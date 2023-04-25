Jalen Brunson to play for Team USA?

An Eastern Conference All-Star slot eluded him. An All-NBA berth probably will, too. But I have been assured that Brunson has very much played his way into national-team consideration with USA Basketball
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
If Josh Hart is the beating heart of the Knicks, then Jalen Brunson is their brilliant brain: open.substack.com/pub/tommybeer/… – 10:57 AM
If Josh Hart is the beating heart of the Knicks, then Jalen Brunson is their brilliant brain: open.substack.com/pub/tommybeer/… – 10:57 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We talked Knicks-Cavs, Darius Garland on Jalen Brunson, Mitchell Robinson, Tom Thibodeau, guards & wings screening for Brunson, Isaac Okoro & more on The Putback with Cavs reporter @ChrisFedor and Knicks Wall alum, SNY’s @mattspendley:
twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 9:57 AM
We talked Knicks-Cavs, Darius Garland on Jalen Brunson, Mitchell Robinson, Tom Thibodeau, guards & wings screening for Brunson, Isaac Okoro & more on The Putback with Cavs reporter @ChrisFedor and Knicks Wall alum, SNY’s @mattspendley:
twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 9:57 AM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Anyone who voted Jalen Brunson Most Improved Player is underselling his fantastic play last season. Yes, when evaluating a player’s improvement, it’s OK to judge him on his wonderful 2022 playoff run. The guy signed 4 years, $104M as a budding star. – 8:48 PM
Anyone who voted Jalen Brunson Most Improved Player is underselling his fantastic play last season. Yes, when evaluating a player’s improvement, it’s OK to judge him on his wonderful 2022 playoff run. The guy signed 4 years, $104M as a budding star. – 8:48 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Mikal Bridges and Nic Claxton of the #Nets finished fourth and fifth for #NBA Most Improved Player. #Knicks guard Jalen Brunson was third. #nyk 👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/TL0rtS24zC – 7:29 PM
Mikal Bridges and Nic Claxton of the #Nets finished fourth and fifth for #NBA Most Improved Player. #Knicks guard Jalen Brunson was third. #nyk 👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/TL0rtS24zC – 7:29 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Utah’s Laurie Markkanen is NBA’s most improved player. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of Oklahoma City and Hamilton is second. Knicks’ Jalen Brunson third
My ballot: SGA, Markkanen, Brunson. – 7:27 PM
Utah’s Laurie Markkanen is NBA’s most improved player. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of Oklahoma City and Hamilton is second. Knicks’ Jalen Brunson third
My ballot: SGA, Markkanen, Brunson. – 7:27 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Here is the Most Improved Player award voting. Jalen Brunson finished third and Mikal Bridges finished fourth: pic.twitter.com/mjVLvLEr1i – 7:21 PM
Here is the Most Improved Player award voting. Jalen Brunson finished third and Mikal Bridges finished fourth: pic.twitter.com/mjVLvLEr1i – 7:21 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Another bit of fuel for Jalen Brunson. Lauri Markkanen wins most improved. – 7:08 PM
Another bit of fuel for Jalen Brunson. Lauri Markkanen wins most improved. – 7:08 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
In the first four games of the #Cavs series against the Knicks, matchup data shows Darius Garland as being the second-most used defender against Knicks star Jalen Brunson — a strategy that hasn’t worked at all. So why did Cavs go that way in Game 4?
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/04/w… – 6:29 PM
In the first four games of the #Cavs series against the Knicks, matchup data shows Darius Garland as being the second-most used defender against Knicks star Jalen Brunson — a strategy that hasn’t worked at all. So why did Cavs go that way in Game 4?
