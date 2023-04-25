Dillon Brooks, Ja Morant skip media interviews after loss to Lakers

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Desmond Bane blamed a lack of “game-plan discipline” for allowing LeBron James’ OT-forcing drive. He noted that the two Grizzlies on the right side of the floor needed to help. Those players: Dillon Brooks and Bane. – 1:46 AM
Desmond Bane blamed a lack of “game-plan discipline” for allowing LeBron James’ OT-forcing drive. He noted that the two Grizzlies on the right side of the floor needed to help. Those players: Dillon Brooks and Bane. – 1:46 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Dillon Brooks and Ja Morant skipping media availability after Game 4 is a horrible look. The ultimate lack of maturity and accountability. – 1:33 AM
Dillon Brooks and Ja Morant skipping media availability after Game 4 is a horrible look. The ultimate lack of maturity and accountability. – 1:33 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Dillon Brooks left without speaking to reporters for the second straight game. – 1:29 AM
Dillon Brooks left without speaking to reporters for the second straight game. – 1:29 AM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Ja Morant not doing media tonight…. At least we found out earlier than @eric_nehm did – 1:27 AM
Ja Morant not doing media tonight…. At least we found out earlier than @eric_nehm did – 1:27 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks both declined to speak to the media. – 1:26 AM
Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks both declined to speak to the media. – 1:26 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
I ain’t seen something like what LeBron is doing to Dillon Brooks since LL Cool J and Cannibas – 1:24 AM
I ain’t seen something like what LeBron is doing to Dillon Brooks since LL Cool J and Cannibas – 1:24 AM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Dillon Brooks again declines to speak to reporters. “Nah, I’m out.” – 1:22 AM
Dillon Brooks again declines to speak to reporters. “Nah, I’m out.” – 1:22 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
I asked Taylor Jenkins since he had Xavier Tillman Sr. guarding LeBron James, why not Luke Lennard over Dillon Brooks?
He mentioned that the Grizzlies wanted to have as many of their best defenders on the floor, and they only wanted to have one guy hedging (Ja Morant). – 1:18 AM
I asked Taylor Jenkins since he had Xavier Tillman Sr. guarding LeBron James, why not Luke Lennard over Dillon Brooks?
He mentioned that the Grizzlies wanted to have as many of their best defenders on the floor, and they only wanted to have one guy hedging (Ja Morant). – 1:18 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
LeBron making that final basket over Dillon Brooks was a fitting ending to a quite disastrous few days in LA for the Grizzlies. – 1:12 AM
LeBron making that final basket over Dillon Brooks was a fitting ending to a quite disastrous few days in LA for the Grizzlies. – 1:12 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
A tough one. The Grizzlies fall 117-111 and now face a 3-1 deficit against the Los Angeles Lakers. LeBron James scored the dagger bucket on Dillon Brooks.
Three quick takeaways:
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 1:11 AM
A tough one. The Grizzlies fall 117-111 and now face a 3-1 deficit against the Los Angeles Lakers. LeBron James scored the dagger bucket on Dillon Brooks.
Three quick takeaways:
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 1:11 AM
Mike Finger @mikefinger
Sincere shoutout to Dillon Brooks for making that series way more compelling than it would have been without him. – 1:09 AM
Sincere shoutout to Dillon Brooks for making that series way more compelling than it would have been without him. – 1:09 AM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Dillon Brooks thought calling LeBron James “old” was an insult. It was not. It should be viewed as praise that someone 38 and with 20 years in the league can still own the kids. – 1:07 AM
Dillon Brooks thought calling LeBron James “old” was an insult. It was not. It should be viewed as praise that someone 38 and with 20 years in the league can still own the kids. – 1:07 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
The underdog Lakers now have a 3-1 series lead over the Grizzlies after a 117-111 win in Game 4. I bet Dillon Brooks is reconsidering wanting to face LeBron James in the first round. – 1:04 AM
The underdog Lakers now have a 3-1 series lead over the Grizzlies after a 117-111 win in Game 4. I bet Dillon Brooks is reconsidering wanting to face LeBron James in the first round. – 1:04 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Dillon Brooks will leave Los Angeles having shot 7-of-22 from the field and 2-of-12 from 3-point range in front of the Laker fans who have booed him mercilessly all series. – 1:04 AM
Dillon Brooks will leave Los Angeles having shot 7-of-22 from the field and 2-of-12 from 3-point range in front of the Laker fans who have booed him mercilessly all series. – 1:04 AM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
I wonder if 22 + 20 is enough for Dillon Brooks to find it in his heart to respect the King? – 1:02 AM
I wonder if 22 + 20 is enough for Dillon Brooks to find it in his heart to respect the King? – 1:02 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I wonder if Dillon Brooks respects LeBron James yet or if he legitimately has to get to 40 first – 1:01 AM
I wonder if Dillon Brooks respects LeBron James yet or if he legitimately has to get to 40 first – 1:01 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
LeBron James driving by Dillon Brooks to extend the lead is fitting – 12:58 AM
LeBron James driving by Dillon Brooks to extend the lead is fitting – 12:58 AM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
LeBron bullying, dragging Dillon Brooks all the way to the rim.
