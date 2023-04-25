Anthony Edwards visited Karl-Anthony Towns after Game 3 loss

Through the first three games of this series, his running mate was having a rough go of it. Towns could not find a rhythm in the first two games, committing more turnovers than made field goals in two decisive losses. In Game 3 on Friday night, he shot the ball better, but the Nuggets ran circles around him on defense to go up 3-0. After the game, Towns was crestfallen and without answers for why things had gone so wrong so fast. The next day, who is knocking on his door? Edwards, who paid Towns a visit at his home with some teammates to break bread, talk about the series and share some laughs. Towns loves boxing, so they watched the Tank Davis-Ryan Garcia fight and also kept an eye on the playoff games. Edwards knows how much Towns wants his team to be an extended family. He craves that personalized connection with his teammates. He wants everyone to feel welcome. So Edwards met his struggling teammate where he is most comfortable.
Source: Jon Krawczynski @ The Athletic
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Why did the Wolves draft Anthony Edwards No. 1 overall? For nights like Game 4, when he empowered his teammates as much as himself theathletic.com/4443408/2023/0… – 1:38 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Anthony Edwards didn’t want to get swept.
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 12:57 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
My Minnesota Uber driver’s take on the Wolves:
– Towns/Gobert can’t play together
– Anthony Edwards is the future
– Gobert is not a franchise player – 12:28 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most points this playoffs:
139 — Devin Booker
129 — Anthony Edwards
126 — Steph Curry
126 — De’Aaron Fox pic.twitter.com/9El36cYBla – 11:21 AM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Anthony Edwards in his last three playoff games:
37.0 points
5.0 rebounds
4.7 assists
2.3 steals
2.3 blocks
65.5 TS%
Edwards doesn’t turn 22 years old until August. pic.twitter.com/XBl8IjVink – 10:09 AM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Biggest points-per-game jumps from the regular season to the playoffs, through Sunday…
1. Rui Hachimura: +10.4
2. Russell Westbrook: +10.1
3. Khris Middleton: +8.9
4. Torrey Craig: +8.1
5. Anthony Edwards: +7.6 – 9:48 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Anthony Edwards: “I played terrible if you ask me. I took… We was up 12, I was up nine when I checked in the game. I take a bad three, we go up 12. I take like three bad threes, three terrible possessions.” pic.twitter.com/YNJmszpQv2 – 9:00 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Anthony Edwards last night:
✅ 34 PTS
✅ 6 REB
✅ 5 AST
✅ 3 BLK
Edwards is the first player in @Timberwolves history to record three straight 30-point games in the playoffs, and the fourth player in NBA history to do so before his 22nd birthday.
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 8:49 AM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
It’s not just the shotmaking that vaults Anthony Edwards into rarefied air. It’s the way he is bringing his teammates with him.
Maybe the Timberwolves are done. But Edwards made sure they’re not done yet. theathletic.com/4443408/2023/0… – 8:40 AM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
The performance of Anthony Edwards in these playoffs is a luminous silver lining in an otherwise stormy Timberwolves season. Final extended game story from tonight: startribune.com/timberwolves-t… – 3:16 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Watch Anthony Edwards hit dagger 3, Timberwolves top Nuggets in OT to keep season alive nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/24/wat… – 2:26 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Anthony Edwards postgame: “They still gotta win one more game to go home and we got another chance to win another game and come back to Minnesota. I take pride, I don’t ever wanna say I got swept in my career. I definitely took it personally tonight.” – 2:16 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Anthony Edwards helps Timberwolves stave off two furious Nuggets comebacks, avoid first-round sweep
cbssports.com/nba/news/antho… – 12:57 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Nikola Jokic and Anthony Edwards battled it out in an OT 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2SzYhI48qu – 12:57 AM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Anthony Edwards recorded his 5th 30-point postseason game 😱
▪️34 PTS/12-27 FG
▪️5 AST
▪️3 BLK
Minnesota stays alive
pic.twitter.com/uKctOsPZUj – 12:32 AM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Minnesota won’t be around for much longer this postseason, but everyone should get comfy because there will be a lot more of Anthony Edwards doing amazing things in our future. – 12:30 AM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
“We saw a lot of charges being taken tonight… was that part of you all’s game plan?”
Anthony Edwards: “Yeah, for sure”
Ant is a rising star, so fun. But charges being part of the game plan is what I don’t like about charges. … as it leads to deliberate flopping. – 12:29 AM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Anthony Edwards finished with 34 points and the Timberwolves avoided elimination.
That is the most points in a game when facing elimination in Timberwolves postseason history. – 12:28 AM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
Gotta give a lotta respect to the Timberwolves. Down 0-3, most would’ve laid down instead of having the pride to fight and get back on another plane. Oh and by the way, this organization belongs to Anthony Edwards! Carry the hell on… – 12:25 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Anthony Edwards tonight:
34 PTS
6 REB
5 AST
2 STL
2 BLK
5 3P
The only Timberwolves player to average 25+ PPG in the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/JH9gdOFcJw – 12:24 AM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Anthony Edwards told you this series wasn’t over. He meant it.
34 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists.
There will be a Game 5. – 12:23 AM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Nuggets couldn’t give up a 3 … then they did.
