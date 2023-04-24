Grizzlies tried to move on from Dillon Brooks already

Tim MacMahon on Dillon Brooks: “We’ve talked about his awful shot selection a lot. This wasn’t an awful shot selection. It’s just awful shooting. And like it’s been at a point for a while now: They tried to upgrade at the trade deadline. They threw four picks at the Nets trying to get Mikal Bridges. They really weren’t able to get the Raptors in serious conversations, but they would have given up a few picks to get OG Anunoby. They’ve tried to move on from Dillon Brooks already. I don’t know if Dillon Brooks is on this team after this series. We’ll see if the Grizzlies can comeback and win it. I certainly don’t know if he’s on this team after free agency this summer, but the problem is if he’s not, who’s guarding all the best players? Who’s guarding all the stars on the other teams?”
Monday's @LockedOnLakers podcast! The Lakers are up 2-1, but with some offensive struggles. Should Darvin Ham tweak the rotation? Plus, Dillon Brooks avoids suspension and blames the media for his image.
Can the Grizzlies beat the Lakers when Anthony Davis plays well? Are they better off without Dillon Brooks? What player has the most pressure to perform tonight?
@DamichaelC and I debated the biggest storylines ahead of Game 4.
COLUMN: As the spotlight hovers over Dillon Brooks, I wrote about the Grizzlies' trio of Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane. This is a big moment for them, and for the franchise they lead. They haven't been good together in this Lakers series.
"It just shows a flagrant level of mental weakness when you chirping and then all of the sudden you got a bad day and you don't wanna answer for the stuff that you created."
—@Stephen A. Smith on Dillon Brooks
Grizzlies players air feelings, not grievances, in situation against Lakers that could be worse. Dillon Brooks vowed defensive changes for Game 4
On Dillon Brooks as a now reluctant villain, the Grizzlies' road playoff growing pains and potential adjustments as Grizz-Lakers Game 4 looms.
🏀Warriors even the series
🏀LeBron vs Dillon Brooks
🏀Alan Hahn at 8am eastern
The Starting Lineup reacts to all of the weekend’s action NOW!
@Frank Isola | @Brian Scalabrine
How do Dillon Brooks and the Grizzlies put an end to the laughter? That's easy: Win.
Some thoughts on Dillon Brooks and the current Grizzlies moment as Game 4 looms.
Dillon Brooks was hesitant on becoming an NBA villain because of how he’d be perceived. He explained why & more on Sunday.
“Now it’s like, who cares? I’m going to take all the publicity, take all whatever you guys say and whatever it is and run with it.”
Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks blames perception of him as a 'villain' for Game 3 ejection vs. Lakers
Here is what Dillon Brooks had to say from practice on Sunday.
Dillon Brooks, asked what LeBron said to him, said, "He told me his birthday."
Dillon Brooks just talked. Basically said the media made him a villain. Said, "I've been dealing with this for two years."
Dillon Brooks just spoke to reporters after practice. Said LeBron James told him his birthday when they were seen on camera speaking before Game 3. But Brooks didn't express regret for his comments about LeBron James being old Sunday. "Am I not saying anything that's not facts?"
Dillon Brooks, speaking after practice today, said he thinks the perception of him influenced the flagrant 2 call in Game 3. "The media making me a villain, the fans making me a villain, that just creates another persona on me."
ICYMI, today's bonus Game 3 mini-podcast! We look at a dominant win over the Grizzlies, Dillon Brooks's inevitable meltdown, AD's play on both ends, etc. More to come on Monday's show.
Game 3 marked the first Lakers home playoff game at full capacity since April 28, 2013 — nearly a decade ago.
Game 3 marked the first Lakers home playoff game at full capacity since April 28, 2013 — nearly a decade ago.
LA’s home playoff drought created an electric environment — full of boos for Dillon Brooks and appreciation of their team — that sparked a win. theathletic.com/4441033/2023/0… – 3:37 PM
From last night: LeBron James stayed above the fray with the Dillon Brooks irritant attempt, but made his point just the same. And AD bounced back in a pivotal Game 3 win for the Lakers
Reporting for ABC NBA Countdown on Memphis guard Dillon Brooks avoiding a Game 4 suspension
Draymond Green's suspension loses all credibility as NBA declines to give Dillon Brooks the same punishment
LeBron James let fans and his teammates do the talking for him.
Then he watched Dillon Brooks self destruct.
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks won't be suspended for hitting Lakers' LeBron James in groin in Game 3, per report
The NBA will not suspend Dillon Brooks for Monday night’s Game 4, per @wojespn.
Tim MacMahon: “Look, the Nets are loaded with wings. They’re not giving up Bridges. Sounds like they’re not gonna let Cam Johnson go. Could you get Dorian Finney-Smith for a pick? That would make sense, something like that. But If they’re letting Dillon Brooks go, they absolutely have to get a really, really, really good defensive wing player. They can let him go in free agency, they just have to figure out how to replacement. And trust me, they’ve put a lot of thought into that.” -via Apple Podcasts / April 24, 2023
Perhaps Green and Brooks have more in common than they might think. “There’s guys like Tony who don’t take no s— from nobody, and that’s my favorite ref of all of them,” Brooks said of Brothers, who was alleged to refer to then-Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie as a “bitch ass motherf—er” during a game on Nov. 4. “He’ll bark back and then he’ll cut it off. He’s been in the league for so long, know what I mean? You’ve got to show respect for that. -via ESPN / April 24, 2023
Damichael Cole: Dillon Brooks today: “I’ve been dealing with this for two years now. It is what it is. The fans can talk (expletive) whenever they want to. It doesn’t matter to me. I’m going to keep playing my game and get better and better each and every day as long as my career goes.” -via Twitter @DamichaelC / April 23, 2023
