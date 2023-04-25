Doc Rivers: Joel Embiid has only been able to watch film since his injury

Ky Carlin: Doc Rivers says Joel Embiid hasn’t been able to do anything since the injury. Today, Rivers says he watched film and that’s it. #Sixers
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
A (very long-distance) glimpse of Joel Embiid after Sixers practice: pic.twitter.com/PHLyJTe53u – 1:06 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Joel Embiid is working with head trainer Kevin Johnson in the weight room at the Sixers’ practice facility right now. Doc Rivers said Embiid watched film but didn’t do any on-court stuff at today’s practice. – 1:05 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid is getting some type of work in with the trainer in the gym #Sixers pic.twitter.com/N15M4OCbp9 – 1:04 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Forgive the Bigfoot-esque photos but Embiid is in the way back of the facility (full camera zoom needed) doing some workouts with resistance bands pic.twitter.com/pUerossscJ – 1:03 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers said all Joel Embiid did today with the team was watch film, that he doesn’t expect an update on Embiid’s right knee sprain for at least a couple of days. – 12:56 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Doc Rivers, on Joel Embiid’s status for the second round series: “We wont know anything for at least a couple days.”
Rivers says that it was a film day for Embiid. He did not participate in practice. – 12:49 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
First round of the playoffs:
— Kawhi injury
— Embiid injury
— Morant injury
— Fox injury
— Giannis injury
— Herro injury pic.twitter.com/h5dBScJIEl – 12:49 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Doc Rivers said that Joel Embiid only watched film with the team today.
He also said that there’s no update on Embiid’s health status and that the team will likely know more about it in the next few days. – 12:48 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Joel Embiid was at the Sixers’ film session today but no participation beyond that – 12:47 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Joel Embiid injury update: 76ers star center has sprained LCL, could be ready for start of second round
cbssports.com/nba/news/joel-… – 11:34 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid suffering sprained LCL
sportando.basketball/en/philadelphi… – 9:31 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From Embiid to Oladipo, NBA players with overwhelming admiration for Butler’s 56: ‘Crazy’, ‘Animal’, ‘That Dude’ sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 8:23 AM
John Gonzalez @JohnGonzalez
Ja Morant is the Joel Embiid Russian nesting doll of terrifying falling – 12:38 AM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: Joel Embiid: Reports from @ramonashelburne indicate his injury is a lateral collateral ligament (LCL) sprain. Isolated LCL sprains are uncommon in the NBA and occur more frequently with other significant injuries. – 12:20 AM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
After MVP chants during his historic 56-point game, Jimmy Butler gives Embiid a shoutout 💯
“I think that’s Joel, if I’m being brutally honest.”
pic.twitter.com/hDIIMUPf5y – 10:53 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Butler champions Embiid so often for MVP, I won’t be at all surprised if they wind up teammates again next season…in Miami. Following a trade demand by Joel. Let’s Hide & Watch… – 10:34 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
I hope Joel Embiid texts Josh Harris on moments like this when Jimmy Butler does this stuff and says “really bro? Collaborative front office??!” – 9:58 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Nic Claxton with quite an Instagram post featuring Joel Embiid. pic.twitter.com/rxciWjZ6Dg – 9:41 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
With the news of Joel Embiid’s knee injury, per @DKSportsbook the Sixers are now +475 to win the East. #DKPartner – 9:18 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Assuming Boston wins Game 5, potential Sixers-Celtics series would start Saturday.
Here’s how many days rest Joel Embiid (LCL sprain) would get if he made his series debut on:
•Game 1:, April 29 (9 days)
•Game 2: May 1 (11 days)
•Game 3: Friday, May 5 (15 days rest) – 5:30 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“He has a sprained LCL in his right knee… but what kind of Joel Embiid are we gonna see?”
-Shelburne – 4:38 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Giannis back
Embiid knee
Herro hand
Oladipo patella
Morant hand
Fox finger
George knee
Leonard knee
🚮🚮🚮 – 3:34 PM
Kenny Beecham @KOT4Q
Giannis
Embiid
Ja
Herro
Kawhi/PG
And now Fox.
Injuries have always been apart of the game but all these in the first round is ridiculous. – 3:29 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New ESPN story: After sweeping the Nets, Sixers coach Doc Rivers said it is “probably 50 percent, at best,” that Joel Embiid is ready for Game 1 of the East semis. Story includes the scenarios when that Game 1 will likely take place Saturday versus Monday: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 6:38 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
“Probably 50% at best.”
Doc Rivers on whether Joel Embiid will be ready for the start of the Eastern Conference semis.
pic.twitter.com/1KGlj49RWG – 5:22 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Even with (at least) a week off, Doc Rivers estimated there’s a 50/50 chance “at best” that Joel Embiid will be ready for Game 1 of the second round. – 3:47 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
Philly got the sweep, handled their business as they should’ve! But you know with Doc Rivers, it’s never enough. He would’ve needed to win 5-0 for anybody to be happy. SMDH! On to the next series. Carry on… – 3:46 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers said he is unsure of whether Joel Embiid will be ready for the start of the Eastern Conference semifinals, then said he felt it was “probably 50 percent, at best.”
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Doc Rivers on his confidence level Joel Embiid will be available at the beginning of the next series: “Probably 50 percent at best.” – 3:38 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Doc Rivers just said Embiid being ready for the start of the second round was “50 percent at best” – 3:38 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
“Probably 50% at best”, is how Doc Rivers described the odds that Joel Embiid will be ready to play by the start of the second round series. – 3:38 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Doc Rivers: “I have a statement to start, my players clarified it: It’s playing with your food.”
Rivers replaced “meat” in food’s place yesterday. – 3:31 PM
Doc Rivers: “I have a statement to start, my players clarified it: It’s playing with your food.”
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Doc Rivers just completed his 33rd series as a head coach.
This is only his 2nd sweep. The first was in 2011 with Celtics vs Knicks in quarterfinals. – 3:21 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Doc Rivers was so excited that they got that offensive rebound just before the 3 minute mark – 3:12 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Royce O’Neale hits the first 3 by a Nets’ reserve tonight to tie the game at 70 with 9:30 left. Timeout Doc Rivers. – 2:52 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Joel Embiid injury update: Doc Rivers says he’s ‘not sure’ if 76ers star could return in first round
cbssports.com/nba/news/joel-… – 1:17 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Allie LaForce on TNT says Doc Rivers said “it wasn’t a tear,” regarding Joel Embiid and that they’re “hopeful for a midweek return next week.”
(A potential game 6 Thursday would be Midweek I suppose.) – 1:04 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New ESPN story: As the 76ers try to close out the Nets without Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers said this was “another obstacle in the story that we’re going to write this year.”
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:03 PM
