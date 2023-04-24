Jimmy Butler's monster night leaves Bucks on the verge of elimination

Anthony Chiang: FINAL: Heat 119, Bucks 114. Jimmy Butler with 56 points. The highest-scoring playoff performance in Heat history and a new career-high for Butler. Heat leads the series 3-1.
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler: “It’s not a thing. It’s not. I just be hoopin.” pic.twitter.com/TqYWxuBy9V – 11:13 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
cbssports.com/nba/news/bucks… – 11:08 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Players in NBA postseason history to score at least 56 points on +60% shooting:
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Jimmy Butler dropped the first TWO 20-point quarters in Heat postseason history 🔥 pic.twitter.com/73Obux9nbP – 11:04 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Surya Fernandez @SuryaHeatNBA
Thank you Philadelphia 76ers for trading away Jimmy Butler. That is all. – 10:40 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Jimmy Butler became the sixth player in NBA history to score 56 points or more in a playoff game. – 10:34 PM
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
If I owned an NBA arena, I would build a statue of Jimmy Butler outside it even if he never played for my team. – 10:18 PM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Jimmy Butler is averaging 36.5 points on .638/.529/.743 shooting against the best defense in the NBA. – 10:18 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
Surya Fernandez @SuryaHeatNBA
We’re all in shock here at the @KaseyaCenter. Not sure if many fans here have fully absorbed what Jimmy Butler has accomplished tonight but lots of MVP chants around the arena. – 10:17 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth
A good time to remind people that Jimmy Butler was the last player taken in the first round of the draft in 2011. Averaged 2.6 points a game as a rookie. Then went to work and made himself into the player who scored 56 points tonight. – 10:16 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Jimmy Butler, in our discussion when Miami was 2-5 on Oct. 29: “We’re going to win the f-ing championship…”
theathletic.com/3749734/2022/1… – 10:15 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“ I don’t know about MVP I think that’s Joel if I’m being brutally honest.”
-Jimmy Butler pic.twitter.com/B1aDPiDTVb – 10:13 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Jimmy Butler scored a franchise high 56 pts tonight. Since social media loves to cite stats as conclusive proof of everything, that makes him the greatest player in Heat history. That’s the logic. So I’m sure all of you agree and will be consistent with this conclusion – 10:13 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Bucks vs. Heat score: Jimmy Butler explodes for franchise playoff record 56 points to lead Miami to Game 4 win
cbssports.com/nba/news/bucks… – 10:13 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Jimmy Butler on getting MVP chants tonight in Miami (postgame w/ @Allia LaForce):
“I don’t know about MVP. I think that’s Joel, if I’m being brutally honest.” – 10:13 PM
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
Jimmy Butler has scored 149 points over only 107 possessions in the #NBAPlayoffs so far. – 10:12 PM
David Morrow @_DavidMorrow
StatMuse @statmuse
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
The Miami Heat lead the Milwaukee Bucks 3-1 in the series
Jimmy Butler scored 56 points, tied for the fourth most in a playoff game in NBA history – 10:11 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Jimmy Butler. 56 points and a 3-1 lead. pic.twitter.com/cyHIMO3QTY – 10:11 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Jimmy Butler scores 56, 21 points in the fourth quarter. The Bucks are a better team but Butler is the best player on the floor tonight by far. – 10:10 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
FINAL: Heat 119, Bucks 114. Jimmy Butler with 56 points. The highest-scoring playoff performance in Heat history and a new career-high for Butler.
Heat leads the series 3-1. – 10:10 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
StatMuse @statmuse
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Jimmy Butler and the Heat are now up 3-1 in a first round series over the top seed Bucks and a win away from a major upset. Butler scored a Heat playoff record 56 points in major Game 4 win. pic.twitter.com/vtOxHk0ZaM – 10:09 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Jimmy Butler just put together one of the best playoff performances ever with 56 points, but what an epic fourth quarter collapse by the Bucks.
The No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference now down 3-1. – 10:09 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Five Takeaways from Heat’s Win Over Bucks
Jimmy Butler
3-1 fivereasonssports.com/news/five-take… – 10:09 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
This game looked over, then the Heat rallied, went on a 13-0 run and stole this game in Giannis’s return. Jimmy Butler with 56 points.
The Heat are up 3-1 on the No. 1 seed, with a real chance to complete the series upset. – 10:09 PM
Ethan J. Skolnick @EthanJSkolnick
Jimmy Butler has set a Miami Heat franchise record with 56 points in a playoff game.
This is a franchise that had Dwyane Wade, LeBron James, Chris Bosh, Shaquille O’Neal, Alonzo Mourning and 3 other Hall of Famers.