🤌🏻 – 12:58 AM
LeBron bullying, dragging Dillon Brooks all the way to the rim.
🤌🏻 – 12:58 AM
Dan Favale @danfavale
ja morant when you suggest he shouldn’t attack the rim with reckless abandon pic.twitter.com/UT7BvUe3lu – 12:52 AM
ja morant when you suggest he shouldn’t attack the rim with reckless abandon pic.twitter.com/UT7BvUe3lu – 12:52 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Anthony Davis redeems a rough night so far — 7 points on 2-for-10 shooting — with a block on Ja Morant to send the game to overtime tied at 104-104. – 12:46 AM
Anthony Davis redeems a rough night so far — 7 points on 2-for-10 shooting — with a block on Ja Morant to send the game to overtime tied at 104-104. – 12:46 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Ad blocked Ja Morant shot as time expired, sending game into OT tied at 104-104 – 12:46 AM
Ad blocked Ja Morant shot as time expired, sending game into OT tied at 104-104 – 12:46 AM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
LeBron James — defended by Xavier Tillman Sr., not Dillon Brooks — drives for the game-tying bucket with 0.8 ticks left. – 12:45 AM
LeBron James — defended by Xavier Tillman Sr., not Dillon Brooks — drives for the game-tying bucket with 0.8 ticks left. – 12:45 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James has turned a 5-for-14 shooting night into a pretty brilliant performance with 16 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 blocks, no turnovers and a monster charge drawn on Ja Morant. – 12:39 AM
LeBron James has turned a 5-for-14 shooting night into a pretty brilliant performance with 16 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 blocks, no turnovers and a monster charge drawn on Ja Morant. – 12:39 AM
John Gonzalez @JohnGonzalez
Ja Morant is the Joel Embiid Russian nesting doll of terrifying falling – 12:38 AM
Ja Morant is the Joel Embiid Russian nesting doll of terrifying falling – 12:38 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Ja Morant took a hard fall again after going downhill. This time, LeBron James took the charge. – 12:37 AM
Ja Morant took a hard fall again after going downhill. This time, LeBron James took the charge. – 12:37 AM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Memphis was 33-22 in regular season games that Dillon Brooks takes 14 or fewer field goal attempts.
He has 9 entering the 4th
13-15 with +15 FGA – 12:11 AM
Memphis was 33-22 in regular season games that Dillon Brooks takes 14 or fewer field goal attempts.
He has 9 entering the 4th
13-15 with +15 FGA – 12:11 AM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
You’re not a true fan of basketball if not captivated by Ja Morant!! – 12:07 AM
You’re not a true fan of basketball if not captivated by Ja Morant!! – 12:07 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Grizzlies are going to get a superstar fourth quarter out of Ja Morant.
The Lakers need one out of LeBron James if they’re going to win. Doesn’t seem like Davis has it tonight. Shots aren’t falling. It has to be superhero LeBron. That simple. Time to prove Brooks wrong. – 12:07 AM
The Grizzlies are going to get a superstar fourth quarter out of Ja Morant.
