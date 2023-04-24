Giannis Antetokounmpo to play Game 4 vs. Heat

Shams Charania: Sources: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will return to the lineup in Game 4 vs. Heat tonight barring any setbacks. Antetokounmpo missed Games 2 and 3 with a lower back contusion.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Today’s #HoopCollective podcast with @WindhorstESPN and @espn_macmahon: The drama of Warriors-Kings, and why Sacramento is legit; on what’s gone right for the Knicks and wrong for the Cavs; “Dillon The Villain,” the status of Giannis and Embiid and more:
open.spotify.com/episode/7mHLg6… – 11:54 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Barring any setbacks, Antetokounmpo should help Milwaukee Bucks tie the #NBA playoff series eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 11:42 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is reportedly expected back for Game 4. The Heat is now seven-point betting underdogs tonight miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 11:23 AM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
At @TheAthletic:
Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo set to return in Game 4 vs. Heat after back injury theathletic.com/4445202/2023/0… – 11:20 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Giannis Antetokounmpo was a participant in shootaround with the Milwaukee Bucks this morning — indicating he will try to play in Game 4 tonight. The Bucks didn’t practice yesterday, but Antetokounmpo worked out. – 11:09 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo injury update: Bucks star set to return for Game 4 vs. Heat, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/giann… – 11:09 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
NEW EPISODE: What Oladipo’s injury means for the Heat in this series & offseason. Adjustments we expect from the Bucks (Recorded this before the news that Giannis will play tonight, but the segment still works.)
YouTube: youtu.be/P6vjFC2ZkRA
Podcast: link.chtbl.com/LOHeat pic.twitter.com/LRd20OZT4a – 11:06 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
So Giannis Antetokounmpo will return tonight for game 4
I have my concerns about his limitations
New gameplan though
Bucks will probably plant him on Jimmy Butler
Find creative gaps for cross matches, with possibly a little less strict PnR – 11:04 AM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Regresa a la cancha Giannis Antetokounmpo, dice Shams. Mientras tanto en Milwaukee…. pic.twitter.com/cXbT6v2TDw – 10:59 AM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Giannis Antetokounmpo is out on the floor at today’s shootaround. pic.twitter.com/CTqpG8ZrhF – 10:57 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
And yes, that includes Giannis Antetokounmpo pic.twitter.com/4M3lkdQTrJ – 10:56 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will return to the lineup in Game 4 vs. Heat tonight barring any setbacks. Antetokounmpo missed Games 2 and 3 with a lower back contusion. – 10:54 AM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
New Locked on Bucks w/@tmjgarcia
🏀 Will Giannis play in Game 4?
🏀 The latest from practice media avail
🏀 Offense or defense more concerning?
🏀 Where is the panic meter ahead of Game 4?
📺youtu.be/_T3fxrN08pw
🎙️linktr.ee/LockedOnBucks pic.twitter.com/DJttmVGZ2b – 12:06 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Giannis Antetokounmpo are all on the injury report for Game 4 between the Heat and Bucks miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 8:11 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo continues individual work, questionable to play for #Bucks in Game 4 vs. #Heat jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 8:03 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Heat and Bucks just issued their injury reports for Game 4. Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Giannis Antetokounmpo are on it miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 5:45 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat lists Bam Adebayo (left hamstring strain) as probable and Jimmy Butler (bruised glute) as questionable for Game 4.
Giannis again listed as questionable for Bucks. – 5:31 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Giannis listed as questionable again for Bucks on Monday night at Heat. – 5:30 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Antetokounmpo status remains up in air as Bucks, Heat move on to Game 4. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Status updates on Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin; the reasoning for Kevin Love as starter. – 4:41 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Giannis Antetokounmpo did more individual work today before the Bucks film session, per coach Mike Budenholzer
He did not have more info on if Giannis would play Game 4 – 2:50 PM
Jamal Collier: Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the court with the rest of the team at shootaround this morning before Game 4 pic.twitter.com/edQEOP8hGL -via Twitter @JamalCollier / April 24, 2023
Buddying up with the officials is not for everyone. “I don’t like to go up to the referees and kiss their butt and talk to them [pregame],” Milwaukee Bucks superstar and MVP finalist Giannis Antetokounmpo said after a Dec. 9 win against the Dallas Mavericks. “That’s not my personality. I feel like even they know that’s fake when I do it.” Antetokounmpo makes a point to avoid arguing when he believes the whistle should have been blown on a drive to the basket, yet still sometimes reaches what he calls a “tipping point” at times — as evidenced by Antetokounmpo’s seven technicals this season. But he understands that he presents a major challenge to referees “because I create so much contact.” -via ESPN / April 24, 2023
However, in all his years in basketball, he has never seen another player quite like Bryant, and says no player today can compare. But some, like Greek-Nigerian star Giannis Antetokounmpo, come close. Rasheed Hazzard added: “I won’t compare any of these guys to Kobe, because I don’t think any of them has earned it. The only people who, to me, have come close are Giannis – he is a guy who I know Kobe had a great deal of admiration for and he really respected his rise and his ascension and how he went about putting his work in, and I know they had a relationship. “The other person who I would say is Kyrie [Irving]. Kyrie was the person out of all these guys who Kobe was probably closest to.” -via ESPN.com / April 24, 2023