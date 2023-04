Grizzlies tried to move on from Dillon Brooks already

Tim MacMahon on Dillon Brooks: “We’ve talked about his awful shot selection a lot. This wasn’t an awful shot selection. It’s just awful shooting. And like it’s been at a point for a while now: They tried to upgrade at the trade deadline. They threw four picks at the Nets trying to get Mikal Bridges. They really weren’t able to get the Raptors in serious conversations, but they would have given up a few picks to get OG Anunoby. They’ve tried to move on from Dillon Brooks already. I don’t know if Dillon Brooks is on this team after this series. We’ll see if the Grizzlies can comeback and win it. I certainly don’t know if he’s on this team after free agency this summer, but the problem is if he’s not, who’s guarding all the best players? Who’s guarding all the stars on the other teams?”Source: Apple Podcasts