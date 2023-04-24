Ime Udoka named as new Rockets head coach

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: Ime Udoka has agreed to a deal to become the next Houston Rockets coach.
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Ime Udoka agrees to become head coach of the Houston Rockets, per report
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
The Houston Rockets are reportedly signing former Celtics coach Ime Udoka as the team’s next head coach. Udoka was suspended by Boston for an inappropriate workplace relationship in September.
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Magic Johnson: I reached out to Ime Udoka to say congratulations on accepting the Rockets head coaching job! Houston is getting a championship-caliber coach. -via Twitter @MagicJohnson / April 24, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: Rockets and Udoka moved fairly quickly toward each other after initial meeting, sources tell ESPN. Udoka and GM Rafael Stone kept talking on job. Both sides had some strong options in the marketplace but a deal got done in the last 24 hours to land Udoka with the Rockets. Young talent, cap space and a 14 percent chance at the No. 1 overall pick were part of a strong case to lure Udoka. -via Twitter @wojespn / April 24, 2023
Salman Ali: This is the shortest coaching search the Rockets have conducted since 1982. Houston likely felt an urgency to move quick after the Raptors job opened up. -via Twitter @SalmanAliNBA / April 24, 2023