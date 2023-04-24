Victor Oladipo expected to undergo surgery this week

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo is expected to undergo surgery this week to repair the torn patellar tendon in his left knee, according to league sources. Oladipo, who turns 31 on May 4, is scheduled to travel to New York to have orthopedic surgeon Dr. Jonathan Glashow perform the surgery later this week. Glashow also performed the second surgery on Oladipo’s quadriceps tendon in his right knee in May 2021. Oladipo is about to undergo his third major knee surgery in just more than four years, but the belief is he will be able to make a full recovery. Oladipo intends to continue his NBA playing career following this latest procedure.
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat injury report for Monday vs. Bucks:
Bam Adebayo, Probable, Left Hamstring
Jimmy Butler, Questionable, Gluteus; Bruise
Tyler Herro, Out, Right Hand; Fracture
Nikola Jovic, Out, Back; Spasms
Victor Oladipo, Out, Left Patellar; Torn – 5:32 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Vertical @Balldontlie
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
More on this storyline
“I think of all these times behind the scenes when no one is watching,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said Sunday before the team learned of the diagnosis. “I feel like I’ve had a front row seat at that on all these off days the last three years, on weekends when no one is here but he’s on the training table and then working his way to the weight room. It’s usually like a four or five-hour process and then finishing up with all the post-rehab work. “This year and last year, he worked his way back to be healthy and back in it. But all those times where he was just rehabbing and not available to play, those can be very frustrating times. But you’d never see that on his face, he was always with a positive attitude and a smile.” Oladipo’s road back from another knee surgery is expected to begin in the coming days. -via Miami Herald / April 24, 2023
Gary Washburn: #Heat announce Victor Oladipo tore his left patellar tendon. Out for the rest of the postseason. -via Twitter @GwashburnGlobe / April 23, 2023
Shams Charania: Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo has suffered a season-ending torn patellar tendon in his left knee, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Just another injury the two-time All-Star will work to overcome. 🙏🏽 -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / April 23, 2023