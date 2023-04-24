Lauri Markkanen wins Most Improved Player of the Year award

Shams Charania: Utah Jazz All-Star Lauri Markkanen has won the 2022-23 NBA Most Improved Player of the Year award.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eric Walden @tribjazz
“You always believe in yourself. I don’t think I ever stopped believing,” Lauri Markkanen said Monday from Helsinki. “Sometimes it doesn’t seem like it’s really gonna happen, but it’s just keep working, keep really believing in it.” sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 7:33 PM
“You always believe in yourself. I don’t think I ever stopped believing,” Lauri Markkanen said Monday from Helsinki. “Sometimes it doesn’t seem like it’s really gonna happen, but it’s just keep working, keep really believing in it.” sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 7:33 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Lauri Markkanen of the Utah Jazz was voted the NBA’s Most Improved Player. SGA was second and Brunson third, respectively.
Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton finished in sixth with 1 first-place, 1 second-place and 8 third-place votes. – 7:24 PM
Lauri Markkanen of the Utah Jazz was voted the NBA’s Most Improved Player. SGA was second and Brunson third, respectively.
Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton finished in sixth with 1 first-place, 1 second-place and 8 third-place votes. – 7:24 PM
Royce Young @royceyoung
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finishes second in Most Improved voting behind Lauri Markkanen.
SGA received 24 first place votes, 54 second place votes and 7 third place votes. pic.twitter.com/gVk9OdVKWA – 7:23 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finishes second in Most Improved voting behind Lauri Markkanen.
SGA received 24 first place votes, 54 second place votes and 7 third place votes. pic.twitter.com/gVk9OdVKWA – 7:23 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Lauri Markkanen said he is planning on playing in the World Cup this summer – 7:18 PM
Lauri Markkanen said he is planning on playing in the World Cup this summer – 7:18 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Lauri Markkanen the most improved player in the NBA on zoom with a new haircut for his Finnish Military commitment. pic.twitter.com/XV8vyxURPY – 7:16 PM
Lauri Markkanen the most improved player in the NBA on zoom with a new haircut for his Finnish Military commitment. pic.twitter.com/XV8vyxURPY – 7:16 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Fair enough and well deserved. Lauri Markkanen is the 2022-23 Kia NBA Most Improved Player. He did an exceptional season with the Utah Jazz, elevating his game as the leader of his team on the floor. Big time for Finnish basketball as well. #TakeNote #Susijengi #NBA pic.twitter.com/cfyYZLx5QM – 7:11 PM
Fair enough and well deserved. Lauri Markkanen is the 2022-23 Kia NBA Most Improved Player. He did an exceptional season with the Utah Jazz, elevating his game as the leader of his team on the floor. Big time for Finnish basketball as well. #TakeNote #Susijengi #NBA pic.twitter.com/cfyYZLx5QM – 7:11 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Congrats to Lauri Markkanen. It was a pleasure to watch all year.
What was your favorite Lauri dunk. The one on Gobert?
How about the dunk in Chicago?
I go with Chicago – 7:09 PM
Congrats to Lauri Markkanen. It was a pleasure to watch all year.
What was your favorite Lauri dunk. The one on Gobert?
How about the dunk in Chicago?
