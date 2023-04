Anthony Edwards visited Karl-Anthony Towns after Game 3 loss

Through the first three games of this series, his running mate was having a rough go of it. Towns could not find a rhythm in the first two games, committing more turnovers than made field goals in two decisive losses. In Game 3 on Friday night, he shot the ball better, but the Nuggets ran circles around him on defense to go up 3-0. After the game, Towns was crestfallen and without answers for why things had gone so wrong so fast. The next day, who is knocking on his door? Edwards, who paid Towns a visit at his home with some teammates to break bread, talk about the series and share some laughs. Towns loves boxing, so they watched the Tank Davis-Ryan Garcia fight and also kept an eye on the playoff games. Edwards knows how much Towns wants his team to be an extended family. He craves that personalized connection with his teammates. He wants everyone to feel welcome. So Edwards met his struggling teammate where he is most comfortable.Source: Jon Krawczynski @ The Athletic