Timberwolves rule out Kyle Anderson for Game 5 due to eye injury

Tim Bontemps: The Timberwolves say Kyle Anderson will miss Game 5 against Denver with the left eye injury he suffered in Minnesota’s Game 4 win.
Source: Twitter @TimBontemps
Source: Twitter @TimBontemps
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Minnesota Timberwolves say Kyle Anderson (eye) is out for Game 5 against the Denver Nuggets. – 5:40 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves say Kyle Anderson (eye) is out for Game 5 against the Denver Nuggets. – 5:40 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Kyle Anderson has been ruled out for Game 5 due to an eye injury, the team says. – 5:40 PM
Kyle Anderson has been ruled out for Game 5 due to an eye injury, the team says. – 5:40 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Timberwolves say Kyle Anderson will miss Game 5 against Denver with the left eye injury he suffered in Minnesota’s Game 4 win. – 5:40 PM
The Timberwolves say Kyle Anderson will miss Game 5 against Denver with the left eye injury he suffered in Minnesota’s Game 4 win. – 5:40 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Kyle Anderson is down after Any hit him in the head on that last defensive sequence. Kyle is holding his face. Poke in the eye? Athletic training staff comes out. – 11:22 PM
Kyle Anderson is down after Any hit him in the head on that last defensive sequence. Kyle is holding his face. Poke in the eye? Athletic training staff comes out. – 11:22 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Anthony Edwards just hit Kyle Anderson in the face so hard. He’s rolling on the ground 30 seconds after. – 11:22 PM
Anthony Edwards just hit Kyle Anderson in the face so hard. He’s rolling on the ground 30 seconds after. – 11:22 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Kyle Anderson not being guarded at all, Ant double-teamed and turns it over. Murray finds Jokic behind the back, and we’re done here. – 12:05 AM
Kyle Anderson not being guarded at all, Ant double-teamed and turns it over. Murray finds Jokic behind the back, and we’re done here. – 12:05 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jokic got his triple-double, corralling a Kyle Anderson miss early in the fourth. That’s 16/10/10.
Not that it mattters. Denver’s eyeing a 3-0 lead. – 11:43 PM
Jokic got his triple-double, corralling a Kyle Anderson miss early in the fourth. That’s 16/10/10.
Not that it mattters. Denver’s eyeing a 3-0 lead. – 11:43 PM
More on this storyline
Minnesota Timberwolves PR: Kyle Anderson (Left Eye/Facial Contusion) is OUT for the remainder of tonight’s game. -via Twitter @Twolves_PR / April 24, 2023
Christopher Hine: Chris Finch mentioned Kyle Anderson went to see an eye specialist after he left the game tonight. -via Twitter @ChristopherHine / April 24, 2023
Ryan Blackburn: Minnesota forward Kyle Anderson says he really enjoyed the Ball Arena crowd, how intense Denver fans got. Said he liked the smack talk. Shared that if you can’t handle that kind of playoff environment, then the playoffs aren’t for you, -via Twitter @NBABlackburn / April 21, 2023