The Lakers need one out of LeBron James if they’re going to win. Doesn’t seem like Davis has it tonight. Shots aren’t falling. It has to be superhero LeBron. That simple. Time to prove Brooks wrong. – 12:07 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Grizzlies 83, Lakers 81
Ja Morant’s buzzer-beating dunk gives Memphis a two-point lead heading into the fourth. LeBron has 16 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists. Jarred Vanderbilt has 15 points. Austin Reaves has 14 points. AD has 4 points on 1-for-8 shooting. – 12:06 AM
Third quarter: Grizzlies 83, Lakers 81
Ja Morant’s buzzer-beating dunk gives Memphis a two-point lead heading into the fourth. LeBron has 16 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists. Jarred Vanderbilt has 15 points. Austin Reaves has 14 points. AD has 4 points on 1-for-8 shooting. – 12:06 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Ja Morant with the nasty left-handed dunk for an 83-81 Memphis lead over Lakers end of third. – 12:06 AM
Ja Morant with the nasty left-handed dunk for an 83-81 Memphis lead over Lakers end of third. – 12:06 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant with the buzzer-beating dunk followed by the stank face.
Get ready for a fun fourth quarter.
End of 3: Grizzlies 83 Lakers 81 – 12:06 AM
Ja Morant with the buzzer-beating dunk followed by the stank face.
Get ready for a fun fourth quarter.
End of 3: Grizzlies 83 Lakers 81 – 12:06 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
This place was LOUD and Ja Morant silenced everyone with that dunk.
Biggest quarter of the season incoming for the Grizzlies. – 12:05 AM
This place was LOUD and Ja Morant silenced everyone with that dunk.
Biggest quarter of the season incoming for the Grizzlies. – 12:05 AM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Ja Morant is in pain after using his right hand to break his fall. But he’s staying in the game. – 11:42 PM
Ja Morant is in pain after using his right hand to break his fall. But he’s staying in the game. – 11:42 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Tired: What happened to Dillon Brooks’ jumper?
Wired: What happened to Malik Beasley’s jumper? – 11:41 PM
Tired: What happened to Dillon Brooks’ jumper?
Wired: What happened to Malik Beasley’s jumper? – 11:41 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant is in discomfort again after landing on his hand. He’s talking with the trainers but not headed to the back. – 11:41 PM
Ja Morant is in discomfort again after landing on his hand. He’s talking with the trainers but not headed to the back. – 11:41 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant landed on his right hand. He’s hurting. He’s getting assistance now. – 11:40 PM
Ja Morant landed on his right hand. He’s hurting. He’s getting assistance now. – 11:40 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Dillon Brooks attempts one more three and the NBA is going to make the fans sitting courtside wear helmets or sign a waiver. – 11:16 PM
Dillon Brooks attempts one more three and the NBA is going to make the fans sitting courtside wear helmets or sign a waiver. – 11:16 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Of players taking 10 shots a game in the playoffs Dillon Brooks is now shooting the lowest % of any player – 11:02 PM
Of players taking 10 shots a game in the playoffs Dillon Brooks is now shooting the lowest % of any player – 11:02 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Dillon Brooks is now 5 for 23 from 3 (21.7%) in the series after an airball on his most recent attempt here in the 2nd Q.
LAL have their biggest lead, at 42-30.
Grizzlies are 3 for 17 from 3 overall, with Bane 0 for 3 and JJJ 0 for 2. – 10:58 PM
Dillon Brooks is now 5 for 23 from 3 (21.7%) in the series after an airball on his most recent attempt here in the 2nd Q.
LAL have their biggest lead, at 42-30.
