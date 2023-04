Joel Embiid suffers sprained LCL in right knee

Even with Embiid sidelined with a sprained right knee, the Nets lost 96-88 and suffered another ignominious first-round playoff sweep. With the victory, the 76ers bought themselves extra time to rest, and gave their presumptive MVP favorite time to heal. But for Embiid, who has suffered some sort of health woe every single time Philadelphia has been in the postseason during his NBA career, the injury was still a tough blow. “I talked to him. I mean obviously, clearly, that’s on your mind. It is,” 76ers coach Doc Rivers said. “But just as I said, this is another obstacle in the story that we’re going to write this year. And you’re going to be OK. It may take a minute but this is just part of it. I’m sure he’s human. Goodness, this happens again. -via New York Post / April 23, 2023