Kevin Durant: 'I want to play until I can't no more'

“I want to play until I can’t no more, man,” he says. “A title is incredible, but what it’s going to mean to me as an individual? I want to win a title for a city, for my teammates, for the organization. Is it going to get me more notoriety, more attention, a ring? It’s not really about me. That’s how I look at championships. So I want to do this together. I’m looking forward to going on the journey with these guys.”
Source: Logan Murdock @ The Ringer
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
I hope bball fans realize how lucky we are that the careers of LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Giannis and Kevin Durant have all run concurrently – 1:13 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The three-year Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving era brought the Nets to a crossroads.
The franchise can go several directions heading into the first offseason of the new-look era. My latest on the uncertainty surrounding Brooklyn this summer: clutchpoints.com/nets-news-spen… – 5:35 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker, Cameron Payne (back), T.J. Warren and Kevin Durant getting up shots. #Suns #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/PKAp4FPzqD – 2:54 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I wish I could play 48 every game.”
Kevin Durant wants to play ‘every minute’ as Suns head to Game 5 up 3-1 vs. Clippers (w/video) #NBAPlayoffs #Suns #Clippers https://t.co/STR4RE7aRP via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/178UVnLF7g – 11:08 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
all the numbers say the suns have an amazing offense. there’s also too many possessions where they don’t have any idea what they’re doing but, thanks to kd/book, it doesn’t matter. not a problem against depleted clippers, but could be one down the road: theringer.com/nba/2023/4/24/… pic.twitter.com/81u8Cgpe6W – 10:47 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kevin Durant wants to play ‘every minute’ as Suns head to Game 5 up 3-1 vs. Clippers (w/videos) #Suns #Clippers #NBAPlayoffs azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 4:26 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Most points scored in the first round of the playoffs over the past two postseasons combined:
1. Jalen Brunson: 264
—
2. Anthony Edwards: 246
3. Donovan Mitchell: 241
4. Steph Curry: 234
5. Joel Embiid: 217
6. Kevin Durant: 216
7. Nikola Jokic: 215
8. Jimmy Butler: 212 – 4:14 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
From last night:
“How’d I look tonight?”
Kevin Durant on playing heavy minutes early in the playoffs.
Durant is averaging 40 minutes through 4 games in this 1st round series vs. #Clippers.
“I felt great, but I missed a lot of time this season.
Played 47 regular season games. pic.twitter.com/mgqCXgs6V4 – 1:50 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Suns vs. Clippers: Kevin Durant, Chris Paul have a message for Russell Westbrook’s critics
cbssports.com/nba/news/suns-… – 1:13 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
The @Suns Kevin Durant and Devin Booker are just the third duo in NBA history to score at least 25 points apiece in each of the first four games of a playoff series.
They join Elgin Baylor & Jerry West (twice) and Shaquille O’Neal & Kobe Bryant.
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 12:16 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Former Teammates BATTLE! Russell Westbrook (37 PTS) vs Kevin Durant (31 PTS) In Game 4! sportando.basketball/en/former-team… – 9:16 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Durant on Westbrook: “When he retires, people are going to really tell the truth about how they feel about his game. Right now it’s a fun thing to do is to make a joke out of Russ, but the way he’s been playing since he got with Clippers, he’s shown everybody who he really is.” pic.twitter.com/nl0jZkOOp1 – 1:23 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
KD defended Russ after Game 4: “When he retires, people are going to tell the truth about his game. Now, the fun thing to do is to make a joke out of Russ. But the way he’s been playing since he got with the Clippers is showing everybody who he really is.” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:12 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Will go live and podcast after Lakers-Grizzlies game and talk through today’s games. Topic list will look something like:
-Lakers-Grizz reaction
-Suns/Clips w/ Russ vs. KD/Book
-Bizarro Heat-Bucks game/series without Giannis
-Where do Nets go from here?
youtube.com/live/fqtGBGUSQ… – 9:06 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“It’s gonna go back between being a team game and maybe an individual game here and there, so I think we do a good job of having a balance.”
Kevin Durant on the Suns’ offense being more iso-heavy lately: pic.twitter.com/FJDszfA96A – 8:36 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
2nd half FGs in Game 4
Durant/Booker/Paul: 19/29
Rest of Suns: 5/10
Russell Westbrook: 11/16
Rest of Clippers: 11/31 – 7:57 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Chris Paul has scored more 4th quarter points in this series than Kevin Durant — 26 to 25.
And that’s with CP3 adding a 12:1 assist-TO ratio in four 4th quarters. – 7:49 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“When he’s retired, people gon’ really tell the truth about how they feel about his game.”
“The only people who do that too is the people who don’t know basketball.”
Kevin Durant and Chris Paul on the criticism Russell Westbrook gets: pic.twitter.com/k47Mcl1AVM – 7:49 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Another scrappy Clippers effort falls short once Durant, Booker, Paul get rolling for Suns nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/22/ano… – 7:46 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Even though Clippers never truly went small in 4th quarter, Kevin Durant outrebounded Clippers 5-4 by himself in final 12 minutes of game – 7:44 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Kevin Durant and Chris Paul on criticism of Russell Westbrook 💯
KD: “When he’s retired, people are gonna really tell the truth about how they feel about his game.”
CP: “I feel like the only people to do that are the people who don’t know basketball.”
pic.twitter.com/vYb1mSNAaT – 7:29 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
the playoff minutes leaders right now:
1) kevin durant: 175
2) devin booker: 174
3) spencer dinwiddie: 159 – 7:08 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I think we did a solid job staying poised.”
Kevin Durant on #Suns Game 4 win to take 3-1 series lead. #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/12H65ThMmR – 7:01 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“All three were in go mode tonight.”
Monty Williams on Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Chris Paul. #Suns #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/DQE5GzN6XS – 6:59 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kevin Durant says that he’s more disappointed for Kawhi Leonard’s injury than he is about missing the matchup.
This is the third time that one of Durant or Leonard could not complete a series due to injury (2017 WCF Leonard ankle, 2019 Finals Durant Achilles’) – 6:30 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Chris Paul on the criticism of Russell Westbrook: “I feel like the only people to do that are the people that don’t know basketball.”
Kevin Durant: “Facts.” – 6:30 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
KD was a spirited defense of Russell Westbrook and the perception of him. Chris Paul echoes it and calls Russ one of his closest friends – 6:29 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kevin Durant and Chris Paul praising Russell Westbrook.
KD says that Russ will be appreciated more after he retires. – 6:28 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Asked about how he’s handling the heavier minutes, Kevin Durant asked, “How’d I look tonight?”
Chris Paul adds in: “Talk to ’em.”
Durant finishes: “I missed a lot of time this season, so I want to be out there every minute. I wish I could’ve played all 48.” – 6:26 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Russell Westbrook has been awesome this entire series.
Even without his injured superstar teammates, Russ has put up a fight against a stacked starting lineup of KD, Booker, CP3, Ayton and Foul Differential every game. – 6:09 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Suns beat Clippers 112-100 in Game 4 to take a 3-1 lead back to Arizona.
For the first and only time in this series, both teams will get 2 days off before next game.
Kevin Durant made and attempted more FTs (10/11) than entire Clippers team (8/10)
Game 5 is Tuesday in Phoenix – 5:52 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Final: PHX 112, LAC 100
Durant: 31 Pts, 11 Reb, 6 Ast, 9-17 FG
Booker: 30 Pts, 9 Reb, 7 Ast, 10-21 FG
Paul: 19 Pts, 9 Ast, 8-17 FG
Ayton: 15 Pts, 13 Reb, 7-13 FG
Westbrook: 37-6-4, 17-29 FG – 5:51 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Final: Suns 112, Clippers 100, Suns lead series 3-1. Masterful stuff from Booker and KD once again. Game 5 Tuesday in Phoenix; will Kawhi be back? – 5:49 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers call timeout with 5:07 left, down 102-96 to Suns in Game 4.
Westbrook is keeping Clippers in it with 35 points, 16/26 FGs, 3/5 3s, no free throw attempts.
Durant has his first 30-point game in 20 days.
Paul is 3/4 FGs, 3 assists in 4th quarter. – 5:39 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Suns lead 91-83 with 8:57 left to play after Booker 3, Durant and-one through Covington, and blocks by Paul and Biyombo. – 5:29 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Durant 29 points and Booker is up to 27 on combined 14-27 FG shooting. Trailing 2-1 in the series and by eight with 8:57 in the fourth, the Clippers have arrived at a precarious juncture in their season. – 5:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Westbrook jumper. Replaced Powell.
Durant answer. foul on Covington.
FT. #Suns up 5. – 5:27 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Norman Powell (30:35), Russell Westbrook (30:24) are Clippers over 30 minutes
Kevin Durant (32:33), Devin Booker (31:57) are Suns over 30 minutes
Chris Paul is at 26:02. – 5:23 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Devin Booker and Kevin Durant scored 15 of the Suns’ final 18 points in the third quarter. Simply not much anyone can do when those two get hot simultaneously. – 5:21 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Suns lead 83-78 at the end of 3
KD had 12, Book had 11, CP3 had 5 of Suns’ 35 points in quarter, shooting 10/14 FGs. Too comfortable.
Durant has more FTs (9/10) than Clippers combined (8/8). – 5:21 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
That Durant shot ended with a 3 to give #Suns 83-78 lead going into the fourth. #Clippers #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/OUiygebeRJ – 5:20 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Great minutes from Josh Okogie today. Damion Lee getting the nod over Landry Shamet in the 2nd half so far. It’s amazing it feels like KD hasn’t gotten enough good touches and he’s still got 26 points through 3 quarters on 50% shooting – 5:20 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 3Q: PHX 83, LAC 78
Booker: 24 Pts, 7 Reb, 5 Ast, 8-18 FG
Durant: 26 Pts, 6 Reb, 7-14 FG
Ayton: 13 Pts, 11 Reb, 6-11 FG
Westbrook: 23 Pts, 5 Reb, 11-19 FG – 5:19 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
You look up and Kevin Durant has 23 on 6-13 shooting, 2-3 from 3. Without anything significant being run for him – 5:13 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
They let them play in that possession that ended Durant hitting scoop shot in traffic.
#Suns up four 2:04 left in 3rd. – 5:13 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
That Devin Booker baseline save was something else. Then KD tops it with that scoop layup at the rim. Sheesh. Book taking over this 3Q – 5:13 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Mann smiling after getting called for fouling Durant, who isn’t smiling at all. #Suns – 5:09 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kevin Durant gets a 3 from Booker, capping five straight Suns possession with a score.
The Suns have found their legs and have regained a 68-66 lead with 5:17 left in 3rd quarter. After starting game 7/27 FGs, Suns have made 18/28 FGs, including 8/10 in this quarter. – 5:07 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Durant open corner 3 off Booker feed. #Suns up two.
Timeout #Clippers. 5:17 left in 3rd. – 5:06 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Durant with his second 3 puts Suns up 68-66 with 5:17 to go in third quarter. – 5:05 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns starting to hit shots. After shooting 17-for-45 in the first half, they’re 8-for-10 to start the 3Q. Nice find from Devin Booker on the backside to KD – 5:05 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
– Westbrook oop to Gordon
– Zubac steals Booker
– Morris 3 from Powell
– Zubac steals Durant
– Westbrook layup
Whole starting 5 contributing to the kind of start to 3rd quarter that Suns had been getting.
7-0 LA run
54-48 LA lead
Monty timeout after 64 seconds. – 4:53 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
This second half offense needs to revolve around Durant. Use the same mentality with getting Ayton going in the first half. Time for Durant to find his rhythm in this series. – 4:43 PM
This second half offense needs to revolve around Durant. Use the same mentality with getting Ayton going in the first half. Time for Durant to find his rhythm in this series. – 4:43 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers got a break with the fatigue bomb hitting Suns in first half.
Durant, Booker, Paul are 8/26 FGs.
Starting Morris is looking bad. Suns outscored Clippers by 14 points in Morris’ first half minutes, and Morris is 1/7 FGs.
Nico missed his only 3 and is a -5. – 4:38 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: PHX 48, LAC 47
Durant: 14 Pts, 6 Reb, 3-9 FG
Booker: 13 Pts, 4-12 FG
Ayton: 11 Pts, 7 Reb, 5-10 FG
Westbrook: 13 Pts, 4 Reb, 6-13 FG – 4:34 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Durant didn’t looks sure about who he was guarding.
Powell 3. #Suns up one. – 4:32 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Don’t think I remember KD getting stripped on his mid-range drives as much as he has this entire series. Clips are sitting on that strong hand – 4:24 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Now Gordon hits deck again on defense. Tie game as Durant FTs and then jumper. #Suns – 4:22 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Big call as Durant needlessly fouls Morris on a long 2 iso for his 3rd PF with 5:50 left in half. That iffy call on him at end of first quarter now looming large. – 4:21 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Durant picks up 3rd foul on Morris jumper. Booker checking in Damion Lee. #Suns – 4:21 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Kevin Durant called for his third personal foul with 5:50 left in 2nd Q. Monty Williams is going to keep him in the game at least for now. – 4:20 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Kevin Durant picked up his third foul guarding a Morris midrange jumper. – 4:20 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kevin Durant picks up his 3rd foul midway through the 2Q. Devin Booker will check back in – 4:20 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Durant avoided what could’ve been called a 3rd foul.
Next trip Durant 3.
Next trip Ayton dunk off Durant feed.
Timeout #Clippers 6:54 in 2nd quarter.
#Suns opened 2nd quarter on 11-6 run. Down two after trailing by as many as 11. – 4:18 PM
Eric Patten @EricPatten
That Plumlee turnover that lead to KD 3 is going to be an early inflection point. Clippers were up 7 and immediately got cut to 4.
Turnovers again are murdering LAC. Powell basically gave PHX a breakaway layup before the Plumlee gaffe – 4:17 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Point God making an impact here in the 2Q. Scored or assisted on 3 straight possessions, then KD finds DA on the roll for an easy one. Suns on a 9-2 run to close the game again – 4:15 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
CP3 sets up Ayton, CP3 hits middy, CP3 steal to KD 3. KD sets up Ayton.
Huge spurt with Booker on the bench. – 4:15 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
CP3 sets up Ayton, CP3 hits middy, CP3 steal to KD 3. KD sets up Ayton.
Huge spurt with Booker on the benhc. – 4:15 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Booker starts the second quarter again and this time there’s no ninth man. Starters with Okogie in there for Durant. – 4:07 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Both Durant and Westbrook called for shooting fouls this quarter on plays that looked like pretty damn impressive blocks. – 4:04 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Durant/Mann getting interesting.
Durant called for 2nd foul in 1st quarter on Plumlee dunk attempt.
#Suns down 7 after one. #NBAPlayoffs – 4:03 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: LAC 30, PHX 23
Booker: 11 Pts, 3 Reb, 4-9 FG
Durant: 7 Pts, 4 Reb, 1-3 FG
Ayton: 5 Pts, 5 Reb, 2-6 FG
Westbrook: 9 Pts, 3 Reb, 4-9 FG – 4:03 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Kevin Durant called for his second foul just before the end of the 1st Q. – 4:03 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Clippers on a 19-7 run. Playing physical defense and making life tough on Kevin Durant, who could still be a little more aggressive – 4:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton ended up getting an assist out of it on Booker bucket, but he was right underneath the basket.
#Suns #Clippers tied with 2:51 left in 1st.
Durant passed up a short shot to find Ayton, who kicked it to Booker, who was called for traveling. – 3:56 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
More than a few Clippers were frustrated by the calls Phoenix got in Game 3 (46 FTs) because fear of the quick whistle changed the way they had prepped to play all series, namely physically on defense. Russ just was called for a foul on a contest from behind KD. – 3:53 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Westbrook called for foul on block from behind on Durant.
Didn’t go over well with #Clippers fans or Westbrook.
Powell drive answer. #Suns up one. – 3:53 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Westbrook almost got KD’s middy AGAIN.
But instead… Suns in bonus last 4:31 of 1st quarter. – 3:52 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers coaches were screaming at Tony Brothers for a travel on Kevin Durant when he was standing right in front of their bench. Instead of a turnover, KD drives and draws a foul. – 3:50 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Nets have some decent talent in the remains of the Durant/Irving era, but there was pretty much no halfcourt offensive creation on that team beyond 1st half of Game 1.
Beyond that, they were out-worked, out-hustled, and out-coached comprehensively. A horrible showing from them. – 3:23 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
In the 4 years since the historic signing of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving – the Nets have been swept out of the playoffs in the first round 3 times in 4 years. pic.twitter.com/mUwJksXbPK – 3:22 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns starter Game 4 vs. #Clippers:
Chris Paul
Devin Booker
Torrey Craig
Kevin Durant
Deandre Ayton – 3:12 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
STARTERS 4/22
LAC
Eric Gordon
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Norman Powell
Russell Westbrook
PHX
Torrey Craig
Kevin Durant
Deandre Ayton
Devin Booker
Chris Paul – 3:04 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Tyrese Maxey hits a 3 to put the Sixers up six with 1:49 left in the third quarter. Timeout Jacque Vaughn. Nets struggling to score right now. This is where they miss Kyrie and KD the most. They lack that go-to scorer in times like this. Sixers on a 21-4 run. It’s 63-57. – 2:35 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kevin Durant getting shots up pregame pic.twitter.com/545scUXJtL – 2:21 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I don’t want to do what I did last game, but at the end of the day, the goal is to win the game.”
Monty Williams on starters playing major minutes in Game 3.
Booker and Durant have played 40-plus minutes in each of the three games in this series. #NBAPlayoffs #Suns #Clippers pic.twitter.com/2msRbeZwru – 2:13 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Kevin Durant is in the building. 🎥 @SportingTrib pic.twitter.com/XrkkSCrZ6P – 1:46 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Haven’t loved the playoff slate last few days, but I like an LA Home Doubleheader parlay. Think the Clips hang around in a desperation game — KD/Book/CP on 36 hrs rest already logging big mins.
So…
Clippers adjusted +11.5
Lakers to win -205
+123 parlay on @FDSportsbook – 1:21 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Anthony Edwards has more points this playoffs than
Steph Curry
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
Donovan Mitchell
Jalen Brunson
Jaylen Brown
Joel Embiid
Jimmy Butler
Karl-Anthony Towns
De’Aaron Fox pic.twitter.com/CiSNi6I1Ax – 12:17 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
ICYMIY, I wrote about the Suns’ adjustment process of integrating Kevin Durant, how Devin Booker is taking flight, and why I’m not worried about some of the offensive hiccups for a group that’s learning on the fly together in the playoffs: bit.ly/3H35oxz pic.twitter.com/c8R2TxMceT – 12:02 PM
“The knowledge and information that the Brooklyn Nets gave to me on just my body in general helped me learn more about myself,” he says now. “So it was a great four years there. And obviously, on the court, with our team, there was a lot of ups and downs with our roster, but once the ball tipped, once we got into practice, I just loved working with everybody there.” -via The Ringer / April 25, 2023
“That was an important part of my life,” Durant says of his time with the Nets. “Incredible four years. I’ve grown to love the state of New York, the city of Brooklyn. Good family and friends there. Played some of the best ball of my life there. Gained a lot of confidence … that I lost when I tore my Achilles.” -via The Ringer / April 25, 2023
When asked about where his relationship with Irving stands now, Durant seems to still be reconciling it himself. “That’s something I’m going to keep internal. I don’t want to expose our relationship,” Durant says. “I think that’s deeper than basketball, but I wouldn’t say it was a problem. I didn’t think it was a problem.” -via The Ringer / April 25, 2023