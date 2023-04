Doc Rivers: Joel Embiid has only been able to watch film since his injury

After exploding for 56 points to take down the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 of their NBA Playoffs series, Butler received MVP chants from the home fans. When asked about it, however, the veteran forward shared his true thoughts on the MVP race and said that Embiid deserves it. “I don’t know about MVP. I think that’s Joel,” Butler said in his walk-off interview following the Heat’s 119-114 win, per NBA on TNT . -via Clutch Points / April 25, 2023