Been a helluva a show tonight by Jokic and Anthony Edwards. – 12:22 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Anthony Edwards nailing a 3, the only thing Denver couldn’t have happen there, is huge. Just awesome. He might be the only awesome thing about Minnesota, but is really awesome. – 12:22 AM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Anthony Edwards hitting ppl w And1 ankle breakers in the last 15 seconds of OT – 12:20 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
How many times is Aaron Gordon to sag into Narnia on Anthony Edwards? All he wants to do is shoot over ya man. – 12:20 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 30-point playoff games by a Timberwolves player:
7 — Kevin Garnett
5 — Anthony Edwards
Ant is only 21. pic.twitter.com/3Mmw3IDELc – 12:18 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Anthony Edwards for two and the Wolves lead the Nuggets 109-102….1:29 remaining in overtime – 12:17 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Anthony Edwards is heading somewhere really, really special. I have no faith whatsoever in his Minnesota teammates ever joining him there. – 12:17 AM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Karl-Anthony Towns fouled out of Game 4 in OT 👀
He was just 1-for-6 from the field since halftime. pic.twitter.com/oXimMrDCWy – 12:17 AM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
The Nuggets strip Anthony Edwards just before the buzzer. To overtime we go.
Can confirm @msinger called overtime when it looked wildly improbable in the fourth. – 12:03 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Anthony Edwards has been such a great playoff performer to start his career. It’s a shame it looks like two straight exits in the first round for him. Hope we get to see him around the right group for a real run sooner rather than later. – 11:26 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Timberwolves lead 80-74 behind Anthony Edwards’ third quarter boomlet. 12 minutes to keep the season going. – 11:25 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Anthony Edwards just hit Kyle Anderson in the face so hard. He’s rolling on the ground 30 seconds after. – 11:22 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Anthony Edwards has 16 in the third quarter and he can’t be stopped right now. Timberwolves lead by 5. – 11:18 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Wild that a team with Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert, going up against Nikola Jokic’s interior defense, could miss 18 of 29 shots in the paint in a half.
But alas… – 10:42 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The refs this postseason have done a really bad job of watching what happens under the basket when the ball isn’t there. Anthony Edwards just trucked Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. No whistle. – 9:43 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is hurt and in a lot of pain after getting run through by Anthony Edwards. – 9:41 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Minnesota wins the tip, and Anthony Edwards drains a 3 over Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to open the scoring. – 9:40 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Sisqo, wearing an Anthony Edwards jersey, singing the national anthem tonight at Target Center – 9:33 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone on Anthony Edwards: “He’s scary in terms of how talented he is and the potential that he has.”
Commented on Edwards’ ability to score in transition as a talking point for Denver. – 8:04 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Most points scored in the first round of the playoffs over the past two postseasons combined:
1. Jalen Brunson: 264
—
2. Anthony Edwards: 246
3. Donovan Mitchell: 241
4. Steph Curry: 234
5. Joel Embiid: 217
6. Kevin Durant: 216
7. Nikola Jokic: 215
8. Jimmy Butler: 212 – 4:14 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Christian Braun this morning at shootaround on Anthony Edwards: “When he’s aggressive, I think he’s one of the best players in the NBA.” – 3:06 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
NEW for @MileHighSports:
Aaron Gordon is dominating his individual matchup with Karl-Anthony Towns.
Here’s how:
milehighsports.com/aaron-gordon-h… – 11:35 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
The decibel level at Target Center reached a Game 3 high after a 4th quarter Anthony Edwards 3-pointer.
It reached a new low minutes later.
Christian Braun was responsible.
“We’re lucky to have him,” Michael Porter Jr. said.
The rookie is special.
thednvr.com/the-nuggets-ar… – 1:29 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Anthony Edwards has more points this playoffs than
Steph Curry
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
Donovan Mitchell
Jalen Brunson
Jaylen Brown
Joel Embiid
Jimmy Butler
Karl-Anthony Towns
De’Aaron Fox pic.twitter.com/CiSNi6I1Ax – 12:17 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Before stars can rise in the NBA, they have to fall. Anthony Edwards is experiencing the playoff pain that most greats have had to endure. theathletic.com/4438347/2023/0… – 10:14 AM
“We have a great relationship and a great friendship,” Towns said. “It’s translated to basketball, obviously, but just connecting. To spend time with each other in the midst of all this, you get so caught up in work that you don’t get to enjoy each other’s company. … We got to watch together as friends, as brothers, and also, be able to talk about basketball a little bit and watch some basketball. I think it translated to today.” -via The Athletic / April 25, 2023
Dane Moore: KAT on Nickeil Alexander-Walker: “X-factor of our team. He came in, he played defense at a high level on Jamal. We gave him the ball with some of the biggest shots of the night and he capitalized. He’s always ready for the moment and he’s a professional.” -via Twitter @DaneMooreNBA / April 24, 2023
Jon Krawczynski: Edwards: “Shoutout to KAT. He was great on defense.” -via Twitter @JonKrawczynski / April 24, 2023
Dane Moore: Anthony Edwards: “I take pride. I didn’t want to say I got swept. I don’t ever want to say I got swept in my career. I definitely took it personally tonight.” -via Twitter @DaneMooreNBA / April 24, 2023
Nadine Babu: Anthony Edwards: I played terrible, if you ask me… I damn near shot us out of the game. -via Twitter / April 24, 2023