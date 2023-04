Victor Oladipo expected to undergo surgery this week

“I think of all these times behind the scenes when no one is watching,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said Sunday before the team learned of the diagnosis. “I feel like I’ve had a front row seat at that on all these off days the last three years, on weekends when no one is here but he’s on the training table and then working his way to the weight room. It’s usually like a four or five-hour process and then finishing up with all the post-rehab work. “This year and last year, he worked his way back to be healthy and back in it. But all those times where he was just rehabbing and not available to play, those can be very frustrating times. But you’d never see that on his face, he was always with a positive attitude and a smile.” Oladipo’s road back from another knee surgery is expected to begin in the coming days. -via Miami Herald / April 24, 2023