@5ReasonsSports – 10:09 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Double nickel for Jimmy Butler! Heat up 3-1 on the Bucks… who saw that coming?! – 10:08 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
An exclusive picture of a Jimmy Butler x-ray pic.twitter.com/BZ19EuUw5s – 10:05 PM
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
Jimmy Butler has needed only 34 possessions to score his 53 points in Game 4. – 10:04 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The 76ers losing Jimmy Butler, Mikal Bridges, and Jayson Tatum in the last 6 years really an all time fumble. – 10:04 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
the knicks potentially avoiding milwaukee in round 2 then realizing jimmy butler still exists pic.twitter.com/646KbbQ120 – 10:03 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Jimmy Butler scores 53 points and Lauri Markkanen wins Most Improved. Another great night in #Bulls history – 10:03 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Awfully short list of better games I’ve seen someone play than Jimmy Butler has tonight. What a performance. – 10:03 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jimmy Butler putting together a Hall of Fame resume. #Heat #Bucks. – 10:03 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jimmy Butler has 53 points and 9 rebounds and it might not even be his best playoff game in the last calendar year. – 10:02 PM
Rob Peterson @ShotDrJr
No excuses. Jimmy Butler has been the best player in the series and that’s why the Heat will be up 3-1. – 10:02 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
John Gonzalez @JohnGonzalez
Remain thrilled the Sixers chose Ben Simmons over Jimmy Butler. Just solid decision making – 10:02 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Yeah I mean, Jimmy Butler is that dude. Don’t think there is anything remotely to be said beyond that. Exact kind of competitor and game that thrives in the playoffs. – 10:02 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
The Jimmy Butler 3-pointer that took the lead. Kaseya Center is packed. Everyone standing. pic.twitter.com/OsXLDM1wde – 10:01 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Jimmy Butler becoming the GOAT as soon as the playoffs begin is crazy every time it happens pic.twitter.com/Cib9YJBBFq – 10:01 PM
Mike Lynch @SportInfo247
This is the 7th time Jimmy Butler has scored 40+ since leaving Chicago. All 7 of these performances have come in playoff games for the Heat – 10:01 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
I hope it is understood exactly what Jimmy Butler is doing tonight
He’s staring down the best player in the world and outplaying him. Thoroughly. – 10:00 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
I can’t wait to break up a hoop debate amongst youngsters in 25 years and tell them about Jimmy Butler like he’s a mythical figure – 10:00 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
This is the greatest individual performance I’ve ever seen personally
Jimmy Butler has 53
Never seen something like this – 10:00 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
There isn’t a better example of a 16 game player vs an 82 game player than Jimmy Butler.
One of the very best 16 game players around – 9:59 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Jimmy Butler is the Robert Horry of All-NBA caliber players who save their biggest shots for the playoffs. AK – 9:59 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Jimmy Butler competing vs Bucks like he’s trying to go after former T-Wolves teammates in practice – 9:59 PM
Royce Young @royceyoung
What a performance. This is one of those Gonna-Remember-It-Forever playoff games by Jimmy Butler. – 9:59 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Is this the greatest playoff performance of all time? Especially by a star for an overwhelming underdog.
Jimmy Butler one of the top playoff performers in the league. – 9:58 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
The atmosphere in Miami for Heat-Bucks is insane!!! (as the Heat’s massive comeback has them up 3 late). Jimmy Butler has 51 pts – Heat playioff record. – 9:58 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
I hope Joel Embiid texts Josh Harris on moments like this when Jimmy Butler does this stuff and says “really bro? Collaborative front office??!” – 9:58 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Review shows it’s a 2-pointer by Jimmy Butler. Head lead is 112-109 with 58.2 to go. – 9:58 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
My goodness. What Jimmy Butler is doing will go down in history as one of the all-time playoff performances. – 9:58 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
History won’t give Jimmy Butler enough credit for how good he is. But we will know – 9:58 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Got home, turned on the game. Jimmy Butler immediately hits two clutch 3’s. Alright – 9:58 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Watching Jimmy Butler go supernova pic.twitter.com/4Mmi5scGhh – 9:58 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler with 51 points. This is the highest-scoring game in Heat playoff history. Incredible. – 9:57 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jimmy Butler might have just single-handedly changed the entire 2023 playoffs. – 9:57 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jimmy Butler hits consecutive threes on the #Bucks. He has 51 points.