I go with Chicago – 7:09 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Another bit of fuel for Jalen Brunson. Lauri Markkanen wins most improved. – 7:08 PM
Another bit of fuel for Jalen Brunson. Lauri Markkanen wins most improved. – 7:08 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Lauri Markkanen concludes his epic first season with the Utah Jazz by being named the NBA’s Most Improved Player. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 7:05 PM
Lauri Markkanen concludes his epic first season with the Utah Jazz by being named the NBA’s Most Improved Player. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 7:05 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Lauri Markkanen wins most improved player award, and he may have another leap in him ksl.com/article/506284… – 7:05 PM
Lauri Markkanen wins most improved player award, and he may have another leap in him ksl.com/article/506284… – 7:05 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
The Finnisher adds to the resume 🇫🇮
Lauri Markkanen is your 2022-23 Most Improved Player 😤 pic.twitter.com/9WI9KyGnAz – 7:04 PM
The Finnisher adds to the resume 🇫🇮
Lauri Markkanen is your 2022-23 Most Improved Player 😤 pic.twitter.com/9WI9KyGnAz – 7:04 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen named NBA’s Most Improved Player after an All-Star season. – 7:04 PM
Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen named NBA’s Most Improved Player after an All-Star season. – 7:04 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Jazz’s Lauri Markkanen wins NBA’s Most Improved Player award
cbssports.com/nba/news/jazzs… – 7:03 PM
Jazz’s Lauri Markkanen wins NBA’s Most Improved Player award
cbssports.com/nba/news/jazzs… – 7:03 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen wins the NBA’s Most Improved Player award – 7:03 PM
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen wins the NBA’s Most Improved Player award – 7:03 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Utah Jazz’s Lauri Markkanen wins NBA Most Improved Player Award https://t.co/ObhCNCNIBp pic.twitter.com/FM52i9wsYx – 7:03 PM
Utah Jazz’s Lauri Markkanen wins NBA Most Improved Player Award https://t.co/ObhCNCNIBp pic.twitter.com/FM52i9wsYx – 7:03 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen is the 2022-23 NBA Most Improved Player – 7:03 PM
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen is the 2022-23 NBA Most Improved Player – 7:03 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen has won the NBA’s Most Improved Player award. – 7:03 PM
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen has won the NBA’s Most Improved Player award. – 7:03 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Lauri Markkanen is the NBA’s Most Improved Player of the Year 🏆
The Finnisher in 2022-23, his sixth season:
▪️ 1st All-Star selection + ASG starter
▪️ 25.6 PPG (career-high)
▪️ 49.9 FG% (career-high)
▪️ 8.6 RPG (+2.9 over last season) pic.twitter.com/NfvqtJj7Wc – 7:03 PM
Lauri Markkanen is the NBA’s Most Improved Player of the Year 🏆
The Finnisher in 2022-23, his sixth season:
▪️ 1st All-Star selection + ASG starter
▪️ 25.6 PPG (career-high)
▪️ 49.9 FG% (career-high)
▪️ 8.6 RPG (+2.9 over last season) pic.twitter.com/NfvqtJj7Wc – 7:03 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Utah’s Lauri Markkanen was just named as the NBA’s Most Improved Player for the 2022-23 season.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 7:03 PM
Utah’s Lauri Markkanen was just named as the NBA’s Most Improved Player for the 2022-23 season.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 7:03 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Utah Jazz All-Star Lauri Markkanen has won the 2022-23 NBA Most Improved Player of the Year award. – 7:03 PM
Utah Jazz All-Star Lauri Markkanen has won the 2022-23 NBA Most Improved Player of the Year award. – 7:03 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
He’s off for military service but @utahjazz star Lauri Markkanen tells @HeavyOnSports that his huge season started with some words from coach Will Hardy:
“I had not had a coach tell me that before, in Chicago or anywhere.”
More NBA chatter here:
heavy.com/sports/jazz-la… – 3:27 PM
He’s off for military service but @utahjazz star Lauri Markkanen tells @HeavyOnSports that his huge season started with some words from coach Will Hardy:
“I had not had a coach tell me that before, in Chicago or anywhere.”
More NBA chatter here:
heavy.com/sports/jazz-la… – 3:27 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Lauri Markkanen doing an interview from a Finnish army barracks tomorrow? pic.twitter.com/hsnt2UHyAw – 10:07 PM
Lauri Markkanen doing an interview from a Finnish army barracks tomorrow? pic.twitter.com/hsnt2UHyAw – 10:07 PM
More on this storyline
Ryan Miller: Lauri Markkanen: “It’s a good recognition of the work you put in but it’s just the beginning. I want to make the next jump and be able to lead this team to the playoffs and do something big with this group.” -via Twitter @millerjryan / April 24, 2023
Sarah Todd: Lauri Markkanen is joining TNT and soon local reporters via Zoom from Helsinki, though he is not on base. He was granted evening leave for the occasion. (It’s 2 am in Finland.) -via Twitter @NBASarah / April 24, 2023
Joe Mussatto: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished second behind Lauri Markkanen for Most Improved Player. SGA received 24 1st place votes. Markkanen received 69 1st place votes. -via Twitter @joe_mussatto / April 24, 2023