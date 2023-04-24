Jalen Rose on Phil Jackson: He made millions off the back of the greatest black athletes

Jalen Rose, an NBA analyst on ESPN and Post columnist who hosts the “Renaissance Man” podcast, was sharply critical of what Phil Jackson said in a video that he posted on Twitter on Sunday. “You can’t make this up,” Rose said. After summarizing Jackson’s remarks, Rose continued, “The same Phil Jackson that won championships with some of the greatest black athletes in the history of the game — Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Shaquille O’Neal, Kobe Bryant. Made millions off their back and their sweat equity.”
Source: Ryan Glasspiegel @ New York Post
Rose implored Jackson to stay away from watching the sport. “You’re sitting there watching games with your grandkids and y’all think it’s funny when justice passes the ball to equal opportunity?” Rose asked. “When somebody shows you who you are, believe them, so stop watching — forever.” -via New York Post / April 24, 2023
Ja Morant said that he “doesn’t condone any type of violence” during an ESPN sitdown Wednesday — just hours after he was temporarily suspended by the NBA for waving a gun around at a strip club. “It’s not who I am. I don’t condone any type of violence, but I’ve taken responsibility for my actions,” the embattled Grizzlies star told NBA analyst — and Post columnist — Jalen Rose on ESPN’s “NBA Countdown.” “I put myself in a bad position,” he said. -via New York Post / March 16, 2023
Phil Jackson on Dennis Rodman: I don’t know if anybody rebounds at the level he rebounds even today in this sport with guys that are you know… Whatever, I think the best height for basketball like 6-10, I think seven feet is a little bit too tall, but he’s not 6-10, he’s 6-8… no, not even that 6-6. But he knows where the ball is gonna go. He knows trajectory, he knows where it’s going to go. There’s a picture of him perfectly perpendicular to the floor diving for the ball, like this. And he’s got the ball in his hand. He’s ready to get it out. Throw it. But he’s perpendicular, like laid out slightly. He’s spent a lot of time on the floor. A lot of time, getting knocked down and banged around. Loved it, he just loved it. Like a rubber ball bouncing up and down. -via Apple Podcasts / April 23, 2023
Rick Rubin: What goes into a miraculous shot. Phil Jackson: Well, I think the impossibility of the situation. You know, the one that Michael made, finish out the last dance, that was all programmed. They scored with 40 seconds to go they were up by three points, I call the timeout. And I said, we’re gonna do this and you’re gonna have this opportunity. But I know the coach is not going to call a timeout for the other team. They’ll do the same thing that you guys know, they’ll run a post play inside cross pick by the guard. Michael, you’d come back and steal a ball from Malone right there. And we’ll go down we’re on the same situation. But whatever, you just make an adjustment on no timeouts. You won’t see that ever in this day and age. After Michael scores this incredible shot— ‘I told him during the timer, you’ve been shooting the ball and you’ve got tired and now your hands are dropping. So when you shoot your shot, make sure you follow through with your hand’. So he follows through. The ball goes in. We are up by one point. Now they call a timeout. Now there’s like I don’t know less than whatever four seconds or whatever. Now they call it timeout. But you don’t see plays like that anymore, where there’s no timeouts, there’d be usually be like three timeouts. In this day and age coaches want to control. -via Apple Podcasts / April 23, 2023
Phil Jackson: After the Dream Team Olympics in 92, Michael Jordan came down the office and we’re getting ready to start the season. He said, ‘Scottie Pippen is the second best player in the NBA’. I said, ‘Oh, who’s the best?’ He said ‘Come on, you know who’s is the best.’ -via ivoox.com / April 23, 2023