The #Heat are 58.2 seconds away from putting the NBA’s top seed in a 3-1 hole. – 9:57 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Jimmy Butler stepback J for 51 and a three-point lead with 58.2 seconds left. – 9:56 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I think the legalization of sports gambling has only made Jimmy Butler stronger. He just strikes me as the sort of guy that takes immense pleasure in costing his doubters money. – 9:55 PM
Ethan J. Skolnick @EthanJSkolnick
I was in Dallas for the 2006 Finals and saw what Dwyane Wade did.
I was in Boston in 2012 and saw what LeBron James did.
I’m not sure I’ve seen anything like what Jimmy Butler is doing tonight. – 9:51 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Heat now have a 102-101 lead after a massive jumper by Caleb Martin off an offensive rebound, then a strip of Giannis Antetokounmpo + breakaway dunk by Jimmy Butler. – 9:51 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
The Heat somehow lead 102-101 with 3:17 to go. 11-0 run. Big stuff from Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin and Bam Adebayo on both ends. – 9:50 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
CALEB MARTIN WITH HIS FOOT ON THE LINE
HIM AND JIMMY BUTLER THE GREATEST DUO EVER – 9:49 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
This is Jimmy Butler’s seventh career 40-point playoff game. All of them have come with the Heat. – 9:48 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Khris Middleton picks up his fourth foul and Jimmy Butler has a three-point play. #Bucks lead is down to 101-96 with 4:42 to go in regulation. – 9:47 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Jimmy Butler drives for the and-one and converts the free throw to give him 42 points on the night.
The Bucks lead is down to 101-96. – 9:47 PM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Jimmy Butler 40 Point Playoff Games
Pre-Miami: 0 times in 55 games
Post-Miami: 7 times in 47 games – 9:46 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler again
And again
And again
It’s insane what we’re watching – 9:46 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
With Jimmy Butler on the bench to start the fourth quarter, the #Bucks aren’t quite putting this one out of reach. They lead 96-85 – 9:30 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of third quarter: Bucks 89, Heat 78. Giannis with 23 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for Bucks. Jimmy Butler with 35 points for Heat. – 9:24 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Jimmy Butler: 35 pts, 13-19 FG, 7-9 FT
Rest of Heat: 39 pts, 15-47 FG, 1-3 FT – 9:22 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks pushed the lead to 12 – their largest margin of the game – early in the third quarter. But Jimmy Butler wasn’t having it get away that easy.
#Heat still connected at 70-62 with a free throw coming w/ 6:58 to go in the third quarter. – 9:04 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler just put a footwork clinic in the low post on Jrue Holiday
Then rushed down the court to pick him up and stripped it off him – 9:01 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Jimmy Butler in 1st quarter: 22 pts, 9-10 FG
Jimmy Butler in 2nd quarter: 2 pts, 0-3 FG – 8:42 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Halftime: Heat trail the Bucks, 57-50
Good:
– Jimmy Butler (24 points)
– Taking and making 3s (10 of 23)
– Keeping Middleton & Holiday in check
Bad
– Giannis is back and very good
– Rough first half for Bam
– Crazy shot-making bailed out a lot of stagnant offense
– turnovers – 8:39 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Bucks 57, Heat 50. Jimmy Butler with 24 points and 22 of them came in the first quarter. Giannis with 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists. – 8:39 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks lead the #Heat 57-50 at the break.
Jimmy Butler scored 24 points and Giannis Antetokounmpo flirted with a triple-double (17-7-6).
Stars are out in Miami. – 8:39 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Jimmy Butler has 24 of Miami’s 38 points. Everyone else is shooting 5 of 18 with six turnovers. Someone besides Jimmy needs to step up to keep this close. Bucks on a 9-0 run. – 8:25 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
After Jimmy Butler tied the game at 38, the #Bucks have rattled off 9 straight points to take a 47-38 lead with 5:22 to go in the first half.
It also coincided with the return of Giannis Antetokounmpo. – 8:24 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler with 24 points on 9-of-11 shooting from the field. The rest of the Heat’s roster has 14 points on 5-of-18 (27.8 percent) shooting from the field.
Bucks lead by nine. – 8:23 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Don’t know why the handling duties went away from Jimmy Butler there
Leaning into Vincent-Highsmith 2 man game?