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/04/w… – 6:29 PM
Alan Hahn @alanhahn
Power rank most popular athletes in New York sports as of right now:
1. Aaron Rodgers
2. Aaron Judge
3. Jalen Brunson
4. Pete Alonso
5. Daniel Jones
6. Gerrit Cole
7. Justin Verlander
8. Saquon Barkley
9. Igor Shesterkin
10. Josh Hart/Chris Kreider pic.twitter.com/OOQHjYCnBd – 5:17 PM
Power rank most popular athletes in New York sports as of right now:
1. Aaron Rodgers
2. Aaron Judge
3. Jalen Brunson
4. Pete Alonso
5. Daniel Jones
6. Gerrit Cole
7. Justin Verlander
8. Saquon Barkley
9. Igor Shesterkin
10. Josh Hart/Chris Kreider pic.twitter.com/OOQHjYCnBd – 5:17 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
PMers: The Knicks took over their series with Cleveland this weekend w/clutch plays from Jalen Brunson & others – and by leaning in to their rabid fans at Madison Square Garden. The self-described “World’s Most Famous Arena” still rocks. In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/41x3GwB – 5:11 PM
PMers: The Knicks took over their series with Cleveland this weekend w/clutch plays from Jalen Brunson & others – and by leaning in to their rabid fans at Madison Square Garden. The self-described “World’s Most Famous Arena” still rocks. In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/41x3GwB – 5:11 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Good stuff here from @crabdribbles on Jalen Brunson turning himself into a dominant iso scorer during this first round:
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/ja… – 1:59 PM
Good stuff here from @crabdribbles on Jalen Brunson turning himself into a dominant iso scorer during this first round:
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/ja… – 1:59 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
On the first possession of Sunday’s Game 4, #Cavs unveiled a different defensive game plan against Jalen Brunson. They used … Darius Garland?
What was J.B. Bickerstaff thinking and how did that move backfire?
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/04/w… – 12:56 PM
On the first possession of Sunday’s Game 4, #Cavs unveiled a different defensive game plan against Jalen Brunson. They used … Darius Garland?
What was J.B. Bickerstaff thinking and how did that move backfire?
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/04/w… – 12:56 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
The Knicks introduced a new wrinkle against the Cavs: having a wing like RJ Barrett or Josh Hart set a screen for Jalen Brunson.
@KevinOConnorNBA: theringer.com/2023/4/24/2369… – 12:06 PM
The Knicks introduced a new wrinkle against the Cavs: having a wing like RJ Barrett or Josh Hart set a screen for Jalen Brunson.
@KevinOConnorNBA: theringer.com/2023/4/24/2369… – 12:06 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
NBA Playoffs 2023:
The Mavericks screwed up in their evaluation of Jalen Brunson, and the Knicks are benefitting big-time nj.com/sports/2023/04… – 12:04 PM
Now on @njdotcom
NBA Playoffs 2023:
The Mavericks screwed up in their evaluation of Jalen Brunson, and the Knicks are benefitting big-time nj.com/sports/2023/04… – 12:04 PM
More on this storyline
Joe Mussatto: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished second behind Lauri Markkanen for Most Improved Player. SGA received 24 1st place votes. Markkanen received 69 1st place votes. -via Twitter @joe_mussatto / April 24, 2023
Through four games, 53 percent of screens set for Brunson have been by a guard or a wing, according to Second Spectrum. During the season, that number was only at 12 percent. In other words, the Knicks went from having a big set a screen for Brunson nearly nine out of 10 times during the season to less than half that against the Cavs. There are other playoff teams—such as the Cavaliers, Clippers, Hawks, and Kings—using guards or wings to screen more often now, but no team is doing it to a greater extreme than the Knicks. -via The Ringer / April 24, 2023
The Knicks have adopted this strategy because it directly takes Cleveland’s two best defenders, Allen and Evan Mobley, out of the action. And when the Cavs pressure Brunson, the defense is forced to scramble and rotate lead, creating advantages or offensive rebounding opportunities. With the Cavs sending two at Brunson in the play above, Hart short rolled to the basket and drew the attention of three Cavaliers defenders. He had options: throw a lob to Robinson at the rim, kick out to Obi Toppin in the corner, or hit a wide-open Barrett. Hart chose the simple pass to Barrett, who missed. But with the defense out of position, Hart was in a good spot to grab the board and find Brunson, who made a dagger 3-pointer. -via The Ringer / April 24, 2023