Giannis Antetokounmpo to play Game 4 vs. Heat

Buddying up with the officials is not for everyone. “I don’t like to go up to the referees and kiss their butt and talk to them [pregame],” Milwaukee Bucks superstar and MVP finalist Giannis Antetokounmpo said after a Dec. 9 win against the Dallas Mavericks. “That’s not my personality. I feel like even they know that’s fake when I do it.” Antetokounmpo makes a point to avoid arguing when he believes the whistle should have been blown on a drive to the basket, yet still sometimes reaches what he calls a “tipping point” at times — as evidenced by Antetokounmpo’s seven technicals this season. But he understands that he presents a major challenge to referees “because I create so much contact.” -via ESPN / April 24, 2023