Yeah that timeout was to correct that – 8:23 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler: 9 field goals
Rest of Heat: 5 field goals
But some of the role guys like Martin and Highsmith been doing dirty work defensively – 8:17 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
After the heavy Jimmy Butler usage early, first possession of second quarter:
Bam handoff to Duncan
Bucket – 8:08 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Jimmy Butler at the end of the 1st:
22 points (ties franchise playoff record in any quarter)
1 rebound
1 assist
9-10 FG
2-2 3PT
2-4 FT
Scored 20 straight points to end the quarter – 8:05 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
It was 17-8 at the 6:13 mark of the first quarter. Then Jimmy Butler scored the Heat’s next 20 points. Heat down 33-28 after one. – 8:04 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler just scored 22 points on 9 of 10 shooting in that first quarter
What are we watching – 8:04 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler with 22 in first period (9 of 10 FG) and Heat still down 33-28 to Bucks entering second period. – 8:04 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of the first quarter: Bucks 33, Heat 28. Jimmy Butler with 22 points on 9-of-10 shooting from the field. That’s the highest-scoring quarter of Butler’s NBA career. – 8:04 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
22 points in the first quarter becomes the highest-scoring quarter — any quarter — of Jimmy Butler’s career.
Previous: 21, in the third quarter, for Chicago vs. Toronto on Jan. 3, 2016. – 8:03 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jimmy Butler has 22 points on 9 of 10 shooting. He’s gotten everyone the #Bucks have put on him in the opening 12 minutes. – 8:03 PM
The Volume @TheVolumeSports
Jimmy Butler after seeing Giannis return to the lineup pic.twitter.com/2byaQ9Z9vx – 8:03 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
With 22 points, this is the highest-scoring quarter of Jimmy Butler’s NBA career. – 8:02 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler with 20 points in the first quarter. It’s the most points in a first quarter in Heat playoff history.
It’s also the second-highest scoring quarter of Butler’s NBA career. – 8:02 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Jimmy Butler looks pretty good for somebody who was supposedly worn down by Tom Thibodeau 8 years ago. – 8:01 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler’s 20 points are the most in a first quarter in Heat playoff history. – 8:01 PM
Surya Fernandez @SuryaHeatNBA
It’s the Jimmy Butler show at the @KaseyaCenter 20-0-0-0-0 pic.twitter.com/UDzk5WRQDv – 8:00 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Jimmy Butler has 20 points in the first quarter and the last 18 for the Heat. Sheesh. – 8:00 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
20 points already for Jimmy Butler make this the highest scoring first quarter of his career. – 8:00 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Jimmy Butler, man. Dude has Miami’s last 18 points and everything seems to be going in: off-balance 3s, scoopy shots, whatever he throws up. – 7:59 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I literally have no schematic thoughts
Jimmy Butler is literally insane – 7:58 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler just did this in a little over a minute:
– Reads the non switch into a dunk on Giannis
– Pulls up for 3 as they sag off
– Has Giannis in low post and scoops a tough right handed scoop
– Transition pull-up jumper – 7:52 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
I like what I’m seeing from Jimmy Butler but this is bad for the Heat. He can’t keep this up all series. He’s gonna need help at some point from Bam. – 7:51 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jimmy Butler has got it going again vs. multiple #Bucks defenders – he’s up to 11 points.
Milwaukee leads 23-17 with 4:34 to go in the first quarter. – 7:51 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Since missing two free throws, Jimmy Butler has scored nine straight points, including a 3-pointer vs Milwaukee’s drop coverage and a pair of tough shots against Giannis. Heat down 23-17 with 4:34 left in the 1Q. – 7:50 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Tough to get more intense and fun than Jimmy Butler vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo. – 7:50 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler already with 11 points. Bucks lead down to 23-17. – 7:50 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Big time playoff game
I’m just looking at the lineup on the floor around Jimmy Butler right now – 7:41 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat sticking with the same starting lineup for Game 4: Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, Jimmy Butler, Kevin Love and Bam Adebayo. – 7:01 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat again starting Bam Adebayo, Kevin Love, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent. Giannis starting for Bucks. – 7:00 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat injury update:
Jimmy Butler (glute): Available.
Bam Adebayo (hamstring): Probable.
Nikola Jovic (back): Available. – 5:43 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Rookie forward Nikola Jovic upgraded to available for the Heat tonight in Game 4 vs. Bucks.
Jimmy Butler remains questionable. Bam Adebayo still probable. – 5:31 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
🤔 Jimmy Butler vs. Jrue Holiday.
🤔 Tobias Harris: X factor?
🤔 Michael Porter Jr.’s aggression.
@MichaelVPina’s thoughts coming out of the second weekend of the playoffs: theringer.com/nba/2023/4/24/… – 1:57 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jimmy Butler this playoffs:
30.0 PPG
6.0 APG
2.3 SPG
60.3 FG%
66.7 3P%
Playoff Jimmy. pic.twitter.com/V0RubzAMFK – 1:57 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
So Giannis Antetokounmpo will return tonight for game 4
I have my concerns about his limitations
New gameplan though
Bucks will probably plant him on Jimmy Butler
Find creative gaps for cross matches, with possibly a little less strict PnR – 11:04 AM