Grizzlies are 3 for 17 from 3 overall, with Bane 0 for 3 and JJJ 0 for 2. – 10:58 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
The aggressive zoom-in on Dillon Brooks after that Bron 3 was hilarious – 10:36 PM
The aggressive zoom-in on Dillon Brooks after that Bron 3 was hilarious – 10:36 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant debuting the “Trivia” Ja 1s tonight pic.twitter.com/fq5MpB2jOG – 9:23 PM
Ja Morant debuting the “Trivia” Ja 1s tonight pic.twitter.com/fq5MpB2jOG – 9:23 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Dillon Brooks arrived a bit earlier for his pre-game warmup today than prior to Game 3. Not as many Lakers fans here yet to boo him pic.twitter.com/sKki5VtvEf – 8:56 PM
Dillon Brooks arrived a bit earlier for his pre-game warmup today than prior to Game 3. Not as many Lakers fans here yet to boo him pic.twitter.com/sKki5VtvEf – 8:56 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Monday’s @lockedonlakers pod, on YouTube. We discuss potential rotation tweaks ahead of Lakers-Grizzlies Game 4, and curse the media for turning Dillon Brooks into a villain. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtu.be/k8LJu0RmZxk?t=… – 5:57 PM
For the sickos who like to watch, Monday’s @lockedonlakers pod, on YouTube. We discuss potential rotation tweaks ahead of Lakers-Grizzlies Game 4, and curse the media for turning Dillon Brooks into a villain. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtu.be/k8LJu0RmZxk?t=… – 5:57 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Annoying injuries, Draymond Green and Dillon Brooks doing questionable crap: The NBA needs some new damn writers. – 3:29 PM
Annoying injuries, Draymond Green and Dillon Brooks doing questionable crap: The NBA needs some new damn writers. – 3:29 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Herrington: Dillon Brooks and the Grizzlies’ road playoff struggles dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 3:16 PM
Herrington: Dillon Brooks and the Grizzlies’ road playoff struggles dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 3:16 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Dillon Brooks believes his ejection was due to the public perception of him. pic.twitter.com/duCU0ypKCv – 2:29 PM
Dillon Brooks believes his ejection was due to the public perception of him. pic.twitter.com/duCU0ypKCv – 2:29 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Ja Morant, Desmond Bane & Jaren Jackson Jr. were on the court together for 444 mins over 29 games this season & had NET rating of 12.8. They were on the court for 851 mins over 53 games last year. Through 2 games together vs. Lakers, their NET is -12.6
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 1:17 PM
Ja Morant, Desmond Bane & Jaren Jackson Jr. were on the court together for 444 mins over 29 games this season & had NET rating of 12.8. They were on the court for 851 mins over 53 games last year. Through 2 games together vs. Lakers, their NET is -12.6
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 1:17 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! The Lakers are up 2-1, but with some offensive struggles. Should Darvin Ham tweak the rotation? Plus, Dillon Brooks avoids suspension and blames the media for his image. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 11:53 AM
Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! The Lakers are up 2-1, but with some offensive struggles. Should Darvin Ham tweak the rotation? Plus, Dillon Brooks avoids suspension and blames the media for his image. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 11:53 AM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Can the Grizzlies beat the Lakers when Anthony Davis plays well? Are they better off without Dillon Brooks? What player has the most pressure to perform tonight?
@DamichaelC and I debated the biggest storylines ahead of Game 4.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 11:13 AM
Can the Grizzlies beat the Lakers when Anthony Davis plays well? Are they better off without Dillon Brooks? What player has the most pressure to perform tonight?
@DamichaelC and I debated the biggest storylines ahead of Game 4.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 11:13 AM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
COLUMN: As the spotlight hovers over Dillon Brooks, I wrote about the Grizzlies’ trio of Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane. This is a big moment for them, and for the franchise they lead. They haven’t been good together in this Lakers series.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 10:53 AM
COLUMN: As the spotlight hovers over Dillon Brooks, I wrote about the Grizzlies’ trio of Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane. This is a big moment for them, and for the franchise they lead. They haven’t been good together in this Lakers series.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 10:53 AM
Get Up @GetUpESPN
“It just shows a flagrant level of mental weakness when you chirping and then all of the sudden you got a bad day and you don’t wanna answer for the stuff that you created.”
—@Stephen A. Smith on Dillon Brooks pic.twitter.com/xUTXzIubUM – 10:39 AM
“It just shows a flagrant level of mental weakness when you chirping and then all of the sudden you got a bad day and you don’t wanna answer for the stuff that you created.”
—@Stephen A. Smith on Dillon Brooks pic.twitter.com/xUTXzIubUM – 10:39 AM
Get Up @GetUpESPN
“When you look at De’Aaron Fox, he has emerged as a superstar in this game. … We now need to look at him in the same ilk as a Ja Morant.”
