twitter.com/DJttmVGZ2b12:06 AM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Giannis Antetokounmpo are all on the injury report for Game 4 between the Heat and Bucks miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…8:11 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo continues individual work, questionable to play for #Bucks in Game 4 vs. #Heat jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via ⁦@journalsentinel⁩ – 8:03 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Heat and Bucks just issued their injury reports for Game 4. Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Giannis Antetokounmpo are on it miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…5:45 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
The Bucks have submitted an injury report for Game 4 tomorrow in Miami.
Questionable:
Giannis Antetokounmpo (lower back contusion)
OUT:
Wesley Matthews (right calf strain) – 5:39 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat lists Bam Adebayo (left hamstring strain) as probable and Jimmy Butler (bruised glute) as questionable for Game 4.
Giannis again listed as questionable for Bucks. – 5:31 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Giannis listed as questionable again for Bucks on Monday night at Heat. – 5:30 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Antetokounmpo status remains up in air as Bucks, Heat move on to Game 4. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Status updates on Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin; the reasoning for Kevin Love as starter. – 4:41 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Per Mike Budenholzer, Giannis Antetokounmpo did some individual work before the team’s film session today.
Budenholzer, however, did not have an update on what Antetokounmpo’s status would be on the injury report for Game 4. – 2:56 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Giannis Antetokounmpo did more individual work today before the Bucks film session, per coach Mike Budenholzer
He did not have more info on if Giannis would play Game 4 – 2:50 PM

More on this storyline

Buddying up with the officials is not for everyone. “I don’t like to go up to the referees and kiss their butt and talk to them [pregame],” Milwaukee Bucks superstar and MVP finalist Giannis Antetokounmpo said after a Dec. 9 win against the Dallas Mavericks. “That’s not my personality. I feel like even they know that’s fake when I do it.” Antetokounmpo makes a point to avoid arguing when he believes the whistle should have been blown on a drive to the basket, yet still sometimes reaches what he calls a “tipping point” at times — as evidenced by Antetokounmpo’s seven technicals this season. But he understands that he presents a major challenge to referees “because I create so much contact.” -via ESPN / April 24, 2023
However, in all his years in basketball, he has never seen another player quite like Bryant, and says no player today can compare. But some, like Greek-Nigerian star Giannis Antetokounmpo, come close. Rasheed Hazzard added: “I won’t compare any of these guys to Kobe, because I don’t think any of them has earned it. The only people who, to me, have come close are Giannis – he is a guy who I know Kobe had a great deal of admiration for and he really respected his rise and his ascension and how he went about putting his work in, and I know they had a relationship. “The other person who I would say is Kyrie [Irving]. Kyrie was the person out of all these guys who Kobe was probably closest to.” -via ESPN.com / April 24, 2023

, Main Rumors

, , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home