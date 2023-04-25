De'Aaron Fox listed as questionable for Game 5

Jason Anderson: The Kings are officially listing De’Aaron Fox as questionable for Game 5 vs. the Warriors. Fox, as you may have heard, says: “I’m playing.”
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Kings are officially listing De’Aaron Fox as questionable for Game 5 vs. the Warriors. Fox, as you may have heard, says: “I’m playing.” – 7:35 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
An extended look at De’Aaron Fox concluding Kings practice on Tuesday afternoon with his typical shooting session with assistant coach Luke Loucks, as he tries to adjust to the splint on his fractured left index finger on his shooting hand. pic.twitter.com/fEjixawYB8 – 6:44 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Warriors-Kings: De’Aaron Fox expects to play Game 5 after injuring finger mercurynews.com/2023/04/25/war… – 6:38 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
De’Aaron Fox says he injured his finger when Poole and Wiggins swiped down on his hand in the 4th.
De’Aaron Fox says he injured his finger when Poole and Wiggins swiped down on his hand in the 4th.
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings head coach Mike Brown following Tuesday’s practice on the injury to De’Aaron Fox, monitoring his progress before and during Wednesday’s Game 5 and picking up the pace with playoff series with Warriors tied 2-2.
Kings head coach Mike Brown following Tuesday’s practice on the injury to De’Aaron Fox, monitoring his progress before and during Wednesday’s Game 5 and picking up the pace with playoff series with Warriors tied 2-2.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
De’Aaron Fox injury update: Kings star guard says he plans to play in Game 5 vs. Warriors
De’Aaron Fox injury update: Kings star guard says he plans to play in Game 5 vs. Warriors
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Kobe Bryant (QEPD) sufrió una lesión similar en diciembre de 2009 a la de De’Aaron Fox en su dedo y se acostumbró al vendaje (sin tablilla) hasta Finales de 2010, que @Los Angeles Lakers ganó ante @Boston Celtics.
Kobe Bryant (QEPD) sufrió una lesión similar en diciembre de 2009 a la de De’Aaron Fox en su dedo y se acostumbró al vendaje (sin tablilla) hasta Finales de 2010, que @Los Angeles Lakers ganó ante @Boston Celtics.
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Full media session with De’Aaron Fox following today’s Kings practice in Sacramento, declaring he’ll play with the fractured index finger in his shooting hand, the tolerance for the pain, the splint made for him and the confidence heading into Game 5 vs. Warriors. pic.twitter.com/1ISkIyDfIz – 5:24 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
De’Aaron Fox says he’s showing up and playing in Game 5, now other key Kings players need to do the same.
De’Aaron Fox says he’s showing up and playing in Game 5, now other key Kings players need to do the same.
The Vertical @Balldontlie
“As the pain started going away, I felt like I could shoot my normal shot.”
De’Aaron Fox said he’ll “most likely” play in Game 5 while wearing a splint on his broken index finger.
➡️ https://t.co/Ha193kW9s8
“As the pain started going away, I felt like I could shoot my normal shot.”
De’Aaron Fox said he’ll “most likely” play in Game 5 while wearing a splint on his broken index finger.
➡️ https://t.co/Ha193kW9s8
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
De’Aaron Fox con una tablilla y venda tras una fractura por arrancamiento en un dedo de su mano de lanzar. Kobe Bryant (QEPD) jugó casi toda una temporada que desembocó en Finales con algo similar en su mano de lanzar.
De’Aaron Fox con una tablilla y venda tras una fractura por arrancamiento en un dedo de su mano de lanzar. Kobe Bryant (QEPD) jugó casi toda una temporada que desembocó en Finales con algo similar en su mano de lanzar.
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
The same fans calling Domantas Sabonis a dirty player for “using the ball as a weapon” are now calling for the Warriors to swipe at De’Aaron Fox’s injured hand in game 5.
The same fans calling Domantas Sabonis a dirty player for “using the ball as a weapon” are now calling for the Warriors to swipe at De’Aaron Fox’s injured hand in game 5.
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
De’Aaron Fox looks comfortable shooting after practice. That’s a great sign for the Kings. – 4:17 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
De’Aaron Fox participated in practice today. It was a non-contact practice but he is shooting. He is still considered doubtful. – 4:01 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @SethPartnow and I go in-depth on the playoffs, including De’Aaron Fox’s injury, potential second round match-ups, the title picture, officiating, teambuilding and much more .
💰 @FanDuel
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @SethPartnow and I go in-depth on the playoffs, including De’Aaron Fox’s injury, potential second round match-ups, the title picture, officiating, teambuilding and much more .
💰 @FanDuel
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Updated: De’Aaron Fox suffers avulsion fracture in index finger, doubtful for Game 5 https://t.co/DargDA6S70 pic.twitter.com/B4NKpCWQHL – 11:51 PM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Kings confirm an avulsion fracture for De’Aaron Fox, further strengthening the comparison to the prior injuries of Roger Mason Jr. and Kobe Bryant discussed here: instreetclothes.com/2023/04/24/und… – 10:58 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Sacramento Kings officially list De’Aaron Fox as doubtful for Game 5 vs Warriors. Kings said x-ray imaging reveals he has an avulsion fracture on his left index finger. – 10:46 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Kings officially announce the De’Aaron Fox avulsion fracture in his left index finger and tag him as doubtful for Game 5. – 10:45 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @SethPartnow and I go in-depth on the playoffs, including De’Aaron Fox’s injury, potential second round match-ups, the title picture, officiating, teambuilding and much more
💰 @FanDuel
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @SethPartnow and I go in-depth on the playoffs, including De’Aaron Fox’s injury, potential second round match-ups, the title picture, officiating, teambuilding and much more
💰 @FanDuel
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Ep. 143 of The Kings Beat Podcast: Kings and Warriors tied at 2-2, De’Aaron Fox doubtful with broken finger. With @Sean Cunningham, @BrendenNunesNBA and @James Ham kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/kings-warrio… – 10:07 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @SethPartnow and I go in-depth on the playoffs, including De’Aaron Fox’s injury, potential second round match-ups, the title picture, officiating, teambuilding and much more:
💰 @FanDuel
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @SethPartnow and I go in-depth on the playoffs, including De’Aaron Fox’s injury, potential second round match-ups, the title picture, officiating, teambuilding and much more:
💰 @FanDuel
