Timberwolves rule out Kyle Anderson for Game 5 due to eye injury

Timberwolves rule out Kyle Anderson for Game 5 due to eye injury

Main Rumors

Timberwolves rule out Kyle Anderson for Game 5 due to eye injury

April 24, 2023- by

By |

Tim Bontemps: The Timberwolves say Kyle Anderson will miss Game 5 against Denver with the left eye injury he suffered in Minnesota’s Game 4 win.
Source: Twitter @TimBontemps

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Minnesota Timberwolves say Kyle Anderson (eye) is out for Game 5 against the Denver Nuggets. – 5:40 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Kyle Anderson has been ruled out for Game 5 due to an eye injury, the team says. – 5:40 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Timberwolves say Kyle Anderson will miss Game 5 against Denver with the left eye injury he suffered in Minnesota’s Game 4 win. – 5:40 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Kyle Anderson back to the locker room. – 11:23 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Kyle Anderson is down after Any hit him in the head on that last defensive sequence. Kyle is holding his face. Poke in the eye? Athletic training staff comes out. – 11:22 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Anthony Edwards just hit Kyle Anderson in the face so hard. He’s rolling on the ground 30 seconds after. – 11:22 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Kyle Anderson not being guarded at all, Ant double-teamed and turns it over. Murray finds Jokic behind the back, and we’re done here. – 12:05 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jokic got his triple-double, corralling a Kyle Anderson miss early in the fourth. That’s 16/10/10.
Not that it mattters. Denver’s eyeing a 3-0 lead. – 11:43 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Hasn’t been a great series for Kyle Anderson – 11:26 PM

More on this storyline

Ryan Blackburn: Minnesota forward Kyle Anderson says he really enjoyed the Ball Arena crowd, how intense Denver fans got. Said he liked the smack talk. Shared that if you can’t handle that kind of playoff environment, then the playoffs aren’t for you, -via Twitter @NBABlackburn / April 21, 2023

, Main Rumors

, , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home