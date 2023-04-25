Joe Mazzulla on Ime Udoka to Rockets: 'Happy for him...second chances are important'

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Marcus Smart spoke at length about Ime Udoka being hired by the Rockets before Game 5 tonight masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 7:04 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
“Second chances are important”
Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla spoke Tuesday evening about Ime Udoka becoming the head coach of the Houston Rockets.
Via @TheCelticsWire:
celticswire.usatoday.com/lists/joe-mazz… – 6:36 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Among those at tonight’s game? Former @HoustonRockets coach Stephen Silas who was replaced by ex-Celtics head coach Ime Udoka. pic.twitter.com/CgqJTKiI5v – 6:12 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Joe Mazzulla said he texted Ime Udoka a congrats message: “I’m happy for him in the sense that second chances are important, grace is important and redemption is important. I’m the product of a second chance.” – 5:49 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Joe Mazzulla said he texted Ime Udoka congratulations on getting the #Rockets job. #Celtics. – 5:49 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Joe Mazzulla said he texted Ime Udoka on his hiring by Rockets: “I’m happy for him… Second chances are important.” – 5:48 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Adam Silver: NBA green-lit Rockets’ decision to hire Ime Udoka as coach houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 4:58 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Celtics say they’re happy for Ime Udoka after Rockets hired him as head coach, but clear that they’re moving on from the topic as the playoffs progress.
“I didn’t text him or anything,” Derrick White told me today. “But I definitely wish him the best.” celticsblog.com/2023/4/25/2369… pic.twitter.com/oF8q6mU8RV – 4:11 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — Leadership, communication and the School of Pop: Why the Rockets hired Ime Udoka as their new coach ift.tt/yH0taBm – 1:18 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Leadership, communication and the School of Pop: Why the Rockets hired Ime Udoka as their new coach houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 12:16 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Stephen Silas watching Celtics practice as Ime Udoka replaces him in Houston, this is the circle of NBA life pic.twitter.com/xyP6EteF0T – 11:19 AM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Ramona Shelburne on the Lowe Post: “There’s a lot of franchises that want to hire Ime Udoka as a coach.”
Implies the scandal in Boston held a lot of teams back from pursuing Udoka. – 10:04 AM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Former #Celtics coach Ime Udoka looks set for an NBA return. Has he earned that chance already? bostonglobe.com/2023/04/24/spo… via @BostonGlobe – 10:02 AM
Kelly Iko @KellyIko
Ime Udoka is the newest head coach of the Houston Rockets. Now what?
I had questions, @JaredWeissNBA had answers.
New for @TheAthleticNBA [$2 deal inside]
theathletic.com/4447496/2023/0… – 9:52 AM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Is former Celtics coach Ime Udoka the answer for the #Rockets? @KellyIko @JaredWeissNBA
“I can see Houston’s identity being tied into high-pressure switching with Şengün in the pick-and-roll and Smith roaming the baseline like Rob Williams.” theathletic.com/4447496/2023/0… – 9:44 AM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Is former Celtics coach Ime Udoka the answer for the #Rockets? @JaredWeissNBA
“I can see Houston’s identity being tied into high-pressure switching with Şengün in the pick-and-roll and Smith roaming the baseline like Rob Williams.” theathletic.com/4447496/2023/0… – 9:38 AM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
New on BSJ: Thoughts on Dejounte Murray’s suspension, the messy Hawks defense, Ime Udoka’s new job, and more
bostonsportsjournal.com/2023/04/24/kar… – 8:51 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
Back in March, @Steve Bulpett reported the Rockets had their eye on bringing Ime Udoka back into the league after his @Boston Celtics exile.
And here we are …
heavy.com/sports/boston-… – 8:48 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Multiple reports say Ime Udoka has agreed to be the head coach of the Houston Rockets.
Eddie Johnson thinks this is the perfect fit.
@Eddie Johnson | @TermineRadio | #LightTheFuse pic.twitter.com/ofp381zVHn – 8:21 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Reports: Houston Rockets to hire Ime Udoka as new head coach nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/24/rep… – 8:10 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
One would assume the Ime Udoka hire will cost the Rockets a pretty penny.
You have to give Tilman Fertitta credit for allowing Rafael Stone to go chase and hire one of these big name coaches. – 7:46 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Ime Udoka hired. Dejounte Murray suspended.
Come podcast with us: theathletic.com/live-rooms/mur… – 7:36 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
The Houston Rockets are hiring Ime Udoka as their new coach.
Now Udoka will have to finally explain why the Celtics fired him & Houston will have to explain why they are giving him a second chance.
New story with @ShamsCharania @KellyIko
theathletic.com/4446884/2023/0… pic.twitter.com/fQ0sD1jf2m – 7:19 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — Rockets hire Ime Udoka as new head coach ift.tt/uR5E6h9 – 7:19 PM
More on this storyline
Jay King: Marcus Smart was emotional when Ime Udoka nearly landed with Brooklyn earlier. Now Udoka’s in Houston. Smart: “I’m past it but I’m still emotional. We built a connection together outside of basketball, me and Ime. So for him not to be here was tough but I’m just happy for him.” -via Twitter @ByJayKing / April 25, 2023
Outside the Lines: “There was nothing that they found to be disqualifying to work again in the NBA.” @Adrian Wojnarowski discusses why the @Houston Rockets decided to hire Ime Udoka as their new HC, despite his controversial exit from Boston. -via Twitter / April 25, 2023
Bobby Manning: Al Horford kept it short discussing the reported Ime Udoka hire in Houston: “I think it’s good. It’s good for him. I’m happy for him.” “It’s good for him to get that opportunity. Our feel is, we have a big game ahead of us…that’s all we’re looking at right now.” -via Twitter @RealBobManning / April 25, 2023