—@stephenasmith pic.twitter.com/BsP8aAp6Wu – 10:09 AM
“When you look at De’Aaron Fox, he has emerged as a superstar in this game. … We now need to look at him in the same ilk as a Ja Morant.”
—@stephenasmith pic.twitter.com/BsP8aAp6Wu – 10:09 AM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Grizzlies players air feelings, not grievances, in situation against Lakers that could be worse. Dillon Brooks vowed defensive changes for Game 4, @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4443210/2023/0… – 10:05 AM
Grizzlies players air feelings, not grievances, in situation against Lakers that could be worse. Dillon Brooks vowed defensive changes for Game 4, @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4443210/2023/0… – 10:05 AM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
On Dillon Brooks as a now reluctant villain, the Grizzlies’ road playoff growing pains and potential adjustments as Grizz-Lakers Game 4 looms.
dailymemphian.com/article/35724/… – 9:33 AM
On Dillon Brooks as a now reluctant villain, the Grizzlies’ road playoff growing pains and potential adjustments as Grizz-Lakers Game 4 looms.
dailymemphian.com/article/35724/… – 9:33 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
🏀Warriors even the series
🏀LeBron vs Dillon Brooks
🏀Alan Hahn at 8am eastern
The Starting Lineup reacts to all of the weekend’s action NOW!
@Frank Isola | @Brian Scalabrine
📻 https://t.co/AYipQpeyBw
📺 https://t.co/2EGWb8EO6Y pic.twitter.com/J1elPojyBn – 7:00 AM
🏀Warriors even the series
🏀LeBron vs Dillon Brooks
🏀Alan Hahn at 8am eastern
The Starting Lineup reacts to all of the weekend’s action NOW!
@Frank Isola | @Brian Scalabrine
📻 https://t.co/AYipQpeyBw
📺 https://t.co/2EGWb8EO6Y pic.twitter.com/J1elPojyBn – 7:00 AM
More on this storyline
Tim MacMahon: Dillon Brooks didn’t speak to reporters for the second straight game. “I’m out,” he said. -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / April 25, 2023
Tim MacMahon on Dillon Brooks: “We’ve talked about his awful shot selection a lot. This wasn’t an awful shot selection. It’s just awful shooting. And like it’s been at a point for a while now: They tried to upgrade at the trade deadline. They threw four picks at the Nets trying to get Mikal Bridges. They really weren’t able to get the Raptors in serious conversations, but they would have given up a few picks to get OG Anunoby. They’ve tried to move on from Dillon Brooks already. I don’t know if Dillon Brooks is on this team after this series. We’ll see if the Grizzlies can comeback and win it. I certainly don’t know if he’s on this team after free agency this summer, but the problem is if he’s not, who’s guarding all the best players? Who’s guarding all the stars on the other teams?” -via Apple Podcasts / April 24, 2023
Tim MacMahon: “Look, the Nets are loaded with wings. They’re not giving up Bridges. Sounds like they’re not gonna let Cam Johnson go. Could you get Dorian Finney-Smith for a pick? That would make sense, something like that. But If they’re letting Dillon Brooks go, they absolutely have to get a really, really, really good defensive wing player. They can let him go in free agency, they just have to figure out how to replacement. And trust me, they’ve put a lot of thought into that.” -via Apple Podcasts / April 24, 2023
HoopsHype: Ja Morant: “If you look at the play, (Dillon Brooks) was actually reaching for the ball on the crossover. LeBron just went behind the back. Obviously got hit somewhere, it’s tough for a man.” pic.twitter.com/QEbAJ6QqkD -via Twitter @hoopshype / April 23, 2023
Michael Scotto: Ja Morant on a possible suspension for Dillon Brooks: “With how they treat Dillon, I honestly wouldn’t be surprised if he is. I felt like he was ejected because of past ejections made in games before. If you look at the play, he was actually reaching for the ball on a crossover. LeBron just went behind the back.” -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / April 23, 2023
Mark Medina: Grizzlies guard Ja Morant on if he fears Dillon Brooks will get suspended in Game 4: “With how they treat Dillon, I wouldn’t be surprised.” Ja contended that Brooks was reaching for the basketball and didn’t intentionally try to hit LeBron in the groin. -via Twitter @MarkG_Medina / April 23, 2023