Kyle Anderson to play for China in the upcoming World Cup?

Sources close to the Chinese Basketball Association have told the Post that Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson is likely to be naturalised to play for China in time for this summer’s FIBA World Cup. The nine-year NBA veteran is expected to fly to China after the end of the playoffs.
Source: SCMP
Source: SCMP
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
You know who would’ve helped Memphis tonight? Kyle Anderson and De’Anthony Melton. – 1:20 AM
You know who would’ve helped Memphis tonight? Kyle Anderson and De’Anthony Melton. – 1:20 AM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
The Nuggets have a clean injury report for tomorrow’s Game 5 in Denver. Kyle Anderson (out – left eye injury) is a new addition for Minnesota. – 8:30 PM
The Nuggets have a clean injury report for tomorrow’s Game 5 in Denver. Kyle Anderson (out – left eye injury) is a new addition for Minnesota. – 8:30 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Minnesota Timberwolves say Kyle Anderson (eye) is out for Game 5 against the Denver Nuggets. – 5:40 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves say Kyle Anderson (eye) is out for Game 5 against the Denver Nuggets. – 5:40 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Kyle Anderson has been ruled out for Game 5 due to an eye injury, the team says. – 5:40 PM
Kyle Anderson has been ruled out for Game 5 due to an eye injury, the team says. – 5:40 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Timberwolves say Kyle Anderson will miss Game 5 against Denver with the left eye injury he suffered in Minnesota’s Game 4 win. – 5:40 PM
The Timberwolves say Kyle Anderson will miss Game 5 against Denver with the left eye injury he suffered in Minnesota’s Game 4 win. – 5:40 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Chris Finch mentioned Kyle Anderson went to see an eye specialist after he left the game tonight. – 12:38 AM
Chris Finch mentioned Kyle Anderson went to see an eye specialist after he left the game tonight. – 12:38 AM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Kyle Anderson is down after Any hit him in the head on that last defensive sequence. Kyle is holding his face. Poke in the eye? Athletic training staff comes out. – 11:22 PM
Kyle Anderson is down after Any hit him in the head on that last defensive sequence. Kyle is holding his face. Poke in the eye? Athletic training staff comes out. – 11:22 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Anthony Edwards just hit Kyle Anderson in the face so hard. He’s rolling on the ground 30 seconds after. – 11:22 PM
Anthony Edwards just hit Kyle Anderson in the face so hard. He’s rolling on the ground 30 seconds after. – 11:22 PM
More on this storyline
The process of naturalising Anderson began last year, the source said, with the 29-year-old American fitting the criteria set by CBA president and former NBA legend Yao Ming, who starred at the Houston Rockets. Yao has reportedly made it “non-negotiable” that any players to be naturalised must have blood relations in China, and “cultural identity”, according to Chinese media. Anderson certainly fits the bill. His maternal grandmother was born in Jamaica to a Chinese father and Jamaican mother, making him one-eighth Chinese. His great grandfather moved to the US with his family, and Anderson was born in New York in 1993. -via SCMP / April 25, 2023
When asked by Chinese media this month, Anderson said he would make a decision on his naturalisation after the current season ends. Under Article 3 of the current Nationality Law, China does not recognise dual nationality. If Anderson is to don the China jersey, the former UCLA player will have to renounce his US citizenship. Anderson has so far not responded to the Post’s request for comment. -via SCMP / April 25, 2023
Tim Bontemps: The Timberwolves say Kyle Anderson will miss Game 5 against Denver with the left eye injury he suffered in Minnesota’s Game 4 win. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / April 24, 2023