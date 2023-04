Warriors want to keep Draymond Green

After a 129-117 home win over Toronto on Jan. 27, for the first time all season and since the training camp punch, league sources said Green verbally chewed out Poole in the postgame locker room. For a decade, Green’s value within the Warriors has been far beyond statistics, but more so judged by his presence, his genuine voice in the locker room and his intentions. So on this late January night, Green verbally came at Poole hard, demanding better decision-making and less pouting, according to those sources, who were granted anonymity so that they could speak freely. Poole accepted the words from Green, and sources say the Warriors’ leadership headed by Stephen Curry applauded and supported Green for speaking his mind. -via The Athletic / April 24, 2023