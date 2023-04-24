Kawhi Leonard, Paul George officially ruled out for Game 5 against Phoenix

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kawhi Leonard and Paul George remain out for Game 5 tomorrow – 8:02 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Speculation over: Kawhi and PG are listed as out for Tuesday’s Game 5, per the team. – 7:59 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Sorry y’all
Game 5: LAC at PHX — Injury Report
OUT:
Kawhi Leonard – sprained right knee
Paul George – sprained right knee – 7:59 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kawhi Leonard remains out for Game 5 with a right knee sprain. Paul George also remains out with a right knee sprain. – 7:59 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
LA Clippers availability report facing elimination in Game 5 at Phoenix:
– Paul George (out, right knee sprain)
– Kawhi Leonard (out, right knee sprain) – 7:58 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers coach Ty Lue on Kawhi Leonard: “He’s definitely hurt. It’s not load management where he’s taking time off.” bit.ly/3Aoihij pic.twitter.com/dB7axzc0HA – 5:20 PM
Kenny Beecham @KOT4Q
Giannis
Embiid
Ja
Herro
Kawhi/PG
And now Fox.
Injuries have always been apart of the game but all these in the first round is ridiculous. – 3:29 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
When I asked Tyronn Lue in between updates on Kawhi Leonard and Paul George about how he balances the outside noise about Leonard’s injuries, T Lue said: “He’s definitely hurt. It’s not load management where he’s taking time off… what the outside is saying, who cares.” pic.twitter.com/vO5A0Hlmob – 2:47 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Paul George starting some individual shooting work pic.twitter.com/zvIFrldQrA – 2:36 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
When Ty Lue was asked what Paul George was able to do today he said to get our little camcorders out and we’d see. Well, here it is 🎥 pic.twitter.com/uAUgyEpOPI – 2:33 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Cookie Belcher has been the Chris Paul mark in Clippers’ Suns prep.
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers’ Paul George getting foul shots up before practice starts pic.twitter.com/PJHxgjmDXJ – 2:30 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George on the court.
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Asked what Paul George is able to do today, Ty Lue answered whatever he’s doing on the court right now. The media portion on the court hasn’t opened yet before practice. – 2:24 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Ty Lue said “there’s always a possibility” that Kawhi plays in Game 5. Nothing ruled out. Paul George is doing work today, but Ty wouldn’t say what it is. – 2:22 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kawhi Leonard is not practicing, getting treatment. Tyronn Lue not ruling him out, but 🤷🏾♂️
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kawhi Leonard isn’t practicing today. Ty Lue says Leonard continues to receive treatment. – 2:19 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue said Kawhi is receiving treatment today but is not practicing. – 2:19 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Latest #thisleague UNCUT alongside @Chris Haynes out now. Covering …
🏀 Warriors/Kings
🏀 Suns/Clippers and Kawhi Latest
🏀 Dame visits New York
🏀 NBA notes, whispers and tales
🏀 Interview with historic G League Ignite signee Dink Pate
LISTEN: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thi… – 11:37 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
🚨New #thisleague UNCUT episode w/ @TheSteinLine.
🏀 Kawhi Leonard’s status, GS/SAC series
🏀 What Damian Lillard did in New York & what he couldn’t do
🏀 Chat w/ 17-year-old Dink Pate (@IAMTHESHOOTER1), who’s making history signing to G-League Ignite
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thi… – 10:20 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Today’s show w/ @KyleTheige: Instant reactions from Game 4
– Ant again leveling up in the playoffs
– NAW as the x-factor
– Switching KAT back onto Jokic
– KAT taking on more of a Paul George role in the pecking order
– Kyle’s top-10 moments of the season
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 9:49 AM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
New BS Podcast w/ @ryenarussillo
—Here come the Knicks!!!!
—Giannis??? Is the East wide open?
—Kings-Dubs playoff bliss
—Settle down Dillon Brooks
—The Kawhi all caps PROBLEM
—Should we be concerned about PHX?
—2024 Russ?
—PVSD Syndrome explained
spotify.link/JjB7ZVjzfzb – 12:53 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk: Ty Lue didn’t rule Kawhi Leonard out for Game 5 when asked if him receiving treatment means there’s a chance he could play. Injury report will come out later today. -via Twitter @NotoriousOHM / April 24, 2023
Mark Medina: Clippers coach Ty Lue said Kawhi Leonard is not practicing today and getting treatment. -via Twitter @MarkG_Medina / April 24, 2023
Andrew Greif: Mason Plumlee called it a “very different-looking offense” without Kawhi and PG. He added that “we have enough to go win. We have enough to go win the whole series. We just have to go get one in Phoenix and then go from there.” -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / April 24, 2023
Ohm Youngmisuk: Paul George increasing how hard he’s going on his than he did during workouts last week. He’s progressing. -via Twitter @NotoriousOHM / April 24, 2023
Law Murray: Clippers availability report for Game 4 vs Suns – Paul George (out, right knee sprain) – Kawhi Leonard (out, right knee sprain) -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / April 